Magdeburg, “the Great Replacement” & conspiracy theories: OffG’s informal debate with Simon Elmer
Catte Black
Just before Christmas the OffG eds (mainly myself) had what proved to be an interesting exchange with our erstwhile regular contributor Simon Elmer on X/Twitter. We think the discussion is quite relevant on many levels so we are reproducing it here. (NB – the exchange was public and can still be seen on X).
The discussion began when we posted the following…
To which Elmer replied thusly…
We had just turned down an article Elmer had sent to us on the subject of “replacement immigration”, and so we responded with the following…
He replied with…
More of this type of generic ad hominem was made, including a bizarre claim that he sent us the article to “test” us (hubris much?), but we won’t include any more. If you’re interested you can follow the thread here. However things became more interesting when “An Inquisitve Englishman” offered this observation…
To which Elmer responded…
OffG replied…
Elmer replied…
OffG replied…
Elmer did not reply to this, but he jumped back into the original thread to post this apparent non sequitur (there had been no previous discussion of what our readers believe)…
We replied…
Elmer responded..
Ok.We didn’t bother to remind Elmer we had read the article, which was how we knew we didn’t want to publish it, but we did take a careful look at the “solutions” he advocates, in case we had missed something important. His solutions consist solely of proposed legislation to be adopted in the event the ruling elites become sympathetic to Elmer’s point of view. You can read them here in full.
Having done due diligence we replied…
Simon did not reply to this post. So, we followed up with another question about his proposed solutions…
He has not replied to this either.
Instead he began posting seemingly random accusations and commentary to and about us which in no way were responses to anything we had actually said. For example…
We did point out to him that we have NEVER defended open borders or proclaimed “refugees welcome”, have NEVER expressed any opinion on the nature of Islam or made a priority of “defending” it.
However he either didn’t notice our replies, or – again – chose not to respond. If he should notice our replies or change his mind about responding, and if he can find any examples of us advocating for the things he claims we will of course give him space here on OffG to correct us.
That was essentially the conclusion of the discussion.
Why we think this exchange is worth repeating here is what it tells us about the utility of binary narratives to those who seek to control public opinion and discourse.
Such narratives are often intentionally created or at least encouraged, and tend to be tuned to specific fault lines and prejudices already present in society. They will often be built on and feed off very real or at least understandable fears and concerns.
I think their basic purpose is to limit acceptable debate to simple binary polarities which leave most important questions unanswered and ultimately forgotten. Like the impoverishment of language in 1984, it’s about narrowing discourse and thereby narrowing thought itself. Instead of analysis we are given a simple choice – on/off, yes/no, good/bad.
Is Trump a fascist or a hero? Was covid a bioweapon or a naturally occurring deadly plague? Is Russia good or evil? Do we deplore Islam as incompatible with British values or do we believe our borders should be wide wide open?
No middle ground please guys. No shades of meaning. Nuance is strictly for the uninitiated and morally questionable.
I think the final aim is to make us – all of us – more gullible, easier to bamboozle, confuse and control.
Does it work?
You must be the judge.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
“The Great Replacement,” brought to you by the same Evil, Satanic, Globalist Pricks that brought you, most recently: “Covid.”
“Conspiracy Theories,” so called, by their creators and promoters. One of these “conspiracies” involves something that is actually self-evidently and obviously happening; the other, an illusion of something that supposedly happened. Can you discern? If you can see one, you are capable of seeing both?
As for Simon Elmer, (two first names, always a red flag) you need to get a thicker skin, fella.
An unsolvable problem, it seems.
I always find reading Simon Elmer to be worth the time. And his writing is not brief, he takes time to develop his arguments. Now, most of what is published on Off-G is short. For the last year or so I have found that maybe 50% of what I read on Off-G was not worth the time it took to read it.
You should have published his piece – you don’t need to protect me. If you really engaged with his work, I don’t think you’d be asking the questions you did. That’s my read on his curt responses. You are not taking his work seriously, why should he take you seriously?
I gather that Elmer wants to make a material difference. He’s not part of the global theory industry. What does one do? You use the tools that exist now, imperfect as they are, not as you wish them to be.
