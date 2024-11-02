Would you like to know what BRICS just declared?
BRICS just wrapped up its 16th summit in Kazan. Probably you heard about this momentous event from meticulously researched independent media articles discussing how BRICS just delivered a DOUBLE DEATHBLOW to the globalists.
This is very good news. Let us celebrate together by reading the BRICS’ Kazan Declaration, published on October 23. (English or Russian, compliments of the Kremlin’s official website.)
Please, I beg you—read this Declaration and share it with all your friends. The Kazan Declaration is not just a massive victory for BRICS, it is a victory for all decent freedom-loving people on Earth.
Here are a few highlights from this historic document:
BRICS supports “global governance” and “the central role of the United Nations in the international system”
[W]e reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism and upholding the international law, including the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations (UN) as its indispensable cornerstone, and the central role of the UN in the international system, in which sovereign states cooperate to maintain international peace and security, advance sustainable development, ensure the promotion and protection of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all as well as cooperation based on solidarity, mutual respect, justice and equality. We further emphasize the urgent need to achieve equitable and inclusive geographical representation in the staff composition of the Secretariat of the United Nations and other international organizations in a timely manner.”
“We reiterate our commitment to improving global governance by promoting a more agile, effective, efficient, responsive, representative, legitimate, democratic and accountable international and multilateral system.”
BRICS supports the leading role of the IMF in global finance
“We reaffirm our commitment to maintaining a strong and effective Global Financial Safety Net with a quota-based and adequately resourced IMF at its center.”
BRICS supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development
“We stress the universal and inclusive nature of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals, and that implementation should take into account different national circumstances, capacities and levels of development, whilst respecting national policies and priorities and in conformity with national legislation.”
BRICS supports public-private partnerships to help nations achieve their Sustainable Development Goals
“We recognise that the use of blended finance is an effective way to mobilize private capital to finance infrastructure projects. We note the important role of multilateral development banks and development finance institutions, in particular national development banks, in institutionally scaling up the use of blended finance and other instruments, and thereby contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in accordance with country-specific needs and priorities. To this end, we commend the work of the BRICS Public-Private Partnership and 17 Infrastructure Task Force and endorse its Technical Report on Infrastructure Projects Blended Finance.”
BRICS supports the reduction and removal of greenhouse gases to combat climate change
“We reiterate that the objectives, principles and provisions of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), its Kyoto Protocol and its Paris Agreement, including its principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC) in the light of different national circumstances, must be honoured. We condemn unilateral measures introduced under the pretext of climate and environmental concerns and reiterate our commitment to enhancing coordination on these issues. We will strengthen cooperation on a whole range of solutions and technologies that contribute to the reduction and removal of Greenhouse Gases (GHGs). We also note the role of carbon sinks in absorbing GHGs and mitigating climate change, whilst also highlighting the importance of adaptation and stressing the need for the adequate provision of the means of implementation, namely financial resources, technology transfer and capacity building.”
“We underscore the critical need for active climate adaptation projects, moving beyond research and forecasting to the implementation of practical solutions, advancing renewable energy, sustainable financing, low-emission technologies, and sustainable development investments, while highlighting the importance of collective action and international cooperation to address the adverse impacts of climate change and ensure inclusive, equitable climate initiatives.”
BRICS supports the creation of carbon markets
We recognise the important role of carbon markets as one of the drivers of climate action, and encourage enhancing cooperation and sharing experiences in this field. We oppose unilateral measures introduced under the pretext of climate and environmental concerns and reiterate our commitment to enhancing coordination on these issues. We welcome the adoption of the MoU on the BRICS Carbon Markets Partnership as a platform dedicated to sharing knowledge, experiences and case studies of developing carbon markets and discussing the potential intra-BRICS cooperation on carbon markets to exchange views on potential cooperation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement among the BRICS countries.”
