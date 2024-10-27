Soul Suicide in the Ballot Box as Palestinians Are Butchered
Edward Curtin
It’s been a long time but worth remembering, if you can, that when the Twin Towers and Building 7 at the World Trade Center collapsed on September 11, 2001, the whole world watched in horror. The events of that day were repeated on television over and over and over again, to the point where they became afterimages lodged in people’s minds.
As a result, although the buildings were not brought down by the impact of planes (no plane hit Building 7) but by explosives planted in the buildings (see this and this, among extensive evidence), most people thought otherwise, just as they thought that the subsequent linked anthrax attacks were directed by Osama bin Laden when they were eventually proven to have originated from a U.S. military lab (thus an inside job), and, as a result of a massive Bush administration/corporate media propaganda campaign, most Americans supported the invasion of Afghanistan, the subsequent invasion of Iraq, and decades of endless wars that continue to this day, bringing us to the edge of nuclear war with Iran and Russia.
It is impossible to understand the United States’ full-fledged support today for Israel’s genocide in the Middle East without understanding this history. Israel’s genocide is the United States’ genocide; they cannot be separated.
All these wars involve the machinations of the neo-conservative clique that in 1997 formed the Project for the New American Century that ran George W. Bush’s administration and whose protégées have come to exert great control of the foreign policies of Democratic and Republican administrations since. It is not that they lacked power before this, as a study of American foreign policy as far back as the Lyndon Johnson administration and its non-response to Israel’s 1967 attack on the U.S. Liberty confirms.
Contrary to the widespread claims that Israel runs U.S. Middle East foreign policy, I think it is important to emphasize that the reverse is true.
It is convenient to claim the tail wags the dog, but it is false.
Israel’s war crimes are U.S. war crimes. If the U.S. wanted to stop Israel’s genocide and expansion of war throughout the region, it could do so immediately, for Israel is totally reliant on U.S. support for its existence – as they like to say, “It’s existential.”
All the news to the contrary is propaganda. It is a sly game of responsibility ping-pong: shift the blame, keep the audience guessing as they hit their little hollow ball back and forth.
Control of the Middle East’s oil supplies and travel routes has been key to American foreign policy for a very long time. Such geo-political control is linked to the United States’ endless war on Russia and the control of natural resources throughout the vast region (a look at a map is requisite), stretching from the Middle East to southwest Asia up through the Black and Caspian Seas through Ukraine into Russia.
In both cases, the attacks of September 11, 2001 and Israel’s genocide of Palestinians whose ultimate target is Iran (America’s key enemy in the region as far back as the CIA’s 1953 coup d’état against Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh), savage wars of extermination have been promoted through decades of carefully orchestrated propaganda.
In the former case, through the mainstream corporate media’s magic of repetitive cinematic images, and in the latter, through their absence. To be shown photos of many thousands of dead and mutilated Palestinian children does not serve the U.S./Zionist’s interests. Propaganda’s methods must be flexible. Show, conceal.
The September 11th attacks and the current genocide, each in its own way, have been justified and paid for with similar but different credit cards without spending limits, the so-called wars on terror waged on the visual credit card of planes hitting buildings preceded and followed by endless pictures of Osama bin Laden, and the genocide of Palestinians on the holocaust credit card minus images of slaughtered Palestinians or any awareness of the terrorist history of the Zionist’s century-long racial nationalist settler movement of “ethnically cleansing” Palestinians from their land.
To know this, one has to read books, but they have been replaced by cell phones, functional illiteracy being the norm, even for college graduates who are treated to four years of wokeness education and anti-intellectualism that reduces their thinking to mush and graduates them with sciolistic minds at best. I am being kind.
The eradication of historical knowledge and the devaluation of the written word are key to ignorance of both issues. Digital media and cell phones are the new books, all few hundred words on an issue conveying information that conveys ignorance. Guy DeBord put it succinctly: “That which the spectacle ceases to speak of for three days no longer exists.” Amnesia is the norm.
To which I might add: that which the mass media spectacle continues to speak of or show images of for many days exists, even if it doesn’t. It exists in the minds of virtual people for whom images and headlines create reality. The electronic media is not only addictive but hypnotically effective, producing cyber people divorced from the material world. News and information have become a form of terrorism used to implode all mental defenses, similar to the floors at the World Trade Center that went down boom, boom, boom.