Contrast Elmer’s work with the idiotic series by Iain Davis you have published on a new sociopolitical order he calls Voluntaryism. It’s as if humans have never thought of organizing themselves in a manner that is not built on exploitation and violence. Finally, Davis, first in history to propose a better system!
Why is it idiotic? Beside the fact that he ignores the numerous examples in history he could draw from, the failures and success, he studiously ignores the small problem that it’s not for lack of good alternatives that we live in the world we do. It’s because the ruling classes use everything in their power (from propaganda, education, social engineering to subterfuge and actual violence on an individual to industrial scale) to make sure any challenge to their rule is dead on arrival. Voluntaryism will go nowhere because it’s implementation is based on a fantasy, like it fell out of the sky fully formed and without the reality of fierce opposition by the PTB.
Fantasy is clean, reality is messy.
As expected: pending. Off-Guardian is clearly pro Islame biased.
Race points at biological features one is born with. People who have a Jewish mother (only) can call themselves Jews, so there should be some mitrochondial lineage. All other faiths are truly non biological but cultural, so learned after birth. It is true that particularly under Islam groups of parents / teachers indoctrinate their kids heavily from kindergarten onwards, but the same thing happens in atheist communist China.
Framing criticism of Islam as racism is a woke one trick pony that died.
Islam has been an aggressive ideology from the get go towards “kaffirs” and its own women and kids. The Moplah “rebellion” of 1921 was just one expression of that.
Anglo covert services have used that trait since a century to keep it colonies and now ex colonies divided -yes: birds of a feather. Importing many of this ideology into the EU looks like a deliberate attempt to to import divide and conquer into the Europe as to sap any local resistance to The Global state.
There hadn’t been a sizeable terror attack in Europe, in the West, since the so-called pandemic started. That alone is reason enough to be skeptical. Domestic terrorism vanished along with the ‘emergency of climate change’, very remarkable. The latter reappeared after ‘covid’ was replaced with ‘Russia’ in 2022, again remarkable. But terrorism in the West remained absent until the attack in Magdeburg, which was the first of its kind in many years. Was it not? I might have missed something with so much going on.
Such attacks usually anger many white conservative people who then respond with fanatical anti-immigrant stances. And the usual suspects – ‘right-wing’ parties – will not pass up on the opportunity to say: ‘We told you so. And therefore vote for us’. It’s almost as if white non-muslim people are incapable of crime and murder and terror attacks because white people are so evolved and have such high standards. Which of course is not true. Not entirely at least.
One would think that dissidents (aware and unjabbed etc.) are not so easily triggered and angered. So… What happened to this particular man, mr. Elmer?
I know that you don’t want an answer from me, but sadly you will get it. Not because I don’t like you, but because I like you. I don’t provide explanations and never try with people who I think are Antifa CIA warriors, shills and trolls. But this will be the last time, bc all of your thinking and arguments are too Antifa, too Rockefeller progressive, too CIA woke. And your first reaction is to discard everything as a result of the prejudice of the masses (white masses, not black or muslim of course).
Here is a very intelligent man https://bezlogo-com.translate.goog/2016/02/%d0%b8%d0%bc%d0%b8%d0%b3%d1%80%d0%b0%d1%86%d0%b8%d1%8f-%d0%b8%d0%bb%d0%b8-%d1%80%d0%b5%d0%b2%d0%be%d0%bb%d1%8e%d1%86%d0%b8%d1%8f.html?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp ,
a convinced anarchist who explains why anarchists should oppose the migration of foreigners to Bulgaria, imposed by the Imperial West. After explaining the moral part of the issue and why we have a duty to the “refugees”, since small Bulgaria is a member of NATO and we participate in the destruction of their countries, here we are not even talking about the “refugees” from Pakistan and India, the man justifies why it is much more important and moral to oppose.
