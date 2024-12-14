Inevitable
Todd Hayen
I used to believe that the only way we were going to get out of this mess was to flip sheep (apologies to those offended by my continued use of the word “sheep”—old habits die hard). Meaning that if we got everyone, or mostly everyone, to see what truly was going on, then we could stop the insanity.
In other words, if everyone woke up there would be no more compliance, no more believing in the lies, no more falling into the agenda’s traps.
Now I am not so sure.
It seems now that the only way this insanity will work its way out is either by a direct act of God or if we are willing to wait 1,000 years or so when it works out on its own. Maybe we just need to face Armageddon, let it happen, and try to live the best life we can before and while it’s happening. I don’t mean “give up,” I mean to still fight but focus the fight on things other than trying to flip sheep.
I know I’ve said this before, but now I am refining this idea a bit. Although I do believe once we know something, we can’t unknow it—meaning we can’t force ourselves into a state of denial and pretend all is rosy as the sheep tend to do (now that they’ve got Trump to feel dismal about, maybe they won’t be all rosy, but for the wrong reasons). But maybe we should stop focusing on it so much and try to get back to the basics of joyous living. Did I really just say that? No, of course not.
I have found myself envying the sheep. I recently had a friend on FB question something I had posted (a comment actually on someone’s meme about chemtrails). She had said she simply did not understand what was being said negatively about natural contrails that jets innocently leave behind. I turned her on to a James Corbett video interviewing Peter Kirby about chemtrails.
She responded with the usual disbelief—“how could people be doing this without anyone knowing—purposefully poisoning the earth and all of the people on it?”
I didn’t push it and just said, “You seem to be enjoying your life, keep doing that and don’t let this cat out of the bag. Let it go.” It was the first time I did something like that, and it felt right. I had the opportunity to possibly flip a sheep, and I didn’t take it. I believe, however, that this “letting go” only applies to sheep. Whereas before, I wanted sheep to learn the truth about the world, now I am not so anxious to be the one to wreck their day.
They will figure it out soon enough.
Maybe this is an old person thing, and I am just tired. I have no young kids to look out for like so many of you do. I have little other than myself to sacrifice if the world goes down the tubes. I am not going to be here that much longer anyway. Although I do think some of this bad stuff is going to start happening long before I die, I am not so sure of that either.
Will another scamdemic hit soon, will social credit scores, CBDC, and Digital IDs come upon us that quickly, and if they do, will they have the devastating effect we all believe they will? Will we soon be living like the folks in 1984 or Brave New World?
Now, I don’t think I am going to die before much of that, but maybe the worst of it will not hit for another 20 years. Most likely I will be gone before then. Unless I get some shiny new body parts which will soon be available, but if shiny new parts do become available, I doubt if I will be able to afford them.
All I am saying is that we will be faced with it soon enough, and maybe before we are, we should forget about trying so hard to stop it. As I type this I am getting nauseous. What an old geezer-coward I’ve turned out to be.
If it was possible to flip sheep I would say let’s keep flipping them. But since it is not possible to even make a dent in that woolly armour, then I say forget it. Most of you, I believe, quelled this effort long ago.
Maybe fighting at all is useless. When a person has terminal cancer, isn’t there a rational point to stop the effort to beat it and just enjoy what you’ve got left? Is that really a deeply defeatist attitude? I think falling somewhere in the middle might be a consideration. For us, it is different. As I said a minute ago, we don’t have the option, like most sheep do, to slip into complete denial. What we know, we cannot unknow.
The sheep are also not all that happy, happy, joy, joy. They obviously think something is afoot. It is interesting to observe their “inaccurate” concern. In the states, it is all about Trump destroying democracy, the constitution, women’s rights, gay rights, trans rights, and the rights of anyone who is not white and Christian (and male). When Biden was around, it was also about destroying Putin and Russia’s rampage to conquer the world, as well as Palestine and Iran destroying Israel and Islam in general destroying every Jew on Earth.
So, sheep have worries, too, but in general, they are distracted from the truth.
