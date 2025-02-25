Let’s talk about…the incoming Ukraine deal
Donald Trump is going to end the “war” in Ukraine, one way or another, and be hailed as a peacemaker by his fans and appeaser by his foes.
We laid this out in on of our “Predicting 2025” series…
…and so far that looks to be right on the money.
The US and Ukraine are working out a minerals deal. Putin and Trump are going to have a summit.
The specifics have yet to be worked out, but the signs are there. Despite initial vocal outrage from European leaders, it’s noteworthy that Macron went to Washington to talk with Trump and that Starmer quasi-praised the US President for “changing the Ukraine conversation”.
This is all positioning and tuning. None of the “leaders” want to be totally against a deal they know is inevitable because then they look like they lost, but none of them want to endorse it fully either because then they look like they’re just following Trump.
It’s about polishing egos as much as anything else.
That doesn’t mean you can expect full-throated support for a peace deal from any of Europe’s gilded class, of course. Too many companies stand to make too much money from European nations “being forced to increase defence spending by an unreliable US”.
There’s even renewed talk of the ever-hypothetical EU army.
But what do you think?
- Will there be a “peace deal”?
- What will the terms be?
- Will Ukraine lose territory?
- Will Trump win a Nobel Peace Prize
- How much of our money are they about to steal in the name of defense?
I think that there are two “iceberg” structures in the US. The one “tipped” by Donald Trump is now in command. Its end game is, perhaps, an omnipotent, continental, globally hegemonic, economically and militarily dominant, colossus. Questions related to Canada, Greenland et al will need to be sorted out and worked through, but Europe will definitely be broken and dismantled – along with its “gilded class” – they’re a bunch of filthy degenerates anyway . . .
What?
No gilded class, no degenerates in USia?
Look again.
That cannot be known, crystal ball gazing stuff. What you never see in this wokery to question how much money was stolen in the name of defence under Biden, Obama, Clinton or Bush. Trump got informed that U$ 350 billion was send to Ukraine from Washington; Zelensky says Ukraine received only 100 billion. That is re searchable, that would be actual journalism, no!
The corporations want in.
Minerals, gas, oil(?), farmland, exploitable labour.
You name it, they LUST after it.
And where do politicians of all persuasions go after they’ve satiated their authoritarian addictions?
Corporations of course.
Cosy as.
6: What degree of influence is Ukraine’s government going to have on this deal?
Because so far it looked bonkers with Trump claiming that Zelensky in effect had the war started. So why do Ukraine the courtesy at all?
Just picture war coming to your nation due to the sheer unluck of it being where two world powers are clashing, then even getting blamed for it.
And then getting your national mineral riches sold, bought and paid for without any say in it.
Funny you bring up money, as someone has unearthed a nugget worth considering, considering the financial consequences of war.
During the Vietnam War dollars were flooded into the country to 1, keep the war machine going, and to try confiscate the banking system and convert it to a dollar based system.
It eventually failed, but apparently these dollars wound up in French banks and were quickly brought back to America and exchanged for Gold at $35/oz. As the nations gold supply dwindled, and in an attempt to recoup some loses, in 1964 the gvt removed the silver from public circulation and by 1971 had to shut down the gold window completely along with silver in coinage.
Now to the Ukraine, who America apparently gave or lent some $500 billion to in the past few years, but the currency circulating in todays Ukraine economy is the Euro, which is why America is asking for European accounting for this.
And even bigger, after the Peace accords are settled and Ukraine does not join the union or nato, all those Euros are to be sent back to the union where the French president just politely told Trump that 60% of the Euros will stay in the Ukraine, Trump questioned this and now we can see why they were left out of the sovereign arrangements, and what is Europe going to do w/ all that returned money now that the war is over?
Interesting times indeed.
Dah doo doo doo… da dah dah dah…
Thank you. Don’t you all get tired of all the pointless speculation?
I sure do.