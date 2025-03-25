The Global Gang Running the World and Ruining Our Lives
Paul Cudenec
My understanding of the world in which we live has undoubtedly increased greatly since I wrote the material which formed the first of a series of compilations, Fascism rebranded: exposing the Great Reset, a selection of essays from 2018 to 2021.
In four subsequent volumes – The Great Racket: the ongoing development of the criminal global system; Converging Against the Criminocrats: Essays and Talks for the New International Resistance; Our Quest for Freedom and Other Essays and then Against the Dark Enslaving Empire! A condemnation of the global criminocratic conspiracy – my ongoing research allowed me to be increasingly specific in my descriptions of the global entity whose existence was rendered so visible by the 2020 Covid coup.
My new book, The Global Gang Running the World and Ruining Our Lives, drawn from material originally published online in the second half of 2024 and the start of 2025, further advances this process to the point that, I respectfully submit, there can be no further doubt about the nature and identity of the criminocracy.
The truth revealed in nearly 500 pages is not one that is easy to swallow or that sits comfortably with the “consensual” view of the world that has been deliberately manufactured by the ruling cabal.
But it is one which, once seen, cannot be unseen, and which is of such pressing importance that no person of good conscience could not make every effort to share it with as many others as possible.
In the first of these essays, The two-way mirror of oppression (August 9, 2024), I look at the concealment and control that have been created to hide and maintain the unacceptable reality of our enslavement to the global gang: “This horizontal mirror acts against our interests in, appropriately enough, two ways. It allows the ruling mafia to spy on every detail of our lives and it hides that same mafia from view. There are no two ways about it, some mirrors are meant to be smashed!”
In Change for the better? (August 16, 2024) I lament the way in which the system, while pushing its own nefarious type of “change”, has trained people to be afraid of the one kind of change we really need, which is to rid ourselves of its machineries of domination and reclaim our freedom.
I write: “There is nothing scary about the prospect of turning our backs on global centralisation, on the military-industrial complex, on data-harvesting and surveillance, on Big Pharma and the World Bank, on lithium mines and nuclear power stations.
“There is nothing scary about scaling down our societies, growing our own food, educating our own children, creating our own cultures, defining our own needs, nurturing our own values, living to the deep and slow rhythms of the Earth that bore us”.
Several people have subsequently told me that The strange career of Samantha Cohen (August 21, 2024) was a real eye-opener for them.
The story of one woman’s astonishing professional life, although of little importance itself on the grand scale of things, leads one to wonder whether this was a purely individual affair or whether she was, all along, working on behalf of a certain entity with the muscle to place her in such key and varied posts at the heart of the British monarchy and government and of international industry. As I ask: “What sort of world would that mean we are living in?”
In Authenticity: a quality to defeat quantity (August 28, 2024) I complain: “Everything in our society has to serve the hunger of one sole god – Mammon. Value has been replaced by price, creation by consumption, quality by quantity”.
And I urge: “Let’s declare ourselves to be partisans for life itself and for the victory of its affirming authenticity over the grim grey forces of artifice and death!”
The corruption is real and sickening (September 3, 2024), which later became the basis of a much-viewed video, provides further stones for people to look under, if they are unconvinced of the utterly rotten state of our society.
I warn that we are ruled by a mega-organisation which does not aim to do good for us or for our world, which is why it has to take such pains to conceal its existence and its activities. “It is an unimaginably vast, ruthless, greedy, destructive crime syndicate which has grabbed global control by means of lies and usury, blackmail and bribery, manipulation and murder”.
The spirit of Sophia is an essay published in several parts (from September 12, 2024), based on my reading of a book called The Heavenly Country. I suppose that the religious-mythological concept of sophiology may seem obscure to some readers, but in fact it takes us to the heart of what we are facing today.
I relate, for instance, how Sophia apparently came to a 17th century English mystic in a vision and warned her of “the Dragon and the Beast, with all his horned power… which the whole World hath worshipped and admired”.
She said that this vile entity “hath long had his Time, to impose strange Laws, and Injunctions and hath been in Universally obeyed” and declared that “Sorceries, Witchcrafts, and Deceits have worn out many Generations, who was ignorant of the Depths of this subtle Serpent” and had tricked them into accepting “this false usurped Power and Authority”.
