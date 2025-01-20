Let’s talk about…Trump’s Inauguration Day

Spare a thought for the people who set those chairs, then had to take them down again

Today is the day – Trump 2.0 officially kicks off, and the drama began ahead of schedule.

Over the weekend there was what we’ll chose to call “The Tiktok Gambit”, which saw the Chinese micro-vlogging app banned on Saturday and then miraculously unbanned by Donald Trump on Sunday, despite his not actually being in power yet.

The impact being that The Donald is an anti-censorship hero before he’s even sworn in.

And, of course, in Israel the first hostages have been exchanged. A shameless pilfering of 1981 storylines, but it worked last time so why not try it again?

The ceremony itself has been moved indoors, allegedly because of the “extreme cold” (which obviously serves the Climate Change narrative). Why else they might have made that decision remains a mystery, maybe because faking some incident is easier with fewer people around, or just drama for drama’s sake.

The area is certainly primed for conflict, with thousands of pro- and anti-Trumpers taking to the streets.

As for opening day acts, theories abound from border controls to pardons for January 6th “rioters”.

I guess we’ll see.

Oh, and there’s this…

NOW – Trump: “I will end the war in Ukraine. I will stop the chaos in the Middle East. And I will prevent World War 3 from happening.” pic.twitter.com/lzbeky1hHg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 19, 2025

…which is right in line with our prediction. Just saying.

But what do you think?

Why was the ceremony (really) moved indoors?

Will there be an incident, like a fake terror attack or fake assassination attempt?

What will happen with the TikTok ban?

Will Trump end the war in Ukraine?