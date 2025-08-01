PANEL: Psychological warfare and the power of positive thinking

New face Carey Wedler joins regulars Ryan Cristian, Derrick Broze, Kit Knightly, Steve Poikonen, Catherine Austin Fitts and Hakeem Anwar to discuss her personal journey of stress, sickness and healing. The wide-ranging talk also touches on the impact of emotional stress on physical health, the consequences of engaging with a 24-hour news cycle, the concept of manifestation, the role of religion (for good and bad) and the things we can all do to preserve our own calm.

You can watch all the previous IMA Panels HERE and read our mission statement HERE.