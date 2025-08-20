Gates Foundation: “Digital IDs are an effective tool against poverty”
Kit Knightly
It looks like we can add another to the growing mountain of problems that digital IDs are going to solve for all of us.
We already know that digital IDs will help counter populism, and illegal immigration, and crime, and benefit fraud, and terrorism, and pandemics.
But they’ll help tackle poverty now as well. That’s according to a report published a few days ago by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation:
Digital IDs are an effective tool against poverty. A global solution is making them available to millions.
I do love “making them available” in that sentence. As if the world is full of people desperately crying out for digital ID that the powers that be have been unable to supply, when the truth is literally the exact opposite of that.
The aim of the report is promoting something they call Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP), an “adaptable, modular architecture […] that any country could customize to meet its specific needs.”
For the last few years, MOSIP has been trialed in nine different countries across Africa and Asia, with over 90 million people signing up, the report calls it a powerful example of how low- and middle-income countries can harness open-source technology to improve lives and accelerate development.
The developers of MOSIP are so worried about poor people in the third world not having any proper identification that they – and their backers at the Gates Foundation and the Omidyar Network – are giving it away to any country that wants it for free.
Isn’t that nice of them?
But wait, there’s more good news! The developers of MOSIP believe very strongly that interoperability is…
a fundamental principle of good Digital Public Infrastructure
It’s a “fundemental principle”, you understand, NOT a method of control.
To sum up, the free software being funded by Bill Gates to supply digital IDs to the third world will all be based on the same proprietary code and be potentially interoperable.
…all to tackle poverty and “increase economic participation”.
Or terrorism.
Or to secure the border.
Or to protect the environment.
Or to combat money laundering.
Or help the unemployed.
Or to prevent pandemics.
Or to protect us from Artificial Intelligence.
It depends on where you live. Regional marketing, like Disney removes black actors from their Chinese posters.
Typical woke right talking points with no thought or logic
this is what happens when your cocoon in your mic cube who never goes out
reads MSM and then reads alt media and then creates MSM alt media plus manure.
When you was younger did you not wear one at college or UNI or work?
going into work we had to have one of the above
that was 40 years ago.
We also had credit card token vending machine which did not take money.
We had to charge up the card using money from one separate outlet
if we lost are id card we had to use lanyard.
When I visited the U.K, every shop, hospital, office, even the train guards to shop assistants in major shopping stores worn a badge a ID badge,
most of the people wearing them was lower tier.
Today 50 years late to the party and a talking point in woke ville.
They bring up digital id when most of you worn the badge (ID BADGE) or clocked into work.
And all have a X verification blue tic which they pay musk MIC 330 pounds per year for.
Yes but this kind of id was separated, secondary and connected to the actual situation, company and position. Thus easily to identify legally.
It is not the same!
You new digital id is attempted to be a general legal id where you can be blamed for being robbed and for what a third party (a digital photo/video/sensor/apparatus) says and shows. A diffuse legal responsibility.
Slavery was abolished in the U.K. in 1834, and in the U.S. in 1865.
I guess theres just no shaking the ruling class’ propensity for covet and exploitation…
Still hundreds of millions of wage slaves.
‘Hey, billy, can you lend us a dime*’
money is an effective tool against poverty, too, you know !’
** Bing Crosby – 1940’s…
The best way to end poverty is get rid of the rich.
That was what the Commies thought. If just everybody gets poor dumb peasants we are all rich wise guys.
You can end a nightmare by telling yourself it’s just a dream. Your mind made it, and you can wake up from it. All of it. And just as painlessly, because your mind made all of it. We can end this nightmare easily. We are, after all, the very boogiemen in it.
New Gates-funded oral Polio Vaxx sheds live viruses in 100% of recipients.
Oral polio vaccines have now caused hundreds of infections in Africa (Pan African Medical Journal), triggered 80% of infants to shed live virus that mutates into strains causing 828% more paralysis than wild polio (NPJ Vaccines), and even sparked a fresh outbreak in Papua New Guinea confirmed by the WHO.
https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/new-bill-gates-funded-chimeric-polio
A Netherlands Court just denied potential expert witness testimony in a civil case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, and others. The case on behalf of several victims asserts that COIVD/MRNA injections are bioweapons in violation of existing law and that genocide laws have been violated as well.
