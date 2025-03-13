How Covid “vaccines” paved the way for mRNA Cancer “vaccines”
Kit Knightly
The unprecedentedly speedy development and approval of the various Covid “vaccines” – most using previously unsuccessful mRNA technology – is considered a scientific miracle by ardent followers of The ScienceTM.
Many others – us included – see it another way: one of the greatest scams ever perpetrated against a scared public, and a potentially incredibly dangerous and even deadly one.
But the damage done by that process doesn’t stop at the Covid “vaccines” themselves, they have opened the door for more and more “vaccines” to be rushed to market. That includes potentially “bespoke cancer vaccines”, of which there are currently hundreds of medical trials taking place around the world.
Earlier today Wired published an interview with Lennard Lee, oncologist and director at the Ellison Institute of Technology in Oxford, headlined:
Covid Vaccines Have Paved the Way for Cancer Vaccines
It’s quite an interesting read.
For one thing, if I’m understanding Dr Lee’s words correctly, these products aren’t really “vaccines” [emphasis added]:
In the current trials, we do a biopsy of the patient, sequence the tissue, send it to the pharmaceutical company, and they design a personalized vaccine that’s bespoke to that patient’s cancer.
They don’t prevent people from getting cancer, they are used to treat people who already have cancer. Meaning they’re not “vaccines” in the true sense of the word at all.
This echoes the Covid “vaccines”, which are known to prevent neither infection nor transmission of “Covid”, but only “limit severity” (the reason they can’t prevent transmission or infection is that “Covid” doesn’t really exist, but we’ve covered that enough).
It seems the assault on words and their meanings that took place during Covid is going to have knock-on impacts for a long time yet. That, indeed, was the point.
Later, we learn just how fast all these cancer vaccines have been produced…
Cancer vaccines weren’t a proper field of research before the pandemic. There was nothing. Apart from one exception, pretty much every clinical trial had failed. With the pandemic, however, we proved that mRNA vaccines were possible.
Cancer vaccines were not a “proper field of research” before the pandemic. It was the *ahem* “success” of the Covid “vaccine” which spurred the creation of mRNA cancer vaccines, so they have existed for – at absolute most – three years. And Dr Lee expects them to be approved in less than five [emphasis added]:
…over the next six to 12 months, we will monitor the people in the trial and work out if there’s a difference between the people who took the cancer vaccine and the ones who didn’t. We’re hoping to have results by the end of the year or beginning of 2026. If it’s successful, we will have invented the first approved personalized mRNA vaccine, within only five years of the first licensed mRNA vaccine for Covid. That’s pretty impressive
We would use the word “unbelievable”.
It’s quite telling that he skips over the approval process and talks only of effectiveness rather than safety or side effects, don’t you think?
Of course, he has good reason to be confident; after all the UK government has essentially guaranteed a market for these products before the trials are even completed. Dr Lee says as much himself:
the UK government signed two partnerships: one with BioNTech to provide 10,000 patients with access to personalized cancer treatments by 2030, and a 10-year investment with Moderna in an innovation and technology center with capacity to produce up to 250 million vaccines.
At some points the interviewer actually asks some very pertinent questions.
During the pandemic, the UK was opening clinical trials in a matter of a few weeks. But before it used to take years to complete a clinical trial. What changed?
That’s an excellent question, one the good doctor is either unequipped or unwilling to answer [emphasis added].
It was really fascinating, because for many years, we believed that research is inherently slow. It used to take 20 years to get a drug to market. Most cancer patients, unfortunately, will succumb by the time a drug gets to market. We showed the world that it could be done in a year if you modernize your process, run parts of the process in parallel, and use digital tools.
See, they used to think research was “inherently slow”, but they were wrong. They just had to “modernize the process”.
For some reason the interviewer doesn’t feel the need to call out this vague non-answer, so we never learn what “the process” is, or how it was “modernized”. “Running in parallel” and “digital tools” are similarly unexplained.
The reader is left with no understanding of what that answer actually means in real terms. We are forced to guess.
“Running in parallel” obviously means doing things at the same time that used to be done one after the other, whether that means animal and human trials or some other parts of the “process” we can never know. Using “digital tools” probably means modelling studies and projections in place of data, but might mean something else.
“Modernising the process” is so loose a term it defies even interpretive guesswork. The answer is vague to the point of being meaningless. It’s something no one would ever accept in a real conversation…
“Wow Howard, you got your month’s work done in 15 minutes. How’d you manage that?”
“Oh, I just modernized the process.”
“…what the hell are you talking about Howard?”
But vague non-answers going unchallenged is par for the course in propaganda interviews such as this.
Of course, none of those non-answers actually addresses the real issue of collapsing the timeframe. The reason drug trials take so long is the need for long term safety data. The only way to have 5 or 10-year outcome data is to give someone the drug, then wait 5 or 10 years and see what happens.
You can’t modernize that, “run it in parallel” or use “digital tools” to model it.
In the UK, you set up the Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad at the end of 2022 to fast-track cancer vaccine trials. Why set up such an ambitious project right after the Covid pandemic?
This is another good question. The answer?
The pandemic was ending, the Omicron variant was much milder than previous variants, and everyone had had their vaccines. Research in the area of Covid vaccines was starting to close down, but companies like Moderna and BioNTech were trying to figure out what to do next, because there wasn’t going to be a need for a Covid vaccine market forever
Translation: Money.
