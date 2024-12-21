Choosing What to Believe
Todd Hayen
There was a time in a galaxy far, far, away that you didn’t have the luxury of “choosing” what to believe. The job at hand was to figure out what the truth was and believe in that—the truth.
Now, it seems we don’t need to do that if we don’t want to. Now we can choose—if we don’t like an option, we can cast it aside and believe something else that makes us feel better. That way we can create the reality we want—or so we think.
Truth doesn’t matter anymore. In fact, to the people who are guilty of this choosing idea, there really is no “truth” per se, anything is game as long as we believe it. Might as well pick something pleasant.
This brings me to the popular spiritual tenet that you do indeed create your own reality. Obviously, this is too complex a topic to bring into this tiny article. Suffice it to say, I actually believe in this tenet, but it is difficult to explain, and definitely has some explaining to do before understanding it.
In this article I am not talking about this quantum idea of consciousness collapsing the wave potential. I am talking about how we navigate a material reality as a material being who has chosen to be part of this reality. If we are engaged in this manifest game, then we do have to stick to some material rules. That’s all I will say about this so as not to confuse the issue beyond comprehension, which would be very easy to do.
However, I do believe that this “new age-y” way of thinking may have a major role in how we handle what we are facing today. And I wonder if, in its rather simplistic presentation (only thinking about rainbows and unicorns when the world is falling apart) could be part of the agenda’s original plan to send us all into never-never land so we don’t take responsibility for the mess we have gotten into—or take on the responsibility of getting ourselves out of it.
Just the other day I was talking to someone who has obviously chosen to live in the sunshine of positive thinking about the reality of the world today. She really didn’t want to hear what I had to say about the real world but did listen carefully.
Finally, she said, “That is pretty dark, I really don’t want to see the world that way, so I will choose to see it differently.”
Really? Does she really have that option?
I suppose so, considering that she is not yet being led into the gulag or the gas chamber. She right now does seem to have the option to “look at the world differently”—the agenda is currently giving us that option. It would not take too much effort, or be too much of a sacrifice, to live in the sunshine these days—particularly if you had enough money to do so.
Right now, it would only take a middle-class income to travel a few times a year to a nice sunny beach, to afford to eat just about anything you wanted, to avoid most diseases or afflictions a person might encounter in their everyday life, to go to concerts, movies, sporting events, etc. when the desire moved you. In our carefree middle-class life, we can be free to play video games, watch TV, lounge around and do nothing when appropriate (and even when not).
All these things are indeed options, and most of them are doable, most of the time. At least temporarily. Why choose to live in a world where some powerful faction is planning on taking all of that away—and soon? “I don’t want to believe that!” they say.
Most people choosing the “happy” reality to believe in, do acknowledge there are problems. They know it isn’t all as perfect as they would like to think it is, but they trust the powers out there to take care of any problems they might run into (in the US you can boil those problems down to one word, “Trump”). “They know what they are doing!” they exclaim. Yeah, they probably do know what they are doing—they certainly know how to accomplish their own agenda—which is not in our best interest, regardless of what they tell us.
The problems are relatively easy to resolve (I’m being cynical). Things like pandemics—scary as hell at first— but “they” figured it out with a “warp-speed” vaccine (isn’t science amazing? Just like in the movies!), now tens of millions of deaths have been avoided. All is good again. That’s only because there never was a pandemic, certainly not in the way they described it to be, and the solution they came up with is really what we need to worry about. But that is too dark—genocide is too dark—the wanton destruction of humanity is too dark—“I don’t want to think about that,” they bleat.
Other issues that are problems (sprinkled here and there to keep things “real”) are either eventually solved by the omnipresent government and the miracle-performing efforts of science, or just ignored. Most of them are ignored, obviously. Some that are not ignored are presented as “debates” so the politicians have something to promise their constituents, but most are covered up.
Things like poison food, fluoride, endless wars in numerous countries (not counting the “obvious” wars the politicians use to their advantage), suicide amongst the youth (and everyone else), video, drug, cellphone, and porn addiction, prescription drug abuse, a murderous pharmaceutical industry, a militarized police force, chemtrails, fake global warming, weather engineering, farmers being destroyed—if I kept listing these I would be on page 100 before running out of things to list.
