UK Accepts Big Pharma Money to Trial Drugs on the Unemployed
Kit Knightly
Three days ago the British government announced a new scheme to inject obese people with weight loss drugs to try and tackle “worklessness”.
Writing in the Telegraph – where else would a “Labour” minister write? – Health Secretary Wes Streeting proudly announced the plans, and praised the new wave of anti-obesity medications:
The long-term benefits of these drugs could be monumental in our approach to tackling obesity. For many people, these weight-loss jabs will be life-changing, help them get back to work, and ease the demands on our NHS.
The specific drug in question is “Mounjaro”, produced by pharma giant Lilly to compete with the Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic/ Wegovy. And the first phase of the scheme is a five-year trial on 3000 obese people in the Manchester area, described in another Telegraph article:
Up to 3,000 obese patients – a mixture of those in and out of work, and on sickness leave – will be recruited for a five-year study that will explore whether the medication boosts productivity and could bring more people back to the workplace.
It was also announced that Lilly – the biggest of Big Pharma vultures – will be “investing” £280 million in the scheme.
Streeting describes it as:
a collaboration that includes exploring new ways of delivering health and care services to people living with obesity, and a five-year real-world study of a cutting-edge obesity treatment.”
“Collaboration” is doing some work in that sentence.
If you order a pizza from Domino’s, that’s not a “collaboration”. You don’t “collaborate” on getting a pizza – You pay for a pizza, and you get a damn pizza or you get your money back.
…and £280 million buys a lot of pizza.
The quid pro quo here is pretty easy to see.
So, I repeat the headline:
The British government is being paid by Big Pharma to trial new drugs on the unemployed.
We’re reaching levels of Great Reset dystopia not previously thought possible, and it opens up important questions for the future.
What happens if the trial is said to be a success? (And, you know, I have a funny feeling it will be.)
What happens if the new wonder drug is labelled a cure for “worklessness”?
We’ve already seen “no jab, no job” applied to vaccines during the “pandemic”. How long before the overweight and unemployed are told “no jab, no unemployment benefits”?
How long before the healthcare is rationed or conditional in other ways based on other lifestyle choices?
Streeting hints as much in his column…
The NHS can’t be expected to always pick up the tab for unhealthy lifestyles.
Seems like smokers, meat eaters, the overweight – or anyone else deemed “unhealthy” – might be in trouble soon enough.
Considering this follows hot on the heels of plans to job train those committed to mental health institutions, the “painful” budget and cutting the winter fuel allowance for pensioners – all while still spending billions to fund war over seas – you have to wonder if any of those people who were so sure Labour were the “lesser of two evils” back in July are starting to feel a little foolish.
There is no lesser. They’re all just evil.
You can read our previous article on new-wave weight loss drugs here:
The Drag Queens of public health.
“Look at me, look at me!”
https://tobyrogers.substack.com/p/public-health-is-to-actual-health
$$$$$$$ICK PRICK$$$$$$$
Last century health researchers tried novelties on themselves first. That will stay my gold standard for any pharma stuff I will ever use.
“There is no lesser. They’re all just evil.” You always cut to the quick, Kit. As John Prine put it — Exactly odo quasi modo. And so it is here across the great puddle. Two candidates–Republican, Democrat. Both guilty of war crimes when in office. There is no lesser war criminal–obliterating men, women, children from the face of the earth is obliteration, permanent. But the voting public never has gotten it–and never will–too busy sanctimoniously professing their moral superiority.
Before succumbing to the lobbyist’s sales patter and the lure of a pack of peanuts, should have announced new job creation schemes.
Just think, in 5yrs, we will have another flavour of evil. Who then will reap the rewards or criticisms of this sinister experiment? And how will success be measured? How many former unemployed post-fat Mancurians does it take to dish out a burger?
Governmental regulatory agencies have long been working the protection racket on behalf of numerous “protected” industries, companies, and individuals – including protection taxation. Now it seems they’re not only manufacturing captive markets (in the form of mandated pharmaceuticals), but they’re now apparently directly involved in the promotion aspect of product marketing.
This message is brought to you by the U.K. LLC. and the House of Windsor (nee Saxe-Coburg-Gotha) Crime Family.
