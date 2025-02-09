To My Fellow Jews, As They Invert Reality Each Time an Israeli Is Released from Gaza
Michael Lesher
Dear fellow religiously-observant Jews, I have a request to make of all of you.
Please, please – in the name of minimal decency – spare me another round of weepy propaganda over the release of some Israeli captives formerly held by inmates of the concentration camp you helped to create in Gaza.
I cannot bear your misplaced sentimentality over the freed Israelis – many of whom actually wore their IDF uniforms as they left behind the ruins of what used to be Khan Younis – any more than I can tolerate your hypocrisy about the Israeli genocide you have applauded for over a year.
And before you launch into a self-righteous tirade about “terrorism” and sputter “Hamas” into my face, let me assure you that I am not asking you to conduct yourselves like conscientious human beings. After watching your behavior over the last 15 months, I know that this would be too much to expect of all but a handful of “religious” Jews.
No, I am only asking you to begin to call things by their right names. Can you at least do that much – before making another sanctimonious speech? Before posting another self-pitying comment on Facebook about “our hostages”?
Because here’s the thing: Israeli soldiers captured during a military operation – one launched, please remember, by the victims of Israel’s brutal, decades-long occupation and the criminal blockade that has crippled Gaza since 2007 – are not “hostages.” They are captured soldiers who (in my view) are lucky not to have been put on trial for complicity in crimes against humanity.
Do you want to talk about real hostages? Then consider the thousands of Palestinian civilians (including scores of children) rounded up in the Occupied Territories and held under appalling conditions in various Israeli dungeons for their use as “bargaining chips” in negotiation with Gaza’s leadership.
Those are hostages, though never described as such in Israeli or Western media – or by you.
You’re guilty of the same sort of name-reversal every time you use the word “terrorist.” Inmates of the Gaza concentration camp who try to defend themselves against attack are not “terrorists” – not even when their desperate methods include the use of deadly force against their tormentors.
Meanwhile, real terrorists aren’t hard to find. Israeli Jews who don the uniform of a vicious apartheid militia that has confined, tortured and massacred Palestinians for decades – especially in Gaza – fully deserve that name. If anyone still questioned this before October 7, 2023, the IDF’s savagery against Gaza’s civilians since then has surely removed all doubt. Yet you never apply the word “terrorist” where it clearly belongs.
And what about the right name for the systematic destruction of Gaza?
Well, the correct word is not “war.” A war involves battles, clashes between opposed armed forces, the capture or loss of military targets. What Israel is doing to Gaza is not a “war.” It is a genocide. In little more than a year, Israeli bombs and artillery have laid waste entire cities and destroyed (according to U.N. estimates) close to two-thirds of the Strip’s civilian infrastructure, not to mention wiping out at least nearly 50,000 human beings, including more than 14,000 children. Any description of the slaughter that fails to mention such basic facts is not merely wrong; it is a sinister lie.
You, my Orthodox coreligionists, have indulged in a particularly hypocritical exercise in misnaming.
Lately you’ve been agog over a claim that newly-released Israeli soldier Agam Berger insisted on kosher food throughout her captivity. Frankly, I don’t know whether this is true (why believe a story backed only by a hearsay account from another IDF functionary?) – but I do know that the spectacle of “religious” Jews exulting over a ritual detail, while ignoring the decision of the Jew in question to join a brutal terrorist militia in the first place, shows that you have no idea what your religion is. (Have you reread Isaiah 1:13-17 lately? Or Amos 5:21-24? Both passages are part of our liturgy, and both denounce the elevation of ritual over ethics.) As if to underscore your collective hypocrisy, Berger’s own public statement after her release from Gaza was a paean to the army that has massacred tens of thousands of Gaza’s inhabitants and is poised to resume the slaughter once Israel’s neo-Nazi government gives the signal.
You call that an example of “faith”? Call it what it is: either self-delusion or bloodthirsty fanaticism, or (perhaps) a bit of both.
And please, please do not tell me that you want “peace.” In your mouths, that word is yet another inversion of reality. Where was your interest in “peace” when Israel massacred thousands of Gaza’s civilians during its periodic “operations”: Cast Lead in 2008-2009; Pillar of Defense in 2012; Protective Edge in 2014? Or when Israel mowed down unarmed demonstrators during the Great March of Return less than six years ago, specifically targeting children, journalists and disabled protestors for assassination?
Why didn’t you complain when Israel’s army killed Israeli civilians between October 7 and 9, 2023, or when it went on to annihilate dozens of Israeli captives inside Gaza in the course of its vicious bombardment of the entire Strip in the months that followed?
Why do you condemn Hamas for holding Israeli prisoners, but never object to the torture of thousands of Palestinian detainees who haven’t been charged with a crime – not even a “crime” under Israel’s apartheid occupation law?
In short, when you speak of “peace,” what you mean is the perpetuation of Israel’s brutal apartheid regime unopposed by any Palestinian resistance. The proper name for that isn’t “peace”; it is “a crime against humanity.”
“But what harm does it do to celebrate the return of Israeli captives to their families?” someone may ask me. Plenty, in my opinion – if that “celebration” deflects attention from the basic facts of Israel’s genocidal campaign, confusing fact with fantasy and converting oppressors into victims.
As I write, “Jewish” gangsters are taking advantage of the pause in the Gaza genocide to run riot in the West Bank, and Israel’s criminal prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is broadly hinting that the mass murder in Gaza is about to intensify.
This is not the time to be whining in hypocritical self-pity, or squealing like delighted toddlers as a bloodstained international fugitive (Netanyahu) and a predatory, half-deranged convicted felon (Trump) dangle yet another lie in front of you: the bloody ruins of Gaza as a real estate bonanza for anyone willing to drive out its survivors and obliterate whatever is left of the Genocide Convention.
No – this is the time to start calling things what they really are.
If you won’t do even that – and soon – please don’t be shocked when other people begin to call you by the names your conduct has earned. I’m sure you won’t like those names – but why should anyone care, when you’ve already proved that using the right names for things means nothing to you?
It is all very predictable and boring and without doubt sad and a huge horror.
Still it is all part of a bigger war: big pharma, weather control, food poisoning, chemtrails, chemicals, plastics, heavy metals, pesticides, gmo, c02 psyop, all governments have turned into criminal organisations, the media are controlled and control the people.
Western psychology is used to further enslave and dumb down humans.
It would be more interesting to read articles about what is really going on in the bigger picture. Off guardian is a very nice old way of journalism but that is off the past. If you miss the bigger picture there is just shouting at a wall…
Mossad motto – “By way of deception, thou shalt do war.”
The “good guys” also have great fashion sense:
Or, in his case, ‘One shot, half a kill’.
it’s interesting to do the math on these human transactions
one Israeli, even dead, seems to be worth about 50 to 100 Arab Untermenschen
an exchange rate for casualties can also be calculated
if 2000 citizens of the colonizer state are killed, the retaliation is considered more or less proportionate, it seems, when roughly several dozen times as many of the colonized population die
this has held true in pretty much all the previous military interventions cited wrt Gaza, but also in places like Iraq, Afghanistan
some victims are more equal than others
A reply in pending (yet don’t hold your breath)…
actually, one American news editor did apparently caption a photo of released Palestinian prisoners referring to them as “hostages”
the caption was promptly changed and the employee sacked
I went to school in Oldham, Corpus Christi, and Our Lady’s. All the Children looked pretty much like me, and everyone had Christian names… but every day, from the age of 4 – the teacher did a register…almost all the surnames, were typically English, though mine was French (it’s not my fault my family originally came from France) to seek Sanctuary in England from Religious Persecution…
I can still remember some of my school friends surnames, which were quite obviously Eastern European or Russian
My best friends Parents Edward Siekierkowski and Hannah Hrubiak (probably Russia and Hungary) might have been Jewish…but we all went to Holy Communion in Our Roman Catholic Church.
No one could tell the difference.
Even 60 years ago, Scouting for Girls…
I still can’t tell the difference now apart from Lancashire Girls…
The perverse propaganda of the psychotic Israeli hierarchy is epitomised by the ‘photo op’ at the top of the page.
Michael, you are right, but you are divided by having a religion.
Looks like a Palestinian photo op to me!
Both sides love their propaganda.
2025- the end of religion.
https://robc137.substack.com/p/alphabet-vs-the-goddess
“I believe humanity’s foray into fiction began with the breakdown of the bicameral mind, and the insertion of meaningless symbols in between the subject and the seer. In short, back when people used pictographic alphabets, we were limited to discussing things we could actually see in the real world. The invention of phonemic alphabets like this one, which are comprised not of representative pictures but of meaningless letters, provides the opportunity to invent an endless stream of non-sense, the greatest of these being spelled with just a single capital letter.”
From chapter 4 of Ian McGilchrist ‘s book The Matter with Things:
“One related difference between right and left prefrontal cortex activation is that the left dominates where belief bias points to the correct conclusion, and, by contrast, the right dominates where it does not. Belief bias is in fact generally associated with the left hemisphere, not with the right hemisphere.”
Also chapter 4
“To put it crudely, the right hemisphere is our bullshit detector. It is better at avoiding nonsense when asked to believe it, but it is also better at avoiding falling prey to local prejudice and just dismissing rational argument because the argument does not happen to agree with that prejudice”
Indeed. Why the reluctance to speak out previously?
A fair question — if I HAD been reluctant. Actually, I’ve published six pieces on Israel’s genocidal campaign since October 7, 2023, several of them here on Off-Guardian:
