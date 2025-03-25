My understanding of the world in which we live has undoubtedly increased greatly since I wrote the material which formed the first of a series of compilations, Fascism rebranded: exposing the Great Reset, a selection of essays from 2018 to 2021.

In four subsequent volumes – The Great Racket: the ongoing development of the criminal global system; Converging Against the Criminocrats: Essays and Talks for the New International Resistance; Our Quest for Freedom and Other Essays and then Against the Dark Enslaving Empire! A condemnation of the global criminocratic conspiracy – my ongoing research allowed me to be increasingly specific in my descriptions of the global entity whose existence was rendered so visible by the 2020 Covid coup.

My new book, The Global Gang Running the World and Ruining Our Lives, drawn from material originally published online in the second half of 2024 and the start of 2025, further advances this process to the point that, I respectfully submit, there can be no further doubt about the nature and identity of the criminocracy.

The truth revealed in nearly 500 pages is not one that is easy to swallow or that sits comfortably with the “consensual” view of the world that has been deliberately manufactured by the ruling cabal.

But it is one which, once seen, cannot be unseen, and which is of such pressing importance that no person of good conscience could not make every effort to share it with as many others as possible.

In the first of these essays, The two-way mirror of oppression (August 9, 2024), I look at the concealment and control that have been created to hide and maintain the unacceptable reality of our enslavement to the global gang: “This horizontal mirror acts against our interests in, appropriately enough, two ways. It allows the ruling mafia to spy on every detail of our lives and it hides that same mafia from view. There are no two ways about it, some mirrors are meant to be smashed!”

In Change for the better? (August 16, 2024) I lament the way in which the system, while pushing its own nefarious type of “change”, has trained people to be afraid of the one kind of change we really need, which is to rid ourselves of its machineries of domination and reclaim our freedom.

I write: “There is nothing scary about the prospect of turning our backs on global centralisation, on the military-industrial complex, on data-harvesting and surveillance, on Big Pharma and the World Bank, on lithium mines and nuclear power stations.

“There is nothing scary about scaling down our societies, growing our own food, educating our own children, creating our own cultures, defining our own needs, nurturing our own values, living to the deep and slow rhythms of the Earth that bore us”.

Several people have subsequently told me that The strange career of Samantha Cohen (August 21, 2024) was a real eye-opener for them.

The story of one woman’s astonishing professional life, although of little importance itself on the grand scale of things, leads one to wonder whether this was a purely individual affair or whether she was, all along, working on behalf of a certain entity with the muscle to place her in such key and varied posts at the heart of the British monarchy and government and of international industry. As I ask: “What sort of world would that mean we are living in?”

In Authenticity: a quality to defeat quantity (August 28, 2024) I complain: “Everything in our society has to serve the hunger of one sole god – Mammon. Value has been replaced by price, creation by consumption, quality by quantity”.

And I urge: “Let’s declare ourselves to be partisans for life itself and for the victory of its affirming authenticity over the grim grey forces of artifice and death!”

The corruption is real and sickening (September 3, 2024), which later became the basis of a much-viewed video, provides further stones for people to look under, if they are unconvinced of the utterly rotten state of our society.

I warn that we are ruled by a mega-organisation which does not aim to do good for us or for our world, which is why it has to take such pains to conceal its existence and its activities. “It is an unimaginably vast, ruthless, greedy, destructive crime syndicate which has grabbed global control by means of lies and usury, blackmail and bribery, manipulation and murder”.

The spirit of Sophia is an essay published in several parts (from September 12, 2024), based on my reading of a book called The Heavenly Country. I suppose that the religious-mythological concept of sophiology may seem obscure to some readers, but in fact it takes us to the heart of what we are facing today.

I relate, for instance, how Sophia apparently came to a 17th century English mystic in a vision and warned her of “the Dragon and the Beast, with all his horned power… which the whole World hath worshipped and admired”.

She said that this vile entity “hath long had his Time, to impose strange Laws, and Injunctions and hath been in Universally obeyed” and declared that “Sorceries, Witchcrafts, and Deceits have worn out many Generations, who was ignorant of the Depths of this subtle Serpent” and had tricked them into accepting “this false usurped Power and Authority”.

I am in overlapping territory with Life philosophy, another multi-part essay which appeared online from October 14, 2024.

