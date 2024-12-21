Die Führer Show Their Hand
Martin Hanson
By the ‘Mussolini definition’, New Zealand is a fascist state, as are many others. But while in theory, such a country does not necessarily have to be totalitarian, rule by corporate power does not sit well with people’s idea of representative democracy.
To be sustained, corporate power must therefore be concealed, courtesy of compliant media.
This works well with people who can’t fundamentally re-structure their worldview, but for independent minded ‘conspiracy theorists’, not so well.
So how does the state deal with such people when they publicly question the official narrative? The usual thought-stopping ‘conspiracy theorist’ put-down isn’t enough. They have to be intimidated into silence using a corrupt judiciary and compliant police.
And there’s plenty of evidence of this. The pursuit of the campaigning independent journalist Liz Gunn and whistle blower Barry Young are ominous harbingers. Gunn was convicted of ‘assault’ after lightly touching the arm of an official at Auckland Airport.
Such events make it increasingly difficult to maintain the illusion of ‘democracy’. Once a sufficient number of people perceive that the velvet glove conceals a mailed fist, the situation can escalate out of control.
*
The mailed fist paid a visit to Barry Young when, on Sunday Dec 3, 2023, his front door was broken down while he was out, and on his return home he was surrounded by eight armed police who tightly handcuffed him. So, what did this mild mannered, 56 year-old man actually do that was so heinous?
As the database administrator at Health New Zealand, his ‘crime’ was to divulge information that threatened the government’s ‘safe and effective’ mantra. In an interview with campaigning journalist Liz Gunn, he said that the data showed that after injection, some mobile ‘vaccination’ centres had very high mortality within a year, which in some centres were as high as 30%.
These charges were serious, and if Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora were actually concerned with New Zealanders’ health, it should have immediately looked into them. But seemingly out of fear of what an investigation might reveal, it issued a blanket denial.
So, how did the authorities and media handle the situation?
We’ll start with the charge of “illegally accessing databases”.
Such an accusation is bizarre and indicative of desperation. He couldn’t do his job without accessing the database he had created. The ‘illegality’ evidently resulted not from ‘accessing’ the data, but from disclosing their nature, which threatened the moral integrity of Health New Zealand.
In other words, blowing the whistle.
Even more disturbing was the role played by the media after his arrest.
Their statements can be described as falsehoods, misleading, irrelevant, self-contradictory, or smears.
Falsehoods
According to Stuff and other NZ media, Young used government data to spread vaccine misinformation. Evidently, government information becomes ‘misinformation’ if it is contrary to the ‘safe and effective’ mantra.
Misleading
Margie Apa, CEO of Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora , was reported in the media as saying that the whistleblower had “no clinical background or experience with vaccine knowledge”.
So what? As a highly qualified statistician, analysing data was his job. Evaluating data doesn’t require any medical experience, any more than an actuary who uses data to find mortality trends needs medical experience. Observing numbers of deaths is a skill completely different from determining the cause of those deaths.
Irrelevant
The Otago Daily Times quoted Apa as saying:
“The data, as published on an overseas site, appears to have been anonymised. Analysis of the released data is ongoing, but work so far has not found any National Health Index Numbers or personally identifiable information.”
This didn’t prevent the ODT from quoting a woman who was groundlessly upset by Young’s disclosures:
“I understand that this man … [had] names taken from Health NZ’s Invercargill records which would or could include mum and dad’s, and I suspect he will have matched them against death notices and come to his own – completely wrong – conclusions,” she said.
The ODT knew that this woman’s anger was baseless, but it didn’t stop the newspaper from using it as ammunition.
Self-contradictory
Dr Guy Hatchard reminded us that during the ‘pandemic’, New Zealanders were required to make their vaccination status public through the ‘vax-pass’ system. So how can the Ministry maintain that vaccination privacy is an important requirement unless, as Hatchard pointedly says, such information “is only private if you’ve died”.
Smears
Since the media do not appear to consider accuracy to be part of their job, when all else fails, there’s always the tried and tested thought-stopper, the ‘conspiracy theorist’ put-down, as the Otago Daily Times and Stuff repeatedly did.
