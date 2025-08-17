Race, Segregation, and Sectarianism in American Cinema

Due to the capitalistically orchestrated scourge of illiteratization and the machinations of the mass media, only a small percentage of Americans understand Washington’s penchant for launching illegal wars of aggression, and with the exception of the Gaza genocide and the Vietnam War the overwhelming majority of the population seldom has any understanding of what their army and intelligence services do abroad.

Even less understood – and this is a global phenomenon – is that while Washington delights in stoking sectarianism in Ukraine, Yugoslavia, Syria and Iraq they are equally fond of stoking ethno-sectarian hatreds at home. This is because a key pillar of post-Cold War American imperial strategy has been to relentlessly pursue the ancient Roman tactic of divide and conquer, which the deep state pursues in Los Angeles and Brooklyn with the same relish as they deploy these tactics in Damascus and Baghdad.

In addition to the deplorable political ignorance of the general population, which presents a huge obstacle in bringing some semblance of sanity to US foreign policy, is the fact that workers in the United States are preoccupied with fighting each other. Ultimately, these plagues of tribalism and sectarianism threaten the liberty of the American people precisely as they threaten the sovereignty of countries that fall within the empire’s inexorable crosshairs.

This pitiable state of affairs is addressed in the following nuanced and thought-provoking films.

*These reviews may contain spoilers.

Directed by James Toback (2008)

In Tyson, James Toback has given us an exceptionally well-executed film about former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, but it is much more than that. For this nuanced and poignant documentary is above all about the defeat of the Civil Rights Movement and the perpetuation of the infernal institution of segregation in America.

Tyson grew up in the Bedford–Stuyvesant and Brownsville sections of Brooklyn, both segregated and crime-ridden ghettos, the latter particularly so. Abandoned by the state, many children in these neighborhoods are condemned to grow up in a war zone bereft of a functioning public school system and a nurturing environment with which to develop into ethical and learned human beings.

As Toback vividly illustrates, Tyson is fashioned from the bloody clay of an extremely violent world, where guns and drugs are the norm but literature and the rule of law are absent, and he is wholly and indelibly a product of this environment.

If any child, regardless of ethnicity, language, or religion were to experience their formative years in an anarchic crime-ridden neighborhood devoid of books yet saturated with gangs, drug dealers, and prostitutes it is highly probable that such a child will end up dead, in jail, or strung out on drugs, and this is precisely the fate that befalls the overwhelming majority of Mike Tyson’s childhood friends.

Drunk on The New York Times and CNN, liberals have betrayed their once unshakable belief in integration, and if we are to survive as a society it is vital that we return to the ideals and principles of the ‘60s integrationists. Indeed, these values, which have been abandoned by white liberals and black nationalists alike, must be restored if we are to have any future as a nation. As Martin Luther King once said:

There is no such thing as separate but equal. Separation, segregation, inevitably makes for inequality, and I think that is the first reason why segregation is evil, because it inevitably makes for inequality.”

Often speaking with integrity and perspicacity, Tyson explains how terrifying it was growing up in inner-city Brooklyn, and how he was forced to learn how to defend himself. How can we call ourselves a democracy when the only thing we teach so many of our young people is how to be a gangster (both in and out of uniform) and beat people up?

A modern gladiator, this child of war embodies a nation that was born in violence, gorged itself on violence, and has become addicted to violence. Raised in such a cannibalistic vortex, Tyson comes to represent the personification of this crucible of insatiable, voracious, and seemingly never-ending violence.

Hemingway once wrote in A Farewell to Arms that “The world breaks everyone and afterward many are strong at the broken places. But those that will not break it kills.” The dangerous streets that molded Tyson into an explosive and ruthless boxer also deprived him of a childhood with safe streets and a good education, breaking something inside of him forever.

Ultimately, Tyson tells the story of a man forged into an almost indomitable boxer, but who is simultaneously grievously debased and dehumanized by the scourge of racial segregation, an evil once acknowledged by all liberals as immoral, indefensible, and the quintessence of racism.

Directed by Marc Levin (1994)

A harrowing journey into the gang ravaged world of Little Rock, Arkansas, in the early ‘90s, Marc Levin unveils an almost post-apocalyptic wasteland where society has disintegrated, a significant percentage of the teenage population has joined gangs, and where disagreements are settled with neither words nor fisticuffs, but with bullets.

