The Year of the Zealot
CJ Hopkins
It was the best of years, it was the worst of years, it was a year of brilliance, it was a year of buffoonery, it was a year of faith, it was a year of incredulity, it was a year of expectation, it was a year of tribulation, it was a year of uncertainty, and passionate intensity, and monomania, and paranoia, and fanatical fervor.
I’m designating it “The Year of the Zealot.”
Now, before I review the cavalcade of bug-eyed zealotry that the year comprised, let me say a few words about zealotry. Because I get it. I understand the attraction. We live in chaotic and perplexing times. We are bombarded, on a moment by moment basis, by contradictory narratives, facts, fictions, baseless accusations, insinuations, official and unofficial propaganda, exaggerations, distortions, and bald-faced lies.
Who has the time and energy to try to sift through the billion bits of bullshit blowing ceaselessly into our brains like random detritus swept up in some omnidirectional idiot wind?
Is it any real wonder that so many people are retreating to the shelter of one or another ideological redoubt, some prefab bulwark, which can at least provide them with something resembling a coherent ontological structure, a lens through which to view and make some sense of our increasingly incomprehensible world?
No. I get it. I get the attraction. I do. But…well, this year is what that leads to.
For me, the zealotry began in Room 500 of the Berlin District Court, where I was on trial for the “crime” of tweeting the cover artwork of my bestselling book, The Rise of the New Normal Reich: Consent Factory Essays, Vol. III (2020-2021). I have written about my thoughtcrime prosecution at considerable length, so I won’t go on about it again here, or reproduce the book cover art again.
The short version is, the Covid zealots currently running the German government, and Germany’s legal system, and most of its media, and comprising the vast majority of the German masses, do not appreciate being compared to the Nazis. I did that, so the authorities had my book banned, had my tweets censored, and prosecuted me for a “hate-crime.”
In January, I was acquitted by a District Court judge, who, after delivering her verdict, explained to the press and observers in the gallery that my acquittal on the obviously trumped-up charge of “disseminating Nazi propaganda” proved that Germany is not the nascent totalitarian state that I had claimed that it was, and that, really, I am the totalitarian, and a babbling, Covid-denying idiot. Then she strapped on a Covid mask and stalked out of the courtroom.
The prosecutor, who spent the proceedings behind a prophylactic “anti-Covid barrier” (like the Plexiglas panels they installed in stores to protect us from an airborne virus), and who appeared to be rather heavily medicated, was none too pleased with judge’s verdict. So, he crept back to his little prosecutorial office and started taking steps to have me tried again.
Yes, it was quite an absurd experience, my first thoughtcrime trial in Germany was. I’ll tell you all about my second trial shortly, but, first, let’s get to some of the other zealotry, of which there was no shortage this year.
Without doubt the primary source of zealotry in 2024 was the liquidation of Gaza, or Israel’s self-defense of itself (or whatever people want to call it, depending on which side they fanatically support). It was like an International Zealot Convention. Zealots were everywhere, hooting and hollering, brandishing Israeli and Palestinian flags, accusing each other of genocide, attempted genocide, and other acts of heinousness.
The Internet was awash with glossy color photographs of dead and mutilated bodies, blood-soaked kibbutzim, dismembered Gazans, inconsolable mothers clutching dead infants, terrified hostages being dragged out of their homes, sheet-covered corpses in hospital parking lots, grinning IDF soldiers posing in Palestinian women’s underwear, Palestinian militants parading the corpses of their victims around in pickup trucks, and so on, all of which is of course the fault of “the other side,” who are inhuman monsters who needed to be wiped off the face of the planet.
Here in Germany, pro-Palestinian activists staged demonstrations and other events, or attempted to, until they were descended on by the Anti-Anti-Zionist Thought Police, who were determined to protect the German public from “hate speech” (including, but not limited to, specific “hate words,” like “river” and “sea”). Immigrant neighborhoods were flooded with riot cops. Terrorist-adjacent kebab shops were raided. Goon squads went around stomping on people’s votive candles at outdoor vigils. The whole fascist “state-of-emergency” show that we were treated to during “the Covid pandemic” was back on, but the official scapegoats had been changed.
