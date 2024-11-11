Post-Election Truths: The Things That Won’t Change (No Matter Who Wins)
John & Nisha Whitehead
After months of handwringing and mud-slinging and fear-mongering, the votes have finally been cast and the outcome has been decided: the Deep State has won.
Despite the billions spent to create the illusion of choice culminating in the reassurance ritual of voting for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, when it comes to most of the big issues that keep us in bondage to authoritarian overlords, not much will change.
Despite all of the work that has been done to persuade us to buy into the fantasy that things will change if we just elect the “right” political savior, the day after a new president is sworn in, it will be business as usual for the unelected bureaucracy that actually runs the government.
War will continue. Drone killings will continue. Surveillance will continue. Censorship of anyone who criticizes the government will continue. The government’s efforts to label dissidents as extremists and terrorists will continue. Police shootings will continue. SWAT team raids will continue. Highway robbery meted out by government officials will continue. Corrupt government will continue. Profit-driven prisons will continue. And the militarization of the police will continue.
These problems have persisted—and in many cases flourished—under both Republican and Democratic administrations in recent years.
The outcome of this year’s election changes none of that.
Indeed, take a look at the programs and policies that will not be affected by the 2024 presidential election, and you’ll get a clearer sense of the government’s priorities, which have little to do with representing the taxpayers and everything to do with amassing money, power and control.
The undermining of the Constitution will continue unabated. America’s so-called war on terror, which it has relentlessly pursued since 9/11, has chipped away at our freedoms, unraveled our Constitution and transformed our nation into a battlefield, thanks in large part to such subversive legislation as the USA Patriot Act and National Defense Authorization Act. These laws—which completely circumvent the rule of law and the constitutional rights of American citizens, re-orienting our legal landscape in such a way as to ensure that martial law, rather than the rule of law, our U.S. Constitution, becomes the map by which we navigate life in the United States—will continue to be enforced.
The government’s war on the American people will continue unabated. “We the people” are no longer shielded by the rule of law. While the First Amendment—which gives us a voice—is being muzzled, the Fourth Amendment—which protects us from being bullied, badgered, beaten, broken and spied on by government agents—is being disemboweled. Consequently, you no longer have to be poor, black or guilty to be treated like a criminal in America. All that is required is that you belong to the suspect class—that is, the citizenry—of the American police state. As a de facto member of this so-called criminal class, every U.S. citizen is now guilty until proven innocent. The oppression and injustice—be it in the form of shootings, surveillance, fines, asset forfeiture, prison terms, roadside searches, and so on—will come to all of us eventually unless we do something to stop it now.
The shadow government— a.k.a. the Deep State, a.k.a. the police state, a.k.a. the military industrial complex, a.k.a. the surveillance state complex—will continue unabated. The corporatized, militarized, entrenched bureaucracy that is fully operational and staffed by unelected officials will continue to call the shots in Washington DC, no matter who sits in the White House or controls Congress. By “government,” I’m not referring to the highly partisan, two-party bureaucracy of the Republicans and Democrats. Rather, I’m referring to “government” with a capital “G,” the entrenched Deep State that is unaffected by elections, unaltered by populist movements, and has set itself beyond the reach of the law.
The government’s manipulation of national crises in order to expand its powers will continue unabated. “We the people” have been subjected to an “emergency state” that justifies all manner of government tyranny and power grabs in the so-called name of national security. Whatever the so-called threat to the nation, the government has a tendency to capitalize on the nation’s heightened emotions, confusion and fear as a means of extending the reach of the police state. Indeed, the government’s answer to every problem continues to be more government—at taxpayer expense—and less individual liberty.
Endless wars that enrich the military industrial complex will continue unabated. America’s expanding military empire is bleeding the country dry at a rate of more than $93 million an hour (that adds up to $920 billion annually). Incredibly, although the U.S. constitutes only 5% of the world’s population, America boasts almost 40% of the world’s total military expenditure, spending more on the military than the next 9 biggest spending nations combined.
