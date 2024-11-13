WATCH: “RKI Whistleblower Uncovers Covid Scam”

On November 2nd, Prof. Stefan Homburg gave this presentation at the Bundestag in Berlin detailing the contents of a leak of unredacted internal documents from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The documents, provided by an anonymous whistleblower, don’t tell us anything we didn’t already know about the “pandemic”, but they do provide potentially interesting insights into the role ministerial in-fighting and institutional politicking may have played, as well as further confirmation of important facts, including:

Original expectation were that a vaccine would take years

The vaccine manufacturers skipped phase 3 trials

Vaccines did not prevent transmission

Officials knew this and lied about it to promote vaccine mandates

AstraZeneca’s shot was known to be potentially dangerous and promoted anyway

School closures, lockdowns etc were enacted despite counter to “expert” reccomendations

hospitals were never over-crowded, and in fact had much lower than average occupancy

…and that’s just a taste.

Telling quotes include this, from an unknown RKI official:

“it would be good to get the ministers oral orders in written form”

Which, as Prof Homburg points out, is clearly about individuals/institutions protecting themselves from potential fall out.

Or this, concerning vaccines:

A number of vaccines will become available, that have been tested in quick succession. Relevant data will be collected post-marketing.“

Which shows, yet again, that the vaccines had no trial data available prior to their emergency approval.

Or there’s this one, written on the second day of lockdown:

Results show Sars-Cov2 is not circulating widely, these should not be publicized or justifying further measures will be made difficult.”

Which show the measures were the aim, not controlling a “disease” which was never out of control.

While all this is potentially important information to add to the now-bulging “Covid was a scam” folder, it does also prompt the usual questions. Why this? Why now?

Anonymous leaks should always be interrogated. The OffG mantra always applies – Approach everything with skepticism and you’ll never get burned.