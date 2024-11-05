The Fakest Election of Our Lifetime Goes to the Polls

It’s voting day. Historically, that would mean that by some time early tomorrow morning we’d know who was going to be President, but they have already announced that counting the last few percent of the vote in a couple of states may take up to thirteen days.

A hallmark of totally normal not at all corrupt voting practices.

It’s actually hard to believe anybody can take this election cycle seriously, given how obviously and blatantly the 2020 election was rigged. That should have been the final nail in the coffin of American “democracy”.

They told you they were going to rig it, they told you how they were going to rig it, they rigged it live on television – in front of your eyes…and then claimed anyone saying it was rigged was a “conspiracy theorist”.

2020 was the fakest “election” ever…

until now.

2024 is even worse, it is a complete nonsense. A fairy story. Just look at the candidates…

In the Blue Corner we have Kamala Harris. Probably the least real candidate ever to run for President, her entire campaign is a Psy-Op.

In the 2020 race she polled last in the Democratic primaries and dropped out very early. As of 2023 she was the least popular Vice President ever, and only got the nomination thanks to Joe Biden’s dementia.

No exaggeration – this woman is a disaster. She appears to have some form of substance abuse problem and probably quite a low IQ. She can’t talk without a teleprompter, rambles incoherently in response to the most basic questions, gives the same speech (with the same phony over-rehearsed gestures ) over and over again, campaigns with polar-opposite positions depending on the state she’s in, and, if that’s not enough – during her time as AG of California she is known to have kept prisoners locked up past their sentences to use them as cheap labor.

But since the insane 2024 presidential carnival began this completely talentless, mediocre morally compromized nobody is being sold to us as some type of super uber duper female Barack Obama. A brilliant tactician, awesome debater, all round bundle of charisma and “joy”.

It’s fake. Obviously.

Her “massive rallies” revolve around offering free concerts by Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. Her “real” moments of door knocking and “having a beer like a regular person”, awkwardly staged.

She’s a big fat, slurring zero tricked out as something for the actors and celebrities to worship, nothing more.

But in the Red Corner we have The Donald.

Again.

Selling his “drain the swamp” no-nonsense “anti-establishment” platform.

Again.

Pledging to do all the stuff this time he didn’t do last time.

His very presence on the ticket is a testimony to the contrived nature of the ballot.

The story is that nobody wanted him there. The Establishment tried – oh so hard – to convict him of crimes to stop him from running, but they just couldn’t quite manage it.

The GOP tried – oh so hard – to beat him in the primaries, but he was just too popular.

Finally, as an act of desperation they tried – oh so hard – to kill him.

Twice.

Or maybe three times

…and yet, somehow, incredibly – here he is.

All the power the establishment could muster just couldn’t stop God’s own Donald from winning through.

See guys, the voting does matter and the system is just so fair, that even when they try – oh so hard – to cheat it’s almost impossible.

The Donald is proof that American democracy really is a thing!

Funny, but somehow, in all that blaring noise of Wurlitzers blasting Souza marches, millions of people seem to have forgotten Operation Warpspeed and the vaccines our Trump was so proud of.

Frankly, we deserve a better class of puppet.

So yeah, it’s all just a story, and the question isn’t “who wins?”, but rather “who has been chosen to push the establishment narrative forward?”

And, honestly, even with that in mind it is hard to pick.

Virtually every Presidential Election I have watched has had a pretty obvious “winner” going in, the media messaging was clear and consistent…

…this year not so much.

CNN, for example, so firmly pro-Biden last time is being much harder on Harris, which could be a show of “impartiality” because they know she’s going to “win”, or could be an explanation for why she “lost”.

Different polls and media outlets are predicting every result from a Trump landslide to comfortable Harris victory.

Much of this is drama to keep people invested, and white noise to disguise corruption, but it still makes projecting the result difficult.

I would have bet my modest savings on Bush(x2), Obama(x2), and Biden winning each one of those five elections…but I would also have bet on Clinton winning in 2016 too.

This time around, it’s not clear at all. I can see arguments for either “side” being the final globalist pick.

In Harris’ favor is the fact that she was clearly specifically chosen to be on the ticket (hence pushing Biden aside and avoiding the primaries), married to the fact she will buy some automatic tolerance from the left who won’t bring themselves to criticize a female President of colour and who will happily bask in the “Orange man lost” glow for at least a year or two.

They also appear to setting up a new version of the “mail-in ballots” lie from 2020, with the narrative of “secret female voters”, voting purely based on (entirely made-up) issue of abortion rights.

Finally – and increasingly, I think, most importantly – there is the demonstration of power inherent in taking a candidate nobody likes and pretending, brazenly, she won an election.

So, all those reasons are why they might pick Kamala.

But then, if they make Trump “win” it immediately shuts down all people who claim 2020 was rigged, because , people will argue naively, why would they rig it against Trump in 2020 then let him win it in 2024?

On top of that, Trump will win back many right-leaning libertarians who were alienated by the Covid scam but still want to believe.

He will, of course, push the same globalist agenda as Harris – but disguised in “right-wing” talking points that will effectively stop some people noticing what he’s doing.

So, yes, these are some good reasons the globalists might pick Donald.

Each has strengths and weaknesses. Trump, I think, potentially offers more benefits from the Establishment point of view, but there is just too much “the polls are wrong, Harris will win easily” messaging to completely ignore this possibility.

Right now it could go either way.

They are even setting up that the story of the “election” won’t end today, with both “sides” warming up to contest a close result. Democrat politicians are already saying they may refuse to certify the result and the “liberal” press are attacking the electoral college. On the other side, “voting irregularities” and “machine outages” will be reported in the hopes of stirring up unrest from Trump voters.

Washington DC is all boarded up pending riots…from either side, I guess.

More fuel for the Civil War they seem to want to start.

But let’s not forget that whatever chaos might be staged, however long it goes on for and whichever way it finally lands, the agenda won’t change.

All tonight’s result will tell us is how they are planning to market that agenda over the next few years.