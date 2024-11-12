The Revenge of Trumpenstein
CJ Hopkins
So, it’s déjà vu all over again.
That’s right, he’s back! Trumpenstein the Monster! Literal Russian-Agent Hitler! The Ayatollah of Orange Shinola! And this time he’s not screwing around!
No, this time, he is really going to “drain the swamp”! He’s going to rebuild that “big, beautiful wall”! It’s curtains for all you Mexican rapists, cat-barbecuing Haitians, and squirrel-murdering commies! There will be no more cross-dressing perverts perfidiously flouridating our precious bodily fluids! No more egg-headed Cultural Marxists infecting our kids with their “Woke mind virus”!
This is the dawn of a Golden Age of Morning in America Made Great Again!
Seriously, this is not just a childish fantasy or a rebooted marketing campaign. Trump and Elon, and their buddies on Wall Street, and in the Military-Industrial Complex, and Silicon Valley, are literally going to save America from Libtardism! They are going to kick some deep-state ass!
It’s going to be like the climax of one of those Hollywood comic-book super-hero movies, where the hero makes his “Final Push” — after suffering an end-of-Act-II “Major-Setback” — and beats the living snot out of the antagonist, and then we all live happily ever after!
Of course, for liberals, it will be like one of those Hammer horror movie sequels from the 1970s. The Return of the Revenge of the Curse of Trumpenstein! The Horror of the Evil of the Revenge of Trumpenstein! The Horror of Trumpenstein Must Be Destroyed!
The coming four years of recycled mass hysteria has already started. Jimmy “rest in peace wheezy” Kimmel is choking up on late-night television. Arnold “screw your freedom” Schwarzenegger has not been heard from and is probably in hiding. Some celebrity named Cardi B posted “I hate y’all bad” on the Instagram. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blamed the Blacks and Hispanics for betraying Kamala. Jason Stanley, the supercilious “fascism expert” who did that “Trump is Literally the Resurrection of Hitler” New York Times video back in 2018, has proclaimed this “The End of US Democracy,” again.
Militant liberals are digging out their saftey-pins and pink pussyhats and preparing to reassemble “The Resistance.” California has been designated “Resistance HQ.”
They’re going to have wait a couple of months, though, because, technically, the Trumpians are still “The Resistance”…
…and we can only have one “Resistance” at a time, or “The Resistance” ends up resisting “The Resistance,” which would make “The Resistance” the thing it is “resisting,” which would make that thing — i.e., the thing it is “resisting” — kind of like one of the official enemies in Orwell’s 1984, which the Party switches from time to time, which, of course, it is, but…well, ignore that for now.
This is no time for critical thinking, or for any other type of thinking!
No, it’s time to Make America Great Again, or to Save the World from Hitler again, and respond to whichever Pavlovian stimuli you happen to have been conditioned to respond to!
Which is why I’m going to wait a while before I publish anything serious on this topic. I’m kind of tired of pissing into the wind at the moment. Watching the actual potential resistance to the rollout of The New Normal Reich get captured, harnessed, and redirected back into the usual partisan-politics sideshow by Elon Musk et al. for the past two years has left me feeling a little disheartened, or disillusioned, or sad, or something.
I do have a few thoughts about where we are headed, which I’m pretty sure no one is going to like. I’ll publish them once things settle down a bit. For now, here’s a little preview…
If I’m right, where we are headed will be déjà vu all over again all over again. But whatever. Let’s get back to the show!
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
when the police use good cop bad cop on a suspect, they often will suddenly switch roles the good cop turns bad the bad cop is suddenly this is done to totally disorientate the suspect this is what happens with politics the right are now the cops the left the bad cops, of course, you can expect them to switch again at sometime
A claim has been aired that President Biden is being pressured to resign
so that Kamala can become The President before Trump is installed…
Now why would anybody want that ? Does Kamala deserve a go at being
President for carrying out her assigned role of losing the election to Trump ?
How about: a major False Flag event soon after she takes over, an event
that provokes a State of National Emergency – which will be used as pretext
to prevent Trump from being installed ?
Worked for Hitler !!
