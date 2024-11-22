Will Trump’s “Secret JFK Files” point the finger at Israel?
Kit Knightly
It’s November 22nd, which means we’re in the midst of the 24 hours per year the mainstream media talks about JFK.
Except we’re not.
Every year for as long as I can remember the anniversary of the assassination means stories like this, or this, or this. But, for some reason, this year is quiet.
Except for the Trump rumours of course. He’s absolutely going to publish the sealed JFK files this time. Just wait. Any day now.
That’s the mainstream media covered.
In the “alternate media”, JFK coverage is different and has been for a while now. All anyone wants to talk about is Israel pulling the trigger. That’s what Candace Owens says. And Mintpress News.
Apparently it was because JFK wanted to stop Israel getting nukes. Something that may be true, but does that merit a complex public assassination risking total alienation of the most powerful country in the world? Couldn’t they just lie about having nukes (as apparently they did) until Kennedy’s term was over? That’s only five years later at most.
So, is this a valuable new insight? Or a deliberate effort to narrow and change the focus of the JFK narrative? A new solution to a “mystery” long-since solved.
Because while we may not know exact names of the trigger men or who gave precisely which order, a considered reading of the available evidence offers only one sustainable conclusion:
JFK was killed by the Deep State.
The why may be less easy to be sure about, though Kennedy had committed to full withdrawal from Vietnam by 1965. and within four days of the assassination, Kennedy’s successor had reversed his policy of withdrawal and committed the US to a full-scale war in Vietnam. One that would see one TRILLION dollars (adjusted for inflation), paid out to defense contractors and arms manufacturers.
And all the named major players from Allen Dulles down to Clay Shaw, Guy Bannister and Oswald (their chosen patsy) had ties to the US intelligence services.
But I really don’t want to re-litigate a 60 year old case here. There is more than enough JFK content covering the facts of the case, I want to make a more topical point.
JFK wasn’t killed by any one individual, a government or even a nation. He was killed by a machine, a system. A convoluted and multilayered interaction of political, fiscal and ideological interests driven to start wars for (massive) profit.
Were individual Israeli citizens or Mossad agents involved? Potentially. Discounting that is as needlessly reductive as “Israel did it!”, but either way the greater truth is more complicated.
If anything, JFK’s murder is an early sign of the death of the nation as the unit of global government and the rise of the power of corporations. Bell Helicopter profited more from his death than the United States – or Israel – ever did.
So why does everyone want to reductively blame Israel and only Israel suddenly?
Well, that’s an interesting question.
It could be this is setting up a major limited hangout. That the Trump Whitehouse will release “secret files” implicating Mossad and let the already pariah state Israel take a bullet for JFK…so to speak.
This would a) buy Trump “rebel” points with the people he disillusioned in his first term, b) aid Israel’s heel turn in the public eye and c) provide a massively distracting talking point.
It also maintains the decaying illusion of discrete independent nation states as the players in the game of geopolitics, rather than mere pieces on the board. An illusion they seem eager to restore after shedding it so spectacularly during Covid.
Saying “it was Israel” invites the refutation “no, it was America”. Easy to forget both these statements are essentially lies.
The content of Trump’s “JFK files” will tell us a lot about the direction this narrative is going to take.
They could quench the smoldering anti-Israel fire entirely, or fuel it.
Personally, I would expect just enough bait for people to bite. A few sprinkled references to “known links to Israeli intelligence” or “suspected Mossad agents” here and there across hundreds of pages. Nothing too specific. Room left for denial and refutation if needed
The timing will be interesting too. Expect the files to be dumped just before or after some announcement about CBDCs or digital identity platforms or something else they don’t want us dwelling on too much.
Whatever the files say – or don’t say – we shouldn’t trust a word of them.
Government “releases” have never been trustworthy. Anyone with a brain can see how backdoor “leaks” can be used to sell the cover for the mainstream story. It is the height of naivety to believe the CIA could be “forced” by law to publish information it didn’t want people to see.
