PANEL: Psychological warfare and the power of positive thinking
New face Carey Wedler joins regulars Ryan Cristian, Derrick Broze, Kit Knightly, Steve Poikonen, Catherine Austin Fitts and Hakeem Anwar to discuss her personal journey of stress, sickness and healing. The wide-ranging talk also touches on the impact of emotional stress on physical health, the consequences of engaging with a 24-hour news cycle, the concept of manifestation, the role of religion (for good and bad) and the things we can all do to preserve our own calm.
You can watch all the previous IMA Panels HERE and read our mission statement HERE.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Aron Maté, in his brilliant book, “When the Body Says No” has a chapter on the need for negative thinking, and a warning against “positive thinking” being a mental trap. ‘Positive’ is a foggy word and could mean anything depending on who says it, like “God is with us” on the nazi army belts (Gott mit uns”). It takes ‘negative thinking’ to critically learn to know the cage we’re in, in order to break free. Know your enemy. Don’t trust the government. Watch out for that cult! Do not comply! Never take a vaccine (bioweapon) again! Dare to say no! And so on…
Balance. Its a balance and to make a balance you need strength. Inner strength can create the confidence and positive thinking’s instinct and ability to say no.
The psychological aspect is the main focus of the propaganda system. Actually it is the propaganda system. The various divisions are programmed into the media. A recent example is the non-sequitur linkage of the Israel/Gaza topic with the trans topic (Trans = Palestinians, Anti-trans = Israel). Earlier we had the fusion of “The Left” with the “fight against covid” thus implying that rejection of the covid crap automatically makes you “Right Wing”.
Thus everyone is pressured into taking up a position in the phony theatre. And having your attention divided between two different and unrelated matters automatically creates that sickening sense of stomach tightening that heralds psychological stress.
Also, I am becoming more and more convinced that so many of the topics being shoved down our throats are, whatever else they are, distractions. The trans issue is serious but at the same time the sheer absurdity of it is part of the psychological warfare. And I think that an early aspect of the psychological warfare is that much of these operations were not supposed to last. I doubt if the trans thing is going to last much longer but in the meantime it has already done a vast amount of damage. And it has provided this huge distraction.
The fundamental tactic is destabilisation – that sickening feeling that you are trying to tread water on a sea of deliberately whipped up confusion where the very words you use are being turned against you.
Very right so, and the solution start to it is awareness. Aware that all this “behavioral science” bs is deliberately made to confuse us, spoil our time, and to weaken us.
Positive thinking: that is THE way to go. Morphic resonance + Internet will spread this as counter wildfire, creating obstacles for MSM crap.
Missing “minute” from video of Epstein’s cell reveals who dunnit…
https://covidsteria.substack.com/p/bread-circuses-great-reset-humor-july-20-2025
(Includes List of Suspects).
Uru in the Valley of Sleepers
Daniel Quinn
https://www.ishmael.org/daniel-quinn/parables/uru-in-the-valley-of-sleepers/
–
An excerpt from Columbus and Other Cannibals: The Wetiko Disease of Exploitation, Imperialism, and Terrorism by Jack D. Forbes:
https://www.sevenstories.com/blogs/186-to-abolish-columbus-day
–
I’m thinking of blueberry and cranberry picking.
–
Thriving Together: Salmon, Berries, and People
by ‘Cúagilákv (Jess Housty)
April 27, 2021
https://hakaimagazine.com/features/thriving-together-salmon-berries-and-people/
–
The Serviceberry
Robin Wall Kimmerer
October 26, 2022
https://emergencemagazine.org/essay/the-serviceberry/
–
Vision Quest
“The Vision Quest is a rite of passage conducted each spring that enables men and adolescent boys to engage in an ancient ceremony, assisting them in the transition from one life stage to the next, with purpose and meaning.”
https://www.turtlelodge.org/cause-view/vision-quest/
–
Paul Ortega, Indian music legend, walks on
https://www.nativesunnews.today/articles/paul-ortega-indian-music-legend-walks-on/
–
The Trail Song
A. Paul. Ortega
https://youtu.be/Vq-irEdoNF8
A music legend? A hiking wheel chair https://youtu.be/whzAXhUk-dY?list=RDwhzAXhUk-dY .
How are we going to positively think our way out of this trend in “medicine”?
The tech billionaires and rogue scientists moving to commercialise CRISPR babies
Advocates of heritable genome editing who command enormous financial resources are moving ahead with no regard for its safety, societal, or eugenic risks.
This week, Bloomberg News reports that Bootstrap Bio, a company created about 18 months ago, has “hired a chief science officer, opened a lab and pivoted its work” to genetic editing of human embryos. Based on investor information, it says that Bootstrap Bio may be planning to launch human trials – that is, using altered embryos to initiate pregnancies – in 2026 or 2027 in Honduras, “a place where the company could potentially avoid US regulations.”
_________________
Forget governments and their regs and police. They are for us plebs.
It’s the rogue states and rogue billionnaires who run the world.
I’m not quite sure why this affects 3 billion fertile men and women globally? Are we going to suggest that breeding is going be outlawed by the billionaires, so that only they can create embryos in a laboratory??
How many people in this community know of or have practical experience with GNM (German New Medicine)?
I can see how GNM can truly change the perception of your own self. In ways similar to Carey Wedler says.
Is Norman Vincent Peale mentioned? Then what good is it?
gosh!
” .. the role of religion..”
Mere Christianity.
It seems to me if we had a plan of how the public, with some form of self governing, can disempower an elite class ruling system from ever developing again, we can reduce the fear levels to a manageable norm. Imho.
Come on. Do you sincerely believe the public could take over the Elite Class Ruling System?
They would not last more than 1 week, then some ISIS or Azov would take over the show.
We are 99%. They are 1%. When the 99% finally want to stand up together, we are unstoppable. We won’t repeat a ruling class system. We replace it with a consent based, democratic policy making by and for the 99%. This is the simple logic of any group of people who want to make collective decisions. If you don’t want to be bothered with this tedious task then return to bowing down to the Elite Ruling Class you’ve determined to be your omnipotent master. Socrates would run i through question and answer, but i’m just cutting to the chase.
This would require a level of organisation that would immediately replicate the power structures that you intend to dismantle in the first place.
You are assuming any “level of organization” is limited to the existing FAKE republic totalitarianism? No other possibilities? Are you not self-policing your thinking in favor of the current dysfunctional mess operated by a few? If so, why? If you’d like an example of real collective decision making join a collective or anarchist group to see how it’s done. You might not find one easily but they exist. They work if no one or no one group takes over. And there are process/meeting/decision methods that make this so. Experiment. Document. It is doable and humanity has the technological skills and morality to make it work if we get together in solidarity. The rats show themselves early or late and are neutralized out of all power. Their smell is distinctive.
I am not denying the success of potential experiments in non-hyerarchical structures. I am merely suggesting that when you try to scale them up, you almost inevitably reproduce some forms of the power structures that have plagued societies for thousands of years.
But I remain hopeful that large-scale decentralised societies will exist in the distant future, once the human beings have collectively do without the needs of saviours. It will take an awful lot of collective spiritual evolution that I don’t see happening anytime soon, though.