Four-Level Decentralised Government
Antony Alexander
It was good to see writer and broadcaster Iain Davis back at Off-Guardian (21/11/24), this time with some interesting thoughts about democracy. I’d agree that representatives selected from party lists drawn up by capitalists, whether “state” or “corporate”, are hardly the best people to advance democracy.
But can democracy provide a satisfactory and complete political system within itself? Experience would suggest not, and a quotation below Davis’ article submitted by “Lost in a dark wood” is especially apt, given that Switzerland is so often held up as a beacon of democracy:
Swiss reject plan to abolish COVID health pass
Nov 28, 2021
The Swiss public firmly rejected a plan to abolish the country’s COVID certificate…Sixty-two percent of voters said ‘Yes’ to keeping the health pass, which was introduced in September. and not seek major amendments to Switzerland’s COVID law. The certificate restricts entry to public places, including bars and restaurants to those who are fully vaccinated, recovered from the virus or have a negative test. The referendum took place as concerns rise over the worrying new COVID-19 variant omicron…
Indeed, ever since man was evicted from the arguably anarchic Garden of Eden, experience has shown that theocracy, not democracy, has been the best political system for the greatest number, i.e. theocracy according to the original meaning of the word (Greek “rule by god”).
Exemplary theocracies enabled by Hinduism, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism, Judaism, Christianity and Islam are a matter of historical record. Inevitably, though, these theocracies were eventually usurped by ecclesiastical and/or regal authorities which seized control in order to advance their own interests.
As always a section of the people was complicit, with objectors subject to persecution, even martyrdom. The conclusion was always autocracy, though the derogation often proceeded in stages: firstly a simulacrum of religion, then a man-made legal structure somewhat imitating Divine law, and finally oppression and tyranny.
Accordingly, many have proposed a return to theocracy, whether in a traditional or new form, with safeguards against its subversion. Personally or on a limited scale this might be a solution but, with the notable exception of former communist countries, the world at large is still moving away from religion.
Materialists are united, albeit in error, whereas faiths are divided. However, it is not beyond the wit of faiths to integrate, or to unite within a new one. To a great extent, though, people have been programmed to abandon their faiths by capitalistic powers keen to divert them from “free stuff” offered by religion towards highly-profitable “bought stuff”.
The best way to destroy is from within; attacking from without is always likely to strengthen an entity by summoning defence. Therefore, various irrational interpretations – such as original sin and bodily resurrection in Christianity – were quietly inserted into religious doctrine via dubious translations, and then promoted in various ways until they became orthodoxy.
The effect was twofold: firstly, to alienate many rational, intelligent people from religion, and secondly, to foster the fanaticism and hypocrisy required to paper over such anti-scientific cracks with emotion and blind faith. This second category has been a gift to the owners of the mass media.
For instance, in contrast to warring factions which are political more than religious, but to which religious labels have been applied, TV adverts show people of different races enthusing together over consumer products, thus providing the required scoreline: materialism 1 religion 0.
And fear-based autocratic policies have continued to trump rationality. As H L Mencken correctly stated: “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” One ensemble of hobgoblins terrorised man into that state of cognitive infancy from which so many irrational decisions were made during the COVID-19 episode, notwithstanding the general availability of scientific facts.
The past four hundred years have seen numerous attempts to progress from this kind of tyranny to reason and science-based equality under the rule of law. In particular, the English Revolution of the mid-17th Century, the French Revolution of the late-18th Century and the Russian Revolution of the early-20th Century witnessed the execution of a monarch representing the old autocracy, and the inauguration of a law-based system primarily employing the carrot of money and material incentive rather than the stick of violence.
Indeed, this is the political system which has gradually prevailed; even in the remotest parts of the world, autocracies have been defeated and brought within the orbit of the money power with its systems of statute law. In some countries, for some periods of time, this capitalistic strategy has been associated with demonstrable social benefits: invariably where and when it accorded with commonly-accepted religious law and moral standards.
However, every political insider within a corrupted system knows that they, or more likely arms-length associates operating via the market economy, might gain financially by making discreet trades in advance of legal changes in response to popular demand generated by reported political events (“problem, reaction, solution”). The ever-increasing divide between rich and poor is symptomatic of this temptation.
Furthermore, faced by banks, corporations and governments acting in concert, the relatively atomised middle class never stood a chance. All this capitalist combine needed to do was gradually increase taxes and onerous requirements on the holders of property in order to see all the world fall into its lap, as has been occurring for many decades. The only other requirement was to pacify the masses with such dole and distractions as their own inflated currency might buy.
