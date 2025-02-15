OffGuardian is ten years old!
Kit Knightly
Just over ten years ago, February 10th 2015, OffGuardian published its first ever article.
This one.
It is a single paragraph 55 words long, has no featured image and I’m afraid the name of the author is lost to time (it was probably Systematic, a founding editor who retired a couple of years in).
It’s essentially just a comment, and you can see in it the original mission of the site – a place to put comments The Guardian wouldn’t publish from people they kept banning.
Two months later I arrived to “help out with some formatting for a little while”. Hah.
Then I wrote an article.
Then I wrote 900 more. And edited thousands of others.
In total we’ve now published 6572 articles, which have been viewed over 50 million times by 20 million people who have left almost 700,000 comments.
Not bad for a small informal collective of people who had to self-teach coding and video-editing and SEO and all that other stuff on the fly.
It really was like that. Real independence, not the kind of independence that comes with NGO grants or charitable status or friendly CIA-linked philanthropists. We did it all by ourselves.
There was a bigger plan for today. We were going to do a little season of retrospectives over our anniversary weekend, but you know what they say about plans and God’s sense of humour.
Unfortunately Catte – the last remaining founding editor – suddenly fell quite ill and our plans have collapsed (regular readers will no-doubt have noted our slowed output).
So, the party is on hold for now. But we still wanted to mark our birthday and say thank you to all those who have read and supported the site in the last ten years. We get messages thanking us for “keeping people sane” and “fighting the good fight” and we appreciate every single one of them.
It hasn’t always been easy, but it has always been worth it.
Thank You and Congratulations , I have fond Memories of stumbling across this site almost by accident in 2016 .. many thanks for being a haven for Outsider Loonies who can No Longer believe anything We read with any Certainty … Best Wishes to Catte a real Gem of an editor and writer .. You too ..cheers cyber simulacrum hugs to You , and Sam and Sophie too!..
Congratulations and thank you to the OffG team, the writers, and the regulars in the comments.
Congrats. on your anniversary (time flies!) and kudos to all founders/contributors!
You have indeed kept us readers sane, and it’s high time I sent you a financial ‘thank you’ contribution. I’ll get onto it, it’s just that I despise these outfits which take a cut, and my N. American bank doesn’t support cheques in international cuurencies
Very best wishes to Catte for a full and speedy recovery, and to whomever is ‘keeping the lights on’.
I had noticed (& been puzzled) about the recent, reduced output, so it was nice to get an explanation, but sad to hear it was illness-related.
p.s. interesting statistics!
Congrats and Happy Birthday! And I hope Catte gets well soon. Keep on Truckin’!
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSC6dgGHmWo?si=mpvhe8K6EkM2B9Rw%5D
Happy birthday OG, you’ve helped to keep me sane from the beginning, thank you. Long may you continue.
And I will be forever grateful for your single guiding light through the descent begun by the covid con and of course continuing through to the hellscape of today.
(You had an editor called “Systematic”? I have visions of Data from Star Trek TNG.)
Happy Birthday !
🍾
I have been reading OffG for just about the entire ten years. I used to read the Guardian and write comments on many articles – criticising their support for the West’s war on Libya, and on Syria, and their nonsense about the climate, and anything else that took my fancy. I would be banned, of course, for my heresy, and then I’d have to get a new e-mail address just for use commenting on Guardian articles, and start the cycle again. I have no idea how many e-mail addresses I got through on this, there were many, and I have no idea why I thought it was important to comment on Guardian articles… but I did.
I thought I was more or less alone in this activity. I saw comments that I agreed with, sometimes many of them, but I had no idea others like Kit and Catte were doing exactly the same as me. It was an absolute revelation and vindication when OffG started, and I have been here ever since.
If there is a real vindication, it’s that the Guardian has had to take down the comments system because it was costing them too much to employ moderators to take down all our comments.
Congrats on your first decade. Here’s to the next one, and the one after that…You are a beacon of hope in the darkness.
Get well soon Catte. 🌻
Happy 10th 🍾
Congratulations and THANK YOU all!!!
Happy Birthday OG! And THANK YOU!
Big Love!
Happy Birthday! And a speedy recovery to Catte Black (if she is resting in bed, she can write something, she hasn’t posted for a long time, the audience is impatient).