This looks at the inspiring work of neglected German philosopher Ludwig Klages, who said that modern advances in science, and other fields of learning, “serve only Capital” and warned: “Only a few people have become aware of the real existence of this Mammon which is taking hold of humankind as a tool with which to eliminate every form of terrestrial life”.

In Industrialism is a manifestation of evil (October 28, 2024) I ask: “Do we want industrialism to continue its cancerous growth until it has killed everything and everyone? Do we want the Evil of artifice and destruction to prevail over the Good of nature and life? Or is it time to think again, to dare to imagine a quite different future?”

Vote for Nobody! (November 1, 2024) is a very short contemporary updating of long-standing anarchist wisdom, in which I advise: “Nobody will stop arming Israel. Nobody will restore power to the people. Nobody will challenge the power of the central banks. Nobody will stop the systematic theft of your collective wealth. Nobody will defy the evil global criminocracy. Vote for Nobody!”

The stench of the system is fairly long piece, published from November 4, 2024. The three parts, based on three books I had just read, are like three spotlights illuminating one object from different angles.

One has to take a step back to understand what one is looking at – or to identify the odour of the corruption one is smelling, to use the language of the article itself.

In exploring whether we can identify an “underlying continuity” between totalitarian regimes of the past and neoliberal states today, I find myself, yet again, faced with the name “Rothschild”.

After this informative dip into recent history, I return to the contemporary world with Amsterdam, gaslighting and the horrible truth (November 13, 2024).

Here I take a look at the astonishing claim, made by the Israeli state and echoed by media and political leaders/puppets across the world, that some minor street fighting provoked by racist Tel Aviv football supporters in the Netherlands amounted to an anti-Jewish “pogrom”.

I remark: “The obvious mis-match between the words of the global ruling class and the reality on the streets of Amsterdam woke up many more people to the fact that something is badly wrong with our world.

“Having always succeeded in hiding their nefarious activities with endless fakery, the criminocrats have arrogantly gone too far. The fog of deceit has cleared and the horrible truth about their corrupt and violent global domination is now there for all to see”.

In Terrorism and the demonocracy (November 19, 2024) I judge that the authorities’ use of the word “terrorism” and their deployment of “anti-terrorism” measures against dissidents is extremely twisted.

I write: “Defined as ‘the use of violence against non-combatants to achieve political or ideological aims’, actual terrorism seems to me to have most obviously been deployed by the likes of the British empire, Nazi Germany, the US empire or Israel – and, yes, I am very comfortable with bracketing them together in this way”.

I conclude that the term criminocracy is not really strong enough to describe the nature of the child-slaughtering global imperialist mafia, with a more appropriate term being demonocracy.

With Truth, essence, knowledge and light (November 25, 2024) I take a trip into the past in search of inspiration, namely through the metaphysics of Persian mystic Shihab al-Din Yahya Suhrawardi.

I explain: “It is as if he had one foot in the past of Greek, Persian and Egyptian gnosis and the other stepping out towards the future, with his outstretched hand clasping a precious scroll of inherited universal knowledge that he is inviting us to take from him and communicate to 21st century humankind.

“As the darkness of modern Evil increasingly blocks every last chink of divine light from penetrating this degraded world, we certainly have great need of Suhrawardi’s timeless illumination!”

Primeval freedom, the anarch and the anarchist (November 29, 2024) homes in on Ernst Jünger’s novel Eumeswil, on the basis of which I compare and contrast the writer-philosopher’s understanding of anarchists, and his alternative proposal of anarchs, with the outlook of those today proclaiming themselves to be anarchists.

I declare: “For me – and, I would say, for the classical anarchist viewpoint – individual freedom is not something that is opposed to the collective well-being, but is an essential aspect of it.

“Individual and collective happiness depend on each other; they fit together like the yin and yang of the familiar Taoist symbol. No community can be free if all the individuals within it are not free and no individual can be free if he or she lives in a community that is not free”.

The contents of The single global mafia: The Rockefeller Foundation’s multiple links to Zionism and military-industrial-financial neo-imperialism (December 9, 2024) will already be familiar to the thousands of people who have downloaded the free pdf booklet, as well as reading the articles online.

But, as with The False Red Flag, an earlier 2024 booklet to be found in Against the Dark Enslaving Empire!, I think it deserves to exist in the real world, within a printed book, and so I have included it here.