In passing, it’s worth mentioning that the phrase ‘conspiracy theory’ was almost unknown until the CIA introduced it into the public lexicon after people began to question the official ‘lone gunman’ narrative on the assassination of President Kennedy. It’s now universally weaponised by the media to label anyone publicly doubting a government narrative.
*
It’s clear from the above that the New Zealand government and its media had nothing in their toolbox to counter Barry Young’s disclosures. All Margie Apa could say to kiwis was:
“We assure people there is no evidence whatsoever that vaccination is responsible for excess mortality in New Zealand.”
If she actually believed this, she was deluded. But if she knew it was untrue, a statement attributed to Josef Goebbels might come to mind:
A lie told once remains a lie. A lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.
But let’s be charitable, and assume she believed her words were true. If that’s the case, government data should confirm it. So why did Cairns News report that NZ health officials had been ‘in panic mode’ by Barry Young’s disclosures?
Evidence from overseas.
Anyone who uses the internet rather than depending on mainstream media will know that there is compelling evidence that the mRNA jabs are unsafe. Here are just five examples:
- Japan’s Most Senior Cancer Doctor: COVID Shots Are ‘Essentially Murder’
- Massive Korean study confirms elevated risk of heart disease among young people
- Rancourt et al: Covid-19 Vaccine-Associated Mortality in the Southern Hemisphere.
- Australian health expert moved to tears as he describes dangers of the COVID jab
- Thousands of doctors sign petition to suspend COVID mRNA vaccines – an open letter to the GMC
No doubt it will be said that these are only five examples, so in anticipation, consider the following:
- Over One Thousand Scientific Studies Prove That the COVID-19 Vaccines Are Dangerous, and All Those Pushing This Agenda Are Committing the Indictable Crime of Gross Misconduct in Public Office
- 57 Top Scientists and Doctors Release Shocking Study on COVID Vaccines and Demand Immediate Stop to All Vaccinations
Finally, Pfizer has a long history of fraud, corruption, and using children as human guinea pigs.
Big Pharma as organised crime
With its proven criminality and its power over governments and media, it’s clear that the pharmaceutical industry is nothing less than a global organised crime network.
Indeed, in view of the resistance to effective but unprofitable Covid treatments such as ivermectin and vitamin D, a cynic might think that its business model is essentially “a patient cured is a customer lost”.
And those who think Covid-19 was created in a laboratory might see it as “Create the disease, and sell the treatment”.
Big Pharma as a global protection racket
During Prohibition, business owners were offered ‘protection’ against having their premises bombed or burned down. Most chose to keep their livelihoods by paying up.
A century after Prohibition, governments and their glove puppet media have conducted a sophisticated campaign of fear, based on a virus that posed a near-non-existent threat, except to elderly people with co-morbidities. It was a case of “no jab, no job.”
“History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes” as Mark Twain reportedly said.
In New Zealand the racketeers’ chief enforcer was Jacinda Ardern, until, in anticipation of being booted out in the 2023 election, let Hipkins take the drubbing.
But anyone naïve enough to see this as a sign that democracy was alive and well in New Zealand would be advised to bear in mind the fact that Ardern is one of the Klaus Schwab’s ‘young global leaders’.
Schwab was the founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and is its Executive Chair until he steps down in 2025. The WEF is an elite group of globalists who, when they fly in to Davos at their annual meeting, present themselves as aiming to rescue the world from climate change, overpopulation, inequality and even (!) equity, diversity, and inclusion.
Part of their strategy was to influence governments by ‘penetrating their cabinets‘, as Klaus Schwab proudly stated when interviewed:
When I mention our names like Mrs. Merkel, even Vladimir Putin and so on, they all have been young global leaders of the World Economic Forum. But what we are really proud of is that the young generation like Prime Minister Trudeau, the president of Argentina and so on. So we penetrate the cabinets. Yesterday I was at a reception for Trudeau and I know that more than half of this cabinet are from our young global leaders of the World Economic Forum”
So, who elected you, Herr Schwab?
