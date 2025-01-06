Predicting 2025: Trump the Peacemaker
Kit Knightly
Traditionally, OffG’s New Year predictions are a special edition of This Week, but 2025 looks to have such a full dance card, we thought a series more appropriate.
How is the world going to change now that The Donald is back in the Oval Office?
Is he going to “Drain the swamp” for real this time? Is he going to team up with Elon Musk and save the Western world?
No, he’s not.
But we could dedicate tens of thousands of words to all the great things Trump won’t do. Instead how about some realistic predictions about what he will do? In fact I took part in an IMA panel on that topic last month.
Whether concerning RFK jr being given fluoride-related busy work or a performative pardon for Julian Assange, my thoughts were generally that a good portion of the first year of Trump’s second term would be dedicated to winning back his alienated base, re-establishing some anti-establishment bona fides and “proving his doubters wrong”.
Here’s one prediction I don’t think came up:
Trump will oversee a peace deal in Ukraine.
The hints are there. Keith Kellog, Trump’s picked Ukraine Envoy recently told the press he believes “the War will be resolved in next few months”
Putin is reportedly “ready to compromise”, Zelenskyy says Trump’s “unpredictability and strength” could resolve the war. Even Emanual Macron is weighing in, suggesting Ukraine needs to be “realistic about territory”.
The outrage is being primed too, with the HuffPo already labelling the Trump plan “a form of appeasement” while the Times warns that “Trump’s push for peace in Ukraine could spell the end of Nato” (talk about damning with faint praise).
One argument against the “peace deal” evolution of the narrative is that it’s being reported that Russia has “rejected” Trump’s floated peace plan, but that could just as easily be interpreted as negotiation tactics or building tension into the story.
An initial “rejection” before being talked around to Trump’s terms only makes him look stronger, and the entire process more genuine.
What form any deal eventually takes – and indeed how real it is – we can’t know yet, but the positioning seems clear. Either a ceasefire or a “drawdown” or something equivalent. We know how this gambit works, Ukraine would be to Trump as the Iran hostages were to Reagan.
Just as Covid fatigue had set in after two years – hence Ukraine – so Ukraine fatigue has more than set in now. And a “breakthrough in negotiations” will mix up the stale narrative. It would also provide a lot of ammunition for pointless debate in the media and on social networks.
The hot takes write themselves.
“Ukraine is betrayed! Trump has folded and given Putin exactly what he wants!”
“Russia is betrayed! Putin has folded and given Trump exactly what he wants!”
“Trump got it done in two months when Biden couldn’t do it in two years!”
“Biden got it done Trump is stealing the credit!”
“Putin held out to win Trump the election! Conspiracy!”
“Russia triumphant! Putin is a genius!”
“Russia humiliated! Two years for a stalemate! Putin is finished!”
…and so on and so on.
WILDCARD PREDICTION: Donald Trump will win, or at least be nominated for, the Nobel Peace Prize. Or maybe even three of them.
For all his faults in his first term Trump tried to honour his election promises and despite wholesale opposition did better than just about any “real” politician I can recall.
Trumpster mark 2 is a very different animal, waved through with the ludicrous fake assassination psy-op and obviously controlled, however he still loves to be loved. His expansive, gold-plated ego is our best hope for positive outcomes. Trumpster will not want to tread too heavily on the toes of the MAGA crowd and will want to leave a “big, tremendous, beautiful” legacy so he can be mentioned by propagandists of the future in the same breath with Reagan.
No, Trump did as he was told to do… Presidents are puppets, they have no power… he’s as evil as the rest of them… don’t fool yourself.
Two things that stand out to me is one – the desire for the U.S. to rule the world via Trump and his admin by those controlling from behind the curtain, is stronger than ever, including increasing the largest military and intelligence apparatus ever built, both of which Trump is fully on board, and two – the immense control of Trump’s administration by the zionists. So, whatever happens has to fit within that realm and it can’t be good. It wouldn’t appear that Russia or China will fall quietly into the night unless some are correct in ascertaining there is a concerted globalist effort they’re all in on, which I don’t believe, and it wouldn’t appear that the crazy zionist religious nuts will quit their quest for Greater Israel. So, I guess we’ll find out the answer to that probably during Trump’s term.
Another thing that stands out is the fact that Trump is a dumb ass, not very smart, ignorant as hell of what is going on and the real history, an epic liar and conman, contradictory as all get out, and as narcissistic as any human that’s ever lived. So, whatever happens relative to that won’t be good either.
Wildcard prediction: I predict Trump will either die, have a stroke, or be impeached which will bring James Donald Bowman front and center and all hell will break loose in the U.S. political system.