Ignored. Covered up. Never chosen by the people to look at, even if brought to their attention forcibly because these things are too dark, and who would choose any of this to be their reality?
The curious thing about all of this is thinking that we even have a choice. The relatively “happy” choice is predominant in the culture (at least in the US, Canada, UK and much of Europe). Not many people are starving, or work in slave camps, or are literally at war. As mentioned earlier, most people have the resources to do most of what they want to do, leisure time, fun and games, bread and circuses. And if things get too rough some cannabis or alcohol (Soma) comes in handy as an instant escape.
But looks are deceiving, as they say. As a therapist, I see people every day who simply can’t put their finger on why they are so unhappy. And even if at the present moment most of us don’t have to worry about putting food on the table, I think that “present moment” is soon going to flit away.
Inflation is running rampant, safety in the streets is quickly eroding due to a weakened police force (or one that is too focused on control and violence) as well as because of millions of illegal aliens swarming the borders, freedoms are daily being restricted and our economic system is trembling on its feeble legs about to catastrophically collapse.
Soon, there may be only one option in what to believe—the truth. And it probably isn’t going to be pretty.
It’s the combination of being clueless and not wanting to be bored, why false narratives are clung to. Combine that narrative with the feeling that anyone who believes in the narrative is a good person who is worth the middle class income plus work position et voila. Next the cook (media) create an endless series of, what Mencken called, hobgoblins, who are about to take all that good stuff away from you, unless you continue to believe in the nonsense, and people will do everything to keep their lofty positions that aren’t lofty at all.
What it ultimately leads to?
Even more boredom. You can see these shiny happy people in the most beautiful places in the world, talking about… other places they have been to, as if they cannot spot the beautiful place they are at the moment. Ad infinitum.
In order to see the truth, one has to see. The tragedy is that these people can see, but have chosen (most at a very young age) to wear the flappers that are provided to them by the old stream media/schooling/modern culture. Only shock therapy can make them see: Try an old people’s home, or a ventilator at an isolated icu where you are treated for runny nose. But by that it may be too late.
Plato’s cave may need an update: We don’t escape one prison filled with illusions, we escape one prison into another prison filled with illusions…
Why beat round the bush when reality is as close as your breath?
https://www.headless.org/experiments/the-single-eye.htm
That’s like asking why we have political, academic or commercial propaganda.
Truth is never pretty. Mostly because no matter how hard people and sheeple try to deny it, they can’t. The only real truth us we’re born, we die. That’s it and people who call that dark can’t face it! Nice piece, we’re in deep shit and no matter how people deny it, the worse it will get!
Thanks
Holy Moly! Sounds like you are ready to move to Canada to get a visit from the MAID. Surprising negativity. As I read I did my normal thing. I looked for cues. Action words. Statements to react to. Dark. Truly dark. Are you okay? You need help?
I like how he said bad things about aliens. And he called them aliens. Aliens might not be bad individually. Hell, indiwidually, they might be the salt of the oith. But en masse, they lower wages, prevent unionization, cause unemployment, and increase housing costs. Which is why our owners like them so much and shame us when we look with jaundiced eye upon the fanfare of welcome they receive.
Employers are the creators or destroyer of jobs not immigrants. History proves that big business is the enemy of unionization not immigrants. Housing cost is set by the law of supply and demand. We live in a market economy that determines all the points raised in your comment, immigrants are irrelevent to such issues.
You don’t even understand what I’m talking about. You have not a clue.
Well, please enlighten us.
So many people now realize quantum physics is BS (as well as ‘nuclear’ bombs, etc). It’s no longer worth dropping the term into your articles in a vain attempt to add gravitas. The word galaxy is also rapidly becoming obsolete as more people become aware that these ideas were planted into their minds by the same group attempting to exterminate them.
I still believe in my government, and I trust they are doing the best they can in their job.
Why? Because they have an education from Yale or Harvard University, and you have not!
this is sarcasm, i hope?