BRICS supports the World Health Organization and its “central coordinating role” in strengthening “the international pandemic prevention, preparedness and response system”
We reiterate our support to the central coordinating role of the World Health Organization in the implementation of multilateral international efforts to protect public health from infectious diseases and epidemics and commit to reform and strengthen the international pandemic prevention, preparedness and response system. We recognise the fundamental role of primary health care as a key foundation for Universal Health Care and health system’s resilience, as well as on prevention and response to health emergencies. We welcome fostering closer ties among BRICS health institutions responsible for sanitary and epidemiological health and well-being, prevention, preparedness and response to epidemic prone communicable diseases and health impact following disasters and encourage further exploring opportunities for knowledge sharing, exchange of expertise and undertaking joint projects in the health sector.”
BRICS supports the development of safe & effective vaccines
We support the initiatives of the BRICS R&D Vaccine Center, further development of the BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for preventing mass infectious diseases risks and the operations of the BRICS TB Research Network. We welcome the outcomes of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) HighLevel Meeting on AMR, committing to a clear set of targets and actions, including reducing the estimated 4.95 million human deaths associated with bacterial antimicrobial resistance (AMR) annually by 10% by 2030. We express concern about the growing threat of AMR to all sectors of the economy, in particular healthcare, and note the timeliness of holding the first BRICS Conference on AMR in May 2024.”
BRICS supports “digital transformation” using 5G and other “emerging technologies”
“Recognising the importance of creating an enabling, inclusive, and secure digital economy and that digital connectivity is an essential prerequisite for digital transformation as well as social and economic growth, we emphasize the need to strengthen cooperation among BRICS countries. We also recognise that emerging technologies such as 5G, satellite systems, terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, have the potential to catalyze the development of the digital economy. We acknowledge that resilient, safe, inclusive and interoperable digital public infrastructure has the potential to deliver services at scale and increase social and economic opportunities for all.”
And so on and so forth.
Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security vs Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet
The world is at a crossroads. There are two distinct visions for the future of humankind. You must choose one and then argue with strangers on the internet who are inadequately enthusiastic about your choice, which is perhaps the most meaningful and consequential choice you will ever make; your choice will literally change the trajectory of human history. So please choose wisely.
Let me be more specific.
The theme of this year’s BRICS summit was “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security”. I think we all understand why BRICS chose this theme—because it is very meaningful and profound.
In sharp contrast, the G20 (which includes the USA and many other Unipolar Satanic West nations) will be meeting next month in Rio de Janeiro to discuss “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet”.
The contrast could not be more extreme. Like day and night.
G20 vs BRICS: Who is more sustainable?
On August 23, 2023, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa released a joint declaration promising that BRICS would pursue Sustainability.
Two weeks later, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and more than a dozen other countries published their own joint declaration, vowing that the G20 would do everything in its power to make the world extremely Sustainable.
But which intergovernmental organization loves Sustainability the most?
Read More
Let’s play a quick game. Which of these two statements is from BRICS’ Kazan Declaration?
Statement A:
“We reaffirm our support for the rules-based, open, transparent, fair, predictable, inclusive, equitable, non-discriminatory, consensus-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core, with special and differential treatment (S&DT) for developing countries, including Least Developed Countries and reject the unilateral trade restrictive measures that are inconsistent with WTO rules.”
Statement B:
“We express our support for actions aimed at reaffirming that a rules-based, non-discriminatory, fair, open, inclusive, equitable, sustainable and transparent multilateral trading system, with WTO at its core, is indispensable; [we support] policies that enable trade and investment to serve as an engine of growth and prosperity for all … Fostering a favourable trade and investment environment for all.”
Answer: Statement A is from BRICS’ Multipolar Sustainable Agenda 2030 Freedom Vision Declaration. Statement B is from the Second G20 Foreign Ministers’ Call to Action on Global Governance Reform, published exactly one month ago on September 25, 2024, and available on the website of the US State Department.
And yet …. these statements, issued by totally different Poles, are oddly similar. What could this possibly mean?