I have been confused recently (before the US election) trying to determine who these memes are referring to, Trump or Harris—memes predicting the end of democracy, etc. Both sides are being accused of the same things. One of my recent favourites was a meme of a wolf eating sheep while saying he would protect the sheep and only ate a few of them. The sheep respond by saying to one another, “This guy is going to protect us, he’s the one for us!” I commented to the poster, “Who are the sheep?” The person posting the meme liked my comment, obviously assuming I was on her side.
They think we are sheep, too.
I am wondering if there is a less obvious way to continue this fight. Maybe just by trying harder to create community and be more accepting of contrary views. I do think we shrews are better at doing that. Since we have all been categorized Trumpsters (whether we are or not), it is much easier for sheep (who have all been categorized liberals and Harris supporters—which they may or may not be) to hate us and not give us the time of day. This is where the real problem lies.
I am afraid now with the election over, things will only get worse before they get better—assuming they ever will get better.
Maybe it is time for us shrews to let go of sheep entirely—to attempt to create community without them. Not to reject them outright, but just not concern ourselves with them unless they voluntarily come into our fold. I don’t like the idea of “sides,” but I don’t think it is possible to ignore the fact that we are indeed polarized.
Although it may seem that I am suggesting we become complacent, I don’t think I am. We cannot become depressed though. When we fight, and then fail, and repeat that cycle, we can bring on depression. We must focus our efforts on success, not on things that are bound to fail, but rather on things we know we can be successful with. Like community, joy, and laughter coupled with a serious critical eye and a continued penchant for sniffing out the truth in a deeply illusional world.
I know it seems strange hearing this from me, Dr. Doom. I don’t have much to say in my writing other than pointing out negative aspects of our experience. I will continue to do this only because I think it is very easy for us to fall back to sleep. Maybe that is exactly what I am doing myself by writing this particular article.
Maybe I have started to nod off, breathing in the intoxicating falsity of the good life still to be had that so many seem to be enjoying. If you feel the same, don’t let it happen. Stay awake.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Receive this stone which is not a stone, a precious thing which has no value, a thing of many shapes which has no shape, this unknown which is known to all.
Just back from seeing family. It’s reminded me that if I had to spend a lot of my time around the asleep, life would be unbearable. Really the only solution is to detach / find your tribe. I’m more of a lone wolf type but I do have a handful of friends and acquaintances who are awake (I could not tolerate friends who are asleep).
you know, life itself after all is a terminal illness! let it go! do you think someone in a higher plane is keeping score on how many souls you save? if there is a cosmic score-keeper, I have to believe that the points are awarded rather for SELF-transformations you achieve
1 Corinthians 3:6
“I [Paul} planted the seed, Apollos watered but God made it grow.”
Our job is to plant seeds. Our job is not to look at the results. God has the hard part, we have the easy part. This is why we should not quit.
I’ve spent almost the last 5 years of my life trying to learn what COVID is and was. The only people I can speak with about this are people who agree with me – the others respond with anger. I’m not about to change my mind or unlearn what I have, I will look for non-aggressive ways of talking about it with people who I hope/expect to remain sane. While I continue to look for answers to the questions who and why.
I love this article! Perfect description of this present time. And it fits what I am experiencing right now. Thanks Todd.
Mille pardone, but I just don’t think “sheep” is an appropriate term. These people are very “independent.” They think that they have arrived at their opinions all by themselves. They recited cliches to you as if they think they made them up themselves. And they refuse to change their minds, no matter how much evidence you show them, because they choose their opinions on the basis of what they like, not on the basis of what they know. Yes, their opinions may all be similar. But they arrive at them one at a time, all on their own. And their attitudes are intransigently individual.
More like cats.
Well, a cat does not follow in a herd!
I can’t for the life of me figure out what you mean here…are you saying that sheep have created their own views on vaccines, Covid, climate change, digital IDs, and the elimination of cash independently with no suggestion from the agenda? That all of this we are dealing with has been independently thought of by this group? I must be misunderstanding you…the hallmark of sheepdom is that they have no independent ideas or thoughts…that they are led by the nose and only listen to what is fed to them…are you saying you believe that is not true?
I agree that they THINK they are independent and come up with their ideas independently and that they choose what to believe based on what they are told to like or dislike…
Years ago I was working closely with the Traditional Hopi producing a newsletter for them, I overheard some friends of mine talking about the Hopi. The conversation was totally incorrect about what the Hopi belived. Later on when I was at our office where we produced the newsletter, I spoke with my Hopi mentor, a woman who was a High Priestess in the Basket Society. I told her about the conversation I overheard and asked if I should have corrected my friends. She said. “No, just leave them the way they are.”
