Assuming the Worst
Todd Hayen
I used to think that people were pretty smart. Meaning if I were walking down the street, or through a crowded mall, I could be pretty certain that most people I ran into were at a certain level of intelligence.
What do they say? That the average IQ is 100? And when you start getting really low in IQ, the number of people who have that lower IQ gets smaller and fewer in number. It is like the classic bell curve. The middle of the bell curve is the number of people with an IQ of 100; outliers on either side get lower or higher.
That’s what I used to think.
For whatever reason, it felt safer knowing that most people you “saw” were not utter morons. Even if you had interactions with people in stores, or per chance bumping into someone and exchanging words, it was not like you were on some distant planet trying to have a conversation with a humanoid alien (or lizardman) who had zero experience communicating with a real human.
Don’t get me wrong. I use the phrase “utter moron” not out of disrespect for humans with low IQs. There was a time that psychologists actually used the terms “moron, imbecile, and idiot” officially to denote IQ levels. (Those with an IQ of 0 to 25, were called idiots, 26 to 50 were called imbeciles and 51 to 70 were called morons.) Of course, today these terms are considered offensive, so no longer used (except by insensitive dickwhacks like me). So, I don’t mean it offensively (well, maybe in the context of this article it is meant offensively).
Something I didn’t realize back then as well, is that what I was observing had little to do with IQ or intelligence. It was more about “common sense.”
Sure, there are times where the degree of “common sense” is directly related to IQ or intelligence, but feeling safer around people with higher IQs really has never been a logical assumption. It was the “common sense factor”…CSF, rather than IQ, that made me feel more comfortable—an assumption, which back then was a plausible assumption, that most people had at least an average CSF.
So, life went on this way. Living among other humans, more or less the same as me. Ha.
I have no way to know, however, if my assumption was accurate, but I think it was more accurate then than it is today. In fact, now there is no assumption that all of the people I run across in a casual way—in the mall, on the street, in a crowded theatre, etc.—have an average CSF. Actually, it is rather obvious they do not. And even if it is not visually or behaviourally obvious, I can be relatively certain most people I run across are below average on the CSF scale.
This conclusion I’ve come to I’ve based on the results of a concentrated effort I’ve made over the years (since 2019) to assess people and their actions and lack of understanding regarding Covid, vaccines, politics, world events, the New World Order efforts, etc. I am very sad to say my assessment has not come out very well.
Sure, I have no way to know if suddenly the human race has been affected by some space ray they all have been exposed to (ala the meteor shower in the Sci-Fi thriller of the ‘60s The Day of the Triffids) or if EMF, or 5G, or fluoride, or poisonous water, or vaccines, or drugs in general, or food, or whatever, has poisoned the minds of so many people. Or if this is a recent phenomenon, like DNA manipulation or spike protein affectation of the brain (however, if something that recent is the culprit, it would not explain why people took the Covid jab in the first place).
If people have indeed been affected for decades, then I was under a false illusion back when I was younger, assuming these crowds of people I routinely came into contact with were “safe”—more than likely they never were. However, TV, films, and whatnot always gave the impression (or at least most of them did) that average every day people were all relatively the same—they all had the same fears, the same desires, the same fallacies, and most importantly, the same level of common sense.
Just for yucks, let’s assume this reality—that most people are below an acceptable CSF—is rather recent. This assumption makes grappling with all this a little easier. It is then easier to realize the agenda’s hand in it all. Although the agenda has been working its black magic for decades, if not centuries (if not since Mr. Snake coerced Eve to eat his apple), let’s assume for a magic moment that most of this meddling is recent, meaning within the last 150 years, starting its major campaigns of manipulation during the first World War, and continuing in earnest throughout the 20th Century and now into the 21st. (As I write this, I realize it goes back, for certain, earlier than this, but bear with me).
So maybe, just maybe, the agenda’s influence on the average every day person has upped in magnitude during the last 30 years or so (that wasn’t that long ago), and it is an exponential “up”—meaning it has doubled in the last 10 years. So, the masses in my childhood were more “normal” than the masses now. Then there is more reason to “assume the worst” while walking down the street on a nice sunny day, and running into people who do not appear to be a problem, but could be completely inept if a problem came up.