“The second main aspect of the situation is related to certain utilitarian considerations. Let us say in advance a few things that characterize the situation in Bulgaria at the moment. The simple truth that everyone should recognize based on the existing data is that Bulgarian society, thought of as a socio-linguistic given, is disappearing. Reports on demographic trends and immigration processes in Bulgaria show this more than unequivocally. Key in this regard are the reports of the World Bank and the CIA, which, based on extrapolations of existing trends, predict that Bulgarians will be a minority in Bulgaria by 2050, and that around 2100-2150, the Bulgarian ethnicity will have practically disappeared as a significant group.
We have absolutely no reason to doubt either the data or the conclusions based on them. We can only add that at the moment Bulgarians exist as biomass – a group of people who do not have a common project for coexistence and, respectively, do not form a society, social cohesion is destroyed, social groups do not exist (including trade unions) and in short, we have just a collection of people who, deep down (and often not so deep down) in themselves, the main thing they want from life is to be somewhere else. Against this background, it is not surprising that we observe negative selection as a result of the mass emigration of Bulgarians to Western Europe and the USA, in which the human resource of our society has a decreasing potential.
It is very difficult to overestimate the significance of what has been said, so let us be very clear – Bulgaria as a cultural, social and linguistic entity is disappearing! And what is more – Bulgaria is a unique country in this respect. Currently, there is no society in the world that is melting at a rate comparable to ours (with the exception of some sinking islands from which the population is being evacuated) and there is no ethnic group that has a shorter predicted duration of existence. Bulgaria, dear readers, is absolutely unique in this respect – the low birth rate (on average 1.1 (I think it is 1.6 – Vanusha) children per Bulgarian family, while 2.2 children are needed to maintain a constant population of an ethnic group; the Bulgarian cultural and linguistic community has one of the lowest birth rates in the world!) and high emigration in combination with the initially not very numerous population of Bulgarians, turn us into the fastest disappearing community on the planet.
The reasons for this phenomenon are the subject of a separate analysis, but the fact remains, and it is that from a certain point of view, we are in a worse situation than the refugee/migrant communities that are going west. Libya, Iraq, Syria, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, etc., are not disappearing at such a pace, in fact most of these countries have positive growth despite all the tragedies that have been happening on their lands in the last 50 years or so (to which Western imperialism has made a huge contribution).”
So here you have it, Bulgaria will disappear in a few decades, but I think your British Britain is in almost the same trajectory. But you don’t bother at all about this, don’t you? How do you think this looks like? You don’t even know what British culture is? What Britain is? What white is, what is this all about, don’t you? And keeping your mouth shut is part of the Imperial agenda to erase Bulgaria from the face of the earth.
He explains why anarchists fighting imperial agendas will inevitably lead to a clash with the state.
“Taking a certain position on an important issue for society in no way implies collaboration with state institutions. On the contrary, the position can be argued and defended in opposition to the same. In fact, any principled position that is in the interest of society ultimately turns out to be harmful to the state and its institutions are not slow to demonstrate it through various repressive actions. In this sense, we have no reason to fear that by taking a certain position, we can unwittingly legitimize power – any position that is in the interest of society and that is maintained consistently and in principle will sooner or later lead to conflict with the institutions of power and their lackeys, and this will inevitably become obvious to society.”
Of course, you are blind to this repressive actions because you thought that the repressive actions of Keir Starmer were not against people opposing imperial immigration agenda, but some invented non issue about “immigration”, some binary psyops and some demented Tommy Robinson with your good Muslim fellows spreading bullshit about “dialectics” and “universal love”. How convenient.
My anarchist friend explains further:
“We can list hundreds of examples of conflicts between cultural Muslims and cultural Christians, but how many examples can we give of situations in which the two communities have ignored their differences in the name of a common class struggle? Do we have reason to believe that the situation will be different in Bulgaria? Do we get along with the Gypsies, have we integrated and educated them? Do the MRF and Ataka (these are “far right” parties, exploiting differences between Bulgarians and Gypsies – Vanusha) not exist? No, we have no reason to believe that the processes in our country will proceed differently. In fact, it will probably be worse for us, because at the moment Bulgarian society has much fewer resources to integrate a culture that is foreign to it compared to Western countries… Against this background, we must (with pain!) admit that from the point of view of the survival of Bulgarian culture and the necessary condition for it – the social revolution, we should be against accepting migrants from the Middle East, who are characterized by cultural features shaped by Islam. It’s not that these people have become accustomed to living in our dying society, on the contrary, they are striving to leave it as quickly as possible towards Germany (and rightly so!), but the fact is that the EU has requirements for all its members to accept “refugees” on a quota basis and the dialogue regarding this agreement is being conducted in Bulgarian society.”