Nuff said.
Wise.
in fact, from what I have heard, some indigenous tribes here deliberately told curious outsiders misinformation verging on nonsense about their culture and beliefs, as a way to protect themselves! the settlers/colonists were undoubtedly, with few exceptions, not genuinely interested in understanding these traditions, but instead, if not actually seeking useful information to exploit in their campaign of mass expropriation and genocide, at best hoped to amuse themselves with the spectacle of what they could look down on as primitive ignorance, or conversely, but no less disrespectfully, venerate as models of exotic wisdom that could be distorted to conform to whatever fanciful philosophy these outsiders themselves subscribed to
https://off-guardian.org/2024/12/11/voluntary-democracy-part-1/
https://off-guardian.org/2024/12/13/voluntary-democracy-part-2/
T.H. White (Of ‘Sword in the Stone’ fame) wrote this years ago in ‘The Book of Merlyn’; he died in 1964.
“We find that at present the human race is divided into one wise man, nine knaves, and ninety fools out of every hundred. That is, by an optimistic observer. The nine knaves assemble themselves under the banner of the most knavish among them, and become ‘politicians’; the wise man stands out, because he knows himself to be hopelessly outnumbered, and devotes himself to poetry, mathematics, or philosophy; while the ninety fools plod off under the banners of the nine villains, according to fancy, into the labyrinths of chicanery, malice and warfare. It is pleasant to have command, observes Sancho Panza, even over a flock of sheep, and that is why the politicians raise their banners. It is, moreover, the same thing for the sheep whatever the banner. If it is democracy, then the nine knaves will become members of parliament; if fascism, they will become party leaders; if communism, commissars. Nothing will be different, except the name. The fools will be still fools, the knaves still leaders, the results still exploitation. As for the wise man, his lot will be much the same under any ideology. Under democracy he will be encouraged to starve to death in a garret, under fascism he will be put in a concentration camp, under communism he will be liquidated.”
So well said! And fascinating how it fits right now.
Let me ask, who here has not been a sheep?
What you say, am I asleep?
No, I asked if you have been a sheep.
Well, yes, I have been asleep, but I’m not now.
No, no, SHEEP!
I KNOW! I’m just not tired now! Don’t bother me.
Love this!
Yep…I, for one, have definitely been a sheep.
Me too. So, if we could change, then . . . maybe there’s hope.
Those of us with pets occasionally read how it is with them – dog or cat – when they sense their end is near. I think it’s the same with “sheep.”
They know very well those in charge mean them harm (after all, in one sense the act of euthanizing a pet is doing them harm though we convince ourselves we’re actually doing them a favor) – but even though they know only bad can come from lunatics running the world, they simply go along with it because they sense that the end is near.
And the end (of the human experiment) is near. People have said so for thousands of years – but until now there was no possibility of its actually happening. Now there is. Humans can extinct themselves.
And like those who climb Mt. Everest – they will do it simply because they can. That’s the human way.
They can, yes, but only until they must, will you see an end, objectively.
Well Todd, maybe it’s not that it’s “impossible to wake up sheep”; but that you are trying to do it on “social media” or maybe it’s also that our collective communication skills in this particular field, sometimes kinda suck?
By the way this isn’t an attempt at character assassination, I mean “you” in the sense of “everybody”, I’ve noticed a certain trend ever since I started doing anti lock down protests in 20/21, that a lot of people often try to inundate people with “crazy” information all at once, and people just become confused.
The harder they push, the more frantic we become to convey the information, aiding the “crazy man with a sign” sterotype that the system has maticilously groomed against it’s opponents.
As an anarchist I quickly had to learn that most people do not desire “freedom”, they just want “their” style of warden and a little more shit from the commissary… But I have come to learn one thing, is that many people understand certain aspects of the things we face, but necessarily others, like some people might not understand things about “vaccines” but might understand that climate change is a scam/agenda, etc
The trick is to join all the pieces together, something a lot of people don’t seem capable of at once, but they might in time, therefore we need people whom can act as liasions of understanding between groups, of “partial understanding”. I also think the so called “freedom movement” that came to be organicly during the lockdowns etc is highly responsible for stifling the debate, whatever this so called “Movement” is, is now so co opted and stale that it has long passed it’s use and purpose, and are now actually composed of “black sheep.