The war crimes of US/Israel are readily available for viewing outside the coverage of the corporate mainstream media. Most of the world views them, but these are the unreal people, the ones who don’t count as human beings. These war crimes are massive, ruthless, and committed proudly and without an ounce of shame. To face this fact is not acceptable.
Those who pretend ignorance of them are guilty of bad faith.
Those who support either Harris or Trump are guilty of bad faith twice over, acting as if either one does not support genocide or that genocide is a minor matter in the larger scheme of things.
Choosing “the lesser of two evils” is therefore an act of radical evil hiding behind the mask of civic duty.
That it is commonplace only confirms these words from the English playwright Harold Pinter’s extraordinary Nobel Address in 2005:
The United States supported and in many cases engendered every right wing military dictatorship in the world after the end of the Second World War. I refer to Indonesia, Greece, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay, Haiti, Turkey, the Philippines, Guatemala, El
Salvador, and, of course, Chile. The horror the United States inflicted upon Chile in 1973 can never be purged and can never be forgiven.
Hundreds of thousands of deaths took place throughout these countries. Did they take place? And are they in all cases attributable to US foreign policy? The answer is yes they did take place and they are attributable to American foreign policy. But you wouldn’t know it.
It never happened. Nothing ever happened. Even while it was happening it wasn’t happening. It didn’t matter. It was of no interest. The crimes of the United States have been systematic, constant, vicious, remorseless, but very few people have actually talked about them. You have to hand it to America. It has exercised a quite clinical manipulation of power worldwide while masquerading as a force for universal good. It’s a brilliant, even witty, highly successful act of hypnosis.
Little has changed since 2005, except that these crimes have increased along with the propaganda denying them, together with vastly increased censorship – Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Russia via Ukraine, etc. – all targets of U.S. bombs, just like Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, etc. Now the U.S. has brought the world to the brink of nuclear war and the voting public is all worked up over choosing between candidates supporting genocide and the massively expanded Israel attack on neighboring countries. It is a frightening spectacle of moral indifference and stupidity as we await the Israel/U.S. bombing of Iran and Iran’s response.
Yet I ask myself and I ask you: Is there a connection between the voting public’s support for these war criminals and attention deficit disorder, amnesia, and dementia?
Or is this embrace of the demonic twins’ – US/Israel – foreign policy a sign of something far worse? A death wish?
Soul death?
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
That photo up top looks completely staged. Not saying it definitely is. I don’t know. But it looks it.
To dovetail with the great Harold Pinter quote:
“The consistent meltdown triggered by the ever present spectre of Donald Trump can be baffling if one only considers what he actually did in office. Why do the liberals hate this man so much when a great deal of what he did was broadly in line with what their own idol, Barack Obama, did whilst in office. Despite talking a big game about bringing the “endless wars” to a close Trump was easily stymied and bamboozled by institutional opposition within the militarist clique that runs the US federal government. The question then remains, why do they get so enraged by Trump? Is this all for show? Is it simply electioneering? There are partial truths in these explanations. American liberals need to give their electoral base in the petit-bourgeoisie a good scare to get them out voting as the Democratic Party has absolutely nothing positive to offer even these relatively better off voters. But the sustained meltdown about Trump is not simply a game, nor is it just about disciplining an electoral base. The psychotic breakdowns you see everyone from the likes of Joe Scarborough to Congresswoman Occasio-Cortez engaging in are not staged, these are real and the root of them lie in the question of language and formalities. Why do these matter exactly?
The left and the old Republican Party all needed the language games [emphasis mine] though because to admit to simple crude banditry (as Trump does) forces them to come face to face with the reality of what they are doing. This is something that must be avoided at all costs because for decades now the institutions of the US and British states have been staffed by people with very liberal sensibilities who are obsessed with personal virtue. If you take that away from them then their entire, carefully constructed world falls apart and they are left facing the horrible reality. That reality is that they are servants of the most brutish, rapacious, destructive and murderous imperialist system the world has ever seen.”
Excerpts from Alex McKay.
