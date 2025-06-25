3 Uncomfortable Facts about Israel’s War on Civilization that You Won’t Learn from Mainstream Media

And all this time you thought Israel was fighting something called “Hamas”! Poor dears, what else could you think, what with all the U.S. news outlets and “experts” and talking heads telling you the same thing?

But they lied.

They told you that Israel was fighting a “war.” They lied. What Israel is doing in Gaza isn’t a “war.” It’s a genocide.

They told you the carnage was only intended to affect the Middle East. They lied. They didn’t tell you that you could be among the casualties. That’s right: while Israel is piling dead bodies all over Gaza (not to mention Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iran), its leaders are planning to make American corpses, too, after they’ve hoodwinked Uncle Sam into waging their next Mideast genocide for them.

They told you not to worry: that it’s all under control. Again, they lied. They didn’t tell you that they have no idea how this will end – if it will ever end.

And now, as Washington, obeying the ever-present Israel lobby, has begun adding its own brand of “shock and awe” to yet another criminal assault in the Mideast whose direction it cannot control, they’re lying to you yet again.

So if you don’t want Iran to be the graveyard of human civilization, it’s time to face some uncomfortable facts about Israel’s war against all of us. It’s time to understand, without any evasions or equivocations, the sort of nightmare Israel is planning for the world.

Here are a few of the most crucial points.

1. This Is about Israeli Hegemony – with American Support

Israel is not “under attack.” Israel never faces a military threat unless it deliberately creates one – as it is doing now, in the hope of stoking a regional conflagration.

Don’t take my word for that, by the way. One of Israel’s most prominent military historians, Ze’ev Maoz, demonstrated in a magisterial study some years ago that all of Israel’s wars – with the possible exception of its “war of independence” in 1948 – were “wars of choice,” not of necessity. Israel attacked its neighbors because it wanted to, not because they endangered it.

And those, at least, were attacks on states. Today Israel only wages massacres (as in Gaza). So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that its terror campaign against Iran has demonstrated the usual priorities: apart from early strikes intended to block the prey from fighting back, Israel has largely targeted residential buildings – where it has killed children along with hundreds of adult civilians – and Iran’s much-needed civilian infrastructure.

And yes, folks, Iran’s nuclear program is a part of that civilian infrastructure. Iran has never built a single nuclear warhead, and repeated inspections of its nuclear facilities have shown again and again that it has had no intention of building an atomic weapon for at least some twenty years.

If Israel’s criminal assault has yielded any benefit, it’s the proof that Israel has been lying for decades about Iran “readying for war.” Israel has been readying an assault, all right – but Iran’s obvious vulnerability to the attack proved just how unprepared it was for a military encounter.

So what is Israel’s real goal? Anyone who follows the ravings of its officials knows by now that Israel is no longer content to murder helpless West Bank civilians or to torture more Palestinians in its dungeons. Even the Gaza genocide is only the first step toward a new sort of future.

What Israel wants now is to be the unchallenged regional hegemon, with no limits of any kind on its brutality. Iran wasn’t a threat to Israel because it was considering an attack on the Chosen State – it clearly wasn’t – but because its regional influence has long been something of a counterweight to Israel’s power to slaughter and terrorize as it sees fit. Determined to play the part of today’s Master Race, Israel’s leaders are determined to remove any remaining constraints on their violence.

This explains their unprovoked assault on Syria, their mass murder campaign via exploding handheld devices inside Lebanon, their vicious bombing campaign in Yemen – all of this in addition to the Gaza genocide, which aims to eliminate Gaza as a Palestinian enclave once and for all.

So remember: when Israel’s propagandists start the next round of whining for Western money to grease their killing machine, or when they demand American foot soldiers as conscripts in their latest aggression, you can be sure that the money you give – and the lives of your compatriots you may sacrifice – will bring no “peace” and will not protect anyone.

You will only be abetting the subjugation of an entire region to one of the most monstrous collection of trigger-happy gangsters the world has ever seen.