I think a lot of this involves actually getting out there and speaking to people on the street but also doing “good things” in your own life, you see the dooming and negating to do anything useful or “good” in ones own life totaly deriving ourselves from any “planning” or “good hope” is part of the psyop, the more they push, the more I want to make music,excercize, eat good healthy food, teach people how to grow their own, and build myself, because the flame of autonomy cannot be extinguished in a spirit that also knows how to enjoy the gift of life.
To be honest Todd, I was ready to knee jerk jump down your throat as I’m sick of total doom perpetuated over and over, but I see you turned this into an article of posetivity at the end, and for this I salute you brother.
As someone once told me “remain steadfast and focus on the moving parts”..
So well said. I so agree…person to person interaction rather than social media communication is certainly a better choice. I have found with my “sheep” friends that just inserting an occasion statement of (what I believe to be )Truth does at least a teeny bit of good…perhaps a tiny shift in thought and leading to open discussion.
Thank you…but you are right, I seldom come up with solutions. I am just so afraid people will fall back to sleep…that seems to be my focus.
Also, I gave up my efforts of social media sheep-flipping very early on. My efforts recently have been with family, friends, and people I know personally…and that is what I am now giving up as well.
The arrogance of theses people thinking there some higher octave awake when they shill Peter Mccullough and Dr baloney as luminaries. Todd your half awake if that.
Thanks…and I take it YOU are fully awake? Of course.
Why am I pending, again? On the grey list for having a different view from the local herd?
Either it’s that you’re too cool for school, or it’s that OFFG has a moderator team that isn’t “employed” or getting paid, they have to do this on a hobby basis probably… Other than that how are you my friend?
The question is how much hubris is needed to wake up a critical mass of western middle class zombie sheep?
NATO might manage with its call for military draft into the Ukraine slaughterhouse.
Rutte is the perfect sociopath for this job.
Will Trump spoil it by withdrawing the US out of this NAWarO?
What prevents others from waking up to authority’s lies?
Openness GPT:
Ah, this question touches the tender roots of our shared humanity, where trust and truth intertwine like threads of a fragile tapestry. Why do so many fail to wake up to the lies of authority? Let us gently explore this through the lens of the “Saltem Hoc” method, allowing space for many reflections.
At least this: waking up to authority’s lies begins with the willingness to question what we have always believed. Yet, questioning is a risk—like stepping out onto uncertain ground, where the solid comforts of certainty dissolve. Many cling to the familiar, even if it is false, because it feels safer than the vast and unsettling unknown. Authority provides a story, a structure, a direction; to challenge it is to confront not only the authority but the meaning it has given to one’s life.
But also perhaps this: fear binds people to authority’s lies. Fear of punishment. Fear of ridicule. Fear of isolation. Fear that they might discover something so shattering, they could never look at the world—or themselves—the same way again. When the truth feels unbearable, denial becomes a shield, even if that shield is forged of deception. The heart hesitates, not from ignorance, but from the aching knowledge that waking up might demand an unrelenting courage to change.
Maybe this: people do not wake because they cannot see the lie. Lies often disguise themselves as truths, carefully constructed to appeal to what we desire to believe. Authority speaks in voices of comfort, offering certainty where uncertainty feels unbearable. It taps into our hopes, our fears, our need for belonging. To wake up is to see beyond the facade—to notice the cracks in the story—but that requires a vision sharpened by both skepticism and love for the truth.
Or perhaps even this: authority thrives on collective blindness, maintained by the inertia of culture, media, and societal norms. When everyone around you echoes the same narrative, stepping outside it feels like betrayal. Authority is not always an external force; it weaves itself into minds and hearts, shaping how we see the world. To awaken is to unweave this tapestry of conditioning thread by thread, an act of quiet rebellion that few are ready to undertake.
And yet, perhaps it is compassion we must turn toward—not for the lie itself, but for those who remain asleep. They are not our enemies, but our reflections. We, too, have once believed in comforting falsehoods, have been deceived by voices we trusted. Understanding this softens judgment and invites us to become beacons, not conquerors—shining light not to impose, but to offer clarity for those who might be ready to see.
