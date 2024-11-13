Nov 13, 2024
21

WATCH: “RKI Whistleblower Uncovers Covid Scam”

On November 2nd, Prof. Stefan Homburg gave this presentation at the Bundestag in Berlin detailing the contents of a leak of unredacted internal documents from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The documents, provided by an anonymous whistleblower, don’t tell us anything we didn’t already know about the “pandemic”, but they do provide potentially interesting insights into the role ministerial in-fighting and institutional politicking may have played, as well as further confirmation of important facts, including:

  • Original expectation were that a vaccine would take years
  • The vaccine manufacturers skipped phase 3 trials
  • Vaccines did not prevent transmission
  • Officials knew this and lied about it to promote vaccine mandates
  • AstraZeneca’s shot was known to be potentially dangerous and promoted anyway
  • School closures, lockdowns etc were enacted despite counter to “expert” reccomendations
  • hospitals were never over-crowded, and in fact had much lower than average occupancy

…and that’s just a taste.

Telling quotes include this, from an unknown RKI official:

“it would be good to get the ministers oral orders in written form”

Which, as Prof Homburg points out, is clearly about individuals/institutions protecting themselves from potential fall out.

Or this, concerning vaccines:

A number of vaccines will become available, that have been tested in quick succession. Relevant data will be collected post-marketing.

Which shows, yet again, that the vaccines had no trial data available prior to their emergency approval.

Or there’s this one, written on the second day of lockdown:

Results show Sars-Cov2 is not circulating widely, these should not be publicized or justifying further measures will be made difficult.”

Which show the measures were the aim, not controlling a “disease” which was never out of control.

While all this is potentially important information to add to the now-bulging “Covid was a scam” folder, it does also prompt the usual questions. Why this? Why now?

Anonymous leaks should always be interrogated. The OffG mantra always applies – Approach everything with skepticism and you’ll never get burned.

21 Comments
my ways are not theirs
my ways are not theirs
Nov 13, 2024 10:41 PM

the content of the leaks is almost beside the point, just the fact that the process by which all those government decisions were taken has been labeled top-secret information should make any reasonable person suspect that something must stink to high heaven

with the whole GWOT fandango the justification was that disclosures about why this or that repressive action was carried out could tip off Our Enemies and give them some sort of insight into exploitable vulnerabilities

are they worried now that fiendish viruses might read the transcripts of the policy deliberations and use them to fine-tune their lethality in the next pandemic?

les online
les online
Nov 13, 2024 10:40 PM

Reports say Trump has “tapped” someone for such-and-such
a post… What i want to know is: where in so-and-so does he
screw in the tap ?

George Mc
George Mc
Nov 13, 2024 8:44 PM

Off topic, two items about the Transical Mystery Tour
 
1st item:
 
https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/the-gender-identity-rewrite-of-mental
 
Account of the changing vocabulary around the “gender issue” in which the diagnosis ‘transsexualism’ (first appearing in 1980) became ‘gender identity disorder in adults and adolescence’ which then became ‘gender dysphoria’.
 
“This meant that feeling estranged from one’s sex was no longer described as a disorder, but simply a type of body dysmorphia that—unlike other body dysmorphias—should, for some reason, be validated and affirmed by the clinician. Considering that the rise of gender identity has been predominately a language-based takeover, it is unsurprising that the meanings of words have been adapted in this way to try to shape reality. However, it is shocking that senior leaders in mental health have allowed this to happen without any evidence supporting the belief that one could be born in the wrong sex. In the current DSM – the 2013 DSM-5 – ‘gender dysphoria’ has been explicitly described as needing to be affirmed in patients with ‘psychiatric, medical and surgical treatments’. Rather than being grounded in evidence of beneficial outcomes for patients, this approach seems driven by some contributors’ political will to affirm ‘gender identities’ that differ from patients’ biological sex, despite the potential for future harm and regret.”
 
The article continues to relate how various sexual behaviours became gradually “de-pathologized” which “encourages the idea that elements of these sexual behaviours are just normal variations and should be socially acceptable”.
 
Furthermore the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (whose very name unequivocally confesses their sinister quackery) has had a disturbing influence on what passes for mainstream psychology i.e. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders which is apparently “the key resource used to classify mental disorders in the US”.  
 
Well, going by what I’ve been seeing over recent years, the question, “whether mental health professionals should still be relying upon the definitions that WPATH contributed” has already been decided. A dodgy pseudo-scientific project is ceaselessly pushed through all the channels and has a catastrophic effect. But by the time opposition rises and all is called into doubt, the new sorcery has taken root and will be presupposed for some time to come.
 