Government corruption will continue unabated. The government is not our friend. Nor does it work for “we the people.” Americans instinctively understand this. When asked to name the greatest problem facing the nation, Americans of all political stripes ranked the government as the number one concern. In fact, almost three-quarters of Americans surveyed believe the government is corrupt. Our so-called government representatives do not actually represent us, the citizenry. We are now ruled by an oligarchic elite of governmental and corporate interests whose main interest is in perpetuating power and control.
Government tyranny under the reign of an Imperial President will continue unabated. The Constitution invests the President with very specific, limited powers. In recent years, however, American presidents have anointed themselves with the power to wage war, unilaterally kill Americans, torture prisoners, strip citizens of their rights, arrest and detain citizens indefinitely, carry out warrantless spying on Americans, and erect their own secretive, shadow government. The powers amassed by each past president and inherited by each successive president—powers which add up to a toolbox of terror for an imperial ruler—empower whoever occupies the Oval Office to act as a dictator, above the law and beyond any real accountability.
The grim reality we must come to terms with is the fact that the U.S. government has become a greater menace to the life, liberty and property of its citizens than any of the so-called dangers from which the government claims to protect us.
As I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, this state of affairs has become the status quo, no matter which party is in power.
Originally published via The Rutherford Institute
Post election, Cuba is in for a very bumpy ride;
https://dissidentvoice.org/2024/11/why-cuba-hasnt-adjusted-to-us-sanctions-after-six-decades/
The USian psychopaths are an ugly, vengeful bunch of TURDS.
Ya, but we might get fluoride out of the water and RFK is going to make sure vaccines are safe and that the FDA is honest, and Musk is going to stop pushing electric cars so Trump can drill the oil, baby, and shit like that. Take that to the bank. But don’t try to buy a house.
Really, all Trump has to do is issue an Executive Order declaring himself King. It would confuse the hell out of people because everybody would be going, “can he do that!?”. And then someone would read the Constitution and say, “hey, just wait a darn minute”. And everybody else would say, “oh, shut up about the Constitution, that was over 200 years ago”. And then Trump would be King and all the billionaires would live happily ever after. Until they became trillionaires. But first, Musk, we absolutely must have a trillionaire leading the peasants, it’s only right.
In the 1970s the Belgium Marxist economist, after using his “little gray matter” pointed out that The US economy is a War economy, and, if it stopped producing for war, its economy would collapse. So – if you dont want the US economy to collapse dont oppose its wars !
Repeating stuff makes its “muscle” stronger; repeating negative pasts publicly makes those memes stronger.
The Whiteheads are doing a yeoman’s service for the Black hats.
Change begins with ‘Moi’
Always has and always will.
We can’t save the world but we can savour Life.
After all, Life and Love are the only real deeply spiritual experiences in our brief sojourn on Earth.
‘Draining The Swamp’. Interpretation: ‘It’s better to have The Swamp inside the tent pissing out, than have The Swamp outside pissing in.’
‘It’s Business As Usual, and a few crumbs thrown to the masses.’
There is something that changes with every election.
A few people undergo the epiphany that voting (democracy) is a veneer over totalitarianism, i.e. that TPTB remain inviolate, and that the notion that the people elect a government to serve them is a soporific
As we get ever closer to TSHTF so this coffee aroma will be made ever stronger.
At some point they’ll put a mannikin in a burqa and make it US president. All they have to do is ensure it can orate from an autocue. All doubters will be liable for religious hate crimes.
Might it not be the cynics who won’t change regardless of who wins?
It has to be said that Trump is putting on good theatre. He’s saying great things after the election (bluntly called out climate fraud, attacked the WHO.)
When did it last happen in that order? Things have never looked more promising.
If he is faking it, they have at least brought some decent scriptwriters in. I was thoroughly sick of the previous retarded episode.
He’s courting alt-media. For the reasons I outlined below. It’s Anti-Deep-State-Think.