Jacinda Ardern may have disappeared into some sunlit upland in the Northern Hemisphere, but that doesn’t mean New Zealand is free of Klaus Schwab, for Chris Hipkins, Ardern’s successor, has been filmed with Schwab at the WEF.
By now you may be asking what has the WEF to do with Big Pharma?
Simply this: Ardern and Hipkins were Pfizer’s enforcers in what I have argued is a criminal protection racket.
So the next question hardly needs to be asked: Why is the New Zealand government so deeply in bed with Big Pharma, and why is it protecting the racketeers from Barry Young?
The answer is that, as Edward Snowden so succinctly put it:
WHEN EXPOSING A CRIME IS TREATED AS COMMITTING A CRIME, YOU ARE BEING RULED BY CRIMINALS.”
Time to wake up.
Ardern also worked for Tony Blair’s regime in the UK, way back when,,, “Birds of a feather…”
Back to New Zealand grift again Off Ardern Guardian.
Liz Gunn happens to be a wannabe politician who shills right wing talking points.
really convenient how OG paints this as a freedom fighter (like andrew bidgen or tommy Robinson and being prosecuted by the evil left New Zealand government for her fight against vaccines.
Shill is a shill doesn’t change the fact the story is as fake as the donate to legal fee;s scam they all pull.
I pay my own bills, so why do theses very active online fake prosecuted fake actors turn politicians always scamming for money?
a timely reminder of the iconic illustration by Michael Leunig that cost him his job!
will the link behave ok?
One of Australia’s greatest teachers, philosophers, artists, social critics and cartoonists.
And a down to Earth good bloke.
Will miss him dearly.
he tirelessly defended the most vulnerable among us, and always brought fresh air when things became unbearable.
We are governed by criminal in suits…
Peeps keep voting in a different set of criminals every few years and expect a different result.
Corporate power; How about bureaucratic power?
Watch this recent scene where a CPC bureaucrat threatens a 33 year old single man who had a vasectomy to produce 5 kids with any woman and pay for their education or else his house will be torn down: https://youtu.be/fR5F_8dSjOw?t=558
The author starts with the obligatory spin on fascism. This is not fascism because capital is not serving the interests of the public.
Big Pharma = Big official Drug cartel
Must see: Jenner Furst: Secret Chinese Biotech Programs, and the Documentary That Could Put Dr. Fauci in Jail
US DoD kept on financing biodrug tech till the PLA took over: both are neck deep in it, with the old/new “Bird flu” in stock for the next timed planetary disruption. WEF from the Atlantic till Wuhan: Davos till Tianjin.
Not all countries were fully captured, the US, UK and China yes.
The criminal persecution of Barry Young, is a very real demonstration that ALL governments are under the control of the same ‘overarching-powers’ … Therefore, it is comparatively simple to deduce that the majority of ‘Western Democracies’ have pre-determined, contrived elections, which amount to a total abuse of tax-payers money.
It is time for a change, one which is NOT engineered and controlled by the poeple-in-power, who have misused and abused this power.
To the people at OffG and fellow readers, Wishing you ALL a Happy Xmas and a wonderful Festive Season …
Stay cool and stay focussed.
Corporations represent psychopathy in structural form (ask, Dr Robert Hare). Capitalism exists to make profit, period. The worship of psychopathy & greed, in the corporate captured West is why we are, where we are, today.
Corporate media exists to manufacture consent for the misanthropic agenda of criminally insane elitists squatting on top of the global food chain. Corporate careerists are not Public Servants. Rapacious profiteers serve themselves, quarterly profit margins & the highest bidder, not the Public Interest. Grassroots or bust, peeps.
So its time to wise up. Our governments are corrupt our police are pimps our judges are arse holes. So where do we go from here.
To go against state pish we are automatically guilty of an offence. That being mis/dis information. Let me start by saying I dont give a shit.
Blair and his fellow pedos can smirk with the thought they have nothing to fear. But they are all pathetic immature gutless pricks. Just look at him a mass murderer protected by his fellow shit lickers. We are the people, and as soon as we realise we have nothing to fear from these gutless twats the sooner we will live in a world that has love and empathy and all that is good.
