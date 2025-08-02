Assuming the worst …

I used to think that people were pretty smart. Meaning if I were walking down the street, or through a crowded mall, I could be pretty certain that most people I ran into were at a certain level of intelligence.

What do they say? That the average IQ is 100? And when you start getting really low in IQ, the number of people who have that lower IQ gets smaller and fewer in number. It is like the classic bell curve. The middle of the bell curve is the number of people with an IQ of 100; outliers on either side get lower or higher.

That’s what I used to think.

For whatever reason, it felt safer knowing that most people you “saw” were not utter morons. Even if you had interactions with people in stores, or per chance bumping into someone and exchanging words, it was not like you were on some distant planet trying to have a conversation with a humanoid alien (or lizardman) who had zero experience communicating with a real human.

Don’t get me wrong. I use the phrase “utter moron” not out of disrespect for humans with low IQs. There was a time that psychologists actually used the terms “moron, imbecile, and idiot” officially to denote IQ levels. (Those with an IQ of 0 to 25, were called idiots, 26 to 50 were called imbeciles and 51 to 70 were called morons.) Of course, today these terms are considered offensive, so no longer used (except by insensitive dickwhacks like me). So, I don’t mean it offensively (well, maybe in the context of this article it is meant offensively).

Something I didn’t realize back then as well, is that what I was observing had little to do with IQ or intelligence. It was more about “common sense.”

Sure, there are times where the degree of “common sense” is directly related to IQ or intelligence, but feeling safer around people with higher IQs really has never been a logical assumption. It was the “common sense factor”…CSF, rather than IQ, that made me feel more comfortable—an assumption, which back then was a plausible assumption, that most people had at least an average CSF.

So, life went on this way. Living among other humans, more or less the same as me. Ha.

I have no way to know, however, if my assumption was accurate, but I think it was more accurate then than it is today. In fact, now there is no assumption that all of the people I run across in a casual way—in the mall, on the street, in a crowded theatre, etc.—have an average CSF. Actually, it is rather obvious they do not. And even if it is not visually or behaviourally obvious, I can be relatively certain most people I run across are below average on the CSF scale.

This conclusion I’ve come to I’ve based on the results of a concentrated effort I’ve made over the years (since 2019) to assess people and their actions and lack of understanding regarding Covid, vaccines, politics, world events, the New World Order efforts, etc. I am very sad to say my assessment has not come out very well.

Sure, I have no way to know if suddenly the human race has been affected by some space ray they all have been exposed to (ala the meteor shower in the Sci-Fi thriller of the ‘60s The Day of the Triffids) or if EMF, or 5G, or fluoride, or poisonous water, or vaccines, or drugs in general, or food, or whatever, has poisoned the minds of so many people. Or if this is a recent phenomenon, like DNA manipulation or spike protein affectation of the brain (however, if something that recent is the culprit, it would not explain why people took the Covid jab in the first place).

If people have indeed been affected for decades, then I was under a false illusion back when I was younger, assuming these crowds of people I routinely came into contact with were “safe”—more than likely they never were. However, TV, films, and whatnot always gave the impression (or at least most of them did) that average every day people were all relatively the same—they all had the same fears, the same desires, the same fallacies, and most importantly, the same level of common sense.

Just for yucks, let’s assume this reality—that most people are below an acceptable CSF—is rather recent. This assumption makes grappling with all this a little easier. It is then easier to realize the agenda’s hand in it all. Although the agenda has been working its black magic for decades, if not centuries (if not since Mr. Snake coerced Eve to eat his apple), let’s assume for a magic moment that most of this meddling is recent, meaning within the last 150 years, starting its major campaigns of manipulation during the first World War, and continuing in earnest throughout the 20th Century and now into the 21st. (As I write this, I realize it goes back, for certain, earlier than this, but bear with me).

So maybe, just maybe, the agenda’s influence on the average every day person has upped in magnitude during the last 30 years or so (that wasn’t that long ago), and it is an exponential “up”—meaning it has doubled in the last 10 years. So, the masses in my childhood were more “normal” than the masses now. Then there is more reason to “assume the worst” while walking down the street on a nice sunny day, and running into people who do not appear to be a problem, but could be completely inept if a problem came up.

So what? Well, if this is true, it means we have to be more on our toes than we think we need to be. We have to always have a plan if things go wrong, because more than likely the person next to you on the street or in the mall will not be able to help you. Is this a bad thing? Not necessarily.

The agenda has been trying for years to convince us that we are not in danger as long as they are there to assist us. No one needs to carry a gun, or have a weapon handy, because the criminals who are possibly around the corner will be quelled by the government’s efforts (police or whatnot).

There is no need to take responsibility for the safety of oneself or family because the government has that covered.

There is no need to take care of your own health, because the government-run healthcare system knows how to take care of us with more pills, more chemicals in the water and the air, etc.

You are safe, because the agenda makes you safe through its control over you and the environment.

In reality, you are not safe. Not at all. You need to be aware, be responsible, and think.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here