The potential expert witnesses in the case were: Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, and Dr. Joseph Sansone.
https://www.josephsansone.com/p/in-netherlands-bioweapon-and-genocide
You can count on Gates and his acolytes to be in the forefront of anything promoting eugenics, global bioweapon depopulation and any means designed to undermine the sacredness of Life. Under guise of philanthropy, Gate and his ilk are engaged in massive crimes against humanity, they are protected by the global media he contributes hundreds of millions of dollars to. https://www.cjr.org/criticism/gates-foundation-journalism-funding.php, https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-gates-bankroll-media-outlets
More ID = More customers = More $$$ !
“These cigarettes, see, are cool for one thing. They’re a status symbol and show you belong. And they’re not bad for you at all in fact they’re great exercise for the lungs, and they are perfectly safe. They effectively fight poverty because those seen smoking are viewed more favorably than those that don’t, making it easier to get jobs, buy food, buy housing, and get invited to cocktail parties. And best of all, we’re giving them away free for the first year, to everyone, particularly the poor, uneducated masses in third world countries. This is solely due to our altruistic quest for freedom and liberty by making sure everyone has equal access.”
Eddie Bernays, is that you again, man?
Scanning the linked article it’s almost unbelievable the rationale and justifications they trot out. You have to be pretty fucking stupid not to see right through it. Unfortunately, we have plenty of stupid. I guess they never heard of birth certificates in India.
So I guess it’s true, Bill Gates really is the Antichrist.
Like all of us, Bill’s gonna die, soon. He wants control from his grave.
Deadshit.
He made his mark of the Beast upon us :-). His name will forever be in the history books.
Like Nero, Pol Pot, Mao, and all the other idols that God told us not to make.
The west has lost its entrepreneurs, now it has a bunch of billionaires all vying for government contracts for mundane authoritarian software (or vaccines), the functionality of which has been documented many times in the past, in books such as 1984. Sad to see the west descend into a bunch of teat suckers, while China’s communists take on the innovation challenge and overtake the USA and UK.
These megalomaniacal psychopaths are not satisfied with the Earth; they consider themselves the “masters of the universe” [sic], while simultaneously prohibiting any claims that they rule the world.
Wait – what? Protect us from artificial intelligence? That’s a circular argument – isn’t digital ID interlinked with AI (facial recognition and all)? Also – I thought AI was here to save humanity from its own backwardness, surely we don’t need protection against a saviour?
Bill and Melinda Gates make me laugh… so hard! It’s getting more ridiculous by the day. And people still don’t see this?
Too many horses. Ivermectin now cause many death by overdose. People thing they are horses. .
Unlike the vaxxed who scrupulously checked the safety and effectiveness of their irreversible injections – by asking their pharma sponsored medical advisor, or just watching the TV – then suddenly died. How ironic.
Let’s cut the crap. Digital ID is part of the Orwellian agenda.
The Chinese wants it that way so what do you do? I mean 1,,4 billion people and the Globe’s first class economy, China pay the bill.
We will have to do South-Africa, Rhodesia and Mandela all over again. .
.. And they are bomb-proof! Palestinian families can be blown to smithereens but thanks to this much needed new technology their ids will escape unscathed.
same company as immaculate fireproof passport. 😂
Any part of a normal life does not need a digital ID, everything can be solved otherwise. We just need to resist these ideas but it becomes very difficult due to the mass indoctrination and poor education
Yes, they want us ID’d / chipped.
The heart of the matter though, is that it’s not for our betterment. We know, without doubt, that they don’t care about us. That 8 billion souls is too many, for those in charge. And a process of separation – wheat from chaff – is now in its infancy. Aided by those IDs… And so the most optimistic outcome for most of us, is to be tolerated.
Its so much easier. A nod with your right forehead or a little lift with your right hand, and you have paid for the show, a banana, whatever.
This guy is getting more and more imaginative in his psychopathic ( psychopothetic ) ways . He’s pushing and pushing his mental poverty further and further and no one is standing on the track to admit him to the “one who flew over the cuckoo’s nest”
They used to tease him as micro and soft. Then he got his revenge with the idea of computer viruses to impose upgrades in PCs. That was before he got to the major league: jabs.
does anyone here know about good resources that might explain how to mitigate the onslaught of this whole digital dystopia?
please don’t just say, ditch your smartphone! or, rise up in arms against the powers that be!
much as I’d like to find a permanent pure solution to the problem, I would really appreciate just some pragmatic tips for navigating through the nightmare with hopefully not quite so much constant horror
for example people talk about VPNs and taping over your smartphone’s camera lens, etc, but maybe there are some more comprehensive guides to these strategies, maybe a place where these kind of questions get discussed cooperatively and specific techniques are proposed against specific threats
This have off course already been discussed.