2nd item:
 
https://www.scouts.org.uk/activities/pronoun-pairs/
 
The Scouts are now flogging a piece of LBGTQ+ propaganda: a card game called “Pronoun Pairs”. Bear in mind that The Scouts are, according to their own site,: “a go-getting group of young people aged 10 ½ to 14”, an interesting age demographic in which to be pushing that old transgender mantra.
 
Because, let’s be honest here, all of this alphabet soup crap is REALLY about the “T” i.e. that oxymoronic voodoo construct that was designed to totally negate ALL sexuality and prepare the next generation to be sexless drones.
 
Naturally, we find the customary glutinous saccharine secretion:
 
“By respecting someone’s pronouns, we make feel people included and remind people that they’re loved and accepted for who they are. We can also show support to the LGBTQ+ community by being non-judgemental, avoiding assumptions, being accepting of everyone, challenging language misuse, and reporting any homophobic or transphobic bullying to an adult.”
 
Note the screaming contradiction: we are to be “non-judgemental” but we are to report “any homophobic or transphobic bullying to an adult.”
 
And then the ludicrously pedantic directions which are bound to cause everyone to feel utterly terrified to say anything at all. To deprive these youngsters of the power of speech is one of the main aims. The other aim is, of course, to totally destroy their future sexual relationships.
 

Jonathan
Jonathan
Nov 13, 2024 9:38 PM
Reply to  George Mc

I will start calling them transvestites again.

Edwige
Edwige
Nov 13, 2024 10:01 PM
Reply to  George Mc

Trans is a distraction issue. People argue about it while they destroy the world.

MartinU
MartinU
Nov 13, 2024 8:37 PM

Hindsight is 20/20.

les online
les online
Nov 13, 2024 8:36 PM

It wasnt just the proles the psyop was meant to scare the pants off,
but moreso to scare the shit out of politicians – why else did politicians
in so many countries go along with it…
And where are the whistleblowers in all other countries – for without
their revelations vaxx addicts will insist that just because ‘Something
smells in the state of Germany, one swallow doesnt make a Summer’…

Jonathan
Jonathan
Nov 13, 2024 9:52 PM
Reply to  les online

Politicians, if they don’t know it from the start, soon learn they have little real power and must do what they’re told.

It is remarkable and shameful that none of them divulge this to the public. Fifty years ago many would have. Today the closest you’ll find is Liz Truss, UK Prime minister for just weeks who got kicked out for attempting some good, then pointed the finger at the Bank of England etc.

Anne
Anne
Nov 13, 2024 7:50 PM

I have now seen two recent interviews with RFK saying when pressed that he won’t take anyone’s vaccines from them. He just wants Americans to have good science and be informed when making decisions.
Perhaps some of us fell for the concept of a “great reveal “

Lost in a dark wood
Lost in a dark wood
Nov 13, 2024 7:17 PM

Meryl Nass:

Whitney Webb first noticed the preponderance of military figures in Operation Warp Speed . . . It is looking more and more like the COVID response was a military operation.

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/germany-and-the-netherlands-begin

The clue is in Trump declaring himself a “wartime president” and in transferring Continuity of Government responsibility from FEMA to the military. Furthermore, this wasn’t a “response to Covid”. Rather, it was a response to the hoax known as “Covid”. And it was reported in Newsweek FFS!

Goodbye Rosie, the queen of Corona.

https://intelnews.org/2020/03/18/01-2740
US Military Given “Continuity of Government” Standby Orders for COVID-19 Pandemic
March 18, 2020
For the first time in the modern history of the United States, the Department of Defense has been given standby orders to ensure the “continuity of government”, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. . . . “Above-Top Secret” contingency plans are now in place . . . Standby orders have been issued for a series of plans under the US Northern Command (NORTHCOM), . . . as a homeland defense military authority.

These operations are codenamed OCTAGON, FREEJACK and ZODIAC, said Newsweek, and include CONPLAN 3400 (homeland defense if the US itself is the battlefield), CONPLAN 3500 (defending civil authorities in an emergency), and CONPLAN 3600 (defending the National Capital Region from an attack). Newsweek added that the Defense Secretary, Mark T. Esper, has authorized NORTHCOM to “prepare to deploy” in support of these “potential extraordinary missions”. These include “the possibility of some form of martial law”, where military commanders would be given executive powers across the US until a new civilian leadership would emerge.

https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-inside-militarys-top-secret-plans-coronavirus-cripples-government-1492878
Exclusive: Inside The Military’s Top Secret Plans If Coronavirus Cripples the Government
Mar 18, 2020

According to new documents and interviews with military experts, the various plans – codenamed Octagon, Freejack and Zodiac – are the underground laws to ensure government continuity. They are so secret that under these extraordinary plans, “devolution” could circumvent the normal Constitutional provisions for government succession, and military commanders could be placed in control around America.