We travel with Steve Nawojczyk, the county coroner, as he visits some of the gangs and pleads with them to end the violence. Showing these unruly adolescents photographs of deceased gang members who have lost their lives in a fusillade of bullets, he is granted safe passage, allowing him to meet with various factions of Bloods, Crips, and the Hoover Folk gang (the latter interestingly, being multi-racial).

Undoubtedly, many of these kids hail from broken homes. All are a product of broken communities, a broken education system, a broken economy and a broken society. They join gangs in part out of a need for protection, but also for the same reason people join cults: out of a deep-seated yearning for community, identity, and a sense of purpose. Having been raised in a destitute, nihilistic, and deindustrialized wasteland with a paucity of books and an overabundance of guns and drugs, these are children that have devolved into a feral state.

Abandoned by the government and raised with a lack of spiritual and intellectual guidance, demonic rap lyrics have replaced Shakespeare; and the gun, the pen. Their English emblematic of a reversion to a preliterate primordial state revealing an absence of logic, foresight, connection to the written word, or a moral tradition.

The ruthless nature of their business practices serving as a microcosm for the behavior of multinational corporations, these gun-slinging adolescents defend their turf at all costs, while simultaneously seeking avenues of expansion into new hunting grounds.

So shocking is the dehumanization of these morally debased youths that there are times when the documentary seems like a striking example of the found footage genre – and a terrifying one at that.

Directed by Clint Eastwood (2008); starring Clint Eastwood, Bee Vang, Ahney Her and Christopher Carley.

One of the great films about segregation and tribalism in multicultural America, Clint Eastwood has given us a work of considerable cinematic power. Set in a Detroit suburb, we see how the former industrial powerhouse has degenerated into a zone of deindustrialization, poverty, and a withering of collective memory leading to the rise of black, Mexican, and Hmong gangs. (There are no white gangs, as that would be “racist.”)

The embittered protagonist, Walt Kowalski (Clint Eastwood), has witnessed all of his American neighbors either dying or abandoning the neighborhood due to the city’s socioeconomic decline along with more and more Hmong simultaneously moving in, to the point where he not only finds himself a minority, but in many respects an actual foreigner in his own backyard.

His bitterness is also tied to painful emotional scars from the Korean War of which he is a veteran, and he is haunted by some of the terrible things he did in that conflict.

The wisdom of Gran Torino is how it underscores the fact that no matter how much multiculturalism and identity politics foment division and ghettoization, in the end good will seek out good and evil will gravitate towards evil. Indeed, just as anti-Zionist Jews and Zionist Jews despise one another, and millions of Sunnis will resist, sometimes with force, Takfiri groups such as ISIS and Al-Nusra Front, Hmong are at war with Hmong within this Detroit Hmong community.

(Tens of thousands of Hmong were trained by the CIA to conduct military operations against the North Vietnamese Army and the Pathet Lao. Following the communist victory many were forced into exile, with hundreds of thousands eventually finding their way to the US).

Estranged from his family and angry over his state going to hell in a handbasket, our ever cantankerous protagonist ends up forming an unlikely friendship with a Hmong family that lives next door. The newcomers are predominantly peaceful and law-abiding. However, the neighborhood is being terrorized by a Hmong gang, and Walt, in what is vaguely reminiscent of a Western, takes a stand to defend his town from these ruffians.

As his friendship with the Hmong family evolves, Walt takes the young Hmong American Thao Vang Lor (Bee Vang) under his wing and teaches him to survive, as it can be very difficult for immigrant kids to navigate the transition from childhood to adulthood without an American adult to advise them.

Walt’s mentorship of Thao helps the neophyte to more properly integrate into American society, acquire a profession, and avoid the dangerous gang culture. Hence, out of the ashes of a national conflagration brought about by offshoring, deunionization, and identity politics a new American is born.

In a sense this internecine Hmong conflict mirrors Walt’s alienation from his own family, as the rise of the multicultural society has winners and losers, and invariably impacts Americans in radically different ways.

Of great significance is Walt’s language in contrast with his actions. While neoliberal cultists devote enormous amounts of time and energy into policing language while simultaneously backing educational policies that make Americans of color and immigrant youth as illiterate and dehumanized as possible, Walt’s language is unabashedly politically incorrect, yet he repeatedly saves the life of Thao, and in cowboy-like fashion defends the community from a malevolent and rapacious entity.

As vividly portrayed in Gran Torino, the rise of ethnic gangs is deeply emblematic of an unraveling of the social fabric, destroys malleable youths and their families, and unbeknownst to these brigands of unchained capital, bestows unprecedented powers on the oligarchy.