Anti-Zionist Covid zealots, who had applauded the rollout of the new totalitarianism during 2020-2022 (or stood by in silence and watched as it happened) suddenly found themselves face-to-face with the New Normal Reich they had ushered into existence. Artists were disinvited from exhibitions! Filmmakers were demonized by the media! Masha Gessen’s literary award ceremony was rescheduled! Yanis Varoufakis, banned from speaking at a “Palestine Congress” in Berlin, took to social media to alert us to the fact that “fascism is alive and well in Germany!”
Meanwhile, in the USA, mobs of medical-mask-wearing Anti-Zionists were occupying Academia, which, personally, I found unsettling, having been relentlessly harassed by fanatical mask-wearing Covidian Cultists for the preceding four years. I was foolish enough to tweet about it…
…which prompted a visit by The Anti-Zionist Inquisition!
“Are you now, or have you ever been, a Zionist?” the Inquisitors demanded to know. “Do you renounce the Zionist Entity and all its works?” And so on.
This went on for days. Swarms of ardent anti-Zionist zealots besieged my Twitter feed, accusing me of heresy, until, finally, I was declared “apostate” and excommunicated from the Church of Anti-Zionism.
For the record, I am neither a Zionist nor an anti-Zionist, nor a member of any other ideological faction or movement. I don’t believe Israel is any more or less legitimate than any other nation-state. I am no more or less horrified by its behavior than I am by the behavior of any other nation-state, for example, the United States of America, which, unlike Israel, I am a citizen of, and which has slaughtered millions of people throughout its history.
I’m not a big fan of nation-states, generally.
I’m not obsessed with the Jews, or any other religious groups. My sympathies lie with the Palestinian people, and the Israeli people, and the American people, and the German people, and the French and British and Iranian and Syrian and Russian and Ukrainian and Italian and Chinese and Greek and Irish and Australian and Canadian people, and all the other people that are being fucked over by their own or other nation-states, or by the supranational global-capitalist empire that has been destabilizing, restructuring, and privatizing the planet for going on the last twenty-five years.
But that kind of namby-pamby, old-school-lefty, both-sides bullshit doesn’t cut it with monomaniacal zealots like the The Anti-Zionist Inquisition, or the 10/7 Truthers, who claim, among other things, that, actually, it was the IDF that mass-murdered everyone on October 7, while the mostly-peaceful Hamas guys were conducting interviews with prospective Israeli hostages and handing out garbanzo-bean Slurpees to the kids.
Seriously, people propagated this fantasy … OK, not the part about the garbanzo bean Slurpees, the part about Israel “Hanniballing” everyone. As if Israel didn’t provide its critics with an overabundance of actual atrocities to report.
But this is what comes of fanaticism and zealotry. It makes no difference whether it’s Israeli propagandists lying about “40 beheaded babies” or anti-Zionist propagandists lying about Hamas. The point is not to deceive anyone. It’s just to whip your side up into a frenzy of hatred of the other side, and reinforce unquestioning allegiance to your side, because you’re the “good guys,” and the other side is “evil,” or “eviler,” or “they started it,” or whatever.
Oh, and, speaking of unquestioning allegiance, the other primary source of shameless zealotry in 2024 was the Musk Cult.
I have to tip my hat to Musk, and the formerly secret consortium of global-capitalist behemoths that took over Twitter. They saw an opportunity, and they seized it. There we were, a multiplicitous mass of opposition to the New Normal Reich, righties, lefties, inbetweenies, people of every color and creed, united in defense of our democratic rights, pushing back against a weird new form of totalitarianism, and … well, that couldn’t be allowed to continue.
It was obvious what had to be done. As Vladimir Lenin famously noted, “the best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.”
It took two years, but that multiplicitous mass of opposition has been torn asunder. It has been branded, commodified, purified, and controlled. It has been taxidermied. Its organs have been harvested. Its lifeblood has been hypodermically extracted, distilled into an innocuous elixir, and sold back to its desanguinated self. It has been zombied. Its soul has been scooped out. It has been replaced with a simulacrum of itself.