But beware. There may be ulterior motives at work
Since when don’t politicians lie?
Things have never looked more promising? And it’s unanimous? I must be missing something about this place. Look at who he’s hiring, look at HIM for crying out loud. The man is a fake in zio Israel’s pockets. Do you know what that means relative to about everything, i.e., war, imperialism, immigration, society? I think there are a lot of people on this blog that haven’t been doing their research.
I followed John Whitehead, for a while but no longer. Why Off Guardian has chosen to resurrect this depressing piece of unadulterated surrender, I cannot imagine. What for? To depress the reader? What he says is undoubtedly true of the last four years and other terms (to a lesser degree) before that, but we are entering a new phase and I think we would do better to get on with our lives as best we can by boycotting suspect companies, avoiding Big Med, supporting traditional farming methods, chucking our mobiles and remaining optimistic.
Note: for readers in general, if you think Trumps Operation Warpspeed supported the globalist plan, then it’s clear, to me at least, that you have no clue what it was really about. It’s a good idea to do some in-depth research before taking a stance. Whilst I imagine that Off Guardian readers eschew the Mockingbird Media, there is no good reason to assume that all independent/alternative journalists are anti-globalist. Many of them are plants.
Dear Editor/s – Let’s have some more positive stuff for a change. All is NOT lost.
Scamala Harris served the voters word salads 🗣️🥗 and CONald tRump sold the voters lies 🐑 🐺
GEORGE ORWELL:
“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command. If you want a picture of the future imagine a boot stamping on a human face forever.” — 1984
Fascism comes in Blue Maga or Red Maga boots 🥾
We now return the voters to their regularly scheduled mind reprogramming for the next four years 📺
Smart phone screen in the morning, Macbook screen before midday, PowerPoint screen afternoon, and Television screen at night.
After a few years these idiots will forever live and be told reality through a 2-dimensional flat screen, and never be able to relate themselves to a 3-dimensional world which is the true reality.
AI and its robots and their serfs will carry out everything “out there”.
There’s no “deep state”, no “shadow government” or anything like that.
What exists is international jewry and its bankers which controls governments in the west and east. Politics, elections and even geopolitics are all theatre for public consumption to keep people distracted from knowing how the system really works.
Many relevant people have warned for this historical reality.
Because the system has been broken since Adam and Eve. Nothing has really been functioning since then, and nobody really care.
Organised chaos and deliberate stressing is the new world order.
We have just witnessed the anti vaccine heroes who stood there ground in less than 730 days forget what the went through to then endorse the same governmental oligarchy
who sold and injected your family friends and muzzled you up and told you not to kill grannie and helped distort your children’s future.
“One can always get a few more sales by re-packaging one’s product.” … (anon) …
The Things That Won’t Change
#1. There won’t be any meaningful analysis at OffG.
Ever felt like you’re stuck in Groundhog Day?
I can suspend my disbelief just enough to vote, but not enough to write to my MP or sign petitions any more.
These days telling your representatives what you want is like going to confession. Your ‘dirty’ secret will put you on a watchlist.
I’ve been saying that for ages and fellow free thinkers just chortled. ‘Here’s a petition to tell us your inner most anti-government thoughts and leave your contact details. Thank you, we’ll be in touch.’
Actually the Deep State lost. Trump represents more relative power to a president and less to the Deep State. The following 2 concepts are at odds. You cannot have both simultaneously. It’s one or the other:
– A ‘Deep State’ where it makes no difference who’s in power. The Deep State always calling the shots
and/or
– A President who has all the power and does what he likes on a whim
Trump leans more towards the second category, which is why Trump can praise leaders from enemy nations (such as Putin, Erdogan, Xi etc) for being ‘strong’ and can campaign on ‘draining the swamp’ (aka ‘Deep State’).
Obviously Trump can’t be an all out Julius Caesar or Coriolanus or he’d soon meet his Brutus or Aufidius (and nearly did). But he can certainly set a trend in that direction. And currently has a strong mandate/majority.
