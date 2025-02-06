The Covid Pandemic was Fake…
Kit Knightly
The Covid pandemic was fake.
I’m not talking about whether or not the disease existed, that’s moot, because the pandemic was fake.
The photos of dead bodies on the street in Wuhan were fake.
The refrigerated morgue trucks were fake.
The overcrowded hospitals were fake.
The “cases” and “deaths” were fake.
The dancing nurses were fake.
The research papers and peer review was fake.
The fear was fake. They told you that. They said you weren’t in danger and trusted you not to hear them.
The vaccines were fake. Their safety testing was fake.
The new science saying masks work – overthrowing decades of old research – was fake.
Fake cleaners were fake cleaning…
Fake politicians pretended to wear masks they know don’t work…
Fake doctors wearing fake PPE oin front of a real person who wasn’t invited to the costume party.
Fake people breaking fake rules they know don’t work and don’t matter, because there was nothing to be afraid of.
Fake people fake crying about fake vaccines in front of take TV hosts who pretend to believe him. Fake journalists writing fake columns in fake papers defending him.
Fake doctors said fake protests were safe because fake racism was worse than the fake virus.
Dogs can’t smell viruses. Fake.
Masks mandated when standing up but not sitting down. Fake.
Car factories can’t retool on the fly to make ventilators…and they don’t need to, because ventilators aren’t even needed to treat respiratory illnesses. Double fake.
A “vaccine” that doesn’t prevent transmission or infection is fake.
Fake social media accounts tweeting fake concern about fake nurses that never died:
…or posting RIP comments over stock photos.
Millions of bots and sock puppets spat out millions of “my aunt died of Covid, pray for us and stay safe” Facebook statuses. They were all fake.
It was all set dressing. A play with a cast of hundreds of thousands. Compartmentalised to infinitely small cells of players incapable of realising their part in the big picture.
Pointillist propaganda. A thousand thousand tiny points that don’t look like anything resembling reality when inspected individually, but shape a grand design viewed from a distance.
None of it was real.
The vast majority of people have yet to engage with exactly what that means, and still don’t apply those lessons to media analysis.
We’re five years past the birth of Covid, almost to the day, and the next wave of grand narratives are poised to roll over the horizon.
When they do we should remember the sheer depth of deception involved in Covid. How much of it was pretend.
Because the lesson of Covid, properly learned, has the potential to overthrow everything.
You know what isn’t fake? The stupidity of millions of people who believed every absurd lie and still do.
This fake was not created by Americans but by the PLA and its MSS for a change.
What, Chinese can copy CIA behavior, racist!! Only white men are inherently bad!
Ok, Fauci & co had funded the Gain of Deadliness research in Wuhan and elsewhere but had neither let it escape a US lab nor had invented the draconian lockdowns. To cover their complicit asses they advised Trump to copy all the lockdown crap, plus saw it as a perfect moment to try out their new Mengele style mRNA experiment en mass on humans.
Plenty of deaths due to these inhuman lockdowns, wrong treatments, isolation, weird injections called vaccination were quite real.
The CPC’s .50 cents army is active here.
A cheap copycat of USAIDs.
The only thing that is not fake is the fake man with a real stick (gun) beating/killing another under the fake authority of a fske license (007) to break the real law
Bond had the license to kill from MI6 and Moneypenny. I have seen all Bond films and you have obviously not seen even one!
“Because the lesson of Covid, properly learned, has the potential to overthrow everything.”
I’ll drink to that!
Everything is fake in the civilised world. Civil is an adjective meaning- of gregarious men, that’s all. Money doesn’t exist, it’s just a convenient measure of value which is just an opinion. Economic growth is a statistical illusion. Politics is just a fake binary, with maybe the occasional trinary for light relief. The government is fake, it has to ask to borrow fake money to do anything. It’s members are representatives- representations of something, who knows what? Etcetera et bloody cetera.
We could call the shenanigans of states against their own citizens “syphilisation”
to distinguish it from plain ethical, decent and conscientious or principled behaviour.
Governments often represent the interests of The Death Cult.
Nihilism, scientism, antinatalism are dogma’s promoted by The Death Cult.
It is appropriate to speak of freemasonry as The Death Cult.
Because of the ritual/s that symbolise death and resurrection in one shape or another.
It is appropriate to speak of the jesuits as a death cult.
Think of the expression “Cadaver Discipline” for example.
It is appropriate to conceive of Sabattean Frankists as members of The Death Cult.
It is appropriate to conceive of The Process Church as an offshoot of The Death Cult.
What is The Death Cult a representation of? The plot thickens once more.
Say what you want about OG but give credit where credit is due- OG and many authors on this site and numerous commenters were way out in front on the Covid fraud and for that have earned a place in eternity as a media legend.
They not only “went deep” into the Covid fraud itself exposing the half-truths and soft admissions from the establishment pundits but did the same with the half-truths from the so-called leaders of the “health freedom movement” who also offered up their “admissions” or “theories”, which are by and large total evidence free nonsense that preserve the fundamental lies of the “Covid” pandemic.
One consequence of pushing such absurd suppositions is to distract attention from how the perception of a pandemic/mass panic was conjured with staged Hollywood productions, doomsday models, and the meaningless PCR tests that fraudulently manufactured cases and spuriously attributed deaths from other causes to Covid.
But perhaps the biggest problem with accepting and promoting various quack theories, lab leak e.g., is that it reifies the Big Lie that there ever was a “pandemic” caused by a “unique viral pathogen” in the spring of 2020. In so doing, such theories hide the crimes that were committed in the hospitals and nursing homes and provides cover for the criminals who designed and executed this top-down operation.
“The Virus™ is superfluous, just like the Swine Flu scamdemic of 2009.
Not only does the “pandemic” narrative serve to conceal the fact that this was a mass murder spree set off by policies constructed, orchestrated, and mandated by identifiable individuals, it also serves as a smokescreen for the entire “Covid Operation”
Props in a theatrical performance do not have to be real. The manufactured perception that there was a global medical emergency, beginning in March 2020, was an artifact of mass media manipulation, behavioral conditioning techniques and social engineering.
Fake photos of people falling dead- fake images of coffins piling up- fake doctors claiming hospitals were overflowing- fake tests to produce a fake disease- fake scenes outside hospitals staged by PR firms- fake media parrots lying through their teeth every night- fake trials of a toxic bioweapon- fake everything.
We are living through the biggest worldwide organized crime since WW2. The scale of the deception is too large for even many who consider themselves “in the know” to accept or comprehend and remain trapped in some version of the “Covid” merry-go-round.
Others are still asleep or traumatized as the social fabric is being smashed to pieces and the world around them is being completely transformed.
Put simply, Covid-19 was not a widespread medical emergency it was an Intel/racketeering operation, a money laundering scheme, a massive psychological operation and a smoke screen for a complete overhaul and restructuring of the current social and economic world order.
Absolutely agree with you…very well articulated.
Thanks Maxwell.
Eloquent as ever.
Outstanding comment! Thank you for providing such a comprehensive yet succinct body of text – perfect and ready to distribute to those we have not yet woken up!
“We’re five years past the birth of Covid, almost to the day, and the next wave of grand narratives are poised to roll over the horizon.
When they do we should remember the sheer depth of deception involved in Covid. How much of it was pretend.
Because the lesson of Covid, properly learned, has the potential to overthrow everything.”
Kit Knightly
–
I can only do what my government tells me to do. Whatever YOU say I do exactly what my government say, period!
(and I am the one who got the money, and you are the one who got zick and zero……. 😂 ).
B-b-but, cousin Kit, Mr.Donald and Mr.Elon say that it’s real and was “created in a laboratory in Wuhan and bankrolled by USAID”!😮
Good onya Kit, and team.
Stick it to em.
Now, if a handful of quivering MSM journos can manage to pull their heads out of their corporate feed trough, we can shake some of the psychos out of the $y$tem.
But bird flu is coming. Extra large eggs are $6.50 a dozen because they killed most of the chickens after a chicken tested positive for a virus with PCR. One man contracted the flu while working on a chicken farm in Iowa. PCR. When are we going to tell them to ram PCR where the sun don’t shine? The man is doing fine.
It amazes me that a disease we are told has a 50% mortality rate has not killed any of the 66 “cases” in the US. Zero.
The number one symptom of Bird Flu? Conjunctivitis… pink eye. Ever work on a livestock farm? We kept sulfacetamide on hand always. You sweat. You wipe your forehead with a dirty glove or shirt or handkerchief. Dirt and feces is left on your brow. As you sweat some more, the sweat runs into your eyes along with the dirt and feces. OMG!! The next day you have an eye infection. Now if you happen to have the sniffles at the same time because it is flu and cold season… Boom!!! You must have Bird Flu.
Foot and mouth across Europe. The cull squads are ready. Eating meat is evil, eat bugs instead to save the planet. (Die Serfs)
For how long these assholes can keep the theatrics going is anyone’s guess.
They done failed, son!
https://robc137.substack.com/p/covid
And yes, we are moving to a society that is linked but also individual.
Decentralize trust.
https://robc137.substack.com/p/alphabet-vs-the-goddess
Why do people make it so over complicated? What a load of bs in these substack links.
“How are we to believe in something just because it’s in a book”??? (the Bible & Christ).
Ehhh you fool(s) are not to believe it because Christ is described in a book.
You are to believe it because you can check it out and prove all Jesus’s symbolic stories in history and in real life and see they fits perfectly into what is true and truth.