All that remains of it now is the Musk Cult.
Notwithstanding the fact that it is massive, and global, the Musk Cult works like any other cult. Cultists’ brains are relentlessly barraged with infantile AI-generated Elon memes. Elon as Ceasar. Elon as Jesus. Elon as Captain Free-Speech America. Elon as the right hand of Trump. Elon as the Martian Führer.
They are inundated with Elon’s thought-terminating clichés and mind-numbing platitudes throughout the day. “X is the only source of truth.” “The hammer of justice is coming.” And so on. Dare to post anything critical of Elon and you will be set upon by Musk-Cult zealots, or visibility-filtered into the void. Milieu control, demand for purity, loaded language, dispensing of existence, and all the other classic hallmarks of cults and operant conditioning are in effect.
God forbid you challenge the Cult’s official narrative.
You’ll be branded a “libtard,” or a “cultural Marxist,” or a “communist” or “leftist,” which are the Musk Cult’s versions of a “suppressive person” in the Church of Scientology. This is no time for division or doubt or negativity or critical thinking! Our heroes are literally rescuing the republic!
Musk and Trump and their millionaire buddies, and the stockholders of that formerly secret consortium of supranational global-capitalist entities, and Saudis, and assorted other oligarchs—that consortium I mentioned above—and Musk’s military-industrial complex associates, and the “defense” corporations they are stockholders of, and their subsidiaries, agents, and assigns, and the CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and presidents of those companies, and their attorneys, and the consultants and think-tank guys and gals they all have lunch with occasionally—not to do any actual business, of course, just to keep in touch with old friends and colleagues—and the Wall Street honchos, and the CEOs of the six corporations that own the US media, and the big five publishers that decide what you can read, and diaphoretic transhumanist billionaire tech geeks, oh, and let’s not forget the pharmaceutical industry with their miraculous mRNA vaccines, and all the other “freedom fighters” who care so much about our democratic rights, and each and every one of us, personally, that they are going to go mano a mano with the Woke Cabal and the Cultural Marxists, vanquish the Axis of Libtardism, and Make America Great Again!
Jesus, I got myself all worked up there. I was almost about to buy a subscription to X and start pumping out Elon memes on Grok, or start searching for “ghost gun” parts on eBay, or obsessing about whatever we’ve been prompted to be obsessing about by the time you read this, squirrels, drones, cat-eating Haitians, whatever Musk and his disciples decide to anesthetize their followers’ minds with today.
But, seriously, all this zealotry is exhausting. Or maybe I’m just getting old. I confess, I’m feeling slightly worn out, and disillusioned, and kind of blue these days. Maybe it was my second thoughtcrime trial, at which the Berlin Superior Court overturned my acquittal, so that now I’ve been forced to submit my case—which, remember, is about two Tweets—to Germany’s supreme court, the Bundesverfassungsgericht. Or maybe it is just being forced to watch as GloboCap’s New Normal Reich rolls on, and that curtain at the back of Frank Zappa’s theater gets pulled closed over that brick wall, again, and we retake our assigned seats, and the show continues…
If you will allow me to bastardize one of my favorite bits from Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, for a moment, in early 2022, it felt like we had all the momentum again, like we were riding the crest of another high and beautiful wave, as Hunter Thompson put it. Now, almost three years later, you can scroll back through your Twitter timeline, and with the right kind of eyes you might just see the high-water mark—that place where the wave finally broke and rolled back.
But, whatever, as the doctor said, “buy the ticket, take the ride.”
OK, that’s it for 2024. Merry Fanatical Christmas and a Happy Zealous New Year!
So long as the object of one’s zeal is meritorious AND one maintains a rational context. . . . But then, you know all that.
CJ indeed got himself all worked up about Musk and his legions of fans! I suggest a fresh focus on billionaires like Bill Gates, infamous for enabling global depopulation, censorship and the globalist control of western democracies. Such a new focus makes sense; CJ’s persecutors have only targeted Musk and free speech on X, if I’m not mistaken.
One possibility is that CJ’s recent skirmish with the German courts resulted in a little backroom deal. After all, Germany, for obvious reasons, is more subject to “Holocaust blackmai” and is therefore the most “Zionized” country in the world – after the Israel fatherland.
