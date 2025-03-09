Whose Dog Was Being Wagged During Showtime Between Trump and Zelensky?
Edward Curtin
Art requires the use of imagination, but so does political and social analysis. But imagination is just a first step; it proves nothing.
Evidence is required. But imagination rules out nothing from the start. If one cannot imagine an hypothesis or a scene – no matter how seemingly implausible – to be possibly true, one will leave it unexamined or unwritten. As Graeme MacQueen, the author of the crucial book, The 2001 Anthrax Deception, and much else, put it:
Suppose our imaginations can embrace the possibility that the 9/11 attacks were orchestrated by elements in the U.S. government. In that case what do we do next? There is no mystery. Once the imagination stops filtering out a hypothesis and allows it into the realm of the possible, it can be put to the test. Evidence and reason must now do the job. Imagination cannot settle the question of truth or falsity any more than ideology, morality, or “common sense.”
We know that in the case of the attacks of September 11, 2001 that this is precisely what did not occur. Various hypotheses were ignored and emotional patriotism held sway. The script had been written in advance and the good and bad characters chosen. “It was another Pearl Harbor, bin Laden did it from his cave in Afghanistan, it seemed like a movie, etc.” And those anthrax attacks were claimed to be second stage terror attacks of these monsters, except that it turned out this wasn’t so and that the anthrax came from a U.S. government lab. MacQueen proved in his book that this was so and that the anthrax attacks were directly linked to the those of September 11, later showing through meticulously logical and evidence-based research that both were inside jobs.
Even today, this conclusion is hard for most people to accept, for the conclusion they started with – what was planted in their brains – precluded imagining another hypothesis. To do so was considered too outrageous – an impossibility that offended the patriotic heart.
And of course the Bush administration’s lies steamrolled any skepticism, the Patriot Act was quickly passed, and endless U.S. wars of aggression ensued, both preceding and following Colin Powell’s Academy Award performance at the United Nations. But he too was an honorable man.
They too are honorable men.
So if you sat with your mouth agape in shock at the dog and pony show in DC between Trump, the reality TV actor, and Zelensky, the comedian, who became Ukraine’s president and Trump’s apprentice in 2019 during Trump’s first term, let me suggest a bizarre possibility at a time when the bizarre has become commonplace.
Across the spectrum of opinion on the mainstream and alternative media, it is assumed without question that what took place on Friday, February 28, 2025 between Trump and Zelensky, ably assisted by Vance, should be taken at face value – in other words, as real.
The political reactions to that shouting match are what one would expect.
The Democrats are outraged that Trump (and Vance) would bully and humiliate an heroic ally who has been fighting a valiant war against the evil Russians and Putin.
Thus Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, toeing the party war line, had this to say:
Trump criticizes Zelensky, the leader of a democratic country who is courageously fighting Russian imperialism, while he aligns himself with Putin, the dictator who started the bloodiest European war in 80 years. Sorry, President Trump. We believe in democracy, not authoritarianism.
And on the Republican side, Senator Lindsay Graham, while calling the meeting “a complete disaster” but urging continued support for the war for “democracy,” said he was never more proud of Trump:
What I saw in the Oval office was disrespectful and I don’t know if we can ever do business with Zelensky again.
These reactions have been repeated ad infinitum. They are equally absurd propaganda in the service of the U.S. elites’ Repubmocratic tandem team of imperialists.
And then there are the reactions of utter shock from all corners who call this fight an historic and a diplomatic turning point to be immortalized.
It is hard, I know, to hear an unbearable possibility: But suppose it were a performance, not just in the sense that Trump and Vance set Zelensky up, but as a coordinated reality TV show in which all the principle actors were performing from a script whose goal was the opposite of all the subsequent interpretations. A script that allowed for some improvisation, as comedians like Zelensky and reality TV stars like Trump are adept at. Improvisations that may have gone a step too far and elicited outbursts that tarnished the performance but did not derail the overall goal of showing that the puppet-apprentice serves at the whim of the show’s host, and despite all the loot showered upon him, he could still be fired and replaced with another puppet, as the play would proceed under a new name.