To quote myself from a couple of years ago:
Agencies like that won’t ever release real evidence of their own guilt, even supposing it wasn’t shredded, burned and buried next to Jimmy Hoffa decades ago.
In the current age of media editing and AI tools our skepticism should be redoubled. Free internet AI voice synthesizers could create a four minute “lost tape” of JFK railing against Israel and predicting they would try to kill him in an afternoon.
We should take any future releases of “secret JFK files” with a massive pinch of salt. That’s only rational.
And yet we’re being primed to take them big…
The assassination of JFK happened more than 60 years ago.
Not only are there still close to 5,000 government documents about that event concealed and classified, but CIA/FBI went ballistic when Trump was ready to release them.
Says all you need to know about secrecy powers.
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 22, 2024
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Donald Trump told him this week that former CIA Director Mike Pompeo “begged” him to not release the JFK files.
The comment came during RFK’s interview with Tucker Carlson who called Pompeo a “criminal.”
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2024
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2024
Coming from certain quarters this can’t avoid feeling like a set-up. That “Israel – and only Israel – did it” will become the fallback position, protecting the real story by selling an easy-to-digest alternative that plays into existing and well-cultivated expectation. Just like 9/11.
So, will the next batch of JFK files point the finger at Israel?
Maybe. But we shouldn’t take that at face value.
From lone gun men to gangs, from disorganized crime syndicates to organized ones, from the Irish mob to the Italian Mafia, from Cosa Nostra to Kosher Nostra, from communists to fascists, from Mossad to the CIA and MI6, from Wall Street to the City of London, from the Order of Zion to the Knights of Malta to the Orders of St John, from masonic institutions to quasi-masonic institutions, from loosely co-operating Deep States to the Supra-national Deep State.
A seemingly infinite regression of scapegoats, that’s what keeps the system intact, holds the hierarchical pyramid in place.
I think we are near the end game though, the Zionist power structure is the penultimate end of level boss.
“Remove justice and what are states but gangs of bandits on a large scale? And what are bandit gangs but kingdoms in miniature?”
― St. Augustine, The City of God
“It also maintains the decaying illusion of discrete independent nation states as the players in the game of geopolitics, rather than mere pieces on the board. An illusion they seem eager to restore after shedding it so spectacularly during Covid”
Israel is guilty. Israel has always been guilty. Israel will always be guilty. Israel has never not been guilty.
Israel is solely responsible for every sin ever committed under heaven. At all times, places and in every generation.
Israel lurks around every corner. Hides in your cupboard and under your bed at night. It’s the reason why things break, why a room gets dusty, why shoelaces snap and why it often rains.
So it’s inconceivable that they didn’t also do in JFK
We lied, we cheated, we stole. We had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment.
One of these people got to enjoy his retirement. The other had his brains splattered across the trunk of a Lincoln Continental. The latter occurred on the anniversary of pastoralis praeeminentiae. Go figure!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pastoralis_praeeminentiae
Pastoralis praeeminentiae was a papal bull issued by Pope Clement V on 22 November 1307 to all Christian monarchs. It ordered the arrest of all Knights Templar and to seize their properties on behalf of the church. Clement was forced to support the campaign against the Templars by Philip IV of France, who owed them a great deal of money and had initiated the first arrests against the Templars on 13 October 1307.[1]
Despite the papal request, not all the monarchs complied immediately, most notably, Edward II of England who at first refused to believe the allegations, but later carried out the order.
Following the arrests, a period of trials was sanctioned against the Templars, enforced by torture and pain-induced confessions.
“I have certain rules I live by. My first rule: I don’t believe anything the government tells me.” George Carlin. (The rest of the quote is too rude for polite company.)
With all the claimed sightings of UFOs, maybe The Martians
are being moved to center stage as The Culprits this year ?
If you claim you have nothing to hide, what’s wrong with you ?
Only celebrities have nothing to hide…
No J*ws, no news:
https://x.com/DrEliDavid/status/1859905939383762987
At the risk of being zapped like a mosquito whacked by an electronic swatter, I’ll bite. Whatever, it’s all discussion isn’t it. Thanks for the opportunity (after my comment’s obligatory time in pending for a number of hours. But hey, it will be morning in England).