With the end of the “pandemic”, mRNA vaccine manufacturers realised the money hose was about to be turned off and they would need a new one. Hence the new mRNA vaccines for the flu, monkeypox, RSV, HIV, bird flu and cancer – all within a couple of years.
And cancer is the big one.
You can’t underestimate how much money there is in cancer. Between screening and “treating” it is an industry worth over $400 billion per year and that’s only going up. (You could argue a lot of “screening” is about generating “cancer patients” to treat, but that’s another issue).
Those treatments have been a gold mine for Big Pharma. They take forever, they’re expensive, and if they kill you (which they do, a lot), the coroner will probably find you died of cancer (or “complications resulting from cancer”).
Indeed, the surgery/chemotherapy/radiation pipeline – “cut, poison, burn” – is so profitable that it makes me question how effective any cancer vaccine would ever be allowed to be, supposing it really existed.
After all, a cancer “vaccine” that works by “training the immune system” isn’t just an alternative treatment to chemo and radiation; it is diametrically opposed to them since the vaccine requires a healthy immune system and both those treatments destroy your immune system.
But we’re getting into speculation here – a different article for another time.
*
In conclusion, the Wired headline is entirely correct. Covid vaccines DID pave the way for mRNA cancer vaccines.
How?
- They changed the general understanding of what the word “vaccine” even means.
- They affirmed blind faith in “the science”.
- They normalised rushed (or skipped) testing and trial periods.
- They normnalised government approval without adequate safety testing
- And they created a market for mRNA products that never previously existed.
…but I’m sure any of that should be considered a good thing.
But if you state there definitely was a Corona virus going around but it was only identifiable by using a flawed PCR I’m not sure that makes a lot of sense. If the test is flawed then it has no value, end of story, so it could have been a different family of virus surely or even a non-virus (i.e. bacteria, environment, other) that caused symptoms at the time. I am not interested in whether there was an actual virus that we could link to the cold and flu symptoms people experienced, let’s face it there is always some cold and flu type thing “going around”. Was there a more serious or lethal than usual cold-and-flu ? We’ll never know because they destroyed the science on the whole thing
Well, if the “modernised” process takes 6 to 12 months it won’t be able to “help” those suffering from Turbo Cancer, will it? You know, the cancer that has been wreaking havoc world-wide ever since people got their Covid booster shots. They usually die within months of detection of their cancers.
I think a lot of Big Pharma kingpins might take issue with ol Lennie’s pessimistic prediction that there’s not “going to be a need for a Covid vaccine market forever”, given the Herculean effort they continue to put into maintaining that market through constant advertising for an endless series of annual boosters that everyone has to be jabbed with
You really need to stop the nonsense about there never was a Covid virus. It is just a Corona virus. Corona viruses were first identified in the 1960’s. It is not a modern PR scam. The Covid pandemic was an easy sell not because the virus did not exist but because Corona viruses are so common. Over 46 variations on the virus have been identified.
The issue you need to attack is firstly using PCR tests as a detection system. With such as common virus you will nearly always get a positive. And secondly fake vaccines.
The vaccines did not protect people from the severity of disease as you claim. A study in NZ in 2024 showed that the people hospitalized with covid had the same vaccination status as the general population. ie. The vaccine had no effect.
What I have tried to tell people for several years is that if you base a vaccine on a proteo-glycan antigen then it will inevitably fail. That is the case for all the covid vaccines.
Exactly. The jabs have even been shown to increase a recipient’s chances of infection, as well as diminish T-cell immunity.
The Covid injections did not increase the susceptibility to “infection” of those injected. It ruined their immune systems and increased the overall pro-inflammatory response, the latter of which caused the respiratory symptoms. No “virus” needed.
The PCR is not a “test” for a “virus” at all – you’d need the actual isolated virus as reference, of which there is none. At all. Anywhere in the world. Of ANY “virus”.
“It should be crystal clear why virologists cannot find their “virus” directly within the fluids.
Even though we are told that we are filled to the brim with “viruses,” the particles chosen to represent the fictional threat do not actually exist within us and must be created using very specific recipes in a lab.
Virologists must throw in various additives that proceed to kill the cell so that they can then misinterpret the resulting random particles from amongst the cellular debris as the culprit, when in fact, it was the toxic conditions of the experiment itself which allowed the virologists to conjure up their ideal boogeymen. This has created an unfalsifiable premise in that they are allowed to excuse away the fact that there is no direct visual evidence of the “virus” within the fluids prior to the culture taking place.
Virologists get to claim that’s just not the way that “viruses” work. The script calls for a host cell that can be poisoned and killed by the virologist in order to create the picturesque masterpieces seen via electron microscopy. For some strange reason, it must be a foreign animal or cancer cell rather than cells from the actual host the sample is taken from in order for the “virus” to replicate and be visualized.
This fictional narrative, explaining away the lack of direct evidence of the presence of the “virus” within the host fluids, does not work without this unfalsifiable premise, and if the fraudulent cell culture practice goes away, so too does the “virus.”
Thus, the only way the “virus” will ever be observed is after the cell culture experiment takes place, and it will never be seen in a purified and isolated state.”
Where’s the “Virus?” Missing Since: Forever.
– By Mike Stone – @ Global Research – Also: ViroLIEgy Newsletter (Substack)
__________
A believer of the virus religion. Didn’t you get the memo ? We do not believe in your imagined entities here.