It’s all a preplanned agenda in the simulation. Atlantis was the global predator before its destruction. They told us! Sir Francis bacon stated in his time that the newly discovered America would be the next Atlantis. America the global predator sit on the brink of destruction today.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ce8yyle2eq2o
Heating or cooling? I’m guessing it depends on the morning toss of the coin.
And look at this shocker:
“The WMO says that the last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of carbon in the atmosphere was 3-5 million year ago – when average temperatures were 2-3C warmer than they are now, and sea levels were 10-20 metres higher.”
Ah yes I remember it well!
Bastards switched off 3G
Good on ya Telstra!
All Telco’s including starlink , may a stealth meteorite impact all your infrastructure post haste
Yes, we of love, will survive and thrive without spy gizmos, radiation etc
Bonza opportunity to look inward, reacquaint with thy neighbors, pachamama etc
Imagine a world with no Telco’s
The gizmo you possess, how did it all come about?
Reminder
We are the only species on earth that pays to live here.
But we’re the most advanced?
A giant solar flare will be coming soon and all satellites rendered useless.
Admin,
Broken link? – the U.S. Liberty link contained in the article brings up some spurious architectural site Etudes with “A passion for creating spaces”
Despite my best efforts over the last 20 mins to find it, consortiumnews.com appears to have vanished. Hopefully it’s just temporarily offline for maintenance.
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/censorship-center-guise-combating-hate-covid-elon-musk
The talk of “hate” is the screamingly obvious tell-tale sign of deep state manipulation. It’s vastly more insultingly asinine than any blathering about hell or Satan. And Rachel Riley is another giveaway. The statement from The Jewish News is boiler plate present age demonology:
“Fake news bears much responsibility for the growth in illiberalism, woman-hate, Jew-hate, Muslim-hate, trans-hate and political sectarianism in Britain”
What a stream of indiscriminate anonymous labels! And emphasised by the following “activists told Jewish News”.
And Riley as always knows perfectly how to play the victim card. Note how she is backing a “small group of friends” who are opposed to “hyper partisan websites” – this creating a sense of the little people up against evil giants.
And the ferocious liberal entitlement of Riley is demonstrated here:
“The #BoycottRachelRiley hashtag tells you just about everything you need to know about these people.”
Yes, imagine anyone having the gall to boycott poor little Rachel – and this even after her admitting that her entire aim here is to persuade advertisers to boycott these “hateful ones”!
Such are the eager servile little minions of the parasite class.
Also note this bit:
“A small group of friends backed by countdown star Rachel Riley is targeting hyper partisan websites by hitting their revenue.”
And what does “hitting their revenue” mean? Apparently this:
“Organisers say the campaign was inspired by Sleeping Giants in the US, which persuaded brands not to advertise on Breitbart, a website set up by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and accused of stoking division through disinformation.”
And how does this “persuasion” happen?
“We just show advertisers where their money is being spent and let them make a decision as to whether to continue to do so”
Yeah like fuck you do! Cut the crap! You make them the offer they can’t refuse!
When I think about all the shit in the news that doesn’t make sense, when I wonder why anyone in their right mind would do this or that, it’s just starting to hit me … it’s all a ginormous psychological operation.
Can the USSAN populous down on Rancho Goyim rip the stinking ZionaZi albatross from around the neck of the evil Golem that their chosenite, neocohen and pedovore elites have made of this morally and financially bankrupt collection of mutts? As the pepsicola cocacola $elections enter the end spurt the chances of saving the United Snakes from itself are looking ever more unlikely. Whether that is a good or a bad thing only time will tell but one thing is for sure when the deadbeat nation of warmongers and ruling demon$ can no longer con the rest of humanity with its oily IOU fiat filth (ex) Saudimercan toilet paper dollah and “pay” for its global slaughter and the ongoing extermination of the Semitic people of Palestine by rabid squatter ZionaZis, then the paper tiger will disintegrate in an orgy of despair and violence that will make the collapse of the old Soviet Union look like the orderly shutdown of the obsolete behemoth that it turned out to be.