Seems to me that if Pompeo knew/knows what’s in the files sufficient to tell Trump what he said he did, then Trump should know also. The President is the supervisor of the DNI who is the supervisor of the CIA Director. The President has the highest security classification in the country along with those two positions. There is no reason why he shouldn’t know unless he decided not to know. So, if Pompeo knows what’s in the files, I have a hard time believing Trump doesn’t. He makes like he doesn’t, just that he’s been advised about what’s in them. Why wouldn’t he insist on knowing if his two subordinates know, particularly with his bloviation, again, about releasing the files? And why would he promise to release the files on Day One, when he knows he made that promise before and wormed his way out of it. He can’t possibly think he can get away with that again? This doesn’t make sense to me, as does the whole CIA Deep State thing, because the President is the one that nominates the CIA Director and thru the DNI, is supposed to be the BOSS. The whole thing makes it seem like the President should be afraid of the CIA, because “it”, killed JFK and the President should be afwaid, vewy, vewy, afwaid. Trump has nominated, John Ratcliffe, who is a staunch zionist/Israel supporter and former Director of National Intelligence under Trump, i.e., former supervisor of the CIA Director. It’s never made sense to me that the CIA holds such power over the President when the President is the boss. He just nominated someone, again, who should already know what is in those files. Trump has been saying for over 8 years now that the files would be released, but he hasn’t indicated what is in them. Something is off. And that’s usually about Israel, not the CIA.
It’s been over 60 years and I’m not seeing the necessity to “protect” supposed CIA assets any longer unless I suppose it leads directly to LBJ and GHW Bush, two ex Presidents. And I’m not sure if that would move the public’s needle much at this point either. And they sure as hell aren’t protecting so called Mafia assets. What would move the needle is a direct finger point at Israel, not only for JFK’s murder, but the U.S.S. Liberty, and 9/11 because that would put a stake into the heart of the entire zionist power over the U.S. with the public. There is just too much that points at Israel when it comes to 9/11, middle east wars, control of America, etc. to elevate protecting the CIA over the zionists. Seems to me the importance of protecting Israel is first and foremost. Along with JFK’s secret societies speech, I think it was Israel/Mossad that led the way and that’s what they’re protecting. Maybe this obfuscation is intended to somehow squash discussion of Israel’s involvement and why, by throwing out bones to confuse and then coming out with something that minimizes or negates Israel involvement. Let part of the cat out of the bag, then pull it back.
If he’s the boss…
But he’s not the boss.
He’s supposed to be the boss, just like we are supposed to live in a democracy…
Osama Bin Laden did it. OBL did both JFK and 9/11! Israel has nothing to do with both.
Would you piss in the same porridge bowl that feeds you? Off course not!
I and at least several million others have known for 60 years who killed John Kennedy. It seems infantile to insist on a signed confession.
Off-Guardian = Israel obsession.
Think you mean Psychopath Awareness ‘obsession’.
I mean very selective Psychopath Awareness. Blind to the many Islam or CCP cases,fostered in those psycho tolerant ideologies.
Disingenuous
Maybe they’ll merge the JFK Files with the extra-terrestrial revelations and say aliens did it. Nothing is too ridiculous for govt to claim it these days.
After all, it’s no more absurd than a climate emergency.
Chomsky made fun of questioning JFK assassination
He also did that with 911 and COVID.
Assange said questioning 911 is not worth it. His team and WikiLeaks did nothing to expose or call out COVID and the vaccines.
Like Chomsky, ignorance is not an excuse.
Also purposely pushing against questioning it is Hallmark of a piece of shit sell out.
Add Taibbi, another idiot or sellout that makes fun of those questioning 911 and didn’t say fuck all about the vaccines until it was cool to with the Twitter files bullshit screenshot journalism.
Why do people think any of these people are for real?
Oh right, like Assange, they think the torture is for real….
Fake opposition cunts
if they they did realese the files how would we if they were the real files