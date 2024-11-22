Will Trump’s “Secret JFK Files” point the finger at Israel?

It’s November 22nd, which means we’re in the midst of the 24 hours per year the mainstream media talks about JFK.

Except we’re not.

Every year for as long as I can remember the anniversary of the assassination means stories like this, or this, or this. But, for some reason, this year is quiet.

Except for the Trump rumours of course. He’s absolutely going to publish the sealed JFK files this time. Just wait. Any day now.

That’s the mainstream media covered.

In the “alternate media”, JFK coverage is different and has been for a while now. All anyone wants to talk about is Israel pulling the trigger. That’s what Candace Owens says. And Mintpress News.

Apparently it was because JFK wanted to stop Israel getting nukes. Something that may be true, but does that merit a complex public assassination risking total alienation of the most powerful country in the world? Couldn’t they just lie about having nukes (as apparently they did) until Kennedy’s term was over? That’s only five years later at most.

So, is this a valuable new insight? Or a deliberate effort to narrow and change the focus of the JFK narrative? A new solution to a “mystery” long-since solved.

Because while we may not know exact names of the trigger men or who gave precisely which order, a considered reading of the available evidence offers only one sustainable conclusion:

JFK was killed by the Deep State.

The why may be less easy to be sure about, though Kennedy had committed to full withdrawal from Vietnam by 1965. and within four days of the assassination, Kennedy’s successor had reversed his policy of withdrawal and committed the US to a full-scale war in Vietnam. One that would see one TRILLION dollars (adjusted for inflation), paid out to defense contractors and arms manufacturers.

And all the named major players from Allen Dulles down to Clay Shaw, Guy Bannister and Oswald (their chosen patsy) had ties to the US intelligence services.

But I really don’t want to re-litigate a 60 year old case here. There is more than enough JFK content covering the facts of the case, I want to make a more topical point.

JFK wasn’t killed by any one individual, a government or even a nation. He was killed by a machine, a system. A convoluted and multilayered interaction of political, fiscal and ideological interests driven to start wars for (massive) profit.

Were individual Israeli citizens or Mossad agents involved? Potentially. Discounting that is as needlessly reductive as “Israel did it!”, but either way the greater truth is more complicated.

If anything, JFK’s murder is an early sign of the death of the nation as the unit of global government and the rise of the power of corporations. Bell Helicopter profited more from his death than the United States – or Israel – ever did.

So why does everyone want to reductively blame Israel and only Israel suddenly?

Well, that’s an interesting question.

It could be this is setting up a major limited hangout. That the Trump Whitehouse will release “secret files” implicating Mossad and let the already pariah state Israel take a bullet for JFK…so to speak.

This would a) buy Trump “rebel” points with the people he disillusioned in his first term, b) aid Israel’s heel turn in the public eye and c) provide a massively distracting talking point.

It also maintains the decaying illusion of discrete independent nation states as the players in the game of geopolitics, rather than mere pieces on the board. An illusion they seem eager to restore after shedding it so spectacularly during Covid.

Saying “it was Israel” invites the refutation “no, it was America”. Easy to forget both these statements are essentially lies.

The content of Trump’s “JFK files” will tell us a lot about the direction this narrative is going to take.

They could quench the smoldering anti-Israel fire entirely, or fuel it.

Personally, I would expect just enough bait for people to bite. A few sprinkled references to “known links to Israeli intelligence” or “suspected Mossad agents” here and there across hundreds of pages. Nothing too specific. Room left for denial and refutation if needed

The timing will be interesting too. Expect the files to be dumped just before or after some announcement about CBDCs or digital identity platforms or something else they don’t want us dwelling on too much.

Whatever the files say – or don’t say – we shouldn’t trust a word of them.

Government “releases” have never been trustworthy. Anyone with a brain can see how backdoor “leaks” can be used to sell the cover for the mainstream story. It is the height of naivety to believe the CIA could be “forced” by law to publish information it didn’t want people to see.

To quote myself from a couple of years ago:

Agencies like that won’t ever release real evidence of their own guilt, even supposing it wasn’t shredded, burned and buried next to Jimmy Hoffa decades ago.

In the current age of media editing and AI tools our skepticism should be redoubled. Free internet AI voice synthesizers could create a four minute “lost tape” of JFK railing against Israel and predicting they would try to kill him in an afternoon.

We should take any future releases of “secret JFK files” with a massive pinch of salt. That’s only rational.

And yet we’re being primed to take them big…

The assassination of JFK happened more than 60 years ago. Not only are there still close to 5,000 government documents about that event concealed and classified, but CIA/FBI went ballistic when Trump was ready to release them. Says all you need to know about secrecy powers. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 22, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Donald Trump told him this week that former CIA Director Mike Pompeo “begged” him to not release the JFK files. The comment came during RFK’s interview with Tucker Carlson who called Pompeo a “criminal.” “I was astonished that Trump didn’t declassify… pic.twitter.com/0LjbuasYTL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2024

Coming from certain quarters this can’t avoid feeling like a set-up. That “Israel – and only Israel – did it” will become the fallback position, protecting the real story by selling an easy-to-digest alternative that plays into existing and well-cultivated expectation. Just like 9/11.

So, will the next batch of JFK files point the finger at Israel?

Maybe. But we shouldn’t take that at face value.