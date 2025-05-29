Crypto-Fascism, Inc.
CJ Hopkins
I miss the old-school neo-Nazis. You know, the skinheads with the swastika tattoos and the big Nazi flags on the walls of their living rooms. The Aryan Brotherhood-type neo-Nazis.
You don’t get neo-Nazis like that anymore.
These days, it’s all about the crypto-fascism.
Are you not familiar with crypto-fascism? All right, let me bring you up to speed.
Crypto-fascists are a particularly pernicious and pussified species of neo-Nazi. Unlike the old-school neo-Nazis, who at least had the courtesy to go around hollering Nazi slogans and heiling Hitler in public so that everyone knew that they were neo-Nazis, crypto-fascists are sneaky little cowards who pretend they aren’t neo-Nazis and hide behind pseudonyms and coded rhetoric.
Their natural habitat is the Internet, but they can adapt to almost any environment, creepy little chameleon-like cravens that they are.
They are generally more intelligent than your Aryan Brotherhood-type of neo-Nazis. They do not tend to festoon themselves with swastika- and SS bolt-tattoos or display any other kind of Nazi insignia, as doing that would negatively affect their ability to furtively slink around fomenting racial hatred like a cunning little weasels.
Of course, your more prominent crypto-fascists don’t hide behind pseudonyms and anonymous X accounts like a bunch of snickering little adolescent trolls. You might recognize the names of some of them, “alt right” creeps like Richard Spencer, Jared Taylor, Peter Brimelow, Andrew Anglin (although Anglin’s neo-Nazism isn’t exactly “crypto”), and European “Identitarians” like Martin Sellner and his wife Brittany, or Björn Höcke of the Alternativ für Deutschland party.
You can read up on all those creeps on your own. This isn’t an in-depth investigative piece about crypto-fascism and its creepy adherents. There are more than enough of those articles on the Internet.
No, the main reason I was moved to write about these creeps is that I have to believe that there is still a large number of my conservative readers who are not neo-fascists, and who do not want to be lumped in with neo-fascists, whether of the old-school or crypto-fascist variety. Despite the fact that I’m an old hippie-looking lefty, I am fond of my conservative readers. I respect them. And thus I hate to see them being preyed upon by crypto-fascists.
Which is exactly what is happening currently.
Now, before I go any further with this, I need to clarify a few points. Because I have written scores of satirical columns mercilessly skewering the mainstream media and paranoid liberals for fomenting mass hysteria over “the crypto-fascist menace.”
This mass hysteria was particularly pervasive during 2016-2020, when the Powers That Be were desperately trying to convince everybody that Trump was “Literally Hitler,” and that he was organizing an underground army of Russian-backed American neo-Nazis who were going to frontally assault the United States military and annihilate Western democracy, and so on.
This “Trump is the Return of Hitler” nonsense is just as silly now as it was back then. What we are witnessing, not just in the USA, but throughout much of the West, is not the return of fascism. It is the death throes of neo-nationalism.
The “populist” rebellion that began with Brexit and the rise of neo-nationalist parties in Europe, and that led to Trump’s election in 2016, and that continues to date, is like the violent thrashing of a swordfish on the deck of fishing trawler. The battle is over, but the swordfish doesn’t know it. So it’s going to keep thrashing around on the deck until it suffocates or someone puts a spike through its head.
I confess, I was a fan of that “populist” rebellion, or at least a sympathetic spectator. The neo-nationalist rebels were never going to stop or reverse the advance of global capitalism, but they were causing a ruckus, which was (a) not boring, and (b) waking some people up.
That “populist” rebellion is over. It isn’t dead, but it might as well be. Its energy and focus has been deftly captured and redirected away from the global-capitalist system that it could never accept that it was actually fighting … the system that is dissolving national borders and sovereignty, dissolving cultures, globalizing the labor force, and otherwise transforming the entire planet into one big valueless global marketplace in which everything and everyone is an interchangeable commodity.
What’s left of it, i.e., that “populist” rebellion, has been captured by Crypto-Fascism, Inc., an agglomeration of organized and unorganized forces—MAGA, the Musk Cult, the AfD, other far-right parties, online influencers, faux-libertarians, fake free-speech defenders, remigrationists, Holocaust revisionists, garden-variety bigots, and so on—which is redirecting people’s legitimate rage at the global-capitalist system into racial hatred.
Which, of course, is one of the oldest tricks in the book, i.e., capturing and refocusing the rage of an angry mob onto a convenient scapegoat. Mounting a rebellion against a totally decentralized globally-hegemonic power system, or any other power system for that matter, is hard. It requires a lot of work. It isn’t instantly gratifying. It is so much easier to take your anger out on whichever official scapegoat the system has provided for you, the Jews, the Muslims, the communists, the terrorists, the Covid-deniers, the illegal immigrants, or whoever.