So, how many examples do YOU have where immigrant workers and native workers united to fight a class war? None. Your only examples are Antifa NGOs and the fake Lefties, the only example where Whites support foreigners and no examples where foreigners support white working class. How do you imagine foreigners will support anti immigration of the natives? How many Muslims joined the “far right” in Britian against Starmer? How many examples do you have of your universal uniting and love to fight the elites? None.
You are experimenting with the masses with your “great reset” uniting non strategy when the only way this can end is Balkanization and ghettoization, British cultural and ethnic suicide. And bc Saudi Arabia and Qatar are brainwashing Muslims in Europe, you may end up as the Alawites in Syria. It seems that you never bothered to investigate Muslim terror sells, influence of the rich Gulf countries or impact on human rights and especially women. Support for Sharia is not a big secret among Muslims.
If all of the above is not clear enough, check again statistics on crime, rapes, terror, Muslims with Machete and the plummeting white birth rates.
Great Britain is A Theme Park…
Do like the poms, turn Bulgaria into A Theme Park,
package its Culture and sell to tourists.
Everyone Loves A Spectacle…
This is quite sad. Sorry I haven’t read it all but just to say that Simon produced some great stuff during the Covid event so it’s sad to see things ending like this. But I agree I don’t see the point of the great replacement stuff that he and others go on about. I avoid most media now and just focus on what’s happening in my community and doing good there. That’s all that can be done. But I still think Simon did some good work.
“ is Russia good or evil ? “
Perhaps the question should be asked is why the City of London/ Wall Street and controlling families, who control the Globalists wish to dismember and Balkanise Russia !
https://www.zeit-fragen.ch/en/archives/2024/nr-23-12-november-2024/russland-und-das-abendland-ein-tausendjaehriger-krieg
in the past mass shootings were used as an argument for gun control, and of course still are
now that big tech brags of putting autonomous vehicles on the road and IoT breakthroughs enable real-time remote kill switches to override any driver anywhere, mass killings of the Magdeburg type will doubtless fuel calls from the usual suspects to severely limit our freedom of movement in cars
What’s your goal, man? At the risk of being lambasted by sarcastic British insults, I offer my thoughts on the subject:
“And it’s one, two, three,
What are we fighting for?
Don’t ask me, I don’t give a damn,
Next stop is Vietnam.
And it’s five, six, seven,
Open up the pearly gates,
Well, there ain’t no time to wonder why,
Whoopee! we’re all gonna die.”
It’s like an Abbott and Costello skit:
“Quite the mess we’re in here Abbott, what are we going to do about it”
“I don’t know, what do you think we should do about it?”
“I don’t know, I’m asking you”.
“You can’t ask what we’re going to do about it unless you have a suggestion.”
“Ya, quite the mess we’re in here Abbott”.
It requires humility to back down and humility is as scarce as Truth.
Destroy Countries in the so called “Global South” through War and Neo Colonial Exploitation, inevitably leading to massive Immigration of Refugees.. fomenting Racial Hatred and confusion, setting up yet more pretexts for Supra National control, and Authoritarian regimentation , the Hegelian Dialectic at play once again!
I reckon that the price of posting any comment on OffG is that you run the risk of attracting the attention of trolls. Its just a fact of life — you want free speech then you can’t actually specify what that speech is going to be.