The solution is to gather with equal minded people for example as the Amish people, JW, or similar minority groups, and seek a recognized and government approved reservate for endangered species.
I dont think a poster up and down in front of Capitol Hill will make the day. .
It’s already happening… That’s why the predator class keeps changing the game.
They’re losing hard because before TV and radio was easily controlled lol
There’s two choices as far as I can see, learn to opperate without it, or learn to opperate within it, minimising exposure, and mitigating risk.
How you do that in either case depends on your threat model, i.e. it’s different for everyone e.g. an investigative reporter or activist, Vs regular guy on the street. This is a good channel for more insight, I’ve linked his video on Threat Models, but he has a bunch of playlists on his channel you can learn an awful lot from, it’s the best place to start I can recomend.
VPN’s mite be good for getting round age verification (for now) but in a threat model all you’re doing is outsourcing your privacy to a company most likely owned by an Israeli company as they have cornered most of the market, do you trust Mossad with your privacy?
Privacy hardening a browser such as Firefox and changing your DNS server away from your ISP is probably more private than using a commerical VPN company, although you could rent server space and set up your own personal VPN, but then it depends on the server company location/integrity/local laws etc.
Once you’ve privacy hardened your browser, it then comes down to your online behaviour to minimise your digital footprint. There are various levels of privacy hardening, at the maximum level it becomes very difficult to use the regular internet, most pages will be broken, so it’s always a compromise depending on your threat model and the level you’re comfortable with for usability.
I don’t think you can get a minimum level of privacy without becomming at least a little tech savvy about it.
Online Privacy is such a huge subject it’s difficult to even give bullet points, as you’ll discover once you start researching it. Start by learning about threat models, privacy hardening firefox, and research more from there.
Privacy is different from security, with completely different tools, although they can overlap a bit.
I would like to suggest an idea for this website
could you set up discussion forums that are not tied to specific articles like this, but rather are always open to posting about a CATEGORY?
for instance, “Digital ID” could be a category with its own forum where maybe some longer-term, deeper discussions could develop instead of as now, scattershot comments that maybe won’t even ever be read because after a day or so everyone has moved on nomadically to the next article, you know?
Funnily enough – there used to be such a discussion group (loosely linked to OffGuardian) on Telegram during lockdown (it may well still exist). However, it didn’t take long for it to become infiltrated by (possibly) bots – I remember one “persona” literally posting multiple times per day in about 7 different languages – not impossible, but unlikely that it was a real person posting genuinely. It became white noise and I left the group for this reason. I’m sure you’re not alone in thinking about solutions (you can always follow James Corbett’s solutions watch, which is posted on this forum often). But in my opinion the best way is to find ways to meet with likeminded people, preferable in the real world. There are a myriad of groups buying land, starting to grow veg, be more self sufficient etc. Become involved in local communities where you can. I am sure if you look hard enough, you will find something!
Bill Gates’ eugenicist roots are well known by now. But, at a surface level, I do find it fascinating that the man who demanded $$$ for his (broken) Windows software is now happily endorsing software to be made available for free.
What a guy, eh?
Poverty is an effective tool against digital id’s
A great way to identify those that have been murdered by Western backed terrorist groups – just scan the ID chip as though you were scanning groceries in the supermarket and up pops their details, this can also be used to ID those being renditioned and tortured in some African dungeons to show they have the right person/s.
I suppose a whole nation can be tracked 24/7 using ID chips, making it easier to drone strike and cause the maximum damage – also those who don’t take the Gate Foundation injections, can be tracked down and forced to take them – but best of all is anyone one or group putting up resistance to injustice – can be easily tracked down and murdered.
ECOWAS head is basically a US puppet, so these ID’s could be rolled out all across Africa – though some Sahel countries have recently told ECOWAS to get lost – such as Niger Mali and Burkina Faso.
Imagine getting this message: Respond in a week or we will classify you as deceased.
It’s become a bit of a cliche but is still worth restating….
when it’s free, you’re the product.
Why would someone who’s repeatedly laid waste to thousands of poor Africans with experimental injections be super-keen on fighting poverty? Hmmm?
A smorgasbord of topical issues, some hotter than others, that digital ID can solve. Something for everyone, it is the Swiss Army knife of all things virtual.
Don’t leave home without it, sign up for yours now, you know it makes sense.