And that’s where the crypto-fascists come in. Their mission is to harness and redirect the remaining life-force of that “populist” rebellion into reactionary pipe dreams and racial hatred, where it can’t do the system any actual damage. The “crypto” aspect is crucial to this effort, because the old-school neo-Nazis are out of fashion these days. It’s tough to get a decent-paying job with “the 14 words” tattooed on your neck, and your romantic prospects are extremely limited. Here in Germany, and in most of the rest of Western Europe, that old-school Nazi shit will get you arrested.
I want to leave you with a concrete example of what I mean by “crypto-fascism.” I’m going to use my old Internet “friend” Eugyppius. If you are not already familiar with Eugyppius, he is an anonymous German crypto-fascist and a frequent contributor to The Daily Sceptic. I am going to use Eugyppius as an example because (a) he is one of the more intelligent crypto-fascists, and (b) I was taken in by his shtick, and actually recommended him to my readers, which is kind of embarrassing, but there it is.
The way his crypto-fascist shtick works is that he publishes right-wing but normal-sounding commentary on German politics on his popular Substack and in The Daily Sceptic, much of which is highly intelligent and funny. He claims that he is a former professor who taught for some time at a US university. Whoever he really is, he’s an excellent writer, and his Substack and Daily Sceptic columns contain no sign of neo-fascism.
Here is what he sounds like on X.
Apparently, X is where Eugyppius feels comfortable expressing his personal deeply felt feelings about the “migroids” who are “desecrating” Germany’s “intimate rural areas.”
I was rather confused when I saw that tweet, as it didn’t sound like the Eugyppius I thought I had come to know from his Substack columns. It sounded like a textbook neo-Nazi. Which is a standard crypto-fascist tactic, i.e., the classic bait-and-switch.
Here’s another tweet, posted a few days later, likening non-Aryan immigrants to an “invasive species” of “insects” that need to be “eradicated.”
Or maybe I just misinterpreted Eugyppius’ enthusiasm for, you know, “gardening.”
That’s definitely a possibility. As Eugyppius and some of his fans have noted, I’m a paranoid old pearl-clutching boomer who is irrationally obsessed with Eugyppius.
Plus, there’s no such thing as “crypto-fascism.” Not really. It’s just a made-up word (like “neo-Nazism,” “racism,” and “anti-Semitism”) that leftoids use to try to cancel innocent non-neo-Nazi Aryan gardeners.
If you doubt that, well, just take it from Eugyppius, who has published this lengthy academic-sounding obfuscatory treatise on free-speech X.
As I said, I miss the old-school neo-Nazis.
Available wherever books are sold.
I’ve always thought of 1930’s style fascism as just street theater for the ‘rubes, nothing actually to do with fascism proper. This is far more insidious and pervasive. I learned about this at my mother’s knee since she was an active anti-fascist during the 1930s. What we don’t talk about when we talk “Nazis” is just how many people in (for want of a better term) the ruling classes were fascists or fascist sympathizers. The reason’s obvious — they share the common goals of an ordered society with a disciplined labor force, especially as the rules didn’t really apply to them. Their ideal was really a disguised form of feudalism where the classes knew their place and stayed there leaving the refined and cultured to advance civilization etc.
Subsequent history is well known but the most important lesson seems to be the one that’s most easily forgotten. We fought a war to get rid of a bunch of performative gangsters but the power behind the throne — the people that reached an accommodation with them (the industrialists, bankers and all the traditional class enemies of ordinary people) endured. Immediately after WW2 they retreated somewhat because of the need to combat communism — Public Enemy #1 — but as soon as they felt this was contained they were back, rehabilitated and unfortunately up to their old tricks and habits.
“The System” endures because of a sort of lottery. Woven into the fabric of society and its culture is the class system with the story line that there’s always room for some deserving commoner at the top. As we grow up we might call it a meritocracy but the reality is that the odds are stacked. Occasionally people wake up and notice this, demanding better, with the result that diversions are needed to control them, be it external threats, “the enemy within” or just straight out “Do it our way OR ELSE”. But this setup is ultimately doomed because its fundamentally unstable, it needs growth to survive, and the historical safety valve of a war really isn’t that safe of an option any more.
with 300 museums worldwide and 1000s of films and TV series endless books
and a prison sentence if you dare not believe it.
Western intelligentsia arguing about the paint on the deckchairs of the Titanic.