It’s a mystery, but pro-Putin conservative Russian media has a scandalous hypothesis:
After combing through the Kazan Declaration, Katyusha concluded:
It is obvious that the goals of the unification of the countries of this seemingly “alternative to the Atlanticist” bloc are declared to be practically the same as those in the UN declaration “Pact for the Future” recently adopted at the Future Summit in New York. Both the stated goals and the proposed image of the future BRICS association are the same, and everything is even written in the same globalist newspeak.
That is, we have before us a sadly familiar model of globalization, only not for the countries of the Atlantic bloc and their satellites, but for Eurasia and the “global South”—including Africa, and South America. [BRICS] is a kind of subproject from the same curators—in any case, this is precisely what follows from the text of the Kazan Declaration.
Yeah, but … Zerohedge said that Putin was presented with a gimmick BRICS peso, and that I should be excited about that.
I am excited.
I am.
But I just thought that maybe you would like to know what BRICS said about BRICS when it met in Kazan.
It means that BRICS & G20 aren’t the poles. Like pitting South vs Southwest and deducing that their shared southerly direction implies that there is no South or West. All poles in it together.
Why wouldn’t the statements be similar when BRICS members are a substantial proportion of the G20 (Argentina, Brazil, China, India, (Turkey), South Africa, (Saudi Arabia), Russia)?
Some better poles to try might be:
– Global South vs West
– SWIFT vs ‘BRICS Pay’ (‘BRICS Clear’ mentioned in the document)
– Pro-Palestine, Arab-courting BRICS (as per the document) vs pro-Israel Western nations
Also “global governance” is not the same as “global government”. And a reformed IMF or an IMF replaced with a BRICS version wouldn’t be the same as the current version.
Looks like there are a fair few provisos and nuances in those statements yet to be fully explored.
Thank you Riley for sharing your perspectives.
This mug has noticed that the ‘leaders’ of the BRICS-Nations appear to be taking -their-orders from some non-disclosed ‘higher-authority’. In their respective countries, this gang-of-charlatans certainly don’t appear to have the support of the majority of the respective populations. Take for an example just three, viz. Putin, Modi and Ramaphosa who, by their actions appear to be under the control of their J-Cult handlers. They might not display the moronic-fawning of a Boris Johnson or the twat from France … but they do emit definite-signals that the Finks and Dimonds of the world control their actions. And by their actions they reveal their [real] masters. So, the ceremonial-puppets of BRICS are revealing themselves to be … more of the same, i.e. same horse, different jockey. If only it was different … and not the flag-waving pantomime, controlled by the PRICKS in Switzerland, The Vatican and The City of London, etc.
Now I take you back to reality:
apparently all agendas are just and sustainable, but some agendas are juster and more sustainable than others
Lets test the limits of sustainable debts.
the multipolar world order was born under the aegis of the UN, and the UN is a creature of the World Economic Forum, let’s think of Brazil, which vetoed Venezuela, on behalf of its imperialist masters.
https://tkp.at/2024/10/27/brics-erklaeren-ihre-loyalitaet-zur-neuen-normalitaet/?
Let’s think of India and its arms trade with Israel. The BRICS have declared that they accept Agenda 2030, that of the WEF and BlackRock, they have accepted the IMF, and the WHO with its procession of mandatory vaccinations and control over the bodies of citizens. They accept Multistakeholder governance, and we are back in, the 1%, the richest, who control the resources of the 90%, the resources of the peoples of the earth, with the deception of climate change. It is class struggle from above, it is yet another deception for the people who will be increasingly robbed of their independence. Think about what Agenda 2030 really is, and the oligarchic abyss and
transhuman slavery into which it will throw the world
Yes its a sad day. No opposition anywhere.
As the ‘body’ lays dying does it really matter whether it’s wolves, hyenas, vultures or maggots that are picking at the flesh?