As for immigration and ‘replacement’ theories I think its important to understand that population flows have always shaped societies. I’m originally British — born ‘n bred — but I’m now an American, an immigrant no less — but even so my antecedents were never ‘pure’ British because they include a delightful mongrel mix of Scots, Irish and even a tough of Jewish, a typical melange for the working class Londoner. (….and now I live in California, well pretty much everyone is from somewhere else) That said, countries have rules — laws — to regulate population flows and seeing these blatantly flouted, the system gamed time and again, by people with a slightly more ‘flexible’ attitude towards laws and customs does annoy one so I understand the visceral reaction that many so-called native born people have to newcomers. Its not that they’re new that’s the problem, its the way that they didn’t just break the rules to get here but tend to keep breaking them once they’re here. I can also understand why they’re then automatically branded as racist for complaining — the people who point the finger tend to be either completely ignorant of what’s going on and why or are actually in the pay of those breaking the rules (because, yes, its a business and a really big one at that).
PS — “Replacement theory” is just a way that people try to make a pattern out of chaos. There might be individuals or organizations pushing it but this vastly overstates their power to influence.
Oh my this is unfortunate, I respect both bodies of work…
I’m sure my comment wont have much of an impact on anyone, but I will start by saying that it’s a common mistake to think that saying a “terror attack is a psyop” that nobody gets hurt, that it doesn’t have real ramifications or that the “assailant” is a government agent, they of course don’t have to be, thats why there exists tonnes of avenues for “radicalization” be it within the Marxist group, the national socialist cadre, the Muslim/salafist avenue or even the gladio gangsters of Sweden, they all have lots of real people to manipulate, particularly the young.
It is also clear that immigration and “asylum” is a weapon, and that in the Arab world for example there exists many a naive putz with no clue of how the world works to utilize for cannon fodder, there are also many problems with Islam as a religion, and I personaly do not care much for it, but that doesn’t mean that “white people are being replaced” or that I can’t work with Muslims or respect them as human beings, that would be childish hogwash, in fact despite my dislike for the Religion, I now how more Muslim friends than ever, because I simply don’t want to take the systems bait and “fight the Muslims” instead of us all collectively looking at a power structure that is actively trying to kill and surpress us, furthermore it is possible “to have two thoughts or multiple thoughts in the head at the same time” as they say where I’m from.
The one thing that does upset me though Mr.Elmer, even as I respect your work greatly, is your call for censoring the comment section, childish ad hominems do sour any debate, but nobody should be immune to critique, Elmer, even myself.
It also saddens me to see both Elmer and the OFFG team, both parties whom I hold in enormous esteem go at it on the platform MADE for bickering known as “X” or “twitter”, these online slander wars are quite unclassy and I hope you all see that arguing like this in front of a an audience of thousands is quite corny, kind of like when CJ had that fight with Paul Cudenec about “the zionist entity”.
I’m not saying people should stop discussing things openly, but this got personal and heated in a way that I think the Elonplatform intensified just because of the way it exists as a “medium”.
In the act of mediation and shameless self promotion I would like to leave you with a tidbit that we wrote on our Norwegian speaking telegram channel a little while ago, we’re making a late night cod dinner right now so we had to to translate it using deepl, sorry..
“One of the many things that torpedoes the “great replacement” approach is the system’s need to “rinse, repeat”. It is clear that asylum flows and immigration are used as weapons, but this is not about favoring one phenotype of people over another, but to create as much chaos as possible, because it is not just about mass importing people to set them against the local population and create crises that those in power can fix or use to impose new totalitarian measures, but also about “sending people home” again to some meat grinder or creating problems with an “inverted refugee flow”.
It is the Hegelian dialectic that is the background to everything that is dictated, and in the end we can all be divided and dominated, regardless of phenotype, sexuality or gender.”
If you are reading this Simon, which I hope you are, I can also reccomend Iain Davis’s article on the “great replacement” if you haven’t allready, which you can find here https://off-guardian.org/2024/09/24/sutherland-kalergi-camus-replacism-and-technocracy/
To end it all off I want to say that I wish you all resolve your differences as you have all done great work and your skills and astute witts are all needed in the service of humanity.
Happy newyear to you all in advance.
I like that: “Skepticism is antithetical to mind-control, and mind-control is the basis of all power structures.”
