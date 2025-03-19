Let’s talk about…the JFK files released!
"Promises made, promises kept!" is the battle cry of the MAGAs right now, but was this a promise worth keeping?
Last night Donald Trump’s administration released two-thousand files, totaling over 60,000 pages, pertaining to the assassination of President John F Kennedy.
You can read them all here.
The files are in seemingly no order, with no index or search system, so combing through them will take a while.
The National Archive press release claims these are “all records previously withheld for classification”, but that’s then admit that’s not technically true [emphasis added]:
In accordance with President Donald Trump’s directive of March 17, 2025, all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released. The National Archives has partnered with agencies across the federal government to comply with the President’s directive in support of Executive Order 14176. As of March 18, 2025, the records are available to access either online at this page or in person, via hard copy or on analog media formats, at the National Archives at College Park, Maryland. As the records continue to be digitized, they will be posted to this page.
This is only the digitized ones, the undigitized ones are all available as well, you just have to go to the national archives in Maryland to see them. They’ll put those on the internet too, just as soon as they’re done digitizing them. Honest
Of course, the process of “digitizing the records” and the weeks it’s expected to take “historians and experts” to go over the files keeps the narrative open. They can add new files as they see fit to steer the conversation.
So far the media coverage has been exactly as you’d expect, with a quasi-religious repetition of the Official Story best exemplified by the pathetically predictable New York Times, where Adam Nagourney headlines simply:
Here’s what to know. (Oswald still did it.)
Propaganda so laughable you wonder if they’re really trying…and perhaps they’re not.
Social media reactions have been as you’d expect, too.
Republicans claim this is a case of “promises made, promises kept”. Democrats claim there’s no new information here, it’s just the same files Biden released with parts unredacted.
As is usually the case, it’s likely neither is entirely correct.
It’s possible this data dump is actually happening earlier than planned, an attempt by the Trump admin to win back some support after many of his base were alienated by his bombing of Yemen and continued support for Israel. There was, allegedly, a “24-hour scramble” to release the files, but that might just be a story designed to make Trump look chaotic.
Some of the “revelations” being discussed so far are really no such thing. For example, the idea that the CIA having hundreds of their agents inside the State Department is new information is ridiculous.
Although, the prominent and widespread discussion of potential CIA involvement is noteworthy.
In our prediction on the JFK files back in January, Kit wrote that…
It can’t be concrete declarations, because deniability – and therefore more debate – must be built in, but it will be enough to lend legitimacy to some of the milder or more fringe “conspiracy theories” in a way that fuels what will become a very public controversy.
And so far that seems to be bearing out, with unredacted mentions of both Israel and “Israeli intelligence services” already dominating the discussion:
CIA suppressed top officer James Jesus Angleton's connection to Israeli intelligence as shown by this newly unredacted JFK assassination records file.
Angleton had subverted JFK's policy of preventing Israel from acquiring nuclear weapons and was praised by Mossad head Meir… pic.twitter.com/68La055aZY
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 19, 2025
But what do you think?
- Does this release vindicate Trump’s anti-establishment reputation?
- Do you expect there to be any new or important information?
- Will there be any further releases?
- Will the CIA and/or Israel ever be officially blamed?
Discuss in the comments below.
Also, there’s a lot of information in 80,000 files, so if you find something interesting others may have missed, post it in the comments and we’ll try and add it to the main post.
Here’s a case of TAS (Trump Awareness Syndrome) for the blinkered believers:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/03/this-is-trumps-genocide-now/
Obama-Biden was best! Hillary was top.
Orange man bad.
“Safe and Effective”
“Promises Made. Promises Kept”
Who’s The Genius who comes up with these brilliant slogans ?
All you need to know in three or four words… Pure Genius !!!
Thinking made Convenient – like every thing else, these days…
https://covidsteria.substack.com/p/conspiracysteria-best-jfk-files-memes
Cosy as:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2025/03/googles-acquisition-of-israeli-cybersecurity-company-wiz-for-32-billion/
The FEDERAL RESERVE killed Kennedy…”with a little a little help from my friends”.
Was exactly like covid. The JFK event was staged and fake just like the moon landing and Donald assassination attempt.
absolutely he is no doubt living large in Antartica
Great weather for a convertible…?