2. You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet

Donald Trump’s incoherent swagger over an illegal bombing raid that cost over $2 billion and put more American lives at risk than at any time since the neocon-inspired aggression against Iraq – blather so eerily reminiscent of Bush Junior’s “mission accomplished” pep talk aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in May 2003 – got just about everything backward.

Let me count the ways.

Trump claimed that the bombing had destroyed Iran’s nuclear weapons capability. That’s very unlikely. Iran has had plenty of time to remove uranium from those sites, and satellite imagery suggests the plants weren’t damaged beyond repair.

But the attack did destroy the last vestiges of the international nuclear regulatory system. No one, least of all the Iranians, can possibly take that system seriously again. And in its absence, it’s a safe bet that Iran will now start to build nuclear weapons. Its diplomatic options closed, it will have little choice: as the example of North Korea demonstrates, nukes are the only truly reliable deterrents to U.S. aggression. Instead of removing a nuclear threat, Trump has almost certainly created one.

Trump claimed that bombing three Iranian reactor sites removed a danger to Israel. In fact, there never was a threat to Israel – but you can bet your bottom dollar that there will now be a threat to Americans. In fact, the U.S. State Department has already confirmed this, warning “U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution.”

But it’s worse than that. Everything Israel and its American sponsor have done in the last two years – genocide in Gaza, reckless attacks in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, obstructionism at the U.N., bait-and-switch “negotiation” with Iran, piracy against a humanitarian vessel in international waters, not to mention wholesale suppression of truth-telling about any of the above – has shown the world that the Empire has no interest in international law or in civilized behavior. If you want to get its attention, you’d better kill someone – preferably a lot of someones.

Can we really expect Iran not to receive that message, now that the criminal gang that calls itself the U.S. government has singled out the Iranian people as its targets?

And notwithstanding Trump’s braggadocio, the hard fact remains that it’s a whole lot easier to start a war than to end one. Forget the much-ballyhooed “ceasefire”: Israel has already signaled its intention to violate it at will, just as it routinely violates the “ceasefire” with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

And when Iran retaliates – as it’s sure to do – it will probably have to act against all of its attackers, not only Israel. And then? The same criminal sycophants who sold Trump on the bombing in the first place will be tugging at his arm, whining that his friends will be so disappointed if he doesn’t throw just one more punch…and on and on that game will spiral while the corpses pile up and America’s entanglement deepens.

Because, you see, Israel has no intention of ending its terror campaign, in Iran or elsewhere, until all possible opposition to its supremacy has been pulverized. Until then, its propagandists will be screaming for still more American violence from every “news” outlet in the West. And all the popularity Trump thinks he has purchased from the Israel-First crowd with one midnight raid will turn to contempt and disgust the moment he says “enough.”

Yes, I know: a society made up of cheerleaders for a genocidal campaign that has slaughtered Gaza’s civilians, decimated its residential housing and systematically obliterated its medical system – and is now reaching its macabre climax with the deliberate starvation of a million children – needs some world-class chutzpah to start posing as a victim in need of military support when its violence finally provokes a bit of genuine resistance.

But anyone who doesn’t expect that kind of performance from Israel and its mouthpieces abroad doesn’t yet know them.

So Trump and the U.S. are likely to find themselves locked into a vicious cycle from which there is no easy escape. If history is any guide, the U.S. may be tens of billions of dollars poorer, and deep into bereavement over young soldiers sacrificed in one more ugly Mideast war, by the time the public tires of spending its lifeblood in the interest of Jewish supremacism.

Better stop that cycle before it starts.

3. It’s Not Just Israel We Have To Resist

I guess it’s implicit in what I’ve already written, but I’ll spell it out: anyone who wants to resist Israel must contend with its army of propagandists around the world (I would call it a “fifth column,” but its power is so insolent that it makes no effort to conceal itself), without which the Holy State’s extravagant crimes could never happen.

