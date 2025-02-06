The Covid pandemic was fake.

I’m not talking about whether or not the disease existed, that’s moot, because the pandemic was fake.

The photos of dead bodies on the street in Wuhan were fake.

The refrigerated morgue trucks were fake.

The overcrowded hospitals were fake.

The “cases” and “deaths” were fake.

The dancing nurses were fake.

The research papers and peer review was fake.

The fear was fake. They told you that. They said you weren’t in danger and trusted you not to hear them.

The vaccines were fake. Their safety testing was fake.

The new science saying masks work – overthrowing decades of old research – was fake.

Fake cleaners were fake cleaning…

Fake politicians pretended to wear masks they know don’t work…

Fake doctors wearing fake PPE oin front of a real person who wasn’t invited to the costume party.

Fake people breaking fake rules they know don’t work and don’t matter, because there was nothing to be afraid of.

Fake people fake crying about fake vaccines in front of take TV hosts who pretend to believe him. Fake journalists writing fake columns in fake papers defending him.

Fake doctors said fake protests were safe because fake racism was worse than the fake virus.

Dogs can’t smell viruses. Fake.

Masks mandated when standing up but not sitting down. Fake.

Car factories can’t retool on the fly to make ventilators…and they don’t need to, because ventilators aren’t even needed to treat respiratory illnesses. Double fake.

A “vaccine” that doesn’t prevent transmission or infection is fake.

Fake social media accounts tweeting fake concern about fake nurses that never died:

…or posting RIP comments over stock photos.

Millions of bots and sock puppets spat out millions of “my aunt died of Covid, pray for us and stay safe” Facebook statuses. They were all fake.

It was all set dressing. A play with a cast of hundreds of thousands. Compartmentalised to infinitely small cells of players incapable of realising their part in the big picture.

Pointillist propaganda. A thousand thousand tiny points that don’t look like anything resembling reality when inspected individually, but shape a grand design viewed from a distance.

None of it was real.

The vast majority of people have yet to engage with exactly what that means, and still don’t apply those lessons to media analysis.

We’re five years past the birth of Covid, almost to the day, and the next wave of grand narratives are poised to roll over the horizon.

When they do we should remember the sheer depth of deception involved in Covid. How much of it was pretend.

Because the lesson of Covid, properly learned, has the potential to overthrow everything.