Briefly, the limitations and defects of capitalism are well known and there is no need to rehearse them here. However, law-based capitalism is the best form of government within certain limited and tightly-controlled circumstances, where hidden monopoly or monopsony cannot find purchase. In the absence of a wholly-integrated Divine system, every man-made form of government – whether anarchic, autocratic, aristocratic (or capitalistic) or democratic – has some merit.
They each have their proper sphere of operation, even as life within the matrix, infancy, childhood and adolescence continue to exist within adult man. And as “the child is the father of the man”, no political system is independent of that which preceded it. Thus autocracy includes anarchy, and aristocracy (or capitalism) both autocracy and anarchy. Similarly, democracy should coexist with and embrace all three of these existing political stages, i.e. “four-level government”.
The many precedents for this arrangement include the former British triumvirate of king, law lords and parliament, as informed by both the anarchy of innocent nature and prevailing beliefs both scientific and religious. Proportionality and moderation are essential. Republicans are on the right track, but the constitutional monarchical element brings many advantages, not least continuity. The goal should be eventual return to an all-embracing theocracy.
Democracy can only work for the benefit of the people when it is decentralised, so that political candidates are known personally. Otherwise one may well be voting for an actor whose primary allegiance lies within the centralised capitalist system, thus defeating the whole object of democracy. However, political decentralisation must be accompanied by religious and scientific centralisation, lest the unity of the whole be lost. In the same way, bottom-up must be balanced by top-down.
Religious principles common to all the great mainstream faiths – including rational arguments that lead to belief in God and the Golden Rule – must be acknowledged and taught in schools; and likewise, science must return to its common humanitarian foundation, concerned only with establishing truth, and actively hostile to any political or financial influence that would restrict or thwart that aim.
In other words, decentralised political infrastructure must be moderated and balanced by centralised institutions of religious and scientific import. Bottom-up means that decentralised local councils, voted into place by constituents who actually know the representatives involved, vote for regional or national bodies, which in turn vote for national or international bodies. And what better top-down agencies than those that already exist, such as established constitutional monarchies, and genuine religious bodies and scientific institutions, according to the proper meaning of these words?
These are just a few broad brush-strokes, not enough to paint even the outline of the full picture. The subject is so vast that my book turned into a trilogy. All three self-published volumes feature a type of mudra, called a manumon (from “manual mnemonic”), which I have employed to illustrate certain complex details. There are many relevant side-issues, a few of which I have considered at length.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
“rational arguments” don’t lead to religious belief! religious belief has its foundation in faith which operates on a plane independent of reason, because reason is inadequate for understanding that transcendent plane
nor can ethical impulses such as empathy be taught like arithmetic, although certainly many kids going to school today absorb implicit lessons about obedience to authority, conformity, hierarchy and competition as a zero-sum game, and consequently develop a moral orientation that could well be considered regrettable
I am glad to see Iain Davis back again. He called out the nonsense from day one and has an insightful mind.
Your point about decentralised democracy is valid. Smaller units of mutual cooperation is the way forward I suggest, working at local level, each contributing whatever skills they have. Working together in smaller units can thwart the globalists – the main one in this country being Kier Starmer at the moment. His policy of inheritance taxes for farmers is a prime example of taking away agricultural presumably so his rich friends like Bill Gates can acquire them – as if they haven’t stolen enough already.
Governments currently exist as Corporations which can easily be found, including all their Agencies, on a ‘Dun & Bradstreet’ search.
This means that governments, as Corporations, find themselves under the jurisdiction of Unidroit.
Unaccountable private Central Banks create unbacked fiat currency out of thin air which they then loan to governments, plus interest.
The People themselves are fraudulently converted into legal fictions using the Birth registration or Naturalization process, this places them also under the jurisdiction of legal codes & statutes.
Who is actually voting when you identify as the all-CAPS corporate fiction..?
You cant have ‘a democracy’ without a state, a standing army,
secret services, intelligence agents, politicians, et al, to defend it…
Anyway, whichever way you look at it, while everyone holds fast
to Property – ‘Property, the Enemy of Hoomanity – the thieves will
run off with the loot…
Everyone in a mass democracy (aka – the masses) must bow down
to, and obey, The Economy (a device, superimposed over society
and all productive activity, for sucking all the collectively produced
wealth into the hands of The Few)…
Ewww! You can take your made up God and/or supreme human deity and put it where the sun don’t shine, imo. We’re humans, there is no perfect system and never will be, but damned if I or mine will be ruled by imaginary deities via delusional humans (not that in effect we aren’t now). The reason the Swiss vote turned out that way with the Covid Health pass was because those that currently rule us have almost complete control of our governments and media and have filled the people with ignorance. That doesn’t mean democracy can’t work. There obviously has to be other measures, principles, and systemic processes in place that aren’t corrupted by big money, including decentralization, tiered processes, and committees, etc. The author states, “exemplary theocracies enabled by Hinduism, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism, Judaism, Christianity and Islam are a matter of historical record”. Exemplary? What historical record? Current theocracies include Saudi Arabia, Iran, Vatican City, Sudan, Afghanistan, i.e., Sharia Law, kissing the toes of St. Paul and confessing to dudes in black robes, wearing white robes and making the women cover their faces, beheading anyone that spits on the sidewalk, ya right. I think most agree that representative “democracy” as it exists has reached it’s throw away date, but regressing to theocracy doesn’t float my boat.