“Wise up?” The Canadian Truckers had their bank accounts frozen. I’m in US and even my donation to them was frozen. Please advise how to produce a better world when you and your family are frozen to death on the street having no money for transportation, lodging, or food.
But remember, those pre Covid jab dead from “Covid” in Australia at least pretty much all happened in aged-care facilities in the state of Victoria.
Says more about those facilities, their residents and all the meds they were on, incl. regular, dangerous flu shots, and their average old age, than any “virus” flying directly into those facilities to kill the residents.
In truth, there are no viruses, there is no contagion. Virology and pretty much all of mainstream (Rockefeller) medicine is a racket, emergency care not withstanding, designed to weaken us and make us dependent. It only ever operates through fear. Just like the Mafias around the world do.
Ignore the BS about “comorbidities”. Most of the elderly victims got killed as a build-up, before the jab. Since then, most victims range from infants (depending on the country) to those aged up to 60, who had been healthy. This includes a number of (a) those aged 15-16 (b) leading athletes and sports people. In the first 2 years of the jab, prominent causes (as certified) were related to the heart. Now, “turbo” cancer including relapse seems to be leading. Some victims’ reports suggest that surgery to correct a problem makes things worse because the immune and natural healing systems are so messed up.
Go bare back riding in Phillipines or Thailand if you think there are no viruses.
I began my career working for a vaccine manufacturing company. The technologies behind vaccines, are to me, not the mystery they are to most. My interest in this subject is how the general public view vaccines as a disease protection strategy.
Keeping within the NZ database for Covid, at the end of 2022 a mainstream news outlet published data which showed that NZ’s hospitalized covid patients had essentially the same vaccination status as the general population. Put another way vaccination had no effect on whether or not you would be hospitalized after getting Covid. Or more simply the vaccine had no effect.
Regardless of straight forward evidence such as this, I find most New Zealanders (I live in NZ) believe the vaccine beat Covid. While a small number who are still not vaccinated think it was all a fraud. Neither group is interested in analyzing health data.
To put a broader perspective on this, mRNA vaccines were first developed in the 1980’s. For 40 years they did not work and then suddenly we had Covid and a working mRNA vaccine. Nothing changed except the way in which the vaccine was tested. A unique test created specially for the Covid mRNA vaccine.
The Covid vaccine campaign was the largest genetics experiment ever undertaken. Putting foreign RNA into people to see what effect it would have. Anyone looking honestly at the data would conclude it had no effect on the progress of Covid19. This is not surprising, being a very predictable outcome, for anyone with understanding of viruses and vaccines.
At the current time we are being prevented from knowing what other effects this experiment had. The only thing proven by this event, is that our so called, medical experts, lack the range of knowledge required to understand the interaction between mRNA vaccines and viruses.
That not one major criminal operative during the COVID crime spree era has become arrested, prosecuted and punished (coverup), – especially when considering the Mt. Everest-sized accumulated evidence of medical fraud, premeditated mass murder, and assault and batteries with intent to do great bodily harm, is arguably the most disgusting and despicable crime of them all.
Same as the financial crash in 2008.
Only one prosecution, a young Asian lad living with his parents for some shady FX trading practices!!
The “Fascism” long predates Big Pharma, Mussolini and the Nazis. Moreover, Mussolini was an agent of British intelligence; the medical doctors were more “Nazi” than any other group; and we should have “woken up” over a century ago!
—
G.K. Chesterton – Eugenics and Other Evils (1922)
https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/25308
TO THE READER
I publish these essays at the present time for a particular reason connected with the present situation; a reason which I should like briefly to emphasise and make clear.
Though most of the conclusions, especially towards the end, are conceived with reference to recent events, the actual bulk of preliminary notes about the science of Eugenics were written before the war. It was a time when this theme was the topic of the hour; when eugenic babies (not visibly very distinguishable from other babies) sprawled all over the illustrated papers; when the evolutionary fancy of Nietzsche was the new cry among the intellectuals; and when Mr. Bernard Shaw and others were considering the idea that to breed a man like a cart-horse was the true way to attain that higher civilisation, of intellectual magnanimity and sympathetic insight, which may be found in cart-horses. It may therefore appear that I took the opinion too controversially, and it seems to me that I sometimes took it too seriously. But the criticism of Eugenics soon expanded of itself into a more general criticism of a modern craze for scientific officialism and strict social organisation.
