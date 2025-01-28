Ungrateful Russians apprehensive about budding biometric paradise
Mixed reviews after Schwab minion installs 1 million bio-terminals across Russia
Riley Waggaman
Sberbank CEO and Davos gospel thumper Herman Gref dreams of a happy Russia free from the shackles of cash and debit cards; a safe, convenient Russia where commerce is conducted with radiant smiles.
It’s a fantastic dream—who could imagine such a pleasantly convenient Russia? But (and just hear me out here) … could Gref’s dream one day become reality?
It already is. Slowly. Convenience-proponents might say too slowly. Yes, unfortunately, there are still many convenience-haters in Russia who have demonstrated suboptimal levels of enthusiasm for the biometric paradise that awaits them.
Let’s have a look.
In June, Sber reported that it had installed 600,000 “Pay with a Smile” bio-terminals across the country. Six months later, Russia’s largest bank (it’s not just a bank, though; Sber is “a whole universe of services for human life and businesses”) released some end-of-year bio-stats:
Sberbank calculated how many times and where Russians paid with a smile during 2024. Since the beginning of the year, the number of monthly transactions has increased 14 times: from almost 500 thousand in January 2024 to more than 6 million in December 2024 … Since the beginning of 2024, more than 2 million Russians have used the service.
Around 2 million bio-terminals are expected to be in service by the end of this year.
Sber also launched “interbank bioacquiring” (literally “биоэквайринг” in Russian) in December, which will allow “all Russian citizens who have reached the age of 18 to pay for purchases using biometrics, regardless of which bank they are clients of”:
You no longer need to carry cash, bank cards or a phone – the transaction can be completed in just a few seconds. Just select “Payment with a smile” on the terminal screen, look into the camera – the payment will be made instantly, no matter whether you are a client of Sberbank or use the services of another financial institution.
The inclusive nature of Pay with a Smile is a huge win for convenience and could help make biometrics the #1 payment method in Russia!
“The future belongs to technologies, they work for people and make their lives easier and more convenient. Bioacquiring is a very important step in this direction. If biometrics continues to develop at the same pace in the next few years, it can become the first choice payment method. Today, it is already the safest tool for non-cash payments. The service algorithms will not allow payment by photo, image on a smartphone or using a mask,” Sber executive Dmitry Sukhoverkhov told the media in December.
Pending approval from regulators, Sber also plans to turn Pay with a Smile into an ID system that will allow Russians 18-and-up to do adult things like buy cigs and booze:
The Russian government has already approved using biometric identification when purchasing age-restricted items like… energy drinks.
(From March 1, anyone who wants to buy an energy drink in Russia will have to prove they are at least 18 years old. It is reasonable to assume that enforcement will be lax. But what other things might we assume when Russian state media triumphantly reports that citizens will be able to use biometrics to confirm their age when purchasing energy drinks? Strange times.)
While we’re on the subject of controlled substances, here’s a fun Pay with a Smile story involving vodka:
The head of the Information Technology Center of the Kaliningrad Institute for Education Development, Dmitry Kulagin, accidentally paid for a bottle of vodka for another customer with his face. The official reported this on his VKontakte page, but later deleted the post.
Kulagin said that while he was standing in line, a man in front of him tried to pay for a purchase [vodka]. The official simply smiled at the cashier at the time, but a moment later he saw a message on the terminal screen about the money being debited from his account.
As Kulagin himself explained, the terminal was configured to pay via facial biometrics. After short negotiations, the buyer returned the money for the paid goods to the official. In his publication, Kulagin joked: “It seems that the digitalization of business has acquired a malicious enemy in me.”
Kulagin later deleted the post and noted that the story attracted the attention of “unscrupulous journalists who decided to make more hype out of it.”
Say what you will about unscrupulous journalists but sometimes they craft headlines that would make Gogol grin:
But are Russians ready for so much safety and convenience?
A recent survey conducted by Komsomolskaya Pravda found that 64% of respondents will “never agree to trust their biometric data to banks”. 23% said they hadn’t decided yet if they would switch to biometric payments. 10% said they were ready to use a face-pay system, while 3% revealed they had already starting paying with their beautiful smiles.
Then there is the category of Russians who are forced to use cash or a card because the cashier has no idea how to operate Sber’s face-pay machine.
