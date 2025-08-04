The New Gulag: Mental Health Detentions and the Criminalization of Dissent
John & Nisha Whitehead
“There are no dangerous thoughts; thinking itself is a dangerous activity.”
Hannah Arendt
The government’s war on homelessness—much like its war on terrorism, its war on drugs, its war on illegal immigration, and its war on COVID-19—is yet another Trojan Horse.
First, President Trump issues an executive order empowering federal agencies to clear out homeless encampments and lock up the homeless in mental institutions using involuntary civil commitment laws intended for dealing with individuals experiencing mental health crises.
Days later, a gunman allegedly suffering from a mental illness opens fire in New York City, killing four before turning the gun on himself.
Coming on the heels of Trump’s executive order aimed at “ending crime and disorder on America’s streets,” the shooting has all the makings of a modern-day Reichstag fire: a tragedy weaponized to justify allowing the government use mental illness as a pretext for locking more people up without due process.
An Orwellian exercise in doublespeak, Trump’s executive order suggests that jailing the homeless, rather than providing them with affordable housing, is the “compassionate” solution to homelessness.
According to USA Today, social workers, medical experts and mental health service providers say the president’s approach “will likely worsen homelessness across the country, particularly because Trump’s order contains no new funding for mental health or drug treatment. Additionally, they say the president appears to misunderstand the fundamental driver of homelessness: People can’t afford housing.”
And then comes the kicker: Trump wants to see more use of civil commitments (forced detentions) for anyone who is perceived as posing a risk “to themselves or the public or are living on the streets and cannot care for themselves in appropriate facilities for appropriate periods of time.”
Translation: the government wants to use homelessness as a pretext for indefinitely locking up anyone who might pose a threat to its chokehold on police state power.
When you consider the ramifications of giving the American police state that kind of authority to preemptively neutralize a potential threat, you’ll understand why some might view these looming mental health round-ups with trepidation.
By directing police to carry out forced detentions of individuals based not on criminal behavior but on perceived mental instability or drug use, the Trump administration is attempting to sidestep fundamental constitutional protections—due process, probable cause, and the presumption of innocence—by substituting medical discretion for legal standards.
Taken to its authoritarian limits, this could allow the government to weaponize the label of mental illness as a means of exiling dissidents who refuse to march in lockstep with its dictates.
Police in cities like New York have already been empowered to forcibly detain individuals for psychiatric evaluations, based on vague, subjective criteria: having “firmly held beliefs not congruent with cultural ideas,” exhibiting “excessive fears,” or refusing “voluntary treatment.”
What happens when these criteria are expanded to encompass anyone who challenges the police state’s narrative?
Once the government is allowed to control the narrative over who is deemed mentally unfit, mental health care could become yet another pretext for pathologizing dissent in order to disarm and silence the government’s critics.
Take heed: this has the potential to become the next phase of the government’s war on thought crimes, cloaked in the guise of public health and safety.
According to the Associated Press, federal agencies have been exploring how to incorporate “identifiable patient data” into their surveillance toolkits, including behavioral health records.
The infrastructure is already in place to profile and detain individuals based on perceived psychological “risks.”
The government is actively exploring how to use data from wearable health devices—including heart rate, stress response, and sleep patterns—to flag individuals for intervention. Now imagine a future in which your Fitbit or Apple Watch triggers a mental health alert, resulting in your forced removal “for your own safety.”
Mass surveillance combined with artificial intelligence-powered programs that can track people by their biometrics and behavior, mental health sensor data (tracked by wearable data and monitored by government agencies such as HARPA), threat assessments, behavioral sensing warnings, precrime initiatives, red flag gun laws, mental health first-aid programs aimed at training gatekeepers to identify who might pose a threat to public safety, and government access to behavioral health records could pave the way for a regime of police state authoritarianism by way of preemptive mental health detentions.
If the police state is equipping itself to monitor, flag, and detain anyone it deems mentally unfit, without criminal charges or trial, this could be the tipping point in the government’s efforts to penalize those engaging in so-called “thought crimes.”
This is not about public safety. It’s about control.
We’ve seen this tactic before. When governments seek to suppress dissent without provoking outrage, they turn to psychiatric labels.
Throughout history, from Cold War-era Soviet gulags to modern pre-crime initiatives, authoritarian regimes have used psychiatric labels to isolate, discredit, and eliminate dissidents. As historian Anne Applebaum notes, administrative exile, which required no trial and due process, “was an ideal punishment not only for troublemakers as such, but also for political opponents of the regime.”
The word “gulag” refers to a labor or concentration camp where prisoners (oftentimes political prisoners or so-called “enemies of the state,” real or imagined) were imprisoned as punishment for their crimes against the state. Soviet dissidents were often declared mentally ill, institutionalized in prisons disguised as psychiatric hospitals, and subjected to forced medication and psychological torture.
Totalitarian regimes used such tactics to isolate political dissidents from the rest of society, discredit their ideas, and break them physically and mentally.
In addition to declaring political dissidents mentally unsound, government officials in the Cold War-era Soviet Union also made use of an administrative process for dealing with individuals who were considered a bad influence on others or troublemakers. Author George Kennan describes a process in which:
The obnoxious person may not be guilty of any crime . . . but if, in the opinion of the local authorities, his presence in a particular place is “prejudicial to public order” or “incompatible with public tranquility,” he may be arrested without warrant, may be held from two weeks to two years in prison, and may then be removed by force to any other place within the limits of the empire and there be put under police surveillance for a period of from one to ten years.
Warrantless seizures, surveillance, indefinite detention, isolation, exile…sound familiar?
What’s unfolding in America is the modern police state’s version of that same script.
Civil commitment laws are found in all states and employed throughout American history.
Under the doctrines of parens patriae and police power, the government already claims authority to confine those deemed unable to act in their own best interest or who pose a threat to society.
When fused, these doctrines give the state enormous discretion to preemptively lock people up based on speculative future threats, not actual crimes.
This discretion is now expanding at warp speed.
The result is a Nanny State mindset carried out with the militant force of the Police State.
Once dissent is equated with danger—and danger with illness—those who challenge the state become medicalized threats, subject to detention not for what they’ve done, but for what they believe.
We’ve already seen what happens when dissent is pathologized and criminalized, and civil commitment laws are weaponized:
- Russ Tice, an NSA whistleblower, was labeled “mentally unbalanced” after attempting to testify in Congress about the NSA’s warrantless wiretapping program.
- Adrian Schoolcraft, an NYPD officer who exposed police corruption, was forcibly committed to a mental facility in retaliation.
- Brandon Raub, a Marine who posted controversial political views on Facebook, was arrested and detained in a psychiatric ward under Virginia’s mental health laws.
These cases aren’t anomalies—they’re warning signs.
Government programs like Operation Vigilant Eagle, launched in 2009, characterized military veterans as potential domestic terrorists if they showed signs of being “disgruntled or disillusioned.” A 2009 DHS report broadly defined “rightwing extremists” as anyone seen as antigovernment.
The result? A surveillance dragnet aimed at military veterans, political dissidents, gun owners, and constitutionalists.
Now, under the banner of mental health, the same dragnet is being equipped with red flag gun laws, predictive policing, and involuntary detention authority.
In theory, these laws are meant to prevent harm. In practice, they punish thought, not conduct.
Trump’s latest executive order doesn’t just target the homeless—it establishes a precedent for rounding up anyone deemed a threat to the government’s version of law and order.
The same playbook that pathologized opposition to war or police brutality as “Oppositional Defiant Disorder” could now be used to classify political dissent as a psychiatric illness.
This is not hyperbole.
The government’s ability to silence dissent by labeling it as dangerous or diseased is well documented—and now it’s about to be codified into law.
Red flag gun laws, for example, authorize government officials to seize guns from individuals viewed as a danger to themselves or others. The stated intention is to disarm individuals who are potential threats. No mental health diagnosis is required. No criminal charge. Just a hunch. Those most likely to be targeted? The people already on government watch lists: political activists, veterans, gun owners, and anyone labeled an “extremists”— a term that now applies to anyone critical of the government.
While the intention may appear reasonable—disarming people who pose an “immediate danger” to themselves or others—the problem arises when you put the power to determine who is a potential danger in the hands of a police state that equates dissent with extremism.
This is the same police state that uses the words “anti-government,” “extremist” and “terrorist” interchangeably.
The same police state whose agents are weaving a web of threat assessments, behavioral sensing warnings, flagged “words,” and “suspicious” activity reports using AI, social media surveillance, behavior sensing software, and citizen snitches to identify potential threats.
The same police state that renews the NDAA year after year—authorizing the indefinite military detention of U.S. citizens.
The same police state that considers you suspicious based on your religion, your bumper stickers, or your political beliefs.
As a New York Times editorial warns, you may be labeled an anti-government extremist (a.k.a. domestic terrorist) if you are afraid that the government is plotting to confiscate your firearms, believe the economy is about to collapse, fear the government will soon declare martial law, or display too many political and/or ideological bumper stickers on your car.
This is the same police state that now wants access to your mental health data, your digital footprint, your biometric records—and the legal authority to detain you for your own good.
And it’s the same police state that, facing rising protests, unrest, and collapsing public trust, is seeking new ways to suppress dissent—not through open force, but under the cover of public health.
This is where thought crimes become real crimes.
We’ve seen this trajectory before.
The war on drugs.
The war on terror.
The war on COVID.
Each began with real concerns. Each ended as a tool of compliance, coercion, and control.
Now, as I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, we are entering a new war: the war on anti-government dissidents.
We are fast approaching a future where you can be locked up for the thoughts you think, the beliefs you hold, or the questions you ask.
The government will use any excuse to suppress dissent and control the narrative.
It will start with the homeless.
Then the mentally ill.
Then the so-called extremists.
Then the critics, the contrarians, and the constitutionalists.
Eventually, it will come for anyone who dares to get in the government’s way.
This is how tyranny rises. This is how freedom falls.
Unless we resist this creeping mental health gulag, the prison gates will eventually close on us all.
Originally published via The Rutherford Institute
As illustrated in the 2003 documentary The Corporation, most, if not all, corporations are diagnostically (according to the WHO definition) pathologically psychopathic.
Hence, the question arises are these demonstrably mentally ill ‘legal person(s)’ in immediate need for compassionate detention and rehabilitation in a publicly funded and monitored mental health facility in order to restore their sanity for the common wealth of the public good?
.
The Whiteheads are just cutting down a tree in the forest. Y’all know who’s responsible. The folks that killed million of Christians during the Bolshevik revolution. The people that push open borders, abortion, gender changing surgery, homosexuality. They started all the wars in the 20th century. They control the monetary systems of the world. All the world leaders are their puppets.
So yes, we have problems. But it’s best to identify who the enemy is. If we don’t where just a puppy chasing it’s tail
Let’s remember that when Reagan, in the 60’s, talked California into austerity cuts to the Public Commons so that the rich would be detaxed, he defunded and in essence closed mental institutions. This was a huge driving force in a long term effort to destabilize US society by creating homelessness, now exploded everywhere. Post WW2 US capitalism was terrified of European socialist safety net programs installed to help rebuild the war torn continent, migrating to the US. When US post war dominance faded and Europe rebuilt competitiveness fueled by the support of socialist programs, US elite dreamed up the final an solution of an opposite nature: privatization. Their skills at demonizing socialism are 175 years old. McCarthyism failed but Reagan/Thatcher me-me-meism Western spyworks have been very effective at keeping socialism the evil bogeyman of middle class imagination.
The problem in 2025, is that measures being taken to finalize implementation of a privatized society are evolving into viscerally painful extremism, strangling the poor, squeezing the middle class, and inflating the top 5% (historically the percentage of royalty) with 90% of all disposable income and wealth.
The FED was privatized in 1913 and has become in the 21st C, the Bankster’s preferred method to enable 1% theft of all public assets. With the current Two Party’s president, the final solution is being presented. The privatization of everything valuable. Post Office. Social Security. Medicare. Medicaid. Public Lands for mining and clear cutting. Prisons. Defunding of all Public Services like hospitals, fire, schools, libraries (now largely community centers devoid of books), and almost all safety net programs like food stamps, or regulatory protections like an EPA, the PTB have made life easy to fail for commoners. As housing and education have gone up 30x, the Banksters have used our Treasury monies to indebt the People into serfdom. We have been caged by their economic War on Humanity.
Is it any secret that their new technologies are taking away our employment, our thought, our speech, our assembly and redress? Of being used to control all human behavior? No. Implementation of their Final Solution requires a totalitarian police state where all humanity is a threat to be corralled. We must first vet solution scenarios. Yes we can. Imho.
REVEALED: Life Of Luxury Inside Migrant Hotels — “Women Getting Pregnant To Force UK Stay” — A Mosqe Inside an Asyum Hotel. Youtube, July 28, 2025.
SHOCKING new footage reveals the life of luxury which hundreds of migrants are enjoying in an asylum hotel, which ordinary Brits could only dream of in an all-inclusive holiday. Material obtained by Talk exposes the extraordinary levels of comfort asylum seekers enjoyed at Copthorne Hotel in West Sussex earlier this year – which will further enrage hardworking taxpayers. Unprecedented access reveals PlayStation 5s, Apple Mac computers, free WiFi and designer clothes in hotel rooms with four-poster beds; to cigarettes, alcohol and weed being smoked in rooms which are then left for staff to tidy; to heating being blasted out 24/7, so intensely it has warped the doorframes.
Astonishing footage taken by hotel contractor Aston Knight gives unparalleled access to life inside a migrant hotel after he worked and lived on-site for 3 months. Eye-opening videos show piles of rubbish left in corridors for cleaners to collect, taxis booked to ferry children to school each morning, and greedy residents piling their plates high – including one migrant taking 10 eggs for breakfast – while others complain to management about the food. Knight’s footage also reveals there are 100+ babies living in the hotel – including 10 which were born while their parents lived in Copthorne. In the most disturbing revelation, hotel workers discuss a man accused of preying on young girls still living on-site, and allegedly excused his actions by saying his interest in children was “normal in his culture”. Despite the many privileges, one resident stages a hunger strike demanding a faster asylum claim — leading to regular emergency service call-outs and, in one case, a police arrest. Other footage shows migrants playing cricket in the car park, being given drum and violin lessons, and praying in a boardroom which has been converted into a prayer room. The revelations paint a damning picture of the Home Office’s 5.8million-pounds-a-day hotel scheme – plus the many hidden costs on emergency services – sparking fury among Brits facing rising bills, stretched public services and housing shortages. One hotel worker says during the film: “Everyone’s so miserable. I don’t know why — they get everything for free!”
3 Years is all we have left. Reminds me of UP POMPEY…’The end is nigh, the end is nigh’.
This time he would be correct.
The New Gulag?? Mental Health Detentions
nothing new about it.
this lot created it
https://freeimage.host/i/F6uiAx4
Oh, that Trump, he sure is, oh wait:
“Housing-first strategy sure to undergo dramatic change if Project 2025 plans enacted.”
Pay attention to Project 2025’s plan to treat the unhoused | The State
But first, they want to create more homelessness and poverty by removing social programs, cutting food stamps and housing assistance, increasing unemployment, you name it. So, this is really about trying to hide the effects of their greedy and cruel policies and plans for the continued transfer of wealth, assets, and societal control to the rich. More poverty, more homelessness, more prisons, more taxes. But you won’t see them anymore because they’ll be behind bars. Paid for by the taxpayers. This is a war by the rich against everyone else. Trump is the conman they hired to front it.
How Project 2025 would increase child poverty & homelessness in the U.S. | First Focus on Children
Another example of how Trump is simply being led by his narcissistic nose ring by rich conservatives taking over Amerika on the ignorant coattails of the MAGA cult who overall are themselves more affected than any other demographic. Six months in, they still don’t get it.
“Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”
Trump, July 2024
Many homeless people would probably welcome it. They’re not free wandering around urban streets, and many deliberately engineer time in hospital and even jail to escape the hardship.
I wonder just how man Obamavilles/Biden/Trump-villes there are across America and how many homeless folk there are – Ah, the American Dream – is for some an American Nightmare; many new private prisons disguised as mental health facilities will need to be built – to house the prisoners, sorry I meant meant mentally ill folk, but they’ll be no need for more complicit judges, to help fill these new gulags up using trumped up charges.
The real war – is not on drugs or terrorism or poverty or homelessness – no the real war is on Americans, especially Americans who don’t follow the official narrative, I can see America eventually losing some states as the people rise up and stand against the Draconian Washington machine.
Why do people think governments have encouraged their citizens to ‘come out’ if they have mental health problems?
For example, Prince Harry campaigning to remove the stigma of mental health.
The more people who voluntarily see their doctor, shrink or psychologist means that their mental health issues are on their medical records for life. Getting them on anti-depressants or other treatments for years, to further damage them.
One day in the future should they step out of line, then it will be easier to cart them off to the looney bin or have them ostracised from society, based on their actual mental health disorder or past medical history. Not so easy to do in large numbers to those who have no history of problems, as it would raise suspicions.
One would have to be nuts to want that information on their medical records. Sure, get help if really needed, but use a fake name and personal details, leaving no audit trail back to one’s actual self.
Why do people think governments have encouraged their citizens to ‘come out’ if they have mental health problems?
You raised a interesting point as during c’ovid’ the culling started with the MH lot and elderly which in religion exacts to ”the less fortune” or ”born into sin”.
The same reason they’re encouraging Christianity.
”Being on the spectrum” is as fashionable as being into Jesus.
Both relates to having a serious mental health issues.
Jesus is king is like having a The Sunflower lanyard.
Detained dissidents – a psychological disorder – will be put on ‘suicide
watch’ and, later, the guards will scratch their heads wondering how the
detained got extra blankets, and how the cell’s surveillance camera
developed a glitch…
[State Assisted Suicide (GAS) aka, The Jeffery Epstein Option]…
Fantastic reminder of what this alternative president has done to his own people.
With the incoming death of the work markets killed by AI then the cuts to medicare (social security) Now the West is now being killed by people who look like them (again).
Make america great again means incarceration of anyone who they deem not great, just like the African ‘savages’ ‘native’ (The un educationed un civilized) of yesterdays world.
I’m sure the Whiteheads are well meaning, but their glass is ALWAYS half empty.
Are they part of some Christian or quasi religious doomsday cult?
Living IS difficult, especially for those in third world countries and areas of poverty in the richer nations.
Life, on the other hand, IS beautiful.
Nature, the joy of children, music, dance, art and just simply breathing the air around us.
Cheer up Folks, the world will not end.
The Whitheads are right. Mental health will be used as a weapon to suppress the truth.
Memes hit the web during the 2022 self imprisonment. School posters suggested children telling the truth were probably Autistic and shouldn’t be taken seriously. Another recent article (I forgot to bookmark) are suggesting people who shoot up schools, public buildings and spaces were found to have taken prescribed antidepressants. Then we have law enforcment telling you they are worried about your mental health if you question the narrative when stopped.
My behavior is based on stopping wolves, rats and snakes from entering my life and making it a living hell. Nothing more.
Hi Thom Crewz, if you could manage to locate that article concerning the relationship between prescribed behavioural modification pharmaceuticals and violence, I’d certainly like to see it. I’ve long held suspicions that persons lashing out in acts of seemingly senseless violence are under prescribed care.
Perhaps our resident psychologist and author, Todd Hayden, might entreat us with a detailed analysis – evaluating the correlation between the two.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/hidden-dangers-antidepressants-hard-stop-taking/5879420
This link may not work as I am no expert at this, but here is an article from Feb 2025 by “A Midwestern Doctor” through the Mercola site as well as Global Research. This article is an abridged version of a longer one, which is available through a link at the end of it.
There are probably other articles by Jon Rappaport if I’m not mistaken, but from what I have read in some of these there isn’t much written, yet, about this subject. One can imagine why.
The other thing about SSRI medications is that the advertisements for these drugs state openly that suicidal ideation is a risk, particularly for adolescents. Those ads never mention homicidal ideation, which is a known side effect as well. My sister got on these things through a “mental health” provider. She has never been the same and was on a cocktail of several different drugs. We are still estranged but from what I understand she is no longer on these drugs, but as stated, is not the same person today in many ways.
There are also suspicions they are subjected to subliminal messages from their mobile phone and/or some kind of radiation from the phone.
Blue light, WIFI and Bluetooth.
Did you ever wonder why the headphone jack disappeared from the cell phone?, yeah, me too. 🤔
https://alsett.com/the-connection-between-blue-light-operation-paperclip-and-behavior-control/
Hi ProActive, I get such communiques when my GF phones to tell me that I should have been home several hours ago; but like a selfish or insensitive lout, I ignore such subliminal instruction. That said, I refuse to submit to her attempts to domesticate me for a life of servility.
With respect to those who lash out with senseless acts of violence, I reckon that a ‘conditioning agent’ must be applied prior to the act, whether pharmacological (toxically/narcotically-induced), coercive (emotionally/behaviourally conditioned) or a combination of both.
Susceptibility to subliminal messaging sufficient to overcome innate inhibitions must meet one of the afore-mentioned conditions.
That said, I’d appreciate follow-up notifications in the media concerning any palliative treatments which may have been administered prior to the act of violence; but I guess that’s too much to ask from a media institution focused on advertising, sensationalism and fear-mongering.
@Munk
I don’t recall the particular article I read, it was a long time ago. I’m not a great bookmarker and used the keywords “shootings linked to antidepressant.” There are many articles around about the issues, so much that even the fact checkers are out to cause a diversion.
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/there-is-decades-of-evidence-that
Not until todays evolution has had a chance to play out, after that, LOOK OUT!