I am in overlapping territory with Life philosophy, another multi-part essay which appeared online from October 14, 2024.
This looks at the inspiring work of neglected German philosopher Ludwig Klages, who said that modern advances in science, and other fields of learning, “serve only Capital” and warned: “Only a few people have become aware of the real existence of this Mammon which is taking hold of humankind as a tool with which to eliminate every form of terrestrial life”.
In Industrialism is a manifestation of evil (October 28, 2024) I ask: “Do we want industrialism to continue its cancerous growth until it has killed everything and everyone? Do we want the Evil of artifice and destruction to prevail over the Good of nature and life? Or is it time to think again, to dare to imagine a quite different future?”
Vote for Nobody! (November 1, 2024) is a very short contemporary updating of long-standing anarchist wisdom, in which I advise: “Nobody will stop arming Israel. Nobody will restore power to the people. Nobody will challenge the power of the central banks. Nobody will stop the systematic theft of your collective wealth. Nobody will defy the evil global criminocracy. Vote for Nobody!”
The stench of the system is fairly long piece, published from November 4, 2024. The three parts, based on three books I had just read, are like three spotlights illuminating one object from different angles.
One has to take a step back to understand what one is looking at – or to identify the odour of the corruption one is smelling, to use the language of the article itself.
In exploring whether we can identify an “underlying continuity” between totalitarian regimes of the past and neoliberal states today, I find myself, yet again, faced with the name “Rothschild”.
After this informative dip into recent history, I return to the contemporary world with Amsterdam, gaslighting and the horrible truth (November 13, 2024).
Here I take a look at the astonishing claim, made by the Israeli state and echoed by media and political leaders/puppets across the world, that some minor street fighting provoked by racist Tel Aviv football supporters in the Netherlands amounted to an anti-Jewish “pogrom”.
I remark: “The obvious mis-match between the words of the global ruling class and the reality on the streets of Amsterdam woke up many more people to the fact that something is badly wrong with our world.
“Having always succeeded in hiding their nefarious activities with endless fakery, the criminocrats have arrogantly gone too far. The fog of deceit has cleared and the horrible truth about their corrupt and violent global domination is now there for all to see”.
In Terrorism and the demonocracy (November 19, 2024) I judge that the authorities’ use of the word “terrorism” and their deployment of “anti-terrorism” measures against dissidents is extremely twisted.
I write: “Defined as ‘the use of violence against non-combatants to achieve political or ideological aims’, actual terrorism seems to me to have most obviously been deployed by the likes of the British empire, Nazi Germany, the US empire or Israel – and, yes, I am very comfortable with bracketing them together in this way”.
I conclude that the term criminocracy is not really strong enough to describe the nature of the child-slaughtering global imperialist mafia, with a more appropriate term being demonocracy.
With Truth, essence, knowledge and light (November 25, 2024) I take a trip into the past in search of inspiration, namely through the metaphysics of Persian mystic Shihab al-Din Yahya Suhrawardi.
I explain: “It is as if he had one foot in the past of Greek, Persian and Egyptian gnosis and the other stepping out towards the future, with his outstretched hand clasping a precious scroll of inherited universal knowledge that he is inviting us to take from him and communicate to 21st century humankind.
“As the darkness of modern Evil increasingly blocks every last chink of divine light from penetrating this degraded world, we certainly have great need of Suhrawardi’s timeless illumination!”
Primeval freedom, the anarch and the anarchist (November 29, 2024) homes in on Ernst Jünger’s novel Eumeswil, on the basis of which I compare and contrast the writer-philosopher’s understanding of anarchists, and his alternative proposal of anarchs, with the outlook of those today proclaiming themselves to be anarchists.
I declare: “For me – and, I would say, for the classical anarchist viewpoint – individual freedom is not something that is opposed to the collective well-being, but is an essential aspect of it.
“Individual and collective happiness depend on each other; they fit together like the yin and yang of the familiar Taoist symbol. No community can be free if all the individuals within it are not free and no individual can be free if he or she lives in a community that is not free”.
The contents of The single global mafia: The Rockefeller Foundation’s multiple links to Zionism and military-industrial-financial neo-imperialism (December 9, 2024) will already be familiar to the thousands of people who have downloaded the free pdf booklet, as well as reading the articles online.
