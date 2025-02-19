This is Not a Test
CJ Hopkins
Do not adjust your telescreen. This is not a test. It’s a state of emergency! A full-blown national state of emergency!
Yes, that’s right, once again, we need to dispense with the rule of law and take a series of emergency measures in order to save “democracy,” or “freedom,” or “to remedy the distress of the people and the nation,” or “protect the people from a respiratory virus,” or a “woke mind virus,” or “deep state agents,” or “the terrorists,” or “bureaucrats,” or “insubordinate judges,” and “Make America Great Again!”
Fortunately, God has personally appointed Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire, Military-Industrial Complex embedded, transhumanist, global-capitalist oligarch, to serve as a Superhero-like savior, and rescue the American people from Evil! Or, OK, technically God personally appointed Trump, but Trump personally appointed Elon, which God knew he would do, being omniscient, and omnipotent, and so on.
So, basically, Elon has carte blanche from God to take whatever emergency measures to save America he deems appropriate, and anyone who stands in his way is “corrupt,” and “evil,” and an “enemy of the state,” who deserves to be arrested and prosecuted, and imprisoned, or at the very least harrassed and intimidated.
For example, Paula Kerger, CEO of PBS, who is being hauled in front of Elon’s DOGE Subcommittee to explain why PBS failed to conform to official “reality” as determined by Elon, and the ADL, and the MAGA Ministry of Truth.
Suppressive Persons like Paula Kerger and the staff of the Public Broadcasting System cannot be allowed to interpret events however they interpret them. We’re in a state of emergency! Screw all that freedom of speech and the press stuff! How can Elon rescue America if people are free to contradict what he says?!
After all, the American people elected Musk and Trump so that they could dictate what is “true,” and punish anyone who disagrees with them!
OK, sure, some of what they say isn’t true, or not exactly true, or is shameless lies, but sometimes you have to lie to people to save them from evil, because … well, people are stupid, so you have to bombard them with official propaganda and lies and whip them up into frenzies of fanatical hatred of your official enemies.
For example, the “fifty-million-dollar USAID terrorist condom bomb” story…
…which, of course, was a load of ridiculous bullshit. But that doesn’t matter, because the primary purpose of official propaganda is not to trick anyone; it is to disseminate talking points to your followers who will repeat whatever preposterous lies you make up like a bunch of lobotomized parrots.
Or the “Reuters was paid millions for social deception” story, which was also bullshit, but which Elon and his minions got their legion of morons to mindlessly repeat, over and over, and over again, on Elon’s social media platform, X…which, in case it hasn’t quite sunk in yet, is a propaganda apparatus of the US government, as in it’s literally owned and operated by a Military-Industrial Complex embedded, global corporatist government official.
But whatever. Who gives a shit what’s true? We’re saving America from Libtardism, and deep-state agents, and the transgender Communists! There is a fucking war on! Screw the truth!
Oh yeah, and also, screw the rule of law and the Constitution of the United States! If the judges won’t obey Elon’s orders, impeach them! They’re destroying America!
And if journalists won’t conform to MAGA Newspeak, ban them from attending our glorious leaders’ events! Unperson them! Make examples of them! Unleash the basic pleasure model on them!
Also, the arts! The arts are full of perverts! We need to get the whole art thing cleaned up! Trump firing the board of the Kennedy Center and installing himself as Chairman was a good start, but if we’re going to Make America Great Again, we’re going to need to get a little more radical. Perhaps a new Degenerate Art exhibition! Elon could name one of his coder kids “National MAGA Minister of Culture”! There must be a database of all the degenerate artists and writers and intellectuals somewhere!
I know, you’re thinking this all sounds a bit drastic, but remember, we’re in a state of emergency! It’s a crisis! There’s no time to stop and think! Or question our leaders or The Science, or whatever! The woke mind virus is spreading like wildfire!
Plus, the shock-and-awe phase won’t last. It’s just a few weeks to flatten the curve, or maybe a few months, or until Elon and his buddies develop an anti-woke-mind-virus “vaccine,” or an anti-libtard Neuralink implant, or we all fly off to Mars, or whatever.