So it may be that a little bit of palm greasing went on backstage.
(But of course that is an “anti-Semitic” slur!)
Another possibility is that the whole court case was a piece of theatre to establish CJ’s “Leftist” credentials before he oozed the Zionist outrage meme from an artificially assembled “centre”.
The new zeitgeist of 2025: anti-apartheid and anti-genocide ‘zealots’ are running amock in Western capitals and university campuses… can’t have that!
Now, that’s something you, and all ruling elites in the West agree on, Mr. Hopkins. They all wish to see more bombs, blood and famine… elsewhere!!
Let me break it to you in no relativistic terms: as your government supports, in all impunity the extermination of the ancient semitic people of Palestine and other primitive tribes, they’re just as busy plotting your own demise! You, and all complacent Europeans, Americans and other vassal people are next in queue on the chopping block, Mr. Hopkins! After all, ‘what’s good for the goose is good for the gander,’ isn’ t it?
Who care, but a few ‘zealots?’
As I’ve been saying again and again since 2020, we are all Palestinians now. 😥
Thanks for including Musk, I despair of the previous-rebels, now sheep, that follow that oligarch. Can’t people see who he is and who is backing him? He is mates with Netanyahu, Trump and Biden, so how is he our saviour from anything?
Look at how his entire existence depends on handouts from the US government and foreign assistance from the US state department. He is the swamp and yet now people believe he will be cutting out the overspend in the US government, yet still going to Mars?
The 250 million USD he has given to the Trump campaign is US tax payer money, in return he will receive a heap of tax payer cash to go to Mars, all the while censoring people on X while his sheep claim that it is a bastion of free speech. I depair of humans, they are soooooo stupid, they don’t even question where Musk’s credit came from, he never created anything other than companies with other peoples’ credit. Who really owns all that money?
I find massive amounts of material on X exposing, slandering and criticising Musk, Trump, Islamists, leftists, Zionists et al. But maybe Bluesky or Truth Social have greater range of opinion?
Is it possible to slander Musk, Trump ? How? What negative things about those two are not true?
The ol’ “everything is equal” fallacy. Evergreen and ready for deployment at all times.
Neither here nor there; “neither a Zionist nor an anti-Zionist.”
Neither dead, nor alive! Swell!
There’s nothing here that I didn’t already know CJ. But thanks for making it so clear. Beneath the ultra-smarmy smart arse “both sides” rhetoric (which is always a con) you clearly favour one side – or rather, your entire project is to shill for the official permitted dissident puppets.
As in,
“It makes no difference whether it’s Israeli propagandists lying about “40 beheaded babies” or anti-Zionist propagandists lying about Hamas.”
Actually it makes a huge difference. The beheaded babies, like every other ecstatic bit of atrocity porn grinding out from Israel and unhesitatingly echoed throughout the media, was on the level of cartoon bayonetted babies from WW1.
As for the unutterably evil Hamas, well here’s an interesting angle from Jonathan Cook:
“HTS is proscribed as a terrorist group by both the US and Britain. The CIA has placed a $10m bounty on Jolani’s head. Strangely, amid the excitement, the BBC and the rest of the western media forgot to mention HTS’s status as a proscribed organisation – as they do in kneejerk fashion every time the Palestinian resistance group Hamas is referred to. Notably, the very western politicians and media now celebrating the “liberation” of Syria by HTS are the same ones insisting that the eradication of the “terrorists” of Hamas in Gaza is so important it justifies the bombing and starvation of the enclave’s two million-plus Palestinian population.”
(From https://www.jonathan-cook.net/2024-12-11/syria-assad-pentagon-plan/)
In any case, Israel knew about Oct 7 long before it happened. They wanted it to happen to serve as a pretext for the genocide they had long planned.
And here’s another screaming giveaway:
“As if Israel didn’t provide its critics with an overabundance of actual atrocities to report.”
Shades of the old “Don’t look at 911! Look at the ‘real atrocities’!” i.e. “Look at what we will permit you to get riled about!”