But, as with The False Red Flag, an earlier 2024 booklet to be found in Against the Dark Enslaving Empire!, I think it deserves to exist in the real world, within a printed book, and so I have included it here.
It’s an in-depth examination of the members of the Board of Trustees at the Rockefeller Foundation which absolutely confirms, with much telling detail, what I have been saying about the criminocracy.
I conclude: “It is plain that the Rockefeller entity, as reflected by the profiles of its president and the trustees of its Foundation, is not in the least distinct from the Rothschilds’ empire. It is part of it. They are the same thing.
“What is revealed by following the threads of the activities and affiliations of these 14 individuals is a single interlocked web of exploitation and control, implicated in the Zionist genocide in Palestine and intent on profiting from a vast wave of industrial imperialism in Asia, Latin America and, in particular, Africa. There is only one global mafia and here we have seen its ugly face all too clearly”.
Stickergate and the crumbling of the system (December 25, 2024) is a piece of satire, published on Christmas Day, and purporting to relay part of a historical account published in 2052 referring to events just before the “Great Uprising”.
The historian-of-the-future tells of an incident representing an important milestone in “public awareness and rejection of Rothschildian industrial-financial-political domination which, as we will see, led not just to the ignominious collapse of the British government but ultimately to the crumbling of the entire globalist system”.
For one people’s resistance! (January 1, 2025) is a short piece for The Acorn marking the start of a new year, in which I write: “The one people’s resistance that will rise against the single global mafia will not be some kind of top-down organisation – if any such thing ever emerged it would undoubtedly be yet another false-flag device manufactured by the criminocracy itself.
“Instead, it will be a very broad grassroots phenomenon, a ‘something in the air’, a wave of popular indignation and revolt gaining spiralling momentum as it surges forth across the world”.
The British population is under attack (January 1, 2025) is an article in the same bulletin which focuses on new UK prime minister Keir Starmer and his sinister globalist agenda.
I write: “Not only is his regime clearly not too bothered about the well-being of ordinary Britons – as opposed to Ukrainians or Israelis – but it is looking as if it actively wants most of them dead!”
Rarely has the reality behind the global mafia been made so clear to me as when I was doing the research for The truth about Davos (January 17, 2025).
Starting from enthusiastic accounts of the Friday evening Shabbat dinner which is apparently the concluding highlight of the annual WEF shindig in Switzerland, I followed threads which revealed very close complicity, to put it mildly, between the Davos conspiracy and global Zionism.
And if anyone is wondering if this means I am now questioning the accuracy of the title of my 2020 essay ‘Klaus Schwab and his Great Fascist Reset’, the answer is a resounding “no”!
Modernisation means pillage and profit (January 31, 2025) is a study of French politics and society in the decades after the Second World War, but its lessons apply equally to any corner of the contemporary world.
In a wave of propaganda promoting industrial development, anything traditional or rooted in the past was depicted as bad, old-fashioned, out-of-date and in need of being swept aside by the steel broom of “progress”.
To advance this cause, what has been described as a “spider’s web” of influencers was set up, quickly occupying key roles in the civil service, academia and the media.
Involvement from outside the country is clearly visible and among the organisations known to have funded this profit-seeking “change” agenda, this globalist resetting of traditional French life, was none other than our old friends the Rockefeller Foundation.
I gained great personal insight from re-reading ten years’ worth of The Acorn, the online bulletin which I edit on the Winter Oak site.
Some idea of what these might be can be gained simply by glancing at the subheadings for the various sections of A decade of dissent: 10 years and 100 Acorns (February 6, 2025): Enemies of modernity; Against corporate dictatorship; Parasites in power; Resistance and psyops; The violence of the system; We are the 99%!; Tide turning, fog lifting; Defying the global psychopaths; Smears and revelations; Zionism and the criminocracy; The struggle goes on.
When I had finished compiling this retrospective, which turned out to be much more comprehensive and in-depth than I had originally foreseen, I sat down and wrote, in pretty much one take, the final article featured here, Zisglom (February 6, 2025).
This piece is – like the book as a whole – not just a summary of what I learned during 2024 and 2025, nor of what I have written about for the last ten years or so, but of everything I have read, seen, heard, experienced and pieced together through many decades of fighting a series of seemingly separate battles against what I now know to be various hideous heads of the same vile global hydra.