“We’re in new territory,” says one senior officer, the entire post-9/11 paradigm of emergency planning thrown out the window. The officer jokes, in the kind of morbid humor characteristic of this slow-moving disaster, that America had better learn who Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy is. He is the “combatant commander” for the United States and would in theory be in charge if Washington were eviscerated. That is, until a new civilian leader could be installed.

Edwige
Edwige
Nov 13, 2024 9:58 PM
Reply to  Lost in a dark wood

There is this female scientist from Eastern Europe somewhere whose main point is that the vaccines were commissioned by the DOD. Wish I could remember her name.

Edwige
Edwige
Nov 13, 2024 7:06 PM

Stuff is going to have to come out about convid now that Trump’s won and RFK is going to move into position.

The crucial thing is how it’s going to be managed and where they’re going to try to hold the line. The usual strategy is to offer up a few underlings and blame incompetence and misunderstandings followed by distractions. Higher-ups and maliciousness are usually the big no-nos. Lesser lies are fessed up to protect greater lies. Convid was such a massive op it’s difficult to see how that can wash here but that doesn’t mean they won’t try.

Tom Larsen
Tom Larsen
Nov 13, 2024 7:30 PM
Reply to  Edwige

How much and what changes may occur under Trump is going to have to be an ongoing study. To paraphrase Hamlet: Campaign promises are honored more in the breach than the observance.

Jonathan
Jonathan
Nov 13, 2024 5:39 PM

Are governments now deliberately commiting atrocities against us to keep us distracted from low profile abuses?

While the covid “response” was huge and is still active in the background, it’s four years old. Ukraine ‘cured’ covid, yet somehow they are a tag team, each distracting us from the other, and everything else.

While the Great Reset/ Fourth Industrial Revolution carries on quietly.

It seems that now Ukraine is passé and about to be cured. But by what? Lots of options, including Iran war. But I think they need something novel that we aren’t already expecting. Something really retarded to mess with our heads.

sandy
sandy
Nov 13, 2024 5:18 PM

I think we all know this is what they did do. Why now tho? Imagine the criminal and financial responsibility/liability. Are they trying to establish reason for the “mistake”? Thus attempting to terminate reparations and punishment? This is where we the people should give the management class that executed this the greatest crime of the 21st C, no forgiveness and use it to forever cage higher authority from any “thought leader” class that may succeed the existing monsters running the show. It should prep Humanity to take over self-governing via a form of direct democracy. I’m prayin’.

Rolling Rock
Rolling Rock
Nov 13, 2024 4:51 PM

First thoughts:

  • The professor was speaking at a symposium at the German Bundestag and the event was organised by the AfD party, so clearly it was a permitted event by the authorities, otherwise it could not have taken place in the German Parliament building. There have been so many of these committees and symposiums internationally since the scamdemic, which have resulted in nothing over the last few years. We all know what happened with the Reiner Füllmich investigation.

https://afdbundestag.de/corona-symposium3/

  • The RKI 10 Gb data drop has the whiff of the style of a Wikileaks data drop. Big number to get the juices flowing from those hoping this is the one.
  • The video in the article was posted to Gootube 9 days ago and is still there. If it was information that was considered verbotten then it would have been taken down. In the comments section I noticed lots of “Free Reiner” comments. I am not sure this is helpful to the cause of the symposium or its findings.
  • Since the AfD are viewed as a ‘far-right’ party, is the release of such information through them, in fact designed to turn off much of the German populace and keep them believing in the establishment? I consider the AfD, or at least its senior members, to likely be controlled opposition anyway.

Lastly, perhaps this ‘leak’ is another piece of the long awaited Great Reveal. Could the Afd party be one of the chosen outlets to assist with said reveal? I commented on how such a reveal could be part of the controllers plans and how it could be used, so no need to retype it.

https://off-guardian.org/2024/11/04/does-everyone-have-to-die/#comment-694119

Hemlockfen
Hemlockfen
Nov 13, 2024 4:02 PM

Ich spreche kein Deutch.

Clutching at straws
Clutching at straws
Nov 13, 2024 4:33 PM
Reply to  Hemlockfen

I only know ” My hovercraft is full of eels”

Luftkissenboot is a great word.

my ways are not theirs
my ways are not theirs
Nov 13, 2024 10:24 PM
Reply to  Clutching at straws

anyone who is not Kissen ze Boot will be Kicked in ze Face!

October
October
Nov 13, 2024 3:08 PM

Nothing new in it for anybody who has been paying attention to this scam, other than the fact that everything was done to stop Trump taking credit for the injections when nobody knew their actual worth. That he should still be claiming paternity for that disaster is all the more pathetic.

ChairmanDrusha
ChairmanDrusha
Nov 13, 2024 2:44 PM

Yawn. Wake me up when someone has been held accountable (ANYONE).