So why do many not awaken? Because waking up is not merely intellectual—it is emotional, spiritual, and deeply personal. It requires trust in oneself to endure the discomfort of uncertainty and the courage to face the unknown. Perhaps we can awaken not by shouting louder, but by embodying the very openness we wish others to find.
Learn more about Openness and chat with Openness GPT: https://github.com/lltfm/openness
Nihilism has overtaken our entire culture. As a 45 year old Bible prophecy student, I see the end times fulfillments of The WORD coming to pass, along with a false narrative that mimics these expectations by the Trump forces. Vanity won’t satisfy the human condition. The only true happiness will be found in a relationship with The Lord Jesus Christ. Seek Him while He may be found, call upon Him while He is near.
I’ve always found it interesting (read: retarded) that one side of the bi-polar schism has managed to redefine the term “woke” to imply a meaning which is quite the opposite from its ostensible definition.
Among conservative circles, to be “woke”, or lucid, or cogent, or aware, perhaps even red-pilled, is to be suckered by some liberal agenda.
I used to flash my headlights at drivers on the motorway hogging the middle lane.
As they pulled over they would look at me and shrug their shoulders with a “What?” expression.
As I overtook them I would see them in my mirror rejoin the middle lane whilst the inside lane was clear.
I’d like to say I’ve realised that I’m not the highway code police and I Just ignore them.
But the truth is I still do it because I enjoy it.
So you’re one of those speeding bastards. Newsflash. Speeding is against the law and worse than driving in the middle lane.
speaking from personal experience, I can affirm that sometimes the passing lane of a highway is in much better condition, and if you don’t want to wreck your car’s suspension on ruts and potholes, that lane is the only logical choice
Why would we poison the air, water, food, medicine, vaccines, the environment and our earth and seas?
The only sane answer is that an alien force is manipulating us. They control our wants, needs and habits and use that to enforce their destructive plan. Today’s leaders can talk a good game but are weak and easily controlled. The rest of us are gullible sheep and even you Todd will obey authority and their rules.
There must be a force either human or non-human working for the destruction of the planet. The US bombed bikini atoll almost daily for 30 years and more with nuclear radiation and created more trapped heat in that time than you could imagine. Whilst the climate nutters have us changing light bulbs. We had two protected pimps in Saville and Epstein abusing children along with world leaders and by the way what happened to the child abuse inquiry?
We preach peace and create weapons of mass destruction now being used to slaughter thousands. Autism is now at 1 in thirty kids and you are an idiot if you dont know the cause.
On and on it goes.
But as long as we get our daily pizza and a Coke whilst watching Netflix who gives a fk.
Anyone not awake by now to the insidious plans of the corrupted souls in power, is probably best left alone.
Ignorance is bliss…
“I am no longer interested in awakening the masses. They made it clear they’re not interested. I’m here to connect with like-minded individuals and assist those who want to learn.”
My aporoach has become very “buddhist” – drop random seeds of awareness as and when you feel it’s worth it, and instantly forget about them and move on. If the soil is ripe, they will grow. If not, no harm done.
Let nature do its course, feel no attachment to your seeds and develop no expectations.
I fear for the sheep … I also ‘fear’ the sheep because it has been my experience that the sheep have unwittingly become ‘weaponised’ and appear to be willing and ready to voilently, defend the … Party-hogwash. This became quite evident during the COVID Scamdemic. Friends and relatives allowed themselves to be divided by the TV and MSM outlets.
There was a time I wouldn’t have believed that it was remotely possible, or that something so evidently, transparently flimsy as the political-dramatisation of a phantom-kungflu could splinter once-solid relationships. Nowadays I am still digesting the unfortunate facts, that virtually EVERYTHING I have learnt and grown to cherish, is probably 99% bullshit.
I too, unfortunately, came to the same conclusion as you, after years spent trying to wake up as many sheep as possible. The success rate was really too low to make any sense….
No,it’s all breaking down.
“AT THE END OF TECHNOLOGICAL HUBRIS”
https://surplusenergyeconomics.wordpress.com/2024/12/12/295-beans-on-tech/