As Friedrich Nietzsche wrote in Thus Spoke Zarathustra: “There are unconscious actors among them, and involuntary actors; the genuine are always rare, especially genuine actors.”
If it sounds hyperbolic to entertain such a thought, I agree. Yet I assume you would agree that we are living in hyperbolic and vertiginous times, a society of the spectacle, as Guy Debord called his famous book. A time when acting is promoted as the pinnacle of the professions, a skill requisite for spy craft, stagecraft, and political craft in equal measure.
A meaningless coincidence it no doubt is, but the famous shout down of Zelensky by Trump and Vance and Zelensky’s responses just “happened” to occur 48 hours before Hollywood’s self-celebration of the Academy Awards.
Of course I have no evidence for this hypothesis and it might sound as if I have come unhinged. But wouldn’t it serve common sense to entertain it as an alternative interpretation when hyper reality has become commonplace and the realization that we have been ruled by con men and fraudsters is widely accepted?
Over the same 48 hours, the Trump administration, that is allegedly antiwar and deeply affected by all the deaths in Ukraine, has had Secretary of State Marco Rubio expedite the shipment of $4 billion in military aid to Israel to continue its savage slaughter of Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians, et al. Rubio said this is part of the $12 billion Trump has approved in arms for Israel since he took office 42 days ago. Antiwar.com has reported:
The statement came a day after the statement [sic] department approved three separate arms deals for Israel worth nearly $3 billion, which includes a huge number of 2,000-pound bombs. The biggest sale, which will likely be funded by US military aid, includes 35,529 MK-84 or BLU-117 2,000-pound [sic] bombs and 4,000 I-2000 Penetrator warheads.
Israel has used heavy bombs in strikes on residential buildings that have killed hundreds of civilians. It has also weaponized the bombs as chemical weapons after finding that dropping several of them on tunnels releases deadly carbon monoxide gas.
As I have written previously, there is far more to consider when you hear clapping for Trump’s plans to “end” the U.S. proxy war against Russia. You can end the overt war and continue the covert.
As the Roman poet Virgil, drawing on Homer and Greek mythology, tells us in his great poem The Aeneid, that after a fruitless ten year siege of Russia – I mean Troy – the Greeks built a huge wooden horse at the request of Odysseus, the “wily” one, within which they hid Odysseus and his armed men. The Trojans, believing they were being gifted, wheeled the horse into the city, only to be shocked when in the night the Greeks emerged from the horse and destroyed Troy.
So to paraphrase a few lines from Bob Dylan about my speculation here – Don’t fear if you hear a foreign sound to your ear, it’s alright, reader, I’m only wondering – Who holds the joker in this “card game”?
I sense, said Laocoön in The Aeneid, “some crookedness is in this thing.”
An extremely lengthy and convoluted post just to state the obvious – It was staged
‘Oh ye of little faith !!’
Traditional politicians who’ve been groomed within the system are much better at pretending that they’re doing serious stuff, but they’re much less capable of arousing raw emotion. That’s the double-edged sword of putting Trump in the spotlight. He’s much better at polarizing the indoctrinated into their respective political camps; but for those who are detached from the “left”-“right” paradigm, he’s much worse at not letting it show that’s he just acting out a role in a pre-determined narrative. Trump and Zelensky may both have acting experience, but that doesn’t mean either of them is very good at it.
Using the reaction of the mainstream and pseudo-alternative press as a barometer is like expecting a broken clock to be right more than twice a day. When the acting is this bad anyone with a modicum of discernment who isn’t brainwashed can see it for exactly what it is; but if you’re waiting for that reality to be acknowledged in the press, you’re going to be waiting for eternity.
There is a dark reality underpinning even the most innocuous stagecraft. Just ask Jon-Eric Hexum. Oh wait, you can’t ask him: he was killed on a sound stage when he put a gun filled with blanks to his head and pulled the trigger. He was killed by a blank on a sound stage – please let that sink in.
Nor can you ask Vic Morrow, who was decapitated by a helicopter blade while a scene from a movie was being filmed. Killed in the line of duty at play acting.