Skepticism is one of our best tools to escape our controllers’ grip on us. Skepticism leads to a wait-and-see attitude and the demand for evidence before we follow like sheep to the slaughter.
Having said that, I tend to go along with Simon’s aversion to mass cultural dilution through open border politics. I think the policy is a deliberate divide and conquer tactic, serving to weaken the political cohesion and strength of the native, organically developed population and, thus, making it easier for the controllers to throw their totalitarian net over us all.
Open borders is not the same as taking in true refugees – groups of women, children and men, instead of just young single men who’ve infiltrated our western nations.
He’s just another guy who thinks like we can go back to the good old times.
And crying about comments? Don’t read them.
ARCHITECTS FOR NOSTALGIA
Another thing that Elmer demonstrates, albeit in negative fashion, is the absolute necessity of civility in discourse. The very tone of his comments makes it clear that any attempt at communication is pointless.
(At the risk of sounding sycophantic, I congratulate OffG for maintaining this civility.)
Perhaps the most painful expression of Elmer’s self-imposed impotence is this:
“You’re welcome to delete all my articles from Off Guardian”
I have no doubt that Elmer would delete these articles himself if he could. (I presume he can’t force OffG to do this?)
He certainly managed to delete all his article from Real Left after Rusere’s critique. And THAT was his own “testing” time. If he’d had the slightest shred of integrity, he would have responded. But not only did he NOT respond but he seized all his previous articles and scrubbed them from the site – like a pathetic infant denied his favourite toy and destroying it so no-one else could have it.
See this is what I dislike about the internet age. In my youth, if you wanted to stagger about rat-arsed with a road cone on your head, it was old news by the next day. Why is everything a forensic analysis nowadays?
Perhaps your aware or not. He attacked the OG commentators and you as a blog protected him by RETRACTING his article and giving poor reasons why.
It also fitted the agenda at the time.
I have never seen any other article retracted by O.G and now your excepting us to see your side of a story when the crybaby attacks you AGAIN.
He also banned a load of people for asking why and nothing was said.
You understood his bad reputation and poor behaviour as a suppose author who bans commentators for having a different view point then screams anti semetic.
How is he any different than MSM.
There has indeed been a most remarkable transformation of Simon Elmer.
In the beginning, as the entire “Marxist” Left disgracefully succumbed to the covid shit-o-meter by pathetically being duped into shilling for the new pharma-capitalism, Simon alone delivered the “materialist” analysis that they ought to have embarked on.
And he was willing to have discussions providing that you could manage to penetrate the labyrinth of the horrendous WordPress fortress. He also turned up on videos for e.g. UK Column and seemed very presentable and articulate. I sent away for no less than four of his books and there they are nestling nicely on my shelf. The paper’s a bit cheap and the print is a bit small and furthermore he isn’t always the most eloquent writer, being fond of oceanic lists where you ever wonder if he’ll come out and finish the damned sentence. But he has good stuff in there – though you can find most of it on his site anyway.
And then came the change.
Elmer wrote an article detailing – accurately – how the UK media had gradually been marginalising the white population by an overabundant representation of ethnic groups and that this could be conceived as a new kind of “inverted” imperialism i.e. whereas previous imperialisms, like British rule in India, misrepresented the general population by “hiding” them behind a vanishingly small group of white rulers – thus giving the majority of the population a sense of impotence – this new “woke” imperialism misrepresented the majority of the white population by “hiding” them behind those non-white groups – with of course the same aim of giving that vast majority a sense of impotence.
As ought to be obvious, this risks an appearance of racism since it could be interpreted as implying that these actual ethnic groups are “taking over”. And this is why I thought that Elmer ought to emphasise that these ethnic groups are being exploited by the real power holders at the top.
In any case, one Rusere Shoniwa “took the bait” and wrote an article that appeared on the Real Left site. It was titled, “Simon Elmer is Now Fighting Woke With His Own Noxious Brand of Identity Politics”.
So, thinking that poor Simon had been misinterpreted, I alerted him to this critique.
And this is where it all gets weird.
