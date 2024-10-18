UK Accepts Big Pharma Money to Trial Drugs on the Unemployed

Three days ago the British government announced a new scheme to inject obese people with weight loss drugs to try and tackle “worklessness”.

Writing in the Telegraph – where else would a “Labour” minister write? – Health Secretary Wes Streeting proudly announced the plans, and praised the new wave of anti-obesity medications:

The long-term benefits of these drugs could be monumental in our approach to tackling obesity. For many people, these weight-loss jabs will be life-changing, help them get back to work, and ease the demands on our NHS.

The specific drug in question is “Mounjaro”, produced by pharma giant Lilly to compete with the Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic/ Wegovy. And the first phase of the scheme is a five-year trial on 3000 obese people in the Manchester area, described in another Telegraph article:

Up to 3,000 obese patients – a mixture of those in and out of work, and on sickness leave – will be recruited for a five-year study that will explore whether the medication boosts productivity and could bring more people back to the workplace.

It was also announced that Lilly – the biggest of Big Pharma vultures – will be “investing” £280 million in the scheme.

Streeting describes it as:

a collaboration that includes exploring new ways of delivering health and care services to people living with obesity, and a five-year real-world study of a cutting-edge obesity treatment.”

“Collaboration” is doing some work in that sentence.

If you order a pizza from Domino’s, that’s not a “collaboration”. You don’t “collaborate” on getting a pizza – You pay for a pizza, and you get a damn pizza or you get your money back.

…and £280 million buys a lot of pizza.

The quid pro quo here is pretty easy to see.

So, I repeat the headline:

The British government is being paid by Big Pharma to trial new drugs on the unemployed.

We’re reaching levels of Great Reset dystopia not previously thought possible, and it opens up important questions for the future.

What happens if the trial is said to be a success? (And, you know, I have a funny feeling it will be.)

What happens if the new wonder drug is labelled a cure for “worklessness”?

We’ve already seen “no jab, no job” applied to vaccines during the “pandemic”. How long before the overweight and unemployed are told “no jab, no unemployment benefits”?

How long before the healthcare is rationed or conditional in other ways based on other lifestyle choices?

Streeting hints as much in his column…

The NHS can’t be expected to always pick up the tab for unhealthy lifestyles.

Seems like smokers, meat eaters, the overweight – or anyone else deemed “unhealthy” – might be in trouble soon enough.

Considering this follows hot on the heels of plans to job train those committed to mental health institutions, the “painful” budget and cutting the winter fuel allowance for pensioners – all while still spending billions to fund war over seas – you have to wonder if any of those people who were so sure Labour were the “lesser of two evils” back in July are starting to feel a little foolish.

There is no lesser. They’re all just evil.