So what? Well, if this is true, it means we have to be more on our toes than we think we need to be. We have to always have a plan if things go wrong, because more than likely the person next to you on the street or in the mall will not be able to help you. Is this a bad thing? Not necessarily.
The agenda has been trying for years to convince us that we are not in danger as long as they are there to assist us. No one needs to carry a gun, or have a weapon handy, because the criminals who are possibly around the corner will be quelled by the government’s efforts (police or whatnot).
There is no need to take responsibility for the safety of oneself or family because the government has that covered.
There is no need to take care of your own health, because the government-run healthcare system knows how to take care of us with more pills, more chemicals in the water and the air, etc.
You are safe, because the agenda makes you safe through its control over you and the environment.
In reality, you are not safe. Not at all. You need to be aware, be responsible, and think.
Not sure if IQ is a thing, given that the more often one is exposed to an IQ test the better one gets. Also, the better, more educated the upbringing, the higher the IQ. Moreover, the better the nutritional status of the pregnant mother and during early childhood, the higher the IQ of the child and, later, adult. Finally, children born to people with low functioning intelligence, including those parents suffering from Downs Syndrome, etc., can grow up to be very smart. Ergo, IQ may not be a thing, or perhaps just not a static phenomenon.
As for CSF and the kind of stupid decision-making driven by it, that’s probably linked to a person’s character, his/her sense of morality, as Bonhoeffer thought …
… or pure desperation (fear of losing your job/income/means of survival).
I always enjoy your thought-provoking observations!
I can really understand that feeling of doubt with regard to the people around me in public spaces
I grew up in New York City and it seemed perfectly natural when I was a naive little kid to walk along crowded sidewalks among complete strangers and never for a moment wonder whether they might not suddenly take into their heads to attack me, or kidnap me, or do a thousand random, but perfectly possible acts that simply aren’t part of the standard repertoire programmed by our socialization
until one day, without any particular triggering event I can recall, this blissful innocence evaporated!
anyway the idea of COMMON sense is tautologically bound up with anthropological norms, so that what seems self-evident to a 21st century Canadian would be utter folly to an aborigine of prehistoric Australia, for example, and the snap judgments of the latest generation of our modern cultures can reflect a cognitive molding process very different to the formative experiences of people born in the same setting just a few decades before
the Germans don’t include the idea of commonality in their expression for this valuable quality, GESUNDER Menschenverstand, which evokes an understanding that is healthy
or else, well, sometimes a reaction to when a person sneezes!
that might get us closer to the essence of the question since the concept of health, though susceptible to culture-specific overlays, is presumed to have as its basis an ideal configuration of human mind-body functioning, determined by our universal species characteristics
healthy understanding would hopefully protect us from noxious influences, warn us not to drink the Kool Aid or have something worse jabbed into our veins, regardless of whatever programming our matrix subjects us to
but in such a sick world as ours, healthy is a far cry from common, and my awareness of this state of affairs forever bars me from return to that carefree childhood insouciance
nowadays I only feel safe on the streets when ensconced in the cabin of my sturdy automobile, with the whole drive-thru concrete jungle safari separated from me by locked doors and windows
I don’t know about IQ, never tried to “measure” it and I don’t think it’s relevant for what is happening (as described in the article). The CSF of the “older” people (like me) was built by reading books and looking for answers from various sources, combining them and extracting “some” truth. After the ’90s and accelerated after 2007 (iPhone) all the hard work is gone to google or more recently to chatgpt (I’m trying not to use either) so this type of “common sense” created a new generation of “experts” but sadly very close to Rain Man (trying not to insult anyone). The propaganda is more efficent with the brains of such experts who believe they know all and the propaganda just confirms their ideas (which are never based on their own logic or experience). I am not very optimistic about the future.
Yes, “efficient” but I can’t go back and edit. And “new generation” does not refer to age, they can be young or old, the common factors are : they were not previously exposed to many books or didn’t like to think for themselves (organized in packs, doing what the others were doing) plus a lot of time online, mostly on “social media”
To say that most people lack understanding ‘regarding Covid, vaccines, politics, world events, the New World Order efforts, etc’ presupposes that the author correctly understands said issues. Does he really? Source please. I also note that Todd neglects to mention any research methods used to reach his sweeping conclusions about countless millions of people, nor consider the likely effects of what may be the greatest brainwashing/fearwashing campaign in human history. Very poor show.
My articles are about my own personal observations and experiences. I never claim my thoughts to be facts. And believe me, I do NOT “understand” a damn thing about what has happened to humanity.
False equivalents. Tearing down the author is not an argument.
So During the great war later relabeled WW1 How many thousands of people were persuaded that it would be a good idea to leave there home and go to some strange place and try to kill people and the people they were trying to kill had likewise been persuaded .
Mean while back at home some rich people were laughing there socks off
So I know a lot of people were persuaded to stay at home and then to take risky jabs
that may have killed and injured some. But as dumb as this was it is not as dumb as what happened during WW1 so maybe the dumb level has reduced.
Modern propaganda was born during WWI. This is where Edward Bernays cut his teeth, getting the American people to support the US entry into WWI. by the time he published his (in)famous book “Propaganda” 10 years later, propaganda was everywhere and at all levels of society.
I reckon there’s another equally relevant metric; the inclination and instinct to stay with the thundering herd without challenge, which is separate from IQ. It’s a trait grossly exhibited by both low and high IQ people. High IQ people, in fact, might be worse, employing their greater intelligence and education to rationalize their loyalty to and the importance of remaining with the stampeding column.
What may have changed in all people, particularly lower IQ people, those with less capacity for critical thought, is the instinct to be wary of and not comply with irrational and despotic ‘authority’. That seems to be gone, and these people then are the NPCs among us, and there’s a lot of them.
Yes, I know, IQ has nothing to do with it. I at one time thought it did (as I say in the article) but now realize it is more of a common sense issue…which includes being compelled to stay with the “thundering crowd” ala sheep behaviour.
Is this what your referring to?
Mr Hayen, the term ‘common sense’ is a generic expression meaning ‘what I’m good at’.
I know this because I have learned over decades that what I think is common sense is not what others think it is, and vice versa.
I think it’s pretty common sense that if you were bullied both by your family and at school then it’s a pretty safe bet that you won’t be very trusting. I am amazed at how many ‘community worthies’ think that this statement shows that ‘I have something wrong with me’. They simply don’t have common sense because they were minor bullies at school and/or had a healthy upbringing in a loving family.
I think it’s pretty common sense that sane people won’t have any time for Jewish victimhood if that victimhood involves being called nasty names when Israeli Jews are murdering hundreds of thousands of women and children in Gaza. But apparently that form of common sense is absent from the most influential sects of Western Jewry.
I think it’s pretty common sense that if you eat healthy food, take age-appropriate exercise and only relate with decent, life-affirming souls then you’re far less likely to be depressed than if you are sexually abused, have a bullying boss at work and have acquaintances that tell you that if you don’t drink 10 pints of beer on a Saturday night then you really shouldn’t be allowed to have a girlfriend. I think that the MSM might find it rather difficult to say that they promote lives free of depression…..they promote making you wildly depressed, getting you taking antidepressant pills and then wondering why you need Viagra to counter your erectile dysfunction caused by the anti-depressant pills.
Common sense nowadays is very much less common because society is not nearly as closed, not nearly as servile and not nearly as brainwashed as it was when a dominant Christian religion was enforced for a millennium or so.
When everyone is made to think the same way, it’s a safe bet that ‘common sense’ is pretty common.
Whether it constitutes ‘sense’ or not, is quite another matter….
My thumb up here was for almost all the comment, with the exception of the last paragraphs. The Christian “brainwashing” cannot be compared to what happens today. I cannot say I am religious myself but I have always admired the cultural side of it : architecture, music, painting etc. Is there anything comparable to that in the recent arts?
One thing is certain, the bullshit detector has been thoroughly bred out of the populace. This has to be the golden age for conmen, Ponzi schemers and three-card monte hustlers. We need Bullshit Man more than ever
https://postimg.cc/vxgCwwcC
This article sidesteps the most salient factor here in the discussion of “common sense.”
PROPAGANDA.
But it is not just propaganda, but “pre-propaganda” aka education, the propaganda of the “water we live in” (do fish know they are wet?), for Americans, we have the notion of the “American Way of Life” TM. Then of course we have the media which gives us non-stop 24/7/365 propaganda all our lives. There’s more insidious forms: indoctrination and psychological warfare. Why is it that the “most intelligent”, most educated, fell most easily to the con of Covid for example? The answer is simple: they consume more propaganda. That’s why as a cohort, working class people did’t buy it.
Todd, you really should read the book Propaganda by Jacques Ellul. It was published in 1965, except for references that tie the text to that time, it feels like it could have been published recently.
There’s definitely been a dumbing down of people in the West – many would rather watch brain melting shit tv shows – than go online and search for the truth of matter reported in the bias and lying media – speaking of the media news, many folk are now utterly cemented in their opinions regardless or not – if you point out the truth of a matter to them – usually its met with anger and possibly threats, along with dumbing down, and chemtrails – and the messing about with our foods and water, no one actually knows what was in the Covid jags – or what their long term affects ill be on people – and could it along with all the other things I mentioned, could it be affecting reasoning and logic, in people in a bad way.
For me Western governments are now actively nurturing anger and hatred in their citizens – above logic, evidence and truth.
My guess is that the decline of “CSF” has a lot to do with distancing ourselves from our human “core“ of silence. This is to say that we are now completely in our “minds” rather than (in our) being – without the slightest doubt identifying with our ideas and phantasies running wild. Having a godlike attitude towards the world and ourselves makes us behave like gods while we still are nothing but human. Regarding all the technical power available today this makes the world a very dangerous place …
Alternatively might “we” not accept our mortality and learn to cope with it?
https://www.discovermagazine.com/health/the-secret-to-hibernation-is-hidden-in-human-dna-and-we-might-one-day
The Tech Bros scientism-materialist view of the world has left them defenceless and they seem willing to grasp at any ludicrous idea rather than re-think that worldview.
Sadly: hard to believe, but there are many ‘kids’ out there that believe the whole world was once,
Black & White …
*with photographic evidence.*
Also, CSF flies out the window if your mum is trapped in a care home and you aren’t allowed to see her unless you’re jabbed and tested and wearing a face mask. Sometimes people will be forced down a path they feared because they fear worse if they don’t. Others face losing their job which supports them and their family. Coercion is real.
Absolutely.I think most people in the medical/nursing/care professions have (NMA) non-disclosure agreements in their contracts. It’s also the case these days even in the most mundane of (shitty but needed) jobs, such as security,logistics,distribution.
It means of course that you’ve got to think very carefully about reporting any wrong-doings by any authorities. Otherwise I think we would have heard way more regular people speaking out about what was really going on during the corona shitshow.
The (urgent or primary) need is to change our mind about our mind.
Yet as you think to be, cannot of itself change its own predicate.
Nor can it be reached while it defends its predicate as itself.
The ability to question assumptions may seem to be critical thinking – but unless a genuine curiosity stirs from beneath or beyond your ‘reality’ you cannot form or hold or unfold such a question.
The transformational ‘journey’ of life is no less a transforming of ‘self and world’.
I may grieve the loss of what was “normal” to my life, but life is not really put on hold meanwhile, and if in truth I love life or live love – then the process of true mourning releases love to Life as an expanded embrace – which may be experienced as ‘beginner’s mind’.
Judge not or not only are we set in our own measure, but we block the discernment of a deeper recognition of another as our Self.
Love is not a mystery to loving – only to thinking as if to ‘know’ in a frame of definitions serving predictive control.
Yes I can get upset when you don’t fit the roles I gave you. But while you did, I thought you were what I took, made or used you to be.
We are in process of learning about the use to which we put our mind. Even if we think we are learning how to impact, manipulate, or fix our world – or our mind!
There is ‘intelligence’ and there is wisdom. They are worlds apart.
Yes – the idol of intelligence forsakes love’s wisdom for ‘control’ – and without love you cannot have enough of it! Hence ‘progressive’ delusion runs GoF. True function is integral – not a hack+hijack.
Western I.Q test or even your common sense argument fails.
explain how.
Being from Africa with our low average IQ, we are the world’s most unvaccinated region. We overwhelmingly rejected the COVID psyop.
So there’s that.
Given that IQ tests measures the “intelligence” as a construct of the western culture, it is hardly surprising that those culture far from the western ones score low.
If the was an african-devised (or chinese-devised) IQ test based … I don’t know … on the ability to think ideographically … I am sure the whole western world would look totally stupid.
Bottom line, the history is made by those winners of imposed the parameters of intelligence and made a test based on those parameters.
You are exactly right. My article was confined to where I live, in Western culture.
You were/are subjected to far less propaganda. It has nothing to do with “intelligence.” People in the US (then the West) do not realize that we/they are most propagandized population on earth.
I hope my article was clear…I also stated that “intelligence (from an IQ perspective) has nothing to do with it.
regarding the west, they are most propagandized population on earth.
Not true Tom Larsen. We have TV’s and WHO and health visitors to the villages offering vaccines and testing and within the cities they still promoted masks and testing and vaccines and posters and big billboards and leaflets telling everyone about coronavirus disease.
The police was more dangerous in the cities when it came to enforcing. Our police is not as gentle as western police.
As the meme saying goes, common sense within the western world was not that common.
I did not say that non-Western counties are not propagandized as well, but not to the same extent, sophistication and history. For example, propaganda was well established, everywhere and at all levels of society by the time Edward Bernays published his book “Propaganda” in 1928.
“Western I.Q test or even your common sense argument fails.” I think you missed my point, which was exactly your point. IQ does not measure common sense. And I am not sure why you are saying my take on common sense also fails. What do you think it was that was behind Africa’s rejection of the psyop?
Your term ‘common sense’ does this mean ”natural intuition”? as we say in our culture?
Perhaps “common sense” in non-Western civilizations means the real connection with the nature, it means to say what you think and to think what you see, hear, touch. Maybe the absence of “conditioning” (or very little of it) makes those civilizations more robust, able to spot and reject what is not natural.
All third under-developed nations are just soo natural off grid with nature …….and we developed nations are not…. but dumbheads. Liberal cliches.
Common sense?
Congratulation with all the said. Your comment and graph made my day.
You should just remember that West is the Pentagram turned much on its head with the two horn turned 180 degrees.
But we have still areas in the world where the head is up: Here is a nice video proof of more African Intelligence:
https://youtu.be/LZ6nioMimCc PRO LIFE NIGERIA
Television has a LOT to answer for this cognitive decline,but just the mention of it could soon result on a knock at your door,for the hate speech,
Better shut up and stay safe.
Have had a TV in my home for 25 years. One of the best decisions in my life.
Correction “I haven’t had a TV….”
A wise correction _ I was gobsmacked for a second 😂
I used to be able to edit posts after publishing them. But it seems as though that feature has been removed for awhile now, at least I can’t find it on my browser anymore
Assuming the worst …
In the previous post IMA and Carey Wedler, it was discussed solutions adopted by different panelist to regain some mental balance and positive thinking. Among the other things, they mentioned:
Isnt it interesting that none of the solutions involved the idea of “having other people around me”?
It may be nurturing to live in a thriving like-minded community, but ultimately your mental health is regained by a fair amount of time spent in solitude and close to nature-without-human-beings. (I am sure many ppl will disagree, It’s ok).
How about a balance of both?
They are not mutually exclusive, and each of us will have to decide where the balance lies.
But it seems to me that some degree of solitude in the company of nature plays an important role in your mental and spiritual health , and continual closeness (forced or otherwise) with other human beings may have some detrimental effects.
I think the struggle or conflict when not having alone time with nature is that psychologically we begin to think that humans are the only source of an awareness of unity consciousness because narcissistically other humans are similar to us. We need to develop an awareness of God (or whatever word you want to use to define “unity” awareness) through nature as well as through each other. Both are essential (or at least preferred) for different reasons.
Without being aware of the IMA post, their three bullet points are exactly what I am doing. And I agree about the solitude, it is important to be able to “gather your thoughts”.
Excellent article, Dr. Hayen. I, too, used to operate under erroneous presumptions about my fellow human beings. Being of naturally low self-esteem, it was my assumption that if I had a basic grasp of a concept, anyone else on the street would likely have mastered said concept ten times over. I also assumed the majority had a better knowledge of what was really “going on” than I could ever hope to attain. I now realise this is not the case. Even my husband — a man with a spectacularly high IQ — has no common sense, and refuses to listen when I discuss my fears regarding the NWO and Its Agenda. I realise that when things reach their lowest point, I may well be alone. I may be murdered in some insidious way through the myriad automated systems of the Powers-that-shouldn’t-be, or at least exiled in a way that may make survival quite difficult. I can only pray for pur two young children — to grow up in this upside-down world, where people WITH a modicum of CSF are to be ignored, per official advise, is not enviable.
Very well put…thank you.