Nailed it again Mr. Hopkins. You have become the social equivalent to Michael Hudson’s excellent economic critiques of The System. Both of you guys are mandatory reading for any thinking Westerner.
———————————————–
My concern here is the truths avoided by these PTB’s bubbling pots of word-hate they keep spin-brewing. The “immigrants” are actually refugees from regions destabilized by the neo-colonialist West, mostly US. Soft wars prosecuted and facaded via “national security interests”. In other words, control and extraction of foreign resources for PTB profitable use. Meanwhile the documented, facilitated influx of their refugees provides cheap labor and/or economic disruption to further pound the resident working classes under a soul crushing system.
All of their circular topic false binaries, false conservative vs false liberal, keeps the public from identifying and pursuing the actual addressable facts that are indeed woven throughout their fraudulent system. All the problems and solutions are there waiting to be effectively designed and worked by humanity. The System’s control of the narrative is collapsing and their desperate cultivation of 360° crisis is becoming obvious. They have no solutions to their own suicidal proclivities. Time is near.
There’s nothing like blowing your own trumpet.
It’s a pity CJH hasn’t looked in more depth as to the reasons not only Eugyppius but many Germans, including a very large percentage of East Germans, feel so aggrieved by the open doors immigration policies of many German governments.
“..But the real tragedy lies in the way the history and society of East Germany was dealt with during the reunification process. Platzeck of the Social Democrats again: “Just imagine you’re from a society that completely disappears and there’s nothing left”.
This is exactly what happened to the East Germans. Customs from the Jugendweihe, a non-religious conformation ceremony for East German teenagers to traffic rules were abolished (although later both of these examples were later re-adopted).
East German organisations were rejected during the reunification on ‘ideological’ grounds but there was a failure to separate criticisms of communism from personal attacks on the way people in East Germany lived their lives.
From 1949, the East German people had learnt to make the best of and, in some cases, flourish in East Germany. For people who were born in East Germany, a divided Germany was all that they had ever known.
To have your customs, traditions, foods and culture first demonised and then abolished seems unnecessarily cruel. Platzeck says, “We tried to explain [to West German negotiation partners] that when a society takes on a new form with a small group joining a larger group, it’s important to include some elements or symbols from the smaller group for the sake of harmony.
That way the smaller group won’t feel like they’ve been overwhelmed and run over.
But there was nothing of the smaller group [East Germany] left in united Germany.”
The Tragedy of German Reunification – Lara Heitsch – the alternative
bigot
Always remember, the true foe is not the demands of “crypto-fascists”, “Democrats, “AfD” or Nigel Farage but government power, PERIOD. We need smaller, weaker, poorer government at every layer
The biggest risk factor in Germany today is PM Merz involving the Kyiv neo Nazis with the his long range Taurus missile, that can easily bomb Moscow.
Where will Putin’s reply land: on the Taurus factory in south Germany, on Merz’ location, on ….? As mad as demonic Dr. Strangelove. Thanks God Germany was not allowed to have its own nukes, now we understand it.
Many Western nations are currently aiding and abetting a Neo-Nazi dictatorship in Ukraine, such as the USA, Germany UK etc, if we applied the Nuremberg Laws – to the abettors – bearing in the mind the same nations are aiding a betting the Zionists, who are committing genocide in Gaza, (which is a kin to Nazism) many Western leaders, military men, politicians, and bought and paid for journalists etc, would be standing in the dock at the Hague.
As you rightly say many of the above are covertly Neo-Nazi in nature, they wear expensive suits and have SPADS to write their speeches – often they will even denounce Nazism, because at the time it suits their agenda, and even adheres them to voters and citizens – who maybe think that they’re not bad people, but bubbling underneath their devious veneer like appearance – lies their Neo-Nazi nature.
They say history often repeats itself – and a renowned WWII Russian General once said, or words to that effect – We have liberated Europe from Nazism – and they may never forgive us for it.
The Greens want to revoke AfD politicians’ basic rights.
German Green big shot Beli Onay has blocked ex German PM Schröder’s German bank account.
Old Stalinist Communism switch color from Red to Green in the BRD, but kept its totalitarian character behind the scenes.
The left-v-right civil war is a long-running spectacle, and a reliable lever for more and more censorship, coercion, central digital currency, etc CJ. The personage of “Trump”, or Mr Punch if you prefer, is the hate-figure for the left, along with Farage and “Tommy Robinson”. And Musk as scapegoat, though formerly loved by the tree-hugging Net Zero pronouns left.
I dignify neither left nor right with the capitalised first letter. What we are watching is the war of the top Vs the rest of us. It’s that simple.