It’s an in-depth examination of the members of the Board of Trustees at the Rockefeller Foundation which absolutely confirms, with much telling detail, what I have been saying about the criminocracy.

I conclude: “It is plain that the Rockefeller entity, as reflected by the profiles of its president and the trustees of its Foundation, is not in the least distinct from the Rothschilds’ empire. It is part of it. They are the same thing.

“What is revealed by following the threads of the activities and affiliations of these 14 individuals is a single interlocked web of exploitation and control, implicated in the Zionist genocide in Palestine and intent on profiting from a vast wave of industrial imperialism in Asia, Latin America and, in particular, Africa. There is only one global mafia and here we have seen its ugly face all too clearly”.

Stickergate and the crumbling of the system (December 25, 2024) is a piece of satire, published on Christmas Day, and purporting to relay part of a historical account published in 2052 referring to events just before the “Great Uprising”.

The historian-of-the-future tells of an incident representing an important milestone in “public awareness and rejection of Rothschildian industrial-financial-political domination which, as we will see, led not just to the ignominious collapse of the British government but ultimately to the crumbling of the entire globalist system”.

For one people’s resistance! (January 1, 2025) is a short piece for The Acorn marking the start of a new year, in which I write: “The one people’s resistance that will rise against the single global mafia will not be some kind of top-down organisation – if any such thing ever emerged it would undoubtedly be yet another false-flag device manufactured by the criminocracy itself.

“Instead, it will be a very broad grassroots phenomenon, a ‘something in the air’, a wave of popular indignation and revolt gaining spiralling momentum as it surges forth across the world”.

The British population is under attack (January 1, 2025) is an article in the same bulletin which focuses on new UK prime minister Keir Starmer and his sinister globalist agenda.

I write: “Not only is his regime clearly not too bothered about the well-being of ordinary Britons – as opposed to Ukrainians or Israelis – but it is looking as if it actively wants most of them dead!”

Rarely has the reality behind the global mafia been made so clear to me as when I was doing the research for The truth about Davos (January 17, 2025).

Starting from enthusiastic accounts of the Friday evening Shabbat dinner which is apparently the concluding highlight of the annual WEF shindig in Switzerland, I followed threads which revealed very close complicity, to put it mildly, between the Davos conspiracy and global Zionism.

And if anyone is wondering if this means I am now questioning the accuracy of the title of my 2020 essay ‘Klaus Schwab and his Great Fascist Reset’, the answer is a resounding “no”!

Modernisation means pillage and profit (January 31, 2025) is a study of French politics and society in the decades after the Second World War, but its lessons apply equally to any corner of the contemporary world.

In a wave of propaganda promoting industrial development, anything traditional or rooted in the past was depicted as bad, old-fashioned, out-of-date and in need of being swept aside by the steel broom of “progress”.

To advance this cause, what has been described as a “spider’s web” of influencers was set up, quickly occupying key roles in the civil service, academia and the media.

Involvement from outside the country is clearly visible and among the organisations known to have funded this profit-seeking “change” agenda, this globalist resetting of traditional French life, was none other than our old friends the Rockefeller Foundation.

I gained great personal insight from re-reading ten years’ worth of The Acorn, the online bulletin which I edit on the Winter Oak site.

Some idea of what these might be can be gained simply by glancing at the subheadings for the various sections of A decade of dissent: 10 years and 100 Acorns (February 6, 2025): Enemies of modernity; Against corporate dictatorship; Parasites in power; Resistance and psyops; The violence of the system; We are the 99%!; Tide turning, fog lifting; Defying the global psychopaths; Smears and revelations; Zionism and the criminocracy; The struggle goes on.

When I had finished compiling this retrospective, which turned out to be much more comprehensive and in-depth than I had originally foreseen, I sat down and wrote, in pretty much one take, the final article featured here, Zisglom (February 6, 2025).

This piece is – like the book as a whole – not just a summary of what I learned during 2024 and 2025, nor of what I have written about for the last ten years or so, but of everything I have read, seen, heard, experienced and pieced together through many decades of fighting a series of seemingly separate battles against what I now know to be various hideous heads of the same vile global hydra.

The essays in the book can all currently be found online, but with the increasing censorship of the internet, this may not continue to be the case. You can keep your own copy of the contents by downloading The Global Gang for free here or by buying a printed copy here.