Something tells me that money isn’t really coming from Big Pharma. One way or another, it comes from the lower 80-90%, either now or later. The NHS thing is the same thing they pulled during the early years of the Scamdemic (because it is STILL a Scamdemic), with the full hospitals, full of beds in the hallways, etc., and the blame put on those who refused to get the fake vaccine, to the point of wanting to round us up, put us in camps. and keep us out of stores and restaurants (hey, that was just a few years ago, not last century). That’s not going to end, it can only get worse. I remember a discussion on the mandatory use of seatbelts in cars years ago and the proponent insisted that those who didn’t wear seatbelts cost everyone else because of the greater severity of injuries and impact on the hospitals. Soon, they’ll limit how many cheeseburgers you can eat per month. Like Arnold said, “Screw your freedoms!”
-Slovakia calls for covid investigation.
-The second largest city in Western Australia, voted to support a BAN on mRNA products and called on the Australian government to implement a ban.
Every day’s actions by the PTBs is worse than the previous. Actions like this used to only be in concentration camps or in the US on institutionalized indigenous, black, POC or orphans (Fauci’s aids experiments on orphans in the 80’s). But all of those happened behind closed doors, only to be disclosed after 30+ years of information LOCKDOWN. Now, they’re right in our faces, broadcasting same before they start, daring us to stop them. Kind of like the serial murderer that taunts authorities, wanting to be caught. As a commenter said yesterday, it’s time.
It would be cheaper for the government to send a copy of the film Fat, Sick and Nearly Dead to each participant, plus a food subsidy that can be used only for fresh fruit and vegies for them to go on a 6-month juice fast, and it would be healthier for the participants too.
But, then, BigPharma would miss out on profits from selling the drug to the government and on selling treatments for the sequela from taking the drug.
As long as they pay me I am all in. Why not?
Its better than fighting or running around in Gaza yes? Its better than living on the streets. Its better than being a heroine addicts. Its better than being a hard core criminal.
You dont like fat people, you are discriminating fat people. At least Big Pharma dont do that! They pay me man. Period!!
I have a gut feeling this isn’t going to end well.
Allen and Carl sum it up here:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2024/10/the-bamboozled/
There’s that ubiquitous ‘getting people back to work’, again…
Being Fat is framed a Medicalised Condition in need of Political Intervention…
Fat people’s health becomes a concern for politicians, only
if it affects ‘getting them back to work’…
Bio-politics in action – “Your health is our concern.”
First they came for the cigarette smokers
then they tried to knock-off the grannies
then they came for fat people
Who’s Next ?
Advice: Avoid medical doctors for they’re sure to discover
you’ve some Condition that requires urgent political intervention !!
(The Australian government has already hoovered up everyone’s
medical records – gotten ready to intervene in (weed-out) the lives
of the medically labelled ill / infirm)…
The Great Ozempic Scam And Safe Ways To Lose weight
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-great-ozempic-scam-and-safer
As there are few jobs, jobs are declining, getting fat people
“healthy” to “get them back to work” sounds sinister…
The key word is “said”.
It doesn’t have to be a success, they can just advertise it as such. Or better still why even have trials?
Simply hire some crisis actors to play the part of the ‘miracle cure’ trial recipients. I can see the stories now:
“I was once obese, had no energy, no job, no girlfriend and sat on the sofa watching telly all day. Then after I started taking Mounjaro I lost 5 stones in six months, I am full of energy, found my dream job, got a new girlfriend who is a supermodel, drive a Ferrari and earn a six figure salary. I have never looked so good or felt so good!!
Come join me and thousands of others and it won’t cost you a penny. It’s free on the NHS.
Want to know how?
Call 0800 123 999″.
“exploring new ways of delivering health and care services to people living with obesity”.
Are a better diet and some exercise old ways? (BTW “Better diet” isn’t code for “eat less”, that phrasing is very deliberate)
“if any of those people who were so sure Labour were the “lesser of two evils” back in July are starting to feel a little foolish.”
Needs restating – any notion that there were lots of such people was the psyop. Labour got about 18% of those eligible to vote.
As long as it’s voluntary, it’s fine.
People will quickly know not to participate after they hear the horror stories.
If it goes the Divoc 91 way it’ll be too late for many.