When you say it was exactly like covid, was there a mass campaign to manipulate the world population into being injected by seriously dodgy lab juice after his brains had been blown over the road… Or did masses of people get caught up in the hysteria whipped up by the media machine and all of a sudden wouldn’t go out the house without wearing a mask?
I wasn’t aware of JFK’s assassination by the CIA being exactly like covid.. I can’t recall the Chinese being blamed for it either.. Please help me with the similarities??
Whilst exploring the realm of grand conspiracies you have to retain the ability to think critically.
He’s confused…
The CIA and Israel are responsible (same for 911), this will never be admitted to.
Zionism is the root cause of every evil…
“Zionism” is the ultimate scapegoat for the Atlantic-Anglosexon cabal.
You remember that weird occult shouting German leader with the little mustache? He was talking the same way:. not us, THEM!
Dunno about ‘every’, but they certainly have their grasping claws in a lot of pies.
Is there a difference between “classified documents”, and “previously
withheld for classification?”
The latter formulation indicates no “classified documents” have been
released…
I knew you were a Public Office Servant les online. You cant hide it. No chance.
So,
It’s a total coincidence that Bette Nesmith invented Tippex, or Paper White in USA, in 1958 and the CIA have had 60 years to liberally splash it around on “top secret” documents.
As her famous son said on record:
“I’m a believer”
🎶Hey, hey, WE’RE the monkeys🎶
So the CIA’s top concern was to delete and protect the identity of its controllers, and surely continues to do so. Surprise, this is not. Zionists direct the US war machine (and the West) on behalf of greater Israel and Jewish banksters, and have done so for decades. As such, blaming the CIA for JFK’s assassination and much else is now old hat; it was always a smokescreen, a limited hangout. Trump’s disgusting servitude to the genocidal Zionists will surely become more obvious and problematic following this revelation and others to come, as he surely realized it would. MAGA stands betrayed and divided. What’s Trump’s game? Is he really just Bibi’s servant? Or is it possible that he intends to support the Zionist mission until its logical and lethal conclusion, to fully expose and destroy the evil by taking them down with him? Will releasing the 9/11 files make impossible any further alliance with the Synagogue of Satan? One lives in hope.
https://www.kitklarenberg.com/p/exposing-britains-covert-war-on-yemen
all of these intelligence services are connected.. no one in nation governments can be trusted.
You can’t love um, you can’t trust um.
I don’t think they knew of, never letting a good crisis go to waste, back then, imagine where we’d be right now if they had acted like they do today.
Jim Garrison the former District Attorney for New Orleans (Oswald’s hometown) was the only person/organisation to actually investigate Kennedy’s murder. During that investigation he found that Oswald was arrested, by the Dallas police, 2.5 hours after the murder. They immediately carried out a cordite test to prove he had recently fired a gun. IT WAS NEGATIVE.
After that the FBI took over and removed all evidence from Dallas.
He did have quite a few connections to the building, but the route was changed at the last minute bringing them past the plaza, so go figure.
Do they really think we are stupid enough to not realize that they have had enough time by now to bleach everything that might implicate the US “best” friend in the ME ?
…and if this opinion is anti-shitismitic, so be it, then I am a proud anti-shitismite.
FUCK THE ZIONISTS…is that direct enough?
I’m sticking with the Red Dwarf theory on JFK’s assassination.
https://youtu.be/W6naJ08Tskk?feature=shared
Cheeky buggers.
If my government still says it was Lee Harvey Oswald who did the jfk thing, then there is no reason to travel to the national archives in Maryland to confirm it.
Oswald did it because he was a Commie, wanted to be famous, and envied our values!.
ROTFL as I’m assuming your joking. You need to make that a little more obvious IMO
Top trolling!
Rather dry sense of humor…
If you’ve seen the video clip with the goons that were going to sit on seats above the boot being called off at the last moment and the astonished reaction of one of them, you don’t need to read any documents to know he was wacked by the secret service that were supposed to be protecting him.
https://dmatthews.org/video.html
Even though the car had those steps, it would have been difficult to balance yourself even holding onto the bars once they got up to speed and started making those unpracticed turns, nothing more embarrassing than an agent falling off the back of the presidential car during an event.
Like you, the agent was confused, but the the boss on the other hand, was not.