The essays in the book can all currently be found online, but with the increasing censorship of the internet, this may not continue to be the case. You can keep your own copy of the contents by downloading The Global Gang for free here or by buying a printed copy here.
I do appreciate the focus — “bad” people in power running the world. But is everyone else as innocent, uncomplicit and “good” as the argument implies? Whose actions empowered Gates, Bezos, Musk, etc through effectively “voting” for them (or investing in them) through their unquestionable consumption preferences? Of course it is great to have bad people arond to be blamed for everything — to avoid consideration of our own rather relative “goodness”. And, sad to say, the good guys dont seem to have a Plan B on which they can agree — other than to ensure that the Plan A of the bad people gets stopped. Of course this argument is itself quite unacceptable to good people. Is it the good gys who are bad, and the bad guys who are innocently doing their exploitative thing — exploiting whatever they can?
Global
Synchronicity?
Paul’s piece has some similarities with Chris Hedges latest:
https://scheerpost.com/2025/03/24/chris-hedges-surrendering-to-authoritarianism/
While bemoaning the assault on the ELITE higher education system, Chris ignores the roots of the problem.
Paul exposes them.
Very interesting, what he’s not saying.
demonizing does not offer any constructive path to a better system, it just turns the world into a battle between Us and Them in which all’s fair if it serves Our aims, but who are We anyway?
I’ll admit that it’s in some sense better to talk about Demons, rather than any particular social, economic, ethnic, national or political group or institution, since history is full of revolutions that, after achieving their goal of destroyed the hated oppressors, more or less immediately erected some equally dismal apparatus of control
so the problem definitely does seem to transcend those epiphenomena, chattel slavery, absolute monarchism, fascism, capitalism, and instead have its roots in a more fundamental level of human nature, which we could call “demonic”, if we understand this idea in a Neoplatonic or Jungian way, as a sort of shadowy archetype living in our collective unconscious, a part of us all, huddled masses or one percent of the one percent, and not in the Wrath of a Christian God sense, since the last thing we need is to march off on a crusade in search of the Devil’s minions
Thank you for this. And awesome overview for the book… Can’t wait to dig into it.
Best regards
Dominus Owen Markham
Thanks a lot for your work.
Hand clap from me for the clear mention of
Rothschild and Rockefeller
The first of those names was once well known to the British public, so much so that it featured in a popular satirical magazine and bawdy music hall ditties. Now days even some people purporting to tell it how it is will skirt around the top tier of the global (Khazer?) mafia, To avoid an “anti-semetic” witch hunt?
Palestinians are among the real modern semites and who’s arrayed against them?
I coined the term demonocracy/demoncracy quite a few years back, but I’m very pleased to share it because IT’S THE TRUTH. I believe I have a song featuring it in the title, and anyway I pray against the demonocracy specifically every day.
‘May they be confined and disempowered.’
Corparasites is my humble contribution.
Somehow I thought this was going to name names. Of the Global Gang that Rules the World.
Probably because he doesn’t know and neither do we. The true controllers are an unknown entity.
Therefore, we can speculate:
We know lots of the frontmen, puppets and minions and some of the bigger names such as new money Rothschilds and Rockefellers (both third tier bloodlines) who are named by Paul Cudenec. In addition, there are the higher ranking bloodline families, comprising the top tier and the second tier (Black Nobility and the Papal bloodlines), not mentioned that much these days.
Next, there is the ubiquitous Crown Corporation (not the British Crown) which is where City of London, Vatican and Washington DC fall under as sub-corporations which together make up the Holy See.
Now, all of the above could only be partially true and then there could be something totally unknown that they all answer to, which is moving into the metaphysical. This raises questions regarding the nature of this realm, that is beyond the remit of this website for most people.
Most of that stuff I never heard of. What is it?
People in positions of authority and force attempting to assuage their Love-less lives.
We should pity them.
Life shines and sparkles all around them as they rage against their own emptiness.
Ignorant pricks.
“For me – and, I would say, for the classical anarchist viewpoint – individual freedom is not something that is opposed to the collective well-being, but is an essential aspect of it.“Individual and collective happiness depend on each other; they fit together like the yin and yang of the familiar Taoist symbol. No community can be free if all the individuals within it are not free and no individual can be free if he or she lives in a community that is not free”.