There was an initial response in which he complained, logically enough, about the “red guard” gathering to “deal with him”. (I was primed for this underhanded activity from “Leftist antibodies” such as the wretched World Socialist Web Site.)
But then my comments on his site seemed to go through a “hokey pokey” gyration of in/out/in/out … and he blocked me on twitter!
So I had an exchange with Rusere who initially seemed to me to be a bit rough on Elmer, talking about the latter’s “totalitarian” tendencies.
This came to an amusing climax when I realised the absurdity of my position: trying to stand up for someone who not only failed to stand up for himself but who had “excommunicated” me anyway.
And then I find that the risked “misinterpretation” of Elmer’s position … turned out NOT to be a misinterpretation at all. Like a genuine Alf Garnett, he really is blaming all those “damned foreigners” – even whilst incoherently holding that it is the state itself that is organising this “conquest”. (Unless he genuinely thinks that a host of w**s, ni****s, ch***s and what not have taken over parliament!)
And Rusere was right about the god complex too as you exhibit in the above article.
“I send you online articles for free,” (we are not worthy!) “and you permit online trolls to insult me in the comments section.” (It was one “troll”, i.e. me, and I was only complaining that he had blocked me!)
I hadn’t even noticed the hubris of Simon “testing” Off-Guardian. Like God testing Abraham with the sacrifice of Isaac? God knows what goes through Simon’s mind!
And now … what of the transformation of Simon? I confess that I am at a loss. He seems to have morphed into one of those chaotic creaturely soup buckets that adorn John Carpenter’s “Thing” movie. He can spout a head that turns into a spider or a mouth can appear in his belly or beansprouts and tentacles can erupt from any orifice.
But it does prove one thing: when you start to block people, you have lost. And you know it.
Front and back follow each other.
Therefore the sage manages affairs without action
And spreads doctrines without words.
Now I want to read his article about replacement immigration. The Streisand Effect lives.
Knock yourself out:
https://architectsforsocialhousing.co.uk/2024/10/02/the-great-replacement-immigration-to-the-uk-part-one/
Though this isn’t the article I recall it so perhaps he’s aleady modified it to fit in with his more explicitly belligerent position? Also note that there is no mention of the Southport stabber’s Christianity. And – it pretty much goes without saying – Elmer instantly regurgitates the meanstream media’s line on the stabbings i.e. that Rudakubana is definitely the perp and that he acted alone without connection to any other influence – unless it be that evil Islam that somehow perverted his Christianity. I presume that a later Elmer article may dwell on the inferior physiognomy of the negro.
I have a suspicion that many such as Simon from the absolutist edge of “anti mass immigration” are simply agents of chaos that want our societies to descend into racial war. The scenes of caged immigrants from The Children of Men is a scene that often comes to mind.
The enemies of Western success would love nothing more than to watch us weakened and morally impoverished as we tore what’s left of our civil societies to pieces trying to define what constitutes a citizen.
“One, or The Other ?” – that is The Question !
“Are you For, or Agen Us ?” – that is The Question !
A “Trigger Warning Would Be Nice.”
As for ‘The Great Replacement’ – i was often certain my Real Mother had
been replaced by An Evil Bitch – ’til i learned what schizophrenia is: Pure
Binary Personality !!
What is judgement predicated on?
And…
What happens if we forgive ourselves of our judgements?
It seems that Mr. Elmer doesn’t like to be contradicted, even with solid arguments. Let’s hope he is not just another disruptive pawn, planted to serve some interests. We can live without his wisdom / solutions, we just like to discuss things and inform each other, it’s very little we can actually “do / act” as simple citizens. We cannot even convince our family members sometimes (speak for myself). Thank you, Ms. Black and a Happy (better) New Year !
I was so dumbfounded by Saint Simon’s apparent transformation that I did actually wonder if he was some kind of long incubated spook. He supplied the “Marxist” toned critique of the new covid claptrap world that the “Marxist” Left ought to have supplied if they hadn’t been sticking their embarrassingly duped fingers up their gullible sphincters … and then he turns into the Joe Pesci character from Goodfellas! “Ya think I’m funny?”