USSANS armed to the teeth, trained and bloodied in countless Pentacon bouts of global slaughter (serving their country” “on a tour of duty”) for the profit of the ruling merchants of death, accustomed to deception and subterfuge at every level of this debauched society; they will not go gently into the night, rather the disparate ethnic tribes, losing faith in their holy military, will tear each other apart in their long overdue and much heralded civil war reloaded. Imagine if you will the so-called United States fracturing and disintegrating in rampant terror and ever more violence in the next twenty years or fewer as the tribes reshuffle and relocate in the greatest clash of incompatible civilization$ that humanity has ever wittnessed. Karma can never be denied, only postponed for a time and God knows as we all do that that America (sic) has a bill to be paid for crimes too many to be catalogued in any one generation.
Onward to justice for the beast and its willing helpers.
Can the USSAN populous down on Rancho Goyim rip the stinking ZionaZi albatross from around the neck of the evil Golem that their chosenite, neocohen and pedovore elites have made of this morally and financially bankrupt collection of mutts? As the pepsicola cocacola $elections enter the end spurt the chances of saving the United Snakes from itself are looking ever more unlikely. Whether that is a good or a bad thing only time will tell but one thing is for sure when the deadbeat nation of warmongers and ruling demon$ can no longer con the rest of humanity with its oily IOU fiat filth (ex) Saudimercan toilet paper dollah and “pay” for its global slaughter and the ongoing extermination of the Semitic people of Palestine by rabid squatter ZionaZis, then the paper tiger will disintegrate in an orgy of despair and violence that will make the collapse of the old Soviet Union look like the orderly shutdown of the obsolete behemoth that it turned out to be.
USSANS armed to the teeth, trained and bloodied in countless Pentacon bouts of global slaughter (serving their country” “on a tour of duty”) for the profit of the ruling merchants of death, accustomed to deception and subterfuge at every level of this debauched society; they will not go gently into the night, rather the disparate ethnic tribes, losing faith in their holy military, will tear each other apart in their long overdue and much heralded civil war reloaded. Imagine if you will the so-called United States fracturing and disintegrating in rampant terror and ever more violence in the next twenty years or fewer as the tribes reshuffle and relocate in the greatest clash of incompatible civilization$ that humanity has ever wittnessed. Karma can never be denied, only postponed for a time and God knows as we all do that that America (sic) has a bill to be paid for crimes too many to be catalogued in any one generation.
Onward to justice for the beast and its willing helpers.
The relentless themes:
-. Comply in everything, including work and consumption.
-. You are unimportant, unless you resist.
-. Little can be done for your personal problems; just lower expectations.
-. Almost every issue and its relevance is beyond your understanding; we explain the important ones.
Mr Curtin
You miss the bleedin’ obvious.
When there is the perception that speaking out is career suicide, what do you do, as the average bloke/woman with two kids to feed at home?
Do you speak out for the fallen of Palestine, thereby losing your job, having your home repossessed and social services coming for your kids?
Or do you just do what you can to survive on earth, not sacrificing your own children for whole world beliefs?
That’s the moral choice every ordinary set of parents has to make where US evil is concerned.
Protest was much easier for black people when racism was enshrined in US laws and society: they were ALL in the same boat. They had no rights, so they weren’t really going to lose much worth losing.
Who protested most over Vietnam? Was it students?? Or was it your average construction worker lacking any union rights on site??
Who is protesting right now in the USA? Well, firstly the Jews who feel outraged that their faith, their culture, is being destroyed in the public eye by the actions of animals they are ashamed to be associated with. Students who haven’t yet had the jack boot of employers come down on their necks.
Even if you know it all, Mr Curtin, it doesn’t do you any good if the vast majority are still ignorant or too fearful to speak out. And the ignorant will attack you as an outlier, just as they have done throughout the centuries, which means that you speak out, knowing the effect it will have on your own life’s course.
If your life only has value to you if you speak truth unto power, no matter what, then fine, you do that.
But it’s not realistic to think that everyone else feels the same.
The people most able to speak out are the young and those retired and -financially secure.
Those least able to speak out are those who need to work hard to build up a financial nest egg and to pay for their children’s upbringing and education.
Will there ever be a solution to that situation, short of the obliteration of all of humanity becoming imminent?
I have my doubts, you know.
It’s true that one acting alone is unlikely to effect any change. But it’s also true that millions of “ones” acting in concert can change anything. So the question is what it’s always been: who will be first to put their comfort on the line? And make no mistake, even the poorest of the poor in most Western nations are rich compared to at least half the rest of the world (that wouldn’t be the case if the West did not exploit the rest of the world). So what we call our survival is really little more than our comfort.