Absolutely. This perception defies the modern false binaries that bamboozle casual observers and reiterate solidarity amongst humanity as the long lost default norm we must get back to. Too much cynicism about the default nature of human beings is a deadly virus to overcome. It exists in Christianity’s original sin projections upon our cave walls, casting humanity into a ditch of guilt.
Would Universe create a sentient physical expression of itself that was designed to self destruct because it sees itself as evil? Imho, no. This idea is as ridiculous as the idea of original sin that keeps humans on their knees before the arrogant, truly evil without conscience, psycho-sociopaths “parents” we allow to make decisions for us.
Thank you Paul. I continue to be inspired by your insights and intent to manifest a liberated humanity free to live a personal and communal life of joy and spirit. Bless you!
[And I’m buying your book to read and go in my library to pass along to others.]
Can Paul Cudenec comment on Rene Guenon and his connections to the Martinist order and Evola. As explained here http://visupview.blogspot.com/2015/08/propaganda-due-strange-and-terrible.html :
“What is beyond a shadow of a doubt, however, is that Reghini was one of the individuals chiefly responsible for pointing Evola towards the works of Guenon. Initially Evola was unimpressed by the French man’s work, but by the 1930s Guenon would wield a considerable influence over Evola’s philosophy. And behind this influence is the specter of the Martinist Order, which Guenon was directly involved with and which Evola may have been indirectly influenced by via Reghini. It is highly probable that both Guenon and Evola also had some familiarity with the Ancient and Primitive Rite of Memphis-Mizraim from their occult mentors as well.”
A grievous error threads its way through every essay thumbnailed here. Namely, that those who “rule” are bad but those who are “ruled” are good.
Those “ruled” have far more in common with those who “rule” than with any who seek to point out the essential evil (though I would call it insanity) of the system.
As I’m assuming Mr. Cudenec already knows, globalism is not a new phenomenon. The only thing new about it is the inclusion of the entire globe and not just a part of it once thought to be the entire thing (assuming of course that we really have finally charted the entire globe).
Getting back to people, everything that happens, regardless who suffers, manages to profit just enough of the majority to ensure their continued allegiance.
Those – and they are legion – who constantly demand solutions and not just problems to be solved (never mind that some problems – like death – are unsolvable) always shy away from the one and only therefore the best solution: wait a million years and hope humanity evolves away from its current preoccupation with pursuing a “better life.” Ask for a better life and the psychopaths will come calling with just what is needed – which always involves taking what other have and giving a little of it to whomever asked. And keeping the rest for themselves of course.
For the most part that is because they have more to lose than knowingly gain by risking a change.
That applies equally to those who are wealthy or comfortably off as to those living on benefits (welfare). Those in the first two categories may have achieved it through inheritance, marriage, theft or sheer hard work and are therefore beneficiaries of the system and feel no need to rock the boat. Those receiving all types of social security benefits are dependent on the system to pay them, so also have a vested interest to remain within it.
The Plandemic demonstrated that amply – by throwing peanuts at monkeys eg furlough, Work from Home etc. that people will consent to most anything. Also, welfare payments continued to be paid unimpeded throughout the time.
Until people have nothing to lose or as close to it, then they will continue to accept their lot in life.
That is the reason I have stated previously, that an uncontrolled financial/economic collapse of the system and not a controlled demolition would be a wake-up call for many. If welfare benefits, pensions and salaries could not be paid and the banking system declared a ‘bank holiday’ due to a systemic collapse, we would see fireworks very quickly.
‘Assuming of course that we really have finally charted the entire globe’. Assuming the world is a globe.
So what? You can download it for free so it’s pretty hard to argue the profit motive. What’s wrong with trying to get the word out? Isn’t that exactly what we should be doing?
Though I’m of the school that finds it a bit tacky to promote oneself, I don’t find it downright objectionable if what’s being promoted has merit.
Yes, I admire Mr. Cudenec’s work although sometimes I have the feeling that he is preaching in the desert. I cannot follow all the eventual solutions but the materials make an informative and pleasant lecture. There are probably too many anarchist systems of thinking (not that I know any of them) but I believe that every text drives a nail into the globalist coffin, merely by the sparks of conscience it creates.