And so CJ, I see no reason to read anything else you write. To be honest, it was always shit anyway.
Thank you for expressing my thoughts
The post would be better without the final remark, IMO. What’s shit is CJ’s apparent refusal to take Zionist evil and control seriously.
I won’t defend to the death Mr. Hopkins’ right to be wrong because just about everyone else on Earth will step forward to second his wrong headed opinion of the peoples of nation states. Just about every last one of these terribly put upon good down to their toenails souls profits if only a teeny weeny bit from the slaughter and pillage and rape of Earth’s resources – or else they wouldn’t support it!!!!! But they do support it, time and time again. Over and over, same thing.
“There’s a bad bad so and so over there and our precious sensibilities just won’t let us ignore it. So what do you say people? Are you with me? Let’s go kill the bastard, destroy his country and take his resources! In the name of God and Freedom and Democracy. Amen.”
I find the way to exorcise the poison of CJH is similar to the approach you should take to Douglas Murray who can threaten you with a heart attack due to his insufferably smug magisterial condescension … until you realise that insufferably smug magisterial condescension is his entire shtick. Take that away and he’s simply mouthing brain dead Zionist platitudes that have zero credibility. CJ is similar, except that CJ’s shtick is endless masturbatory ultra-sarcasm with a haughty veneer of that utterly artificial “both sides” posturing.
So leave Murray to his school boy superiority and leave CJ to his sanctimonious stratospheric “objectivity”. When their props fall away, they have nothing.
I used to welcome and enjoy CJ’s articles. Maybe “enjoy” isn’t the best term, but “appreciate” is too dry. Anyway, I was a fan.
Something changed. I do consider “maybe it’s me, not CJ”; it’s not an either/or. But I wonder if the extended trauma of being demonized and victimized by his adopted nation’s government has made him more bitter and bilious to a point where he’s become intellectually and creatively curdled or soured.
His vindictive meltdown over Mattias Desmet’s work– more accurately, that many found it insightful and thought-provoking– gave me pause.
For over a year now, roughly beginning with the October 2023 resurgence of the Gaza genocide, his articles seem to me to express a snarling undertone of, “OK, as only I seem to understand, here’s what’s really going on. And here it is, although I know that most of you cranio-rectally inverted readers still won’t get it!”
Put slightly differently: there’s the legacy distinction made between someone laughing with you vs. laughing at you.
Again, maybe it’s me. But I’ve been put off by the sense that CJ has descended from snarling with us to snarling at us. 🤨
Sure, his articles are repetitive. He is doing his best to keep his head above the Orwellian system. Judges fear public scrutiny, never fear. Thanks to off-G for the exposure.
I agree. His life is not his own, he’s bound and gagged by depraved, inhumane thugs with no relief in sight. I couldn’t take it, I would’ve bolted Germany somehow.
There seems to be the same lack of freedom all over the ‘ free West’ IMHO
Germany sounds marginally worse than the UK which is now jailing people for saying on line “coming to a town near you”. (Migrant hordes)
Yea the idea that there was some “great awakening” or increase in the general populations understanding of the predicament was nonsense.
If there were a true enlightenment in a person he would be different, old behaviours could not be repeated a new attitude and lexicon would emerge to actualize the new understanding and new relationship towards the murderous regime.
But that has not happened in the general population.
I suspect the maybe 10% who were pre covid malcontents/ contrarian are now simply convinced that almost nobody gives a shit. It makes no difference to the population whether they live in a world of lies or not.
For those who do everyday is an exercise in endurance.
As labour destroys their future hopes with another few million WASPI vowing never to vote for them again. Add that to the millions of pensioners, the millions who see through the democracy illusion, the taxpayers who are being screwed to the wall.
Then there are the Cons—the blue party that has been part of the red and blue party for the last twenty years or so. They haven’t a hope in hell.
So we now have a knight in shining armour, a friend of Trump and Musk, so he must be a good guy, right? Farage will, I’m sure, be given the message with a gun to his head. Do as you’re told, and we will make you a star, Nigel.
It’s all bullshit the government governs fk all they just do as they’re told by the money-grubbing bstrds that run this god-forsaken rock.