Which is why alt-media aficionados should consider carefully any parallel opposition to all Deep States under the sun.
Be careful what you wish for. Or you may end up with a dictator for which you didn’t 🤔
You mean operation warp speed Trump who until April 2024 still promoted the shots as good?
GTFO.
If anything he is the face of the deep state backpedaling in order to regain trust.
FDR did the new deal to prevent people from looking at the real cause of the shitty economy….. Hopefully Trump gets told to finally give something to the working class instead of the fucked up upwards bailout cares act shit
The thing is, I desperately, desperately want you to be correct.
Maybe things have changed from last time, in which case I will be cock-a-hoop.
On verra !!
I find it helpful to consider each party’s vested interest.
Then any “eternal Deep State dystopia” takes on a new context. ’nuff said
From the start, the Trump administration has been a military operation. By definition, it is “deep state”. The key difference, however, is that it is a different faction of deep state to that of the Globalists. And rather than “draining the swamp”, the Trump operation did deals and took control!
One of the key examples of this “taking control” was the envelope scene at Bush’s funeral. However, contrary to the following analysis by Bet-David, the scene was entirely staged. That is, it was all agreed beforehand; the “reactions” were acted; hence some of the reactions are too fast and over the top.
—
“The White Envelope” – Jim Jordan QUESTIONS Clinton, Obama & Bush At Funeral
Valuetainment
Oct 31, 2024
Patrick Bet-David and Congressman Jim Jordan analyze the infamous “envelope moment” at George H.W. Bush’s funeral. Speculations swirl as they question its contents and the power dynamics it symbolizes
Not really. They were priming everyone with those two farcical “assassination attempts”, Trump will be assassinated and actually killed (probably not really but they’ll make it look like he has). Cue chaos in America. Cue his vice president stepping up. Hello technocracy.
This article, I believe, presents the mistaken notion that under other conditions – better conditions, ideal conditions – change, real change, could ensue. It simply cannot – because of human nature. Human psychology is hopelessly trapped in an endless attraction to hierarchy, which makes authority and leadership inevitable, which in turn inevitably breeds power (i.e.,corruption).
Corruption is simply hierarchy in action. There can be no hierarchy without corruption – i.e., without some seeking a greater place among the rest, with the greater rewards power confers. There can be no such thing as an ideal human condition resting on a pedestal of hierarchy/power/corruption.
In the absence of hierarchy, the most savage people will start creating one. You can witness this in action by visiting a gore website.
South America somehow manages to be the worst in the whole world in this respect. You need to fix that border right now.
True, we humans are herd animals genetically conditioned by evolution to go with the pack and follow the Leader. But as Kropotkin observed in his Siberian reindeer, the Leader has responsibilities: he must know where to lead the herd to find fresh pasture when the Siberian ice freezes over; with a bad Leader the herd may perish.
“The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not starve,
He leadeth me into green pastures,
His rod and His staff protect and comfort me” — Psalm 23
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
GORE VIDAL:
“Apparently, a democracy is a place where numerous elections are held at great cost without issues and with interchangeable candidates. The genius of our ruling class is that it has kept a majority of the people from ever questioning the inequity of a system where most people drudge along, paying heavy taxes for which they get nothing in return. Every four years the naive half who vote are encouraged to believe that if we can elect a really nice man or woman President everything will be all right. But it won’t be. It makes no difference who you vote for — the two parties are really one party representing four percent of the people.”
Same shyt. Different day.
Yes, I concur. Readers may find my latest article illuminating and relevant to this subject matter:
Trump Timeline Receipts
Thanks Nicholas. An excellent article with some impressive research. In my opinion Trump is more of a con man than a saviour.
He may throw out a few crumbs to his acolytes to keep them entranced, but his main agenda will mostly be set by his boss, Mr. Netanyhu and the New World Order will stagger (or swagger) on.