As you say, it’s a great moral quandary – which is perhaps why most people are content to limit their moral considerations to trivial pursuits like what one does in bed.
RE: Who protested most over Vietnam? Was it students?? Or was it your average construction worker lacking any union rights on site??
The answer to that question is, yeah, it was students and other young people facing the draft (not “construction workers”). The working class as a whole were not opposed to the Vietnam war (until their children started coming home in body bags). Why? Because from the mid 1960’s to maybe 1973 were the period of the greatest income equality in US history. Literally, the working class (if you were white) never had it so good (and would not again…so far).
It was a great period of stagflation, to many people w/ too few things to do, and as such, took to the stage to display their frustrations.
Their souls are long dead. Their only souls are their r-souls.
Regarding Hamas and Hezbollah:
I ask myself and I ask you: Is there a connection between demonstrating woke public’s support for these war criminals and attention deficit disorder, amnesia, and dementia?
ZionaZi war crimes are always kosher. The truth is aunty semithick.
Woke vs anti-woke is a dead end.
Reading this, it’s hard not to contemplate bodily suicide. There is no way to avoid that reality here in Port Townsend, Washington as we daily watch shipment after shipment of armaments load and depart from the munitions depot dock of death just across the bay.We also see the Ohio class nuclear submarines, the aircraft carriers, the cruise missile ships and destroyers. In addition, we see and hear the warplanes from the air station across the inlet.The living death that Ed describes is a way of life here; the voting charade is rampant, each and every fraud has been embraced with mostly blind or at least complicit enthusiasm. Port Townsend, Washington.
https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/10/1156171
‘Entire population of north Gaza at risk of dying,’ warns UN’s top humanitarian official
My impression is that it can’t be a soul death wish, since so many people live a drone-like life, and drones do not have souls. In some circles this kind of person is called an NPC, jargon from the computer gamer crowd.
The grovelling, lickspittle, obsequiousness that 99% of politicians show towards the Israeli/Jewish diaspora is as pathetic as it is appalling.
But what can we do about it?
It has been with us for a long, long time, and seems to be far more perverse now than it ever has been.
It ain’t gonna go away.
All we can do is ride out the storms of iniquity and hope for some kind of Karma or cosmic justice to prevail.
I agree with the people who question the focus on Washington to the exclusion of the bigger picture
the Israeli tail does not wag the American dog, but neither does that dog decide who to bite without its master giving the command
if I remember right, Hannah Arendt coined the term “the conqueror from nowhere” to describe the domination imposed by a system that might appear to project power from a particular national center, but subjugates the citizens of all nations equally, privileging none
Australia has given the Ukrainian government 49 of its battle tanks, has done its bit to keep the US war against Russia going. The tanks were headed to the scrap heap anyway but Australia has no doubt earned brownie points from its protector, the USA. Maybe even
got a small discount off the obsolete subs it has purchased, for billions of dollars. from the USA.
The mass media is full of forms of praise for little Israel’s recent ‘show of restraint”. Why ? A few days ago about 100 Israeli warplanes crossed Jordanian airspace to execute Israel’s revenge on Iran for the latter’s recent retaliatory attack on Israel, and, instead of inflicting
considerable carnage & damage, as it is currently inflicting on Gaza and Lebanon, Israel gave Iran a slight slap on the wrist.
Such incredible restraint really goes against Israel’s nature !!
Israel’s attack. of course, was profitable. It learned where most of Iran’s air defenses were,
and, with the might of the United States at it’s back after the current US election is out of the way, will throw off the shackles of its self imposed restraint.
Israel is going to have its pound of flesh, an eye-for-an-eye Israeli style.
Live by sword, die by sword.
