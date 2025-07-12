Neo-Terminator

John was a shrew. He knew that ten years ago, when the Covid insanity started and everyone wanted him to get jabbed. But he just felt odd about it. It just didn’t seem right. So, he didn’t do it, and wow, did he get hell for that.

Everyone treated him so cruelly that he just couldn’t figure it out. It was about at that time he started doing some serious research. What started out as only an uncomfortable feeling about everyone scrambling to get some strange flu shot, began to pan out as a serious situation. More serious than he could imagine.

But John didn’t like being a victim, so he rolled with it.

He learned to keep his mouth shut when around the people who treated him cruelly. At first, he tried to inform them about what he had learned, but that caused these people to explode. So forget that. He didn’t have to change the world. So he stopped trying. He did worry about the people he loved who were jabbed, but they didn’t want to listen to him, and what is done is done—no point in shutting the barn door once the horse got away.

The years went by and John went about living his life. But things out there got worse. It wasn’t just Covid and the vaccine that were brought about by some weird incompetence or hysteria, it was deeper than that. John began to realize the problem came from an intentional effort to control the masses.

Covid and the vaccine were linked to authority gone mad—censoring of speech, the degradation of science and medicine, forcing people to wear masks, refusing medical treatment to the unvaxxed, bringing out digital IDs, restricting travel, the introduction of CBDCs, the list was endless.

Then he started to hear about intentional genocide—that all of this was a conscious effort to reduce the world population.

John wasn’t sure what to do about any of this. He knew from past experience that running around like Chicken Little, screaming “the sky is falling, the sky is falling!” was not only hopeless but probably wouldn’t end well for him (it didn’t for Chicken Little). He eventually found refuge and a sense of purpose, joining groups of people who saw things the same way he saw them.

This was not only comforting for him, but it also gave him an outlet to speak out and express his thoughts and viewpoints.

John had never been one to feel a need to speak out. As mentioned earlier, he backed off right away when the vaccines came out, when no one would listen to him. But he felt that things were really getting out of hand now, and although he never thought that speaking out would fix anything, he did believe a person had to stand up for what they believed.

John became rather well-known as a rebel and freedom fighter in his newfound circles of community. Although he never felt “normal” like he used to feel when the world was not as crazy, he at least felt like he was doing what he was meant to do.

Then it started to happen.

At first, it was very subtle, and John didn’t associate it with any sort of conscious wrongdoing. The first thing he noticed that he thought was rather odd was that his email stopped working like it used to. Emails he sent out didn’t make it to their destination, he would be told by friends that they sent him stuff he never got. Of course, at first, he just figured there was some technical glitch.

Then it became so common he got worried that the glitch had turned into a major electronic snafu. He created new email addresses through other third-party sources, and that worked for a while, but then the same thing started to happen with the new email accounts.

Then there were the phone calls, many times when he would place a service call to larger concerns—government, phone services, internet services—he would get the run around, which almost always ended in an abrupt hang-up. This happened so often he couldn’t make heads or tails of it. He started asking friends, “Does this happen to you, too?” Most said no, but a few said they were noticing the same sort of things.

He really got worried when his bank accounts started to get gummed up. One day $1,000 disappeared from his checking account. When he inquired about it at the bank, they told him he must have transferred the money somewhere without being aware of it. So he had to go through the frustration of being blamed for something he definitely did not do. Finally, they figured it out (or so it seemed) and said the money was fraudulently removed. Yet they never identified a specific person who committed the fraud. John also noticed strange credit card charges. Most of those he could take care of, but his efforts to deal with it started to drive him crazy. He felt he was becoming increasingly paranoid. Finally, he realized he was being targeted, or at least thought he was. But that made him feel even crazier.

This all went on for quite a while. Eventually about ten years had gone by since the first mention of Covid, which started it all. Most of the weird stuff he encounted was in the form of minor annoyances. But the fact these strange things were occurring with more frequency started to cause John to lose sleep. He felt like a man being continuously bitten by fleas, eventually the constant biting would cause him to jump off a bridge or something. Or maybe he would just get used to it, and slip into a dull form of living where nothing mattered to him anymore, bite after bite after bite.

One day, he started thinking about AI and robots.

He thought it was interesting that everyone in his circles were talking about the takeover of AI and the fear of Terminator-style robot machines taking over the world. He wondered if maybe all of that was a distraction. If the agenda was going to take over humanity with robots, why would it create them to look like humans—with a head, arms, and legs? Even AI art and AI writing were obvious. These were human endeavours that computers were “taking over.” It was very clear it was happening; the enemy, if one thought of it as such, was clear and obvious.

But what about the application of AI in places that were not so obvious?

Essentially, everything and anything could be “run” by AI systems programmed to do all this work in a very specific way. What about phone answering systems, what about banking, what about even doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies?

Speaking of pharmacies and hospitals, this story has a sad ending. John, unfortunately, did not fare too well. In fact, he died. He didn’t jump off a bridge because of excessive flea bites, driving him to suicide. He actually died rather mysteriously. After getting a routine prescription filled at his local pharmacy, he became very ill and was rushed to the hospital. Through routine examination, he was put on an IV and put into the intensive care unit. After a few days, he expired. “Death by unexplained circumstances,” read his death certificate, along with a plethora of medical jargon explaining what organs mysteriously failed and why he eventually succumbed.

Pharmaceutical dosing, manufacture, implementation to patients, as well as IV bags of saline (or whatever), drug administration in the hospital, life support, ventilators, etc., will eventually (if not already) be controlled by AI systems. As well as nearly everything else—banks, government access to social security, Medicare, car registration, gas stations (and of course electric cars), phones, ATMs, grocery store checkouts, digital ID stations, airports, etc. There will be nothing we can do that will not be monitored, and most importantly, controlled by AI systems. If you are a subversive (and the definition of that word will be all encompassing, and impossible to define), you will be at the mercy of your shackles and those people who put you in them.

Was John targeted by the agenda for elimination? If he was, the agenda did not send Arnold Schwarzenegger to take him out. They did it subtly at first, slowly driving him crazy with thousands of flea bites (possibly hoping he would sign up for some state assisted suicide). Then, when he was properly prepared, they took him out through the AI-controlled medical system. No human had to do a thing. No human even had to know what was happening, other than the puppet masters themselves, and we can’t even be sure they are human.

Is any of this true? No, not yet. Is it overly paranoid? Maybe. John’s story takes place in the future, maybe the distant future. But those of us on the freedom-fighting front should never think it is possible to stay under the radar. We can get put on a list very easily. Maybe not a list for elimination, but possibly a list for annoyance.

Maybe I am being overly paranoid. With the advent of AI, I really don’t think we have to wait for humanoid robots ala Terminator to be developed and deployed, it will be a lot easier for them than that.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here