While I have no objection to you deciding for yourself that there is no supreme being you don’t have the right to decide for others, i.e. “mine”. Also your comment appears to be bigoted against those who choose a different path from yours. You also talk about countries being theocracies rather than states or kingdoms.
I’m not “deciding” for others, I’m saying others can’t decide for me by setting up a theocracy based on something that in my opinion is unproven and simply based on faith. And I’m not bigoted against those that choose to believe in god and religion, whatever makes you happy, just don’t push it on others like it’s a fact. And look up theocracy, I did, and those countries are recognized as theocracies. There’s a reason why there is “supposed” to be a separation of church in state in the U.S. government and it needs to at least stay that way.
Big Al is correct.
There is no ‘supreme being’.
‘Supreme’ implies yet another form of hierarchy, and all hierarchies are man made as systems of control and exploitation.
There is only BEING.
Here and Now.
Everything else is illusion.
The 0ld Trumpism (TOT): Business As Usual.
The New Trumpism (TNT): Business As Usual – On Steroids…
Anarchy, fair dinkum anarchy, is a ‘voluntary non hierarchical society’
No Gods, no Kings or Queens, no Masters.
Kropotkin called it ‘Mutual Aid’.
He observed that it works perfectly in Nature and has done for millennia.
Nature, ‘Red in tooth and claw’?
When did we last see other creatures waging brutal, bloody wars over national boundaries, ideologies or religions?
National government should butt out of all things except administrative tasks to keep the infrastructure up to scratch, and it should be fully accountable to the people and any money given to it via taxation should be audited by independent crews of auditors for their correct allocation to infrastructure projects. Those annual audits should be made available for public scrutiny. Local governments should then be responsible for basic law and order in their regions.
Health is an individual responsibility; no government has the right to dictate so-called health care measures.
“Bottom-up means that decentralised local councils, voted into place by constituents who actually know the representatives involved, vote for regional or national bodies, which in turn vote for national or international bodies.”
That was the idea of the soviets. Bottom up councils. They were nixed as soon as they were tried, by the Soviet bolsheviks. How do you implement something that the power system does not want?
The soviets preceded the Bolsheviks, and it took a long struggle
before the Bolsheviks took them over and subjected them to
Party control… Thereafter they lived on In Name Only…
The problem with decentralized government isn’t the government itself but rather its inability to defend itself against powerful centralized interests. The original communists — the Paris Commune of 1871 — only lasted a couple of months before being whacked by the forces of law ‘n order. A contemporary (British) source suggested that the Franco-Prussian war was shut down by ‘neutrals’ (principally the UK) because the threat to the established order that a successful revolution posed was far more dangerous than any puny internecine dispute among the royal courts of Europe.
Given this background its hardly likely that a Russian communist system could be introduced unchallenged. In fact post-Revolution both the US and UK had military contingents in Russia and there was quite a civil war going on between the ‘whites’ and the ‘reds’, a war that went on until the early 1920s. Utopian government was replaced by a centralized technocracy with well known results.
(Ultimately we have to face the fact that when it comes to communism versus capitalism no expense will be spared to ensure that communism fails. This is what makes China so interesting — they not only might just have figured out how to get away with it but it also might be catching.)
Fiddling fiddling fiddling, never getting anywhere. So far the 500 mio on the Guidestones seems to be the best bet.
I havent seen anybody come up with a better proposal or a better vision up until today.
I’m speechless. But I guess someone had to present a regression to monarchy, in whatever form, the rule by a good king/heirarchy. This is the magical thinking of the child wanting a beneficent and just parent to make decisions for them. ‘Cause everything is just too confusing. Not! This is the current problem. A humanity taught not to evolve to the adult. Maybe mass culture civilization created by the opportunistic greed of unmetered capitalism has created a monster that can never be returned to a sustainable ecological status of limited affect on the planet. But thinking some great god-like parent class will ever assume this good parent role, is deep in magical thinking. Authority-to-decide must reside in an adult collective that has realized childlike dependency on a self-ordained monetarily possessive elite, making decisions for them, is suicide/ecocide.
” … science must return to its common humanitarian foundation, concerned only with establishing truth, and actively hostile to any political or financial influence that would restrict or thwart that aim.”
Right on, Bro!