EVENT: “Uniting the Pro Freedom and Pro Palestine Liberation Left”

Real Left, formerly known as Left Lockdown Sceptics is holding a ‘Uniting the Pro Freedom and Pro Palestine Liberation Left’ conference on Saturday 3 May in central London.

The one-day event will bring together key campaigners and researchers from the UK and beyond to discuss the genocide in Palestine, (Syria and Lebanon) and its connection to the global techno-totalitarian agenda. Tickets start from just £15 and you can book now on Eventbrite or email: to pay cash on the day.

Israel’s genocidal attacks in Gaza drove a wedge through the freedom movement as many erstwhile allies of the oppressed lined up behind the Zionist cause.

As Israel’s AI-targeted bombs and weaponized drones continue to wreak apocalyptic levels of destruction on the bodies of children and civilians, the willingness of some anti-lockdown figures to endorse the slaughter in the name of the Zionist-imperialist propaganda machine reveals a feeble commitment to the genuine principles of class and human liberation.

The mass base of the movement, however, recognise a continuity between the repressive politics of Israel and those of lockdowns, mandatory vaccinations and the classist suppression of all individual freedoms so viscerally apparent in the Covid-19 event.

In the light of Fourth Industrial Revolution researcher Alison Mcdowell’s contention that: “artificial intelligence is the next settler colonizer. The takeover of life on the planet by AI is the next stage of erasure of potentially of all natural life”, the rallying cry of anti-genocide protestors everywhere, “we are all Palestinians!” has never been more salient.

We will be interrogating such themes, as well as hearing from some of the most dedicated and courageous campaigners for Palestinian liberation out there, at this one-of-a-kind event. The conference aims to educate, inform and help forge relationships and solidarity between those concerned with either or both inextricably interlinked issues.

Registration will open at 9.45am and the event will end by approximately 5.30pm with a 1 hour lunch break from 12.30-1.30, plus 1/2 hr coffee/tea break in the afternoon.

On the Palestine Liberation panel we present:

Yahya Abu Seido – As founder of the student Society for Palestine at UCU and lately the Association for Student Activism for Palestine, Yahya has been deeply involved in the student movement for disinvestment. He has a number of extended family members currently fighting for their lives Gaza, but beyond this personal connection, Yahya believes the Palestinian struggle for justice is one of universal relevance and concern to us all.

Dr Ang Swee Chai – Co-founder of Medical Aid for Palestinians, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Swee has undertaken multiple visits to Palestine to treat the wounded. She has authored a number of books including: ‘From Beirut to Jerusalem’ which documents her experience in Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon. She was awarded the ‘Star of Palestine’ by Yasser Arafat in recognition of her humanitarian work.

Yael Kahn – Israeli born anti-Zionist campaigner for 50 years, Yael grew up witnessing, and from the age of 19 working to end, the injustices and oppressions faced by Palestinians over many decades. She has recently attracted viral attention due to a sustained campaign of police harassment in response to her peaceful demonstrations with unapologetically anti-apartheid and genocide signs.

Our research focused talks of the day, with two of the three speakers coming specially from Europe to present, are as follows.

Anarchist, researcher, author and founder of Winter Oak publishing Paul Cudenec on: ‘Mapping out the Ideological Terrain of the Struggle Ahead Against the Criminocracy aka the Zio-Imperialist Mafia’.

Off-Guardian contributor, researcher and founder of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies Piers Robinson on: ‘Understanding Power Dynamics and Moving Beyond Divisions: Covid–19 through to Ukraine and Israel/Palestine’.

And via video presentation, ex-academic and author of ‘Covid-19: Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy’ amongst other works David A Hughes: ‘On Avoiding the Biodigital Concentration Camp’

Plus further contributions/special messages from Piers Corbyn, Chris Williamson, and Heather Brunskell-Evans.

There are a limited number of free places for those who otherwise would be excluded from participating [contact email].

Please consider sharing this post to help spread the word.