So let’s please take a moment to bow our heads and acknowledge that reality is bigger, better, meaner and ever so much more subtle than all the roles actors play, be they film or political actors.
It truly is a magical world. Just as the media has elevated that pathetic pantomime between Trump and Zelensky into “reality”, they have taken the reality of the genocide in Gaza and have transformed that into an “illusion”.
FINALLY I understand the woke way of weighing battle field deaths between regions. One oriental exotic brown poor Palestinian death is ~ equivalent to 100 rich boring white Western Ukrainian/ Russians. Makes Palestine the center of the woke world view.
Is the opposing narrative better? The one that says one J’s life is worth more than any number of non-J’s?
One big difference: most (though not all) of the “white Western” deaths were soldiers equipped for war. While almost ALL the “exotic brown poor Palestinian(s)” were civilians, almost half of whom were children deliberately targeted. Such as Hind Rajab, the six year old who was shot dead while desperately waiting for help.
In a nutshell, and that which most people cannot accept, is that COVID demonstrated that everything (operations of every institution above a 5 man membership) is a lie.
It is a lie for the purpose of controlling and substantially harming the masses.
This should be the basis for interpreting modern civilization.
Deception is a more apt word than lie.
Carefully chosen truths can be far more manipulative than any lie.
Distraction. But we can get something out of the meeting if some of them say something true yes?
Trump said true things in the meeting, Zelensky not. So the public are outraged because one person say something which is factual true. Ok.
Lets the define what is anti-semitism:
Rothschilds (Dooish) started the show of lending money out of free air with no backing and demand interest and fee both to the stupid Royals and all their quarrels and wars, and next to the stupid sheeple who wanted to be VIP as the Royals.
They were intelligent enough to make a deal with another influential family (Dooish) in US the Rockefeller clan.
Because non backed usury loans is condemned in the Bible, and in principle also a breach of the Penalty Code, they had to secure their position.
One by making laws that make BIS and City of London and Big Banking untouchable after the Penalty Code, Second by smearing everybody who dont like Ponzi schemes, as anti-Semitism.
You know Rothschilds paid for Knesset being build and a lot of other buildings and things in Israel yes?
Conclusion:
Everytime you mention your dissatisfaction with our ugly money system, you will be stamped with anti-Semitism or for being a self-hating Doo!
Everytime you declare your support to Israel and Semitism, you declare your support to our true criminal usury loan system, will get noticed and handsomely rewarded!
Hereafter we understand why so many Politicians or Oligarchs and sheeple swear their support and obedience to Israel and to more laws making “anti-Semitism” a criminal offence.
Israel and its population are only bricks in this game.
Trump and Truth are diametrical opposites. What is you think Trump said that was factually true? It certainly wasn’t the 350 billion – because roughly 70% of that went directly to the MIC. Besides which, who ever heard of invoicing a nation for the weapons of war the US sends in order to prolong the war? And whoever heard of expecting a visiting head of state to say “Thank You” for the chance to have his country devastated and his people killed?
I guess next we can expect the Taliban to be asked to thank the US for 20 years of relentless occupation while the CIA was gathering poppies. Or whoever is momentarily in charge of Iraq to thank the US for destroying any stability it might have once had.
All the worlds a stage.
Of course that performance was scripted.
How could it be anything else?
Perhaps those boxes of bombs are empty.
But the billions of dollars are REAL™!
The first meeting between leaders of different nations completely filmed and broadcasted to the public (at least to my limited knowledge) and surprisingly it went completely out of hand. I was shocked. What a coincidence.
“Even today, this conclusion is hard for most people to accept”.
As Corbett’s fond of saying, citation needed. What do “most people” (where?) think about 9/11 today?
They think two buildings fell. If you tell them three fell – vertically – they fail to recognise even the need to ask questions.
I had this happen to me on Friday. It’s quite amusing despite the tragedy. The tragedy of willful ignorance, that is.
The same guy saw no problem with 96% of top U.S. corporations jobs going to non-whites one year.
Try going through any neighborhood in the US and telling the good folks that 9/11 was an inside job. It won’t take long for you to determine what “most people” think about it.