If we equate what is happening under the blanket umbrella of ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto YOU,’ then yes, soul death is a pretty fair description.
https://www.aljazeera.com/program/investigations/2024/10/7/war-crimes-in-gaza-i-al-jazeera-investigations
War Empire is a fixture in my country where people seem fixated on not looking at the big picture history of US policy and execution, budget, spies and foreign CIA coups. It’s as clear as day, to even a cursory scan of the real history of the US. The PTB have been very assiduous in limiting access to this history through it’s media and school education mis/dis-information repeated daily through people’s entire life. But anyone who sees and questions the facts, and digs deeper can easily see the truth. Deep denial and a false consciousness has US residents largely hypnotized. Token anti-war members of the empire like Kucinich or Rand & Ron Paul are just lipstick on the pig. Both Parties are pro-War Empire evident in every facet of what this country does, internally and externally. My only hope for immediate action is that this election results in the worst turnout of eligible voters in US history. Our first best act is to refuse our consent and our spiritual and economic participation in this for-profit Death Machine.
Excellent analysis, thank you Mr. Curtin ! I had to look up “sciolistic” (not a word you stumble upon every day) but that is my limitation. About the two candidates you mention, I agree that both are evil but I don’t think there is a third or any other for that matter. Anyway, I’m not planning to vote 🤪
You can always vote informally, writing “I do not consent”, or something stronger, on the ballot paper…
Yup…that’ll surely work.
Israel was a City of London project and required the First and Second World Wars to implement. The US was then exploited as a source of military, financial and technical support.
The plan changed around 2012 when Kissinger reportedly stated that Israel would no longer exist in 10 years time. The intention was that the high-tech part would be relocated to the south-east oblasts of Ukraine; thereby forming the central internet hub for Belt & Road. This would require a genocidal land clearance – hence the 2022 invasion by Russia. The Christian Zionists, however, had other ideas – we lied, we cheated, we stole, we danced, etc!
https://www.timesofisrael.com/kissinger-staffer-ex-secretary-of-state-didnt-make-no-israel-quote
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/en/news/385161
Watch: Former Sec. of State, Mike Pompeo dances with soldiers
Former US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, was recently received by the soldiers of the Armored Corps’ 73rd Battalion with singing and dancing.
Israel National News
Feb 13, 2024
Fatty Pompous, the corrupt Al CIAduh dolt who has recently boasted of his “investment” in a rump Ukrapper bank in the war that he and Obummer and Fatty Nudelman orchestrated. The obese liar is not the sharpest of pencils in the Pentacon box.
False dichotomy. What if both Israel and the US (and most of the rest of the world, too) are really controlled by the City of London? That would explain modern history so much better.
Switzerland is also a strong contender.
City Of London, Vatican City, and Washington DC. TOGETHER, actually, but yea. 👍
The shitheads that be split that among the three to limit liability and pass the buck back and forth forever among other reasons. One handles Financial, Legal, etc.. One handles the religions, emotional propaganda, etc. One handles the military strong arm to enforce everything involving the other two.
I just wanted to elaborate on my reply a little further. The first one controls the money and economy resources and people’s access to them and the necessities with which they need to survive and they manipulate the various economic factors and artificially induced scarcities to accomplish this. Then you have hearts and Minds. Using religion and even controlling the various supposed opponents of religions in order to better manipulate opinions and loves and hates and fears and concerns of the peoples of all the countries of the world and keep them divided at all costs. And then the last one is the hired thug team for lack of a better term used to enforce the issues controlled by the other two and to keep a constant state of wars and Terror and fear ever at the Forefront of the world’s mind because because as every dictator has known you best control of people through fear and if you keep the world in constant fear then they are very easily manipulated and controlled to the advantage of those who understand psychology far better than your average Layman on the street who’s having it used against them.
“The United States has not only been an empire, but in the opinion of British imperial historians like John Darwin of Oxford University, it has been the most prosperous and powerful empire in human history.” Alfred McCoy
Interview of Alfred McCoy ― Resistance Radio
December 10th, 2017
https://derrickjensen.org/2017/12/alfred-mccoy-resistance-radio/
“bringing us to the edge of nuclear war with Iran and Russia.”
Bolix.
You sound like brianborou.
Yes Israel is US Pentagon’s biggest land based Air Carrier. They took over Israel after Perfidious Albin, as US found out they could/would simply take over London’s Empire.