2025 Prediction:
Israel will annex / gobble up large chunks of the Middle east.
Trump will annex / gobble up Canada and Greenland.
China will do its best to annex / gobble up Australia…
Israel won’t ‘gobble up the Middle East’ without its traditional command of US foreign policy and funding. Is it certain that Trump will continue to bleed the USA and his MAGA base on behalf of Zionism?
Unfortunately, a number of people are not paying close attention either to the stated goals of the SMO, the progress the RF is making on the battlefield against the combined West and the experience the RF had with previous “ peace” agreements with the West ie Minsk !
https://tass.com/politics/1884915
If Russia is so silly to enter into “agreements”, “Treaties” with US who have broken every signed Treaty and Agreement the last 300 years, they will suffer again as they did in the past.
Charlotte You are on the Money!im totally Convinced that Mr “Drain the Swamp” is going to go to War with Iran if not nuke them on behalf of Israel , Mr I’m going to end the forever Wars is a Janus faced Cretin who is going to disillusion Many of his Maga Cult Members .. many unfortunately idolise and Venerate him to the point of being willing to die for him ,another wall street puppet … My theory is that a genuinely revolutionary impulse on the right (Maga was starting to criticize wall street and the military establishment) has been sheep herded back into the toxic swamp of partisan politics , just as the Left were Sheep Herded by Obama another wall street fabrication, … Happens everytime …
Surely not an original theory , its pretty bloody Obvious .. The trump and Musk Cults have completely hypnotised some of My Friends , One in particular who just 18 months ago was buying Trump as a Monster once in an argument about Vaccines he stormed out( in 2022) yelling You love Donald Trump,its totally bizzare Now hes a Maga Cultist… And We are not even American , Australia is obsessed with Donald Trump… A hammy third rate actor !
Should we keep faith in tyrannical WEF slaves and puppets like Biden, Starmer, Trudeau and Macron? They are all confirmed haters and destroyers of their own nations, unlike Trump. However, if it turns out that Trump is a Zionist tool, is MIGA rather than ‘MAGA’, I’ll be more than ready to condemn him.
Good Question , what proof exists that Trump is not a WEF puppet?… Trump the son of a Millionaire Real estate Moghul .. who voted Democrat and hobnobbed with the Clintons , who moonlighted as a second rate actor….Suddenly decicides to run as a Republican Presidential Candidate.. he was also clearly connected to. Epstein… Supposedly almost bankrupted by his failed Casinos in Vegas ( we were told in 2015),have You considered that perhaps he was being blackmailed by the very forces behind epstein who needed a Patsy with acting experience ,to Fake a populist Right leaning populist ..precisely to herd Right leaning populist Patriots who had become dissafected by mainstream politics … Back into a stagnant ,corrupt completely controlled less than Useless framework … The whole Russia Gate Psy Op , may well have been cooked up to create an aura of credibility building him up as genuine opponent of the “deep state” an enemy of the Alphabet Agencies… The whole of the stop the steal fake insurrection movement , also smacks of orchestration to prop up the now very infiltrated , almost completely subverted Maga Movement…as we know from Machiavelli, and the Art of War,the best way to control ,or tame a genuine opposition is to lead it… Or maybe just manufacture it in the first place!
One war closes, another one opens.
The obese Orange Trojan Horse will attempt to immediately pass a massive piece of legislation maintaining tax cuts for the wealthy, deregulating worker safety protection laws, increasing cuts to social safety nets for the most indigent, eliminating laws prohibiting extreme speculation on 401k’s ensuring the next generation won’t have either a private pension or social security, and of course permitting many more H-1B visas so migrant “indentured servants” who are exploited by Silicon Valley can totally replace middle management positions held by college educated Americans. Make neofeudalism great again!🤑
Be prepared for more genocide in the Middle East as pyscho neoconservative warmongers turn all eyes on Iran. And it’s highly probable that the meat grinder continues in Ukraine.
Happy New Year! 😁
This might interest you Charlotte:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2025/01/new-world-order-autotrons-in-america-upper-caste-supremacist-subcontinent-indians/
Thanks, interesting article in that the British Empire instigated a form of “Indian eugenics” manifested through an existing caste system and Brahmin Indians are now transporting this neofeudal mentality to the US.
The Indian/Zionist connection is not mutually exclusive but is also present in Russia and China.🤔
No nation owns racism or classism.
They are traits we can all share and wallow in when we are seduced by ignorance.
Human nature is pretty consistent.
You are right. The British Empire’s tentacles reach everywhere.