Garbage is too much of a tool to realise he is probably being shown up. With Musk’s endorsement and that photo-opportunity, even the dimmest British voter can surely now see that the man has always been a stooge for the US. Maybe not anymore, though…
Even though I’m in the US, I’m definitely not a US stooge. Trump would not have won without Musk. Trump of course is what they always said he was, a giant phony. But he’s not the problem, the problem is US has only one political party, the Endless War Democrats, which means US is a dictatorship. I heard Musk say he got involved with Trump because US has become a one-party country (democrats) and he wanted to try and forestall that. If Musk backed Farage perhaps it was for the same notion, ie, in recognition of the fact that the public really has no choice. Trump of course ran as a repulsive “Lindsey Graham” Republican, ie, a vicious neocon. The fact is the “Republican Party” only exists to prevent us from getting the government we need. We didn’t get a change in government, just a change of faces.
Brexit wasn’t meant to happen, which is why we haven’t been allowed to have it.
Maybe it’s the karma thing, they have to tell us what they’re doing and maybe they have to give us a chance to get out of it , ie Brexit vote.
Obviously, the dice will be heavily weighted as they were in 2016.
However, the vote went the wrong way and stymied EU progress.
Now we’re looking at EU collapsing, not in a small way helped by lack of UK funding.
So maybe the ballot box has a function after all.
How you organise your thought system is up to you, including the freedom to let your thought system organise you.
The mind of judgement assumes falsely to be apart from the object of its affection or affliction.
Discernment is within life.
But a mind in judgement cannot and will not hear it.
There is no communication between Spirit and ego.
But because we made a choice between truth and illusion real to our own mind, we have two guides for seeing. What we give to one we deny the other, such as to see each as the others and lose the capacity to reliable reality testing. Hence the need or necessity to put the mind of judgement aside & listen for truth in its own terms- but yet recognisably NOT of our own making -as an illusion of truth by which to war on illusions given reality.
Its easy to look down on the errors of others, but then you cannot receive truth from them.
Just a quick point of order though; the Hannibal doctrine was in force on 10/7 as admitted by IDF generals and serving forces on the day. Also, there is clear evidence of air strikes on Kibbutz buildings where the attempted kidnappings of Israelis took place. I don’t think anyone has made the case that all the Hamas forces were peaceful. I certainly haven’t seen or heard that case being made anywhere. Your hyperbolic descriptions got a bit weird in that paragraph to be honest.
While I get your well made point about zealotry I think objective truth has importance too.
Sure, the new socialist German reich is bad but not yet as bad as the new Chinese empire.
Recently a high PLA general was taken for questioning and reported dead the next day due to “medical problems”. Now a PLA officer in a letter called “Empty words” to this colleagues advised them to keep a loaded pistol with them at all times, to be used in an ‘honorable firefight” with the arresting party.
Big changes in the whole world, the end of Kali Yuga – not of the world.
Those pesky Chinese.
If only they looked more like us, worshipped in proper Christian churches, ate ‘proper’ food, invaded dozens of countries to spread their form of imperialism and strutted the world stage like
the Chosen people.
If only _ _ _
The enemy wears a suit, comes in all skin colours and, as CJ pointed out, has the disease of zealotry.
The Russians are therefore not our enemies, as they do not have the disease of zealotry. That doesn’t mean they have to be our friends, it just means they are a bunch of adults that wish to live their own lives.
The most dangerous kind of zealotry is the kind you have to strain to see or hear because it comes upon you so softly, so quietly and carries such a rational looking stick that you barely notice it.
5000 years ago, their culture was at one of its zeniths. Here in Western Europe, we were still marauding yobboes. As for America, it simply didn’t exist.
Why on earth would the Chinese think that their culture is inferior to ours?
It may be to some Western nobheads, but it probably isn’t to at least 1 billion Chinese.
It’s far worse. Their economy defies Western pronoucements. They want to improve the welfare of their masses, and spread progress abroad. They even lack the ambition to become the next hegemon, and don’t respect their betters.
https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-propaganda-hoaxes-vs-chinese-reality/