These bloody sycophants are a diverse lot – they include neocons, Muslim-haters, Iran war hawks, old-fashioned imperialist racists and a whole lot of evangelical Christians – but the tip of the spear of the propaganda machine is a very successful Jewish lobby, one that operates with impunity because calling it what it is invites political immolation.

Now, I do not want to be misunderstood. By no means do all Jews support Israel’s crimes, and a great many actively oppose them. Members of the tiny but determined Orthodox Jewish group Neturei Karta march bravely with other protesters against Israel’s genocide (bravely, because their dress makes them easy to identify and they are targets of particularly intense vitriol from Israel-supporting Jews); meanwhile, secular Jewish activists like CODEPINK’s Medea Benjamin were among the most vocal critics of Israel’s crimes even before the latest round of atrocities. And there are more where those came from.

But the fact remains that virtually every prominent Jewish organization, lay or religious, ostentatiously backs Israel’s crimes and is doing its level best to whip up hysteria among the rank and file. Not only that: Israel’s propagandists persistently conflate their master’s depredations with the interests of the Jewish “community” and its alleged fear of “anti-Semitism,” a political parlor trick that, however transparently cynical, generates very little resistance from organized Jewry.

So there’s no point in trying to resist Israel’s assault on civilization unless we’re prepared to identify, and to criticize, a Jewish lobby that is making that assault possible. We can no longer afford to be intimidated into silence by billionaire Jewish supremacists who have scuttled academic freedom at America’s premiere universities and purchased the disloyalty of much of our federal legislature. We need to call those bigots and warmongers what they are – and to stand firm when they begin slandering us as “anti-Semites.”

When it comes to Mideast policy, if what are effectively foreign agents in high places – think Chuck Schumer, Ted Cruz, Elise Stefanik, John Fetterman, just for instance – are prepared to take their marching orders from the Jewish lobby (and they are), what sense does it make for the rest of us to pretend that there isn’t any such thing?

Years ago, former senator James Abourezk told the Council for the National Interest about the machinations of Israel’s U.S. operatives, whose dirty work extended even to murder:

I’m an eyewitness to what the Lobby does to Members of Congress…. I was threatened, marginalized, attacked, lied about, among other matters in an effort to silence my criticism of Israel’s policies…. At one time Bob Cordier, from the Washington FBI office, called me to tell me that, during the investigation into Alex Odeh’s murder (Alex was one of my staff people) the FBI had uncovered a “plot” on my life. Not a threat, but a plot, but, he said it’s OK now, as the guy who intended to murder me had now gone back to Israel.

[…]

I once offered an amendment to a bill that would cut off American money for any country violating the human rights of their people. Before anyone would vote, I was asked during debate “whether the amendment would apply to Israel.” When I said “no” I would get that person’s vote.

Here was a first-hand account, printed in 2012, of some breathtaking criminal activity undertaken in full view of the U.S. Senate: the murder of a Senate staffer, a plot to murder the senator himself, legislators bullied into placing a foreign power above their country’s laws.

Yet none of this – none – appeared in mainstream media, presumably out of fear that it would offend rich Jewish readers and richer Jewish advertisers.

And here we are.

So, with that history in mind, I have a piece of simple advice. If you want to keep your liberties more or less intact, your country’s government relatively treason-free and your world safe (well, as safe as reasonably possible) from a Mideast conflict that could trigger World War III, you had better – we had better – stop worrying less about what’s good for the Jews and more about how to stop Israel.

Before it stops all of us.

Michael Lesher is an author, poet and lawyer whose legal work is mostly dedicated to issues connected with domestic abuse and child sexual abuse. His latest nonfiction book is Sexual Abuse, Shonda and Concealment in Orthodox Jewish Communities (McFarland & Co., 2014); his first collection of poetry, Surfaces, was published by The High Window in 2019. A memoir of his discovery of Orthodox Judaism as an adult – Turning Back: The Personal Journey of a “Born-Again” Jew – was published in September 2020 by Lincoln Square Books.