Hurrah for the Classics! I had to study Vergil’s Aeneid for 5th year Latin. I actually enjoyed it despite the teacher’s worst efforts and liberal deployment of corporal punishment. The opening line sets the scene: “Arma vurumque cano” = It is of arms and the man I sing. Later on that essential truth: “Timeo Danaos et dona ferentiis” = I fear the Greeks and the gifts they bear (For Greeks, read USA)
Although this is great literature, it was also pure propaganda intended to deify Augustus, nephew of Julius Caesar, descendant of Aeneas’ Trojan refugees. But I also suspect that the original Homeric epic The Iliad (which forms the prequel to the Aeneid) were likewise propaganda too: rape and plunder given the fig leaf of a noble quest to rescue Helen of Troy, wife of King Menelaus.
Human Nature is immutable. What drove men 4 thousand years ago still drives them today. The truth of the matter will always be mired in the dust of the battlefield.
However, to return to the present: I do actually believe that Trump and Vance sincerely wish to end the killing in Ukraine and are genuinely afraid of WWIII and nuclear Armageddon. The only adult in the room these past 20 years has been Vladimir Putin. If Trump and Vance start to show a smidgin of intelligence, then we should help and encourage them.
Everybody needs to read JFK’s Peace Speech (June 10th 1963) to understand that essential truth: We all occupy the same small planet, we breathe the same air, we cherish our children’s future, and we are all mortal.
We taxpayers pay for all these books and all this reading. Meaning we demand a say in what is being read of bs that long over a 5 year study!
IMHO, this was a staged argument, and the current EU ‘fear of a Russian invasion’ is just as staged. There appears to be some good cop/bad cop thing going on, and at least part of the point seems to be for the EU to create more money and get further into debt.
If anybody has any information about why that might be (haven’t heard of any market woes similar to those that preceded the deadly plague), I would love to know.
At the end, Trump said ”this would make great TV’ (he literally said that), Recap: actor Zelensky, with actor Trump with Apprentice Tv programming. I am surprised it did not end with ;You’ve been fired;. as the indoctrination is so strong with meta media (TV films netflick hollyweird and sports) the people sadly cant see the reality from stage craft.
(side note) it is finally nice to see a subsection of the alt media saying it could be staged!
pre this, the same alt would ban people for saying it was STAGED!
We can be certain of one thing:
Whatever Trump does, he does it for Trump.
Trump signed an Executive Order liberating tips for taxation. Taxi drivers, waiters, servants, drivers, m.m.. Because Trump will get more tips to himself.
Trump signed an Executive Order banning gender mutilation biological or chemical on children: Identity confused lgbt people and moral de-stabilisation.
Hetero married Trump only did this for himself and his own children.
😊
Trump should be impeached – as every President should – for Executive Orders which reach beyond what the Constitution authorizes. Many if not most Executive Orders have become substitutes for legislation. This is an abomination and should be halted ASAP.
“ let’s take a look at what Trump is doing here the UK is part of their
7:07 Trump proofing entered a secret deal with Ukraine basically where Ukraine
7:13 turned over their Mineral rights to the United Kingdom in exchange for 100 Years of security guarantees and this was the
7:20 the what the British told the ukrainians is uh we’ve got a special relationship
7:25 with America you sign this over we guarantee your security because we will make sure America’s trapped into this
7:32 you can’t trap Donald Trump and so what is Europe to do he’s he shut down this
7:37 um this military aid until which time zalinsky signs the mineral agreement but zalinsky can’t sign the mineral
7:44 agreement because of the UK agreement which means that ultimately the UK is going to have to make null and void its agreement”?
“turned over their Mineral rights to the United Kingdom in exchange for 100 Years of security guarantees”
I want the best for the Ukrainian people, but Christ, I hope Russia is forced to completely smash Ukraine for the sake of my country (UK.)
And yes, I hate being in a position where I think that way. But this madness must end for the sake of all Europe. Rip off that bandaid ASAP.
Thanks for the Scott Ritter link. I may be naive but it does give one hope.