And then the hour came when I felt, not without relief, that I might well fling all my notes into the fire. The fire was a very big one, and was burning up bigger things than such pedantic quackeries. And, anyhow, the issue itself was being settled in a very different style. Scientific officialism and organisation in the State which had specialised in them, had gone to war with the older culture of Christendom. Either Prussianism would win and the protest would be hopeless, or Prussianism would lose and the protest would be needless. As the war advanced from poison gas to piracy against neutrals, it grew more and more plain that the scientifically organised State was not increasing in popularity. Whatever happened, no Englishmen would ever again go nosing round the stinks of that low laboratory. So I thought all I had written irrelevant, and put it out of my mind.
I am greatly grieved to say that it is not irrelevant. It has gradually grown apparent, to my astounded gaze, that the ruling classes in England are still proceeding on the assumption that Prussia is a pattern for the whole world. If parts of my book are nearly nine years old, most of their principles and proceedings are a great deal older. They can offer us nothing but the same stuffy science, the same bullying bureaucracy and the same terrorism by tenth-rate professors that have led the German Empire to its recent conspicuous triumph. For that reason, three years after the war with Prussia, I collect and publish these papers.
G.K.C.
”Lilly of the valley’ with ‘Alzheimer’ purple shirt is now normal for health freedom Whistleblower warriors appearing in court. !
I smell bullshit. !!!
50 years after covid there now selling some fake backstory to give to the not so wise alternative media viewers as checking data could get you in trouble.
Where is ezra with the legal fee;s donation grift.?
is the Only thing missing from the article, however the linked videos tell you how to donate.
Stinks of psyop.
This is the New Zealand version of Tommy grift.
The article was running well until the quote from the Blofeld lookalike was permitted to go unchallenged. Putin has never been a young globalist leader of the WEF !
https://swprs.org/wef-young-global-leaders/
I found this dollop at the end of one of the WEF links:
I detect a bit of subtle mockery there in that this gooey jargon about “generative AI” sounds like an actual example of generative AI. A further irony is that AI makes “the needs of diverse learner populations” irrelevant. Who needs these populations – or indeed any populations – when you have AI?
The bilge I quoted looks like it was written by software … but for what purpose? Does anyone really believe that machine written waffle can have any true meaning for living human beings? Is there any genuine communication going on here? I would suggest that there is communication in a limited sense i.e. that these cold soulless cynically produced pseudo-texts serve only as a cover to dupe the masses into an awestruck acceptance of these mysterious processes unfolding above them.
For quite some time, many officials in government and major businesses have been generating opaque waffle without AI assistance, whether in public statements or replies to “subjects”.
“We’re all in it together’ – Fascist motto (aka – (Big Pharma motto)…
This is the most blatant occurrence I have come across,where a person (Barry Young) who, in the execution of his job discovers the crime of concealment to the NZ public.
Kiwi’s what is wrong with you, stand up against this tyranny
Many of us do, but the levels of censorship and blanket media protection of those in power is comparable to what most imagine North Korea is like.
NZ is painted as some sort of idyllic country. It sure is beautiful, but it has a very dark underbelly.
I can confirm that. A black bush, looks idyllic but attraction can be costly for a man’s wallet and his health. Now you are warned, stay away from NZ.
Very good up to the “covid is real” bit…See this…
There Never Was a “New Corona Virus”, There Never Was a Pandemic – Global ResearchGlobal Research – Centre for Research on Globalization
As has been repeated often, “corporation” in Italian means “guild.” Mussolini was talking regular old guild socialism, not rule by CEOs. Not that rule by CEOs isn’t what we gots nowadays.
Imagine, just for a moment, that Elon is the real deal.
Then we’re really fucked.