Maybe it’s an idea of somebody just stirring up the losers hopes, because,
They are unlikely to be involved in such a plot as Trump is Their Man…
As such, They are unlikely to replace Mister Popularity with an Also Ran ?
Tranquilize the believers in season 2 with everything they want to hear again
repeat of season one with a newer names all talking ”safer medication” and ”cleaner water”.
Due to Season 1 with the covid climax and that was the reason why he never got the job done.
actually the scriptwriters explained The steal was done on purpose to show the world they stole the elections and keep the faith with weekly court cases and a couple of assassination attempts made the rating as exciting as NFL NBA and WWE UFC finals.
The viewing figures and revenue was fantastic.
There’s a few could be added to that list:
• DDT.
• Leaded fuel.
• South Korea.
• Vietnam.
• Several South American countries.
• Iraq.
• Libya.
• Afghanistan.
• Ukraine.
• Australia (Under the ‘deposed’ Whitlam government).
Did I miss any?
required viewing for the apostles of the jab should be another Hammer Studios classic, THE CREEPING FLESH, in which mad scientist Peter Cushing creates a vaccine against EVIL!
Purity Of Essence!
we’re ALL Jack D Ripper now
There is a precedent in the US for factions fighting for control.
“During the 1930s, the Rockefellers pushed hard for war against Japan, which they saw as competing with them vigorously for oil and rubber resources in Southeast Asia and as endangering the Rockefellers’ cherished dreams of a mass “China market” for petroleum products. On the other hand, the Rockefellers took a noninterventionist position in Europe, where they had close financial ties with German firms such as I.G. Farben and Co., and very few close relations with Britain and France. The Morgans, in contrast, as usual deeply committed to their financial ties with Britain and France, once again plumped early for war with Germany, while their interest in the Far East had become minimal. Indeed, US Ambassador to Japan, Joseph C. Grew, former Morgan partner, was one of the few officials in the Roosevelt administration genuinely interested in peace with Japan.”
https://mises.org/mises-daily/rockefeller-morgan-and-war
The parallels today are clear.
I suggest that what we have been seeing in the US over the last few years is a bitter struggle for control between competing factions (Power centres). A struggle occasioned by US economic decline at home and the rise of other powers abroad.
How could we know that something was not a psyop?
What would be a tell of authenticity?
There is an elephant in the room.
Start pissing with your back to the wind like everyone else. A lot of people are worried and rightfully so. Where does one start? Yesterday Trump suggested that members of the British Government are traitors. Fancy that. Anyone attending Davos meetings is a traitor to his or her country. Same for the United Nations. Traitors. Academics advising the UN, WHO and the WEF. Traitors. Any National pushing globalism. Traitor. Seems like an easy playbook to follow in every sovereign state. College and University leaders trying to save the world from climate change while teaching students to hate their countries. Traitors. I wish I was making this up.
So ‘Trump suggested that members of the British Government are traitors’ did he? Good for him.As I am from the UK I wholeheartedly agree.
I found out yesterday that Julia Neuberger, a rabbi, was born Julia Schwab.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julia_Neuberger
It says “In the wake of the Brexit vote in 2016, Neuberger stated that she would apply for a German passport, for which she is eligible through her parents.”
So we know where here loyalties are.
An old joke but still relevant and very true.
The answer is
😂
Safe guards part has me pissing myself ;0)
Look at all the control mechanism crap on that page. Govt claiming to have authority over dying or assisting death: IE murder.
No govt has no authority on anything or anyone whatsoever.
A dumb useless, actor pretending to be a royal, and the headline proclaiming the public just can’t get enough of this tripe. As if being “Royal” means anything except more false claims to authority by eugenicist psychopaths in the past and present, claiming they have a right to rule over humanity. The nerve.
And a picture of a psychopathic religious Cult of Saturn clown wearing a Canaanite pointy hat and white robe, claiming to represent some imaginary deities, through his priest class appointment for mass mind control using non-sense astrological allegorical SCRIPTure. More cult of authority garbage.
Some “match of the day” rigged sports bs promoter mouthpiece “stepping down”. Who the F cares. Nobody.