It is even worse than conventional genocide because it is not a simple “we kill you now” situation but one in which the victims are brainwashed to accept their lockdown, muzzling and finally a potentially fatal poisoning in the belief they are doing the right thing.
My issue is that people tend to normalize things.
When I was a young adult during the Iraq war many people, usually older, were happy to waste money on that war because like Trump says “we’re there for the oil”.
Morons, gas prices climbed.
Same with Vietnam, Afghanistan, housing bubble, and so on.
But finally people are catching up because it’s becoming cool to question authority.
That’s why we got limited hangouts like Tucker Carlson and Jeffrey Sachs, both previously insider war mongers.
Fucking finally!
Actually, one of the main rallying slogans of the hippie era, when I was a young teen and adult, was “Question Authority”. We thought it was cool then too. You can still see all sorts of posters and flyers, etc., from the 60’s and early 70’s on the internet with that exact phrase highlighted. That was over 50 years ago. And here we are anyway. I don’t see it any different now. Actually worse because of the rampant consumerism, smart phones, and all that combined with the control and manipulation measures taken by our rulers. Any “Woodstock” concert now would have Starbucks and Taco Bell concessionaires lined up next to phone charging stations.
True, but many of those same people turned into crapitalist greedy assholes.
That’s why they let the economy sell us out so they can get “rich”
I suppose it won’t work now because none of us get the good deal they got.
Housing went up 10x from the 80s, while salaries, even union ones only around 3x.
Inequality is a political failure; not a personal one.
As the commons were being enclosed in 17th century England, an anonymous poet wryly observed:
‘The law locks up the man or woman
Who steals a goose from off the common
But leaves the greater villain loose
Who steals the common from under the goose.’
If we were serious about addressing inequality we would acknowledge that inequality is the result of the ongoing and ever-innovative theft of the commons, including the remarkable framing of housing as a speculative sport rather than a human right, alongside the dangerous slide towards the extreme commodification of both health and education.
People who have been locked out of paid employment are framed as stealing tax-payers’ hard-earned dollars while people in low-paid or insecure employment are framed as being greedy for penalty rates and minimum wage levels that are ‘punitive’ to businesses.
Social expenditure is framed as being a gigantic theft while the minimisation, avoidance and reduction of tax, especially on high wealth individuals and corporations, is framed with a pious reverence for the rights of the hard-working wealthy.
This is not just about having the resources to support those who bear the brunt of extreme inequality. It is about the value of a society collectively achieving for everyone that which we hold to be essential for a decent life: a place to live, a place to work for those who are able to work, income adequacy for those who can’t, a place to learn, and a place to heal.
The message of the market is that you either personally pay the premium or you go without.
_____________
Used to be a free to read article but has now been locked behind a subscription wall.
Rebellion itself became a commodity. X-tinction Rebellion, Black Lives Matter*, the Trans Movement are all corporate funded and as mainstream as it gets. They are the Establishment.
*E.g. my local hardware store sells Black Lives Matter yard signs, rainbow and Ukraine flags.
Go back to pre easy-credit and things were simple. If you wanted something, you saved up and sacrificed.
To get a mortgage you had to save with the bank.
Then someone had the idea that they could sell us a “lifestyle”.
All fine and dandy, but something went wrong.
Everyone could have what they wanted, whenever they wanted it.
Everyone could live like a king.
Of course, this is impossible and UK national debt is now 2.5 Trillion pounds.
It is the financial elephant in the room.
We were allowed too much, too quickly and now they want it back
‘Willful Blindness’ (Margaret Hefferman) is an excellent source for all you describe above, Mr. Hayen; more specifically, in said book Hefferman details how everything from conformity to hierarchy to how the brain’s designed creates the perfect backdrop for humans to ignore or be oblivious to reality’s ugly truths. It’s a great read; and highly recommended for insight on how we’ve been pushed, guided and nudged to the precipice – that many viewers of this site refuse to ignore (at their own peril no less)! RGB-Y4 out!!
“I am talking about how we navigate a material reality as a material being who has chosen to be part of this reality.”
Bach’s ILLUSIONS? 😀
Thoughtful article, Thanks!