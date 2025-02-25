Let’s talk about…the incoming Ukraine deal

Donald Trump is going to end the “war” in Ukraine, one way or another, and be hailed as a peacemaker by his fans and appeaser by his foes.

We laid this out in on of our “Predicting 2025” series…

…and so far that looks to be right on the money.

The US and Ukraine are working out a minerals deal. Putin and Trump are going to have a summit.

The specifics have yet to be worked out, but the signs are there. Despite initial vocal outrage from European leaders, it’s noteworthy that Macron went to Washington to talk with Trump and that Starmer quasi-praised the US President for “changing the Ukraine conversation”.

This is all positioning and tuning. None of the “leaders” want to be totally against a deal they know is inevitable because then they look like they lost, but none of them want to endorse it fully either because then they look like they’re just following Trump.

It’s about polishing egos as much as anything else.

That doesn’t mean you can expect full-throated support for a peace deal from any of Europe’s gilded class, of course. Too many companies stand to make too much money from European nations “being forced to increase defence spending by an unreliable US”.

There’s even renewed talk of the ever-hypothetical EU army.

But what do you think?

Will there be a “peace deal”? What will the terms be? Will Ukraine lose territory? Will Trump win a Nobel Peace Prize How much of our money are they about to steal in the name of defense?