The whole “paper” is nothing but asinine drivel from the parasitical, criminal thug class, from the first to the last page.
“headline proclaiming the public just can’t get enough of this tripe”
It’s a devious way of brainwashing, isn’t it? ‘Look – other people think this – you should think it too!’
– Marcus Aurelius.
Good to know that assisted suicide wil be safe and effective.
Assisted suicide anagrams to ‘Sadistic diseuse’. I gather diseuse is a female professional storyteller. Like Kim Leadbeater in the UK perhaps.
Oh my the only medical procedure we can trust to have no side effects just death on demand. Brave new world
“Medicine cannot be self-administered – and doctors will be banned from assisting.”
Who will be doing “it”, then?
Safe guards like the vaccines. Yeh, right…
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2024-11-11. Lipid nanoparticles assoc strong inflammatory & toxic reactions; reproductive toxicity not investigated https://x.com/paulrprichard/status/1856104350764150845
Now that the pro-Biden Covid mafia Government in Berlin is in autopsy, what are your prospects for taking the piss out of Deutschland im einundzwanzigsten Jahrhundert, eh CJ?
Any chance of putting Annalena Baerbock in leather, going around whipping ‘anti-net-zero’ American fascists who want their gas back?
Any chance of an ‘East German AfD Home Guard’ goosestepping their way to the Potsdam Imperial Palace and ‘starting a coup d’etat via a Novemberfest orgy of beer drinking and generalised snogging with sexily dressed Frauleins from the East???
Just imagine the outrage if Putin sent along a few Russian FSB lassies trained in ‘Operation Cock and Whore’, eh? Seducing aspirant German politicians with some sheer black stockings, naked white thighs and sensual kissable lips? Time for World War Three!!!!
And just imagine how much Sauerkraut will turn into sour Krauts if the WEF agricultural vandals decided to release GM beetles into field after field of cabbage, eh? The new ‘war on farmers’ started by a geriatric old Nazi who has to polish his head before appearing in front of the Press.
Any chance that Austria’s Aryan heritage is going to defiled by Victor Orban deciding to revive the Austro-Hungarian Empire by marching into Vienna to help kick out all the Soros-funded immigrants to the West? Just imagine Anthony Blinken having to face an irate white old man who could teach him 100 lessons about how to defend the US’ southern border with Mexico, eh? Nearly as laughable as Jake Sullivan ending up investing in Gaza waterfront property scams after letting Israel commit war crimes.
One could also ask the question whether, now that Poland is the US’ chief whore in Europe, whether US bases in Germany should move eastward to Poland so that Polish womanhood can satiate the carnal desires of US troops playing at being Putin haters? A change is as good as a rest from sex, after all….
Of course, any or all of this could get you arrested again.
I assume it’s now a crime to take the piss out of German Cabinet members in Germany.
How about soon to be ex ones? Is that a crime or ‘just what the doctor ordered’, eh?
As Kit has already alluded to, sequel productions are, almost always, never as good as the original. This one has an absolutely massive marketing campaign. It’s almost certain to disappoint, but I’ll be happy to be wrong.
It’s currently like a movie trailer showing all the good bits. When you experience the whole thing you realise there’s nothing extra to see.
In 4 years time we will see how much Trump actually does.
My guess is next to like 2016, next to nothing, apart from a massive increase in the national debt.
Useless edit function
Beware of links hiding in haystacks.
Nice article, Mr Hopkins.
Concise, light-hearted and right over the target.
Trump is now, after being elected, announcing big moves such as reform of the intelligence agencies and stopping regulatory capture by Big Pharma , which is interesting, not because he is likely to carry out these moves but because he is talking about it, which means a lot of people who voted for him are talking about it.
Talk is cheap. We’ve been down this road.
I expect the worst and hope for the best. And right now, we are getting the best. Trump is going balls to the wall calling out the BS, things I’ve been desperate for leaders to say for years. So I’m happy to talk about it, even if I’m setting myself up for a fall. There’s always a chance he’ll deliver at least some improvement.
Except of course on Israel. Half his family are Jewish and allegedly he is too. He will continue supporting Israel even if they start nuclear WWIII.
A full apology for his “vaxes are needed for normality” stance would be nice.
I’ve just spent some time at the Make Americans Healthy Again site where they’re taking nominations for various committees, like health, energy and the environment. Nice to see names like Drs. Tom Cowan, Andy Kaufman, and Stephanie Seneff on the list, as well as the usual suspects in the health freedom movement (who get invited to Sen. Ron Johnson’s hearings). I nominated Jim Lee of ClimateViewer and Reinette Senum of Save our Skies for the environment committee.
https://nominees.mahanow.org
It’s willful participation, the psyop works mainly as an after the fact salve for the pricking conscious, a tolerable narrative that successfully upholds the cognitive dissonance.
COVID was massively successful because at least half the population live to participate in the show
Its now back to the Attention Economy and nothing sells better than CC MIC alt media and MSM telling us just how bad or good Trump is.
All is forgotten and forgiven i.e warp speed wasn’t warp speed infact telling people about warpspeed (mainly trump voters) has the same effect as telling vaccinated people that having the 8th jabs it slightly fucked up.
ALT media did 1 little article about Labour , 2 articles about Biden and 1000’s of articles about The steal which made the 2020 Selections feel it was legit.!!!
in 2018 / 2019 You was shoved from YT to twitter then they banned you then along came new twitter owner and all was forgotten conveniently just when covid was finishing and digital id and paying for your blue tic enslavement was normalized.
in 2022 some of You lost trust in medical and along came RD2D jr the SAVIOR and trust was all gained again.
Shame on them for falling for the same scriptwriters = psyop they used for covid.
Shame on me for wasting my time for commenting about fuckign Trump! less than a week after the selection I am so bored.
The Attention Economy is what alt media or the MSM and internet is run by.
You don’t have to partake in it.
I have not commented on Trump related articles since the selection, except for one brief comment. It is now becoming repetitive, what more is there left to say?
I am not going to waste my time and energy, until I can clarify in my mind which script is being run. I have my beliefs in where this going and the various sub-plots that could be used, but since I am not writing the script then I will have to wait and see.
That’s exactly where I am. Zero emotion though never thought I’d feel relief that Trump won. Never liked him from way, way back especially since his ugliness in Scotland. I’m sure the environment will take some heavy hits. Probably actually start drilling in ANWR. Mining and clear cutting full steam ahead. He sees no value in nature.
the media has dialed down the election hysteria.
“FRESH israeli strikes on Beirut”
lethal bombing from the sky is now Fresh. how nice!
they should award israel the nobel prize for Refreshing the weather in Lebanon.
There is a town in UK called Port Sunlight.
Built by WilliamLever for his workers to have a decent place to live when living conditions elsewhere for factory workers was abysmal.
Long lauded as an act of philanthropism, now the focus is on Lever’s slave owning plantations which made his empire possible.
At the time that was par for the course but there is a modern day parallel :
The globalist plan is to level up the world and make everywhere a ‘first world’ country.
I rather think Trump’s intention is to continue to take cheap resources from the rest of the world to improve his own people’s lot.
No different in essence to William Lever’s plan to benefit his workers.
If correct, it does point to Trump being anti- globalist.
The globalist plan is to level up the world and make everywhere a “3rd world” country. That’s why they need “smart cities” and digital everything, so they can control the mega-slums. it is already happening in India and I am sure Brazil is not far behind.
Yeah, my “first world” in quotations didn’t really make it clear enough what I meant.
I am currently living in UK under the worst government in living history.
Whatever faults Trump has, he’s started a momentum that I wish we had here.
Worse than the government that brought in austerity and covid.??
This one wanted longer and harder lockdowns.
They are party to the “pandemic treaty”
I am fearful that this time they will go for mandates like Austria and Germany did.
So, in answer to your question, yes.
We will just have to ignore them. They do not have the right to enforce fake allopathic un-health treatment. The moment may well come when we will either have to put up or SHUT UP.
Obey tyranny or DON’T. You cannot be a good example if you are not prepared to resist TYRANNY.
CJ, ‘ Morituri Te Salutamus.’ YOU are inspirational.
Well said. And ridicule the morons.
Sounds great.
Meanwhile, in the real world……..
I successfully ignored them last time.
If they do they can get stuffed.
Yes. Considerably worse. They are continuing the Conservative treason. Same policies and agendas, but faster.
What interests me is that the UK are just a vassal state of the USA. So how’s this going to play out? Is USA/UK friction going to be another pretext for the continued impoverishment of the UK? Almost certainly, I think.
Hmmm.
UK is still a vassal state of EU since proper Brexit has not yet been enacted.
Brexit would mean exit of ECHR and 1951 UN refugee agreement as amended by 1967 protocol to be replaced by a UK human rights protocol.
Of course true Brexit didn’t happen. But the changeover absolutely did give UK government more freedom to mount a savage attack on its own people and it has used that power copiously. There is much more immigration from savage 70IQ nations for example.
The EU is also globalist in nature but it is a bottleneck of red tape including much legislation that at least nominally protects Europe.
P.S. UK Immigration (gross, not net) is running at 1.2-1.3 million per year now, nearly 2% of our population size.
Oh, and the EU itself is also a vassal of the USA. Look at how Germany has destroyed itself on the altar of the USA proxy war against Russia, and the general EU economy!
It’s all a globalist hierarchy. “Brexit” just moved the UK up and sideways in the tree.
They demanded harsher lockdowns , so whether worse is irrelevant. They all have the same master.
Yes, hard to credit it but yes.Rather like dumb and dumber only worse and worser if you will.
https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2024/07/21/time-times-and-half-a-time-the-times-friday-12th-july-2024/
Amen to that.
It’s all leveling down. Not up. Agenda 21 is what’s occurring all over the world, to seize all private property, all assets, all resources and all individual and bodily rights; forcing everyone except the billionaires and trillionaires into slum cities (SMART, #STRONG, resilient cities networks) where they can be monitored, controlled, poisoned and culled.
Kek. That’s funny. It’s the way you tell ’em.
Transferring First World wealth to the Third World won’t have a noticable effect on them. This is simple maths. It will, however, turn us into the Third World. We’re already seeing it happen. We are like hermit crabs, living in the shell of a dead civilization.
If you read the reply I gave to “monkey biz” you will see my reference to “first world” was ironic.
My London house, and the whole street/area, was built >100 years ago as CHEAP housing for workers coming into the capital.
Four bedrooms. A kitchen and three other rooms downstairs. Gardens front and back.
Repeat: this was budget family housing back then.
Of course it had become hideously expensive when my parents bought it in the sixties: £6,000.
Some forms of exploitation are more luxurious than others.
Musk, when not sucking from the deep state teat, steals from bad movies:
https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/elon-musk-tesla-robots-alex-proyas-b2628730.html
This isn’t the first time – see how much the look of the Apollo launches was stolen from a 1929 Fritz Lang movie ‘Woman in the Moon’ (it’s not how the Russians launched rockets and it makes no sense except as a spectacle for mind-control).
Thunderbirds and SpaceX
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYYilMd7oNM
Problem is, space exploration enthusiasts actually believe the Musk malarkey.
Thanks CJ.
Let the Shit Show begin.
Shit for us.
$$$$$$$$$HOW for them.
Proof of the pudding is in the eating !
Holy Moly!
I found a penny in my pudding.
“You can’t have any pudding if you don’t eat your meat! How can you have any pudding if you don’t eat your meat!”
Was it this chaps pudding ?
?width=1200&height=1200&quality=85&auto=format&fit=crop&s=f2328a0ac20209728d169d496e684a10
Was it this chaps pudding?
http://wp.production.patheos.com/blogs/standingonmyhead/files/2014/12/scrooge.jpg
Could be 🙂
It is not enough to recognise it as a farce (or psyop).
You have to recognise that TPTB want the sufficiently perspicacious to recognise this (at the same time as they want the masses to remain in their stupor).
And then you have to understand why TPTB want to arouse the sufficiently perspicacious.
TPTB want the sufficiently perspicacious to investigate, to get to the bottom of things, to understand what’s going on in the world at a more holistic level, to enlighten themselves, to understand what TPTB are doing and why.