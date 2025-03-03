Ukraine: Is this genuine jingoism?

There was a fight in the Oval Office!

Former actor and comedian President Zelensky and former reality television presenter Donald Trump went at it.

Trump made fun of his clothes, Zelensky warned that war would come to the US if Ukraine fell and called Vice-President JD Vance “bitch”.

Zelensky disrespected the office of the President or was bullied by big meanies depending on which color you voted for.

It’s all very serious, real stuff.

As serious and real as the traumatised faces Zelenksy and his First Lady were making during their Vogue photoshoot in 2022.

The track-suited former “peace candidate” then either left the Whitehouse voluntarily or was told to leave, again depending who you voted for.

He then immediately flew to England for an “emergency last minute” meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and a totally off-the-cuff audience with His Majesty.

Then all the leaders of Western Europe – plus Justin Trudeau, who is still in office despite resigning weeks ago – had a big old struggle session with the new “leader of the free world”, and decided they don’t want to be friends with America anymore!

All this was impromptu and extempore.

Like the perfectly identical messages posted to the official Twitter accounts of multiple European political leaders later that day at almost the exact same time.

The leaders of Europe are shocked – shocked! – that Trump would treat a “hero” like Zelensky so shabbily and will gladly pay to guarantee Ukraine’s security.

Starmer has even offered to put British boots on the ground and planes in the air to secure a ceasefire:

The jingoism is at a fever pitch, with the usual warmongers and reality-deniers salivating at the idea of young men who don’t know each other shooting each other for no reason.

This is what everybody wants you to think about. It has flooded the news and social media world like nothing has since the early days of Covid. And, not since those early Covid days, has the truth/coverage ratio been so low.

Even more so than most news, no reality makes it into the discourse, rather there is simply an endless exchanges of one set of myths banging against another. Two teams fighting with invisible swords.

Nobody is even mentioning nuclear war, except in stories about surviving it or rebuilding after it, which is weird.

But what do we think is really going on? Are we really headed to World War III?

Or is this the managed-decline of America is simply taking another step forward while the financial burden of the forever-war necessary to secure a dystopian global state is being shifted to the EU?

Whether that’s the only aim or not, it’s certainly what’s about to happen.

Predictably, all the “anti-billionaire”, “save the planet”, “eat the rich” pretend liberals are cheering it on.

Because they don’t really care about the billionaires who own Boeing or Lockheed Martin raking in their tax revenue, they don’t really care about the impact of war on the environment, and they don’t really care about the corrupt rich making bank on both sides of the supposed “conflict”.

They are just Pavlov’s Pundits, conditioned to disapprove of everything Donald Trump says he wants just because he says he wants it. Even peace.

Which isn’t to say Trump really wants peace. But you know what I mean.

Also, I wouldn’t rule out a “nuclear near miss” or a “limited nuclear engagement” to try and scare people into global cooperation or something. When the media gets this hysterical, everything is on the table.