In the meantime, the most important thing to do — apart from mindlessly parroting whatever lies Elon and his sycophants post on X — is to get down on your knees and thank him, and his consortium of global-capitalist behemoths, and Saudi royals, and assorted oligarchs, for literally saving freedom of speech, and America, and freedom, and anything else you can think of to grovelingly thank him for!
If you’re not sure how to do that properly, my old friends Jeffrey and Chris can help!
Oh, and, sorry, I lied. This is a test. Just like the “Covid pandemic” was a test. Pretty much everything in life is a test. A test that we take, and then grade, ourselves.
How are you doing on this one so far?
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
I’m at the point I just take the wins when they come, and the losses too.
If the Trump administration does something good, I’ll cheer. Something bad, I’ll boo.
(Ooh, that rhymes. Maybe I’ll put it to music.)
It isn’t really about people, it’s the actions.
I’ve given up on the idea of us getting an elected politician who does the right thing every time because it’s the right thing to do. They’re all susceptible to stupidity and corruption.
Trump, unlike the alternatives, at least offered to be the good guy, so he was the only sane choice. He’s delivering on some things. And some things are something, I guess.
Elon, did someone mention Elon?
https://ibb.co/5XdYLjdc
I’m not good at posting images as you can tell 😐
I think this article can be summarised by the 2nd paragraph of the previous article:
Just with a huge Musk-shaped chip on the shoulder in place of the thrill.
Did yo know that women on the Haj in Mecca, fully covered around the Kaa’ba they still need their men’s protection against groping?
Hopkins suffers from ‘Berlin syndrome’: make Schulz, Merz & co happy by going after Musk, Trump, JD Vance. The former club is getting payback for black painting the latter group the last four years.
In 6 days the results for the new German parliament will come out. I hope AfD gets 45%, FDP 6% and BSW 6%. Than a governing coalition can be made two ways: a German woke WEF clean up.
As the scales fall, it appears that we are captive to sclerotic systems
Enter
E God(s)
Bullseye from CJ Hopkins. I have received lots of backlash privately from echoing these sentiments, and no doubt more backlash incoming when I get to writing on my Substack about DOGE, distractions, mRNA Stargate, AI automating jobs away as the people cheer, and more. The personality cult of Elon / MAGA / MAHA is strong and unshakeable for many. Dividing us and suspending critical thought faculties once again, when we should all be keeping an open mind and as ever, asking, cui bono?
OK, Elon Musk is a bad guy. But that doesn’t make USAID, for example, good.
USAID was exposed long ago by Liberal and Left Libertarian Journalists , its been known to be a CIA conduit , and a tool of well connected private Corporations since its inception .and . probably a slush fund for organized political pedophile Networks … Are they really abolishing it or metely rebranding under different Auspices ?
The Musk Cult is an Ersatz Religion !.. People are groping in the Dark , fearful of their own Shadows .. easily Manipulated ! .. the theatre isnt even imaginative , as CJ points out the same stale old playbook ..acting the part of Avenging Populist Politicians is a taxing Business , the strain of all that theatrical Swamp draining is really starting to show!… Elon isnt as good a thespian as DT .. he over acts .. to someone who has smoked a lot of pot the theatre is absurdly grotesque , they have the sincerity of petty Hustlers .. though clearly both Trump and Musk relish an Audience..
Trump = Warp Speed.
After this, how could so many people who call themselves dissidents, awakened or whatever believe in him?
It’s astonishing.
I was talking recently. with one of the only friends I have who has been on the same page since the beginning of the fake pandemic.
“Well, at least Trump and DOGE are cleaning up….”
WHAT???
(I know, apologies for the uppercase and three question marks, but how else do you describe the utter incredulity at these remarks?)
When they direct their brooms and dust pans at the Pentagon and the Military trillions, then I’ll maybe begin to believe a scintilla of “cleaning up”.
It would be just merely ridiculous if people were not still dying from the poison they injected.
And yet laughably Trump is often reflexively Labeled Anti Vaxx.. by Centrist Pro interventionist Leftists!
Trump really is all things to all people ..
Trump still won’t back down on his jabophilia. The question is: why not?
Possible answers are hubris, stupidity or evil.
He has had time to get over ignorance/stupidity, so I’ll rule that out.
If it was hubris he would read the room and shut up on the subject.
That leaves evil. If so, what is he building up to? We’ll see.
The alternative being this: