NYT Op-Ed Pushes “New Definition of Death” So We Can Harvest More Organs
Kit Knightly
An op-ed in the New York Times is calling for a “new definition of death” so that we can increase the number of available donor organs.
I’m not exaggerating, it’s right there in the headline:
Donor Organs Are Too Rare. We Need a New Definition of Death.
Sometimes you can only look at a headline and wonder.
Of course, redefining words and phrases is nothing new in the Great Reset world. “Case”, “cause of death”, “vaccine”, “terrorist”, “democracy”…all have received updated definitions in just the last few years. Rubberizing language so that words become malleable, with vague or even totally inverted meanings, is par for the course, just as Orwell predicted.
In this case, you take the word dead and “broaden” its definition to include…people who are alive.
Again, I’m not exaggerating:
The solution, we believe, is to broaden the definition of brain death to include irreversibly comatose patients on life support. Using this definition, these patients would be legally dead regardless of whether a machine restored the beating of their heart.
The justification is simple: we need more donor organs, and there aren’t enough people suffering either brain death or circulatory death. Therefore, we must broaden our definition of death to include people who are comatose for a long time.
People who are comatose aren’t really alive, after all. It’s the higher functions that really define life.
Yes, seriously:
The brain functions that matter most to life are those such as consciousness, memory, intention and desire. Once those higher brain functions are irreversibly gone, is it not fair to say that a person (as opposed to a body) has ceased to exist?
I’m sure nobody reading this really needs me to explain what terrible precedent this will set…but I’m going to.
Firstly, let’s point out the obvious: The second “irreversibly comatose” becomes the new standard for “dead” there will be pressure – unspoken, or otherwise – on medical practitioners to declare people such. Especially if it’s about harvesting organs.
Institutions dissolve responsibility in “protocols” and “guidelines”, we saw that during Covid. Nobody has to knowingly or deliberately kill someone, just tick a box on a form and let the machinery click in to motion.
The improved outcomes for patients awaiting donors will be reported (whether or not they really exist). The parents suing hospitals for harvesting organs “too promptly” or “without certain consent” won’t be.
More generally, the moment you start loosening the boundary between life and death with talk of “meaningful life” or life “worth living”, you’re tip-toeing up to the eugenics line. First, it’s the “irreversibly comatose” (who may, you must remember, wake up and be fine). Then it’s the physically crippled, the mentally disabled, the old and infirm.
After all, can someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia really be considered “alive” if they can’t remember who or where they are? Can someone with Parkinson’s really be considered living if they can’t move?
This isn’t a slippery slope, it’s a sheer cliff face slathered in baby oil.
We are already seeing the rise of other policies around the world that cheapen human life, from MAID in Canada to the looming Assisted Dying Act in the UK. They’re attacking it from the other end as well, with chatter about late-term – or even post-birth – abortion.
Nothing can come from this kind of redefinition of death, except an expansion of a nihilistic attitude that cheapens the value of human life.
Simply put, if they broaden the definition of “dead”, they are narrowing the definition of “alive”.
And I really don’t like where that might lead.
Can’t access this NYT article without money, but it says ”People across the United States have endured rushed or premature attempts to remove their organs. Some were gasping, crying or showing other signs of life.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/20/us/organ-transplants-donors-alive.html
One incident was published last year: US healthcare
Kentucky man declared brain dead ‘woke up’ during organ harvesting
https://www.dumptheguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/18/kentucky-man-wakes-up-organ-harvesting
People must be alive so that organs from them can be given to others, more deserving. Declaring someone brain dead or a hopeless coma patient doesn’t change that fact.
Highly recommend reading the 2005 novel, “Never Let Me Go”, by the British author Kazuo Ishiguro.
Without giving away too much of the plot it is a philosophical and futuristic exploration of grooming certain individuals to be used as organ donors.
This is a great, haunting book, that speaks to the times we are living in today and I would say the ordinariness of some of the quiet horrors that sit just barely beneath the surface.
The NY Times is useful for the ruling class to float trial balloons and create perception and opinion. Fortunately the legitimacy of this “venerable” propaganda rag is dying out.
I would suggest that such a piece and the misanthropic ideas involved are not just to “test the waters” on the definition of death but also to increase the fervor towards organ harvesting (and decide who is a worthy life) and broaden the idea of “death” so that more “useless eaters” (the elderly, disabled, severely mentally handicapped) can be sacrificed at the altar of the eugenicists.
This serves not only to “bank” organs (for the wealthy BTW) but also to eliminate swathes of “undesirables” who are stressing the pension systems which are either already bankrupt or hurtling towards insolvency.
So who’s deciding all of this? I think most everyone on this site knows that answer.
It’s good for business to kill people.
That’s one way to make more millionaires. And of course, people who get organs must be millionaires too. There’s only profit in this business:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/808471/organ-transplantation-costs-us/
The next thing must be – how to make more folk comatose in order to harvest their organs – how will that happen?
Obviously they’ll want people that aren’t too old, younger organs will surely be more desirable – so how to put younger people into a comatose state – where they can be declared brain dead – even if they are not, could that happen via selective vaccinations – but how to force the not too old to take these vaccinations, that will leave them in a comatose state, that they can be be declared brain dead in order to take their organs.
Finally what will happen to the organs – if many not too old folk fall into a comatose state, and are declared brain dead by bought and paid for health officials?
Are the organs required for medical experiments – at secret locations, medical experiments that would be outlawed in mainstream science due to their extreme nature – I’m under no illusions that these types of medical experiments have already taken place across the globe – and they will continue to take place – modern day Dr Frankenstein’s exist and are funded by arms length bodies using private and public money.
Or are the organs to be given to PTB personnel and their families who need them? – but that wouldn’t cause such a story to appear in the NYT on needing more organs – matching donors would just be abducted and have their organs harvested on the quiet, which again I’m under no illusions that this has already happened.
Or is this story a subtle angle – a kind of pre-story to a new virus that causes organ failure, and this virus will run wild across the globe, in the next few years, and this pre-virus organ story from the NYT will be regurgitated, to broaden the Overton Window for the public with regards to dulling down the criticism – on why so many (not old folk) are being declared brain dead when the time comes.
Fairy dust and screaming seniors is the cause, to pause and forget, ……then pray to ole santa clause to break the pause.