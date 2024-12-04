Dec 4, 2024
WATCH: Predictions for Trump 2.0

IMA Discusses Cabinet Picks & Policy Proposals

Today the Independent Media Alliance brings you a panel focusing on the incoming Trump administration, its cabinet picks thus far, and the policy positions they are proposing, as well as those officially put forward by Trump’s administration itself.

We discuss the possibility of the senate not confirming Trump’s original picks and what the implications may be, and the different political ploys that may be underway. We also focus on the possible openings for positive change within Trump’s proposed solutions and cabinet picks, objectively compared to/balanced alongside the many warning signs of his very proposals (feigned or otherwise) solidifying a technocratic control grid.

Johnny
Johnny
Dec 4, 2024 9:48 AM

My prediction?

Bu$ine$$ a$ u$ual, with an extra serving of nepotism, vainglorious pronouncements, stumbling stupidity, corporate welfare, name calling, warmongering, blame shifting, scapegoating, and, most important of all, photo ops on the golf course.

Yep. $AME SHIT, DIFFERENT DAY.