“Connect your mind, connect your soul, connect your body, Enter the darkness, Enter the Simulation.” https://vk.com/video-213201358_456247537?t=21m51s&ref_domain=yastatic.net
The late, great Harold Pinter’s wise Nobel Prize speech words are currently (October 2024) relevant, to-the-point, and well worth repeating:
“It never happened. Nothing ever happened. Even while it was happening it wasn’t happening. It didn’t matter. It was of no interest. The crimes of the United States have been systematic, constant, vicious, remorseless, but very few people have actually talked about them. You have to hand it to America. It has exercised a quite clinical manipulation of power worldwide while masquerading as a force for universal good. It’s a brilliant, even witty, highly successful act of hypnosis.”
Its been said they actually use the legal system to commit the theft(s).
But who controls America? Is this some conspiracy among white Americans with European heritage? Well yes, but to be more specific, it’s one particular group. Who claims to be of the tribe of Shem, though they are not.
A brilliant essay, beautifully written, which captures the essence of the American Empire in action. Far too many in the Alt Media keep insisting our focus must be on the tail – Israel – and not on the dog – the US. For they insist Israel is calling the shots, the US Empire merely innocently loading the weapons at Israel’s command.
Somehow they can’t see that realistically and logically it cannot be this way. Israel was forcibly created precisely to further the Empire’s goals in the Middle East. And when Prime Minister Netanyahu gets standing ovations by the US Congress, it’s because he’s saying precisely what the Empire wishes to hear. One can almost picture Mr. Netanyahu being primed by a Hill & Knowlton staffer to look mean and tough and speak to Congress in imperious tones so that the tail continues taking the lion’s share of blame. It is a game so threadbare it’s almost surreal how anyone can fail to see it for what it is.
Yes. Although the rest of “The West” is no less innocent than America. Who watches while all this “American” slaughter goes on and does nothing? Who joins in when the US calls them to? Just where does the legacy of colonialism and empire originate? Was Israel only created for the USA Empire, or were other erstwhile empires involved in that as well? If we’re going to be honest here, I think we all know the answers to those questions.
While we all can agree the USA is the biggest murdering country in the world today, did that murderous instinct develop upon American “independence” alone? Or was America’s war for “freedom” simply following along in footsteps already well established? And when the USA goes down the shitter once and for all, as many can hardly wait to happen, just what replaces that murderous empire? Will goodness and light finally reign supreme, or will another murderous empire take its place? I guess we shall find out, and probably rather soon. While many will celebrate the end of the Great Satan, will that Satan truly be vanquished, or does another take its place? If history is any guide an honest person knows the answer to that one.
Ephesians 6:12For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.
Proverbs 10:12 Hatred stirs up strife, but love covers all offenses.
Which means you should forgive and love all Americans, especially those who come from Oklahoma City!
“Israel was forcibly created precisely to further the Empire’s goals in the Middle East.”
Strange.
“The Soviet Union, despite its official view of Zionism as, in Lenin’s words, “bourgeois nationalism,” became the first country in the world to give legal recognition to Israel on this date in 1948, just three days after the state declared its independence.”
https://jewishcurrents.org/the-first-country-to-recognize-israel
“WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 1957 (UP) – Congressional leaders of both parties today generally supported President Eisenhower’s call to “bring pressure” on Israel to withdraw its troops from Egypt. The congressmen indicated they appreciated the complexity of the crisis and said the President made a good case for the U.S. position.”
https://www.upi.com/Archives/1957/02/21/Congress-leaders-back-Eisenhowers-pressure-on-Israel/5104109412672/
Unconditional US support of Israel began with LBJ.
Funny that Lenin failed to mention his Bolshevik party were Jewish communist.
That doesn’t explain the quest for Greater Israel. (“Israel was forcibly created precisely to further the Empire’s goals in the Middle East.”), nor does it explain the power of AIPAC and the neocons, who are going to run things no matter who is president, nor does it explain the PNAC document and who and why it was written, nor does it explain the incredible history of jews and their control over countries. A country is only a country by which those that control it (Confucius, alleged).
There’s a book (currently unavailable for purchase) by Professor Yosef Grodzinsky titled “In The Shadow Of The Holocaust” which posits that many Jews were forced to emigrate to Israel after WWII – yet they wanted to remain in Europe. If true, this reinforces the idea that Israel was almost entirely a creation of Western nations (first Britain then the US).
Just as significantly, all the US has to do is have AIPAC register as a foreign agent – but it won’t. In part because the corrupt politicians want the campaign contributions – but just as likely because it serves US interests in the Middle East.