LIVESTREAM: Digital ID – The Foundation for Technocracy

The second Independent Media Alliance Panel sees Ryan Cristian, Whitney Webb, Catherine Austin Fitts and Iain Davis going in depth on the global roll-out of digital identity technology. Including their potential to control people, how nations plan to make them interoperable, how they are pitched as the solution to multiple created crises and more.

Will be livestreamed from 19.30 BST (14.30 Eastern).

You can read the press release announcing the launch of the IMA here, and watch the first panel on the nature of “fake binaries” here.