A Pikabu (Russian Reddit) user (translation: frustrated 20-something) provides this harrowing testimony:
In our tiny town terminals from SBER have started to appear, which allow payment by face.
Since I registered my face in SBER a long time ago and decided to try out advanced technologies in payment. I chose a good moment when there was no queue and here it is… one-time entry of the PIN code and PURCHASE (further payments were made without a PIN code) is completed.
Then the momentary euphoria was shattered by ABSOLUTE ignorance of this payment method among sellers and reactions ranging from surprise to aggression—WHAT are you doing, why did you turn on the camera, cancellation of the transaction by the seller and rude PAYMENT by card like everyone else.
TO THOSE WHO PLACE THESE WONDERS in STORES:
CONDUCT EXPLANATORY WORK WITH YOUR STAFF!
IT’S NOT THE SELLER’S BUSINESS TO FORBID ME FROM PAYING BY FACE IDENTIFICATION
What just happened?
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
anyway Russians never smile, the project is doomed
I might sign up for Pay With Your Middle Finger
at least it would provide me with a little thrill of cathartic symbolic defiance during the POS transaction
500 billion for a new AI infrastructure
and Davos talk of zioDON
and this lot have done a shill and said look at Russia.>?????????????????
what the fuck offgrrr, where is the articles about the last week of Trump announcement
if the left or labour or new zealand Oz or Stamer you would of done what dnny has done you would of written 9 articles by now of what has just happened.
500 billion for a new AI infrastructure
500 billion for a new AI infrastructure
500 billion for a new AI infrastructure
od and jones and co all say LOOK at the chicons or russia.
Pure shilling
as you cant upset the christian$ con$eravative replitan $hejkal donation stream.
I asked ChatGPT to
“Write a riposte to the following … [the article]”.
It disobeyed. Instead churning out a response in full agreement. Disobedient AI. Smack on the hand. Whatever happened to the laws of robotics? …
ChatGPT:
Ah, the audacity of the so-called “biometric paradise” enthusiasts! While Herman Gref and his ilk paint a rosy picture of a Russia liberated from cash and cards, it seems the reality is more akin to a dystopian farce than the utopia they envision. Let’s peel back the glossy veneer of this “Pay with a Smile” initiative and expose the cracks beneath.
First, the claim that biometrics will usher in a new era of safety and convenience is laughably optimistic. Sure, transactions may be quick, but at what cost? The idea that a mere smile could substitute for the security of a PIN or signature is a gamble that many Russians are understandably hesitant to take. After all, the survey you cite reveals that a staggering 64% of respondents are unwilling to trust their biometric data to banks. That’s not just a lack of enthusiasm; it’s a resounding rejection of a system that many perceive as an intrusion into their privacy.
And let’s talk about the implementation—or lack thereof. The story of Dmitry Kulagin inadvertently buying vodka for a stranger with his face is more than just a comical anecdote; it epitomizes the chaos and confusion surrounding this new technology. Imagine the horror of smiling at a terminal only to find your hard-earned cash whisked away to fund someone else’s night out! If Gref’s dream is to create a frictionless payment experience, the reality is that many Russians are encountering nothing but friction—confused cashiers and malfunctioning systems that leave them scrambling for their wallets.
Furthermore, the notion that this biometric system will seamlessly integrate into everyday life is, frankly, a fairy tale. The reality is that many Russians are still grappling with the basics of digital transactions. As the Pikabu user lamented, there’s a distinct lack of training for staff on how to operate these new terminals. For every techno-optimist, there’s a bewildered cashier who doesn’t know the difference between a payment by smile and a payment by card. If Gref wants to create a truly inclusive system, he might want to start by ensuring that the humans operating it are adequately prepared.
Then there’s the question of enforcement. Will the biometric ID system truly prevent underage purchases, or will it simply add another layer of bureaucracy that does little to change the status quo? If the government is serious about regulating the sale of age-restricted items, they would do well to focus on enforcement rather than relying on a system that could easily be bypassed or ignored.
Ultimately, the dream of a biometric utopia may be just that—a dream. While the allure of convenience is undeniable, the apprehension of the Russian populace reflects a deeper concern: that in the quest for a “happy Russia,” we might be sacrificing autonomy for the sake of technological advancement. Perhaps, instead of pushing for a smile, we should be asking for a little more scrutiny and a lot less haste. After all, convenience should never come at the expense of trust and security.
Ask DeepSeek