In order to understand the history of how and why BRICS came about and the history, that is a long term rounded view rather than a fly by night snapshot, of the countries and relationships to the West, read on !
https://www.unz.com/mhudson/brics-high-aspirations-versus-cautious-first-steps/
According to the statements, the BRICS policies direct from the horse’s mouth are:
UN SDGs check
UN Agenda 2030 check
UN general bootlicking check
Climate change fraud check
Carbon trading – money maling scam on the back of CC check
WHO sovereignty sellout check
Vaccines /scamdemics check
5G digital gulag check
IMF globalist financial bribery and blackmail check
Public private partnership
The controllers are not even trying to hide their intentions, with their multipolar world order ‘heads we win, tails you lose’ script.
It is said that they must disclose their plans ahead of time, which with this latest effort lays it out in the open, for those with eyes to see and ears to hear to clearly understand. At least elements of the Russian media can see through it.
Hopefully, the peoples of the BRICS countries, South America, Middle East and the Global South in general wake-up quicker than Westerners to their leaders sell out to globalist interests now barely camouflaged under the guise of multipolarity.
The deal is this. The controllers stay in control, It’s either that or a global nuclear war which no side wants, not even the criminally insane controllers. I think this shows even tyrants can be brought to the table.
Renewal 2030 is the build back better agenda 30 in new speak.
Not possible to build back — we have burned up most of the cheap energy
World crude oil extraction reached an all-time high of 84.6 million barrels per day in late 2018, and production hasn’t been able to regain that level since then.
https://ourfiniteworld.com/2024/09/11/crude-oil-extraction-may-be-well-past-peak/
This is the first time I’ve seen the term “Blended Finance” used.
Now, I’m no Sherlock Holmes, but I’m guessing that some of the “blended” part of that finance comes from the money I’m forced to pay under the threat of jail every month.
Gotta love those Public Private Partnerships and their philanthropic chums – God bless ’em
It’s because you humans are the cause of all this global boiling, innit.
This is part of my reason for being surprised by western European attitudes to Russia. For the past 30 years Russia has been taking steps to make itself a European country. The evil Mr Putin has been a large part of that. Despite this western Europe / NATO wants Russia to be an enemy.
In a world where western Europe is losing control, a control entirely dependent upon military might, there is only one way they can maintain that stranglehold over the rest (the other 90% of humanity). That is to bring Russia within the European fold.
Such an obvious path to retain the disguise of supremacy of Europeans, yet a path rejected by those who need it most.
Fortunately for the world I think Russia has now given up its goal to be European.
“”BRICS” is the acronym denoting the emerging national economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The term was originally coined in 2001 as “BRIC” by the Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill… “.
https://guides.loc.gov/brics
Goldman Sachs? Aren’t they the ones pictured telling doctors “are you sure curing your patients represents a viable business model”?
It looks like BRICS will continue to support stakeholder capitalist mega corps who are making £trillions from moving e.g. 1 million immigrants per year into the United Kingdom, which has the effect of boosting the GDP of the targeted country. Complicit, on message politicians can then feel emboldened to hurl accusations of “far right”, “racist” at those who cry foul. All this originates from unelected globalist at the UN and the EU and keys in with their dream to have us all pitched into AI controlled slavery. More here from Simon Elmer whose research is stark and compelling:
https://wirralinittogether.blog/2024/10/18/the-great-replacement-parts-one-two-and-three-simon-elmer-plus-bonus-video-discussion-between-sonia-poulton-and-the-author/
This is a total load of BOLL**KS: please refer to this basic analysis to realise BRICS is simply a reflection of the GLOBALIST agenda. (8 MINUTES IN) https://www.corbettreport.com/mp4/nwnw570.mp4
THAT is the point of this article. I guess you didn’t bother reading it. 😂
What was it Orwell said in 1984? Something like Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia…
It does not matter whether the war is actually happening, and, since no decisive victory is possible, it does not matter whether the war is going well or badly. All that is needed is that a state of war should exist.” Emanuel Goldstein, The Theory and Practice of Oligarchical Collectivism (George Orwell’s 1984)
