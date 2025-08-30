We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Ethics
Todd Hayen
Artificial Intelligence, transhumanism and technology will easily take over the world because people never think about ethics while doing whatever job they have that supports all this insanity. Ethics? Are you kidding? Who gives a crap about ethics? We don’t need no stinkin’ ethics.
Most people don’t seem to give a rat’s ass about what is going on in Ukraine, or Israel and Gaza. It is just business as usual. They certainly don’t care about what is happening to art, or even romance and love. They undoubtedly don’t give a second thought to their job supporting the decimation of the human race. If it makes them a nickel, then forget it. What do you expect a person to do? Starve?
(No, dear reader, I am not talking about you or many like us. You know who I am speaking of.)
Now, don’t get me wrong, people do seem to think about things like foreign wars, inflation, riots in various places, but they do not think about the real reasons for any of these things. If they have been led to believe (which they have) that any of these inconveniences has to do with racism, homophobia or transphobia, hate for some out of favor foreign leader, climate change, or Trump’s antics and his wanton destruction of democracy (which few people in the world can even define) then of course their ears perk up and they spew out a bunch of hate sound bites. But other than that, forget it.
I doubt if anyone out there would be happy with a job that is directly racist, or was directly anti-trans or anti-homosexual. There are plenty of people out there spending their days making money in some business that is directly responsible for climate change, pollution, or the destruction of humanity with Big-Foot-sized carbon footprints. But because the whole climate change nonsense is so hard to put a clear finger on, most people have to look sideways to see if what they are doing is actually promoting the very thing they lie awake at night worrying about.
The real things that are problems, the things that are unethical, they don’t even see. And I would suspect that even if they did see them, they would do nothing about their contribution to them. They have to eat, right?
Hey, I am probably just as guilty as the next guy with a lot of this stuff. I am not one to severely limit my quality of life just because everyone else on this side of the fence is doing so. Well, to a point, maybe, but mostly not. My bad, truly.
However, the attention I do give to ethics has lost 90% of the people in my life I thought were friends. I have lost very close family members, and I probably have lost many clients due to my shrew status and standing up for what I believe is truth. Most definitely, it has been uncomfortable—and probably set to get even more uncomfortable as time goes on—but there are many hills that I will not die on, and even though I am not in a business that supports “unethical practices” (well, not at least the part I am engaged with). I have a feeling that if I were, it would take quite a bit to choose the route guaranteeing my starvation. You can bet your bippy, though, that I know what is right and wrong—at least most of the time—and that I do follow my conscience. I don’t think I ignore ethics entirely.
It isn’t so much people’s conscious actions that bug me. I know a lot of young people who are trying to get out of their parents’ house, who have worked hard in school to create a career for themselves, and who may be working for some questionable entity. I would not expect them to throw all of that away because they got a job at Pfizer or Moderna. It is, in fact, the attitude I am referring to here. They don’t have a clue as to what is going on. They wouldn’t know the difference between ethics and immoral behaviour. The world has taught them not to care. To look after themselves first. To follow the rules or they will be cast off and denigrated. Morals and ethics only get in the way. Morals and ethics are there for suckers, for people who don’t want to succeed. They are unattainable ideals.
Remember the musical The Man of La Mancha? Here was a story about a man, Don Quixote, who lived the honourable life. Nothing mattered to him unless it supported his goal to be an honourable man. What makes him an honourable man is his unyielding commitment to his principles, even in the face of ridicule, failure, and physical hardship. His honour stems not from societal recognition, but from his internal code of conduct, which prioritizes courage, compassion, and integrity above personal gain or safety.
He willingly sacrifices his comfort and reputation to uphold his vision of a just world, as seen in his readiness to battle imagined giants or defend Aldonza’s (the prostitute) honour against all who demean her.
Don Quixote’s refusal to compromise his ideals, even when confronted with the “realities” of a cynical world, underscores his moral strength. His belief that one person’s steadfast dedication to righteousness can inspire others—as it does with Aldonza and Sancho (his sidekick)—as it elevates him as a figure of profound ethical conviction, making his seemingly mad pursuit a testament to the transformative power of living with honour and purpose.
All gone, folks. All gone. Maybe this dedication to righteousness has never really been a part of most people’s lives, but I feel that with the younger folks just entering adulthood, there isn’t much of it there. Am I being too negative about this? Maybe so. People do seem to still have a sense of decency and ethics in some areas, in these particular areas, maybe more so than ever.
I think people are kinder to animals (the ones they see as animals, not the ones they eat), to the environment (directly), even to fellow humans if they believe they are being wronged by discrimination against race, sex, ethnicity, or personal wants and identifications such as what gender they wish to be or what pronouns they wish to be called. Are these things a presentation of ethics?
Maybe. But are they really founded on an authentic and accurate metric? Yes, in some cases.
I know when I was a kid, back in the ’60s, it definitely was an ethical issue to welcome black people into your home, neighbourhood, and friend circle. Racial discrimination was an everyday experience. And although us white folks certainly could not even begin to understand what the black community had endured for 200 years in the United States, we had some idea of it, and could obviously, and personally, empathize with their plight.
The sort of ethics dealing with bigotry today, I think, is a tad different. It is more of a “taught” ethic, something that most people do not even partially understand. This is the point I think I am trying to make. The ethics and morals of Don Quixote are founded on a knowingness of righteous justice—in his heart. It is similar to the Ancient Egyptian concept of ma’at, which is about living in alignment with the universal order—truthful, just, and balanced—to sustain the harmony of both earth and cosmos.
We humans know innately what is right and wrong, and if we choose to, we live by this righteous reality. I believe people are being taught to ignore this inner sense of right from wrong. We are taught a whole new set of ethical standards. Most of these are similar to the whacked ethic of being kind to animals, yet killing them in a harshly cruel manner in order to eat them.
We don’t see the meaning behind the ethic because it doesn’t come from the heart, but rather from the head—a “taught head”—communicated by you know who—the agenda, with all of the intentions we know the agenda to have.
I know i’m stating what should be the obvious vis-a-vis this topic (i.e., dearth of morality and ethics in modern-day society), but i’ll go ahead despite this fact; as both Nietzsche & Dostoevsky (who, by the by, were contemporaries; with the former cognizant of the latter and his concomitant works; but not vice versa) intimated, through their works, many moons ago: the death of God would lead the masses to nihilism {see N’s, ‘Thus Spake Zarathustra’; ‘The Gay Science’; etc.; and D’s, ‘Brothers Karamozov’; ‘Demons’; ‘Crime and Punishment’; etc.}.
One passage that best exemplifies the concept of the “death of God” and resultant nihilism in Dostoevsky’s works is from The Brothers Karamazov, specifically Ivan Karamazov’s statement in Book V, Chapter 4, just before he narrates “The Grand Inquisitor.” This passage encapsulates the idea that the absence of God leads to a collapse of moral boundaries, paving the way for nihilism.
“I mean to act, but I don’t know where to begin; I don’t know what to believe in, what to put my faith in. If I don’t believe in God, then I don’t believe in anything, and if I don’t believe in anything, then everything is permitted, and I can do anything I like. That’s what it comes to.”
That is all! RGB-Y5 out!!
Sadly The last truly ethical American president was John F. Kennedy, whose ethical conscience led him to seek and advocate for true peace on Earth – and led to Fascist warpigs’ bullets blowing his brains out in broad daylight in a political murder arranged by then ex-CIA Director Alan Dulles.
A famous remark was made during the 1988 United States vice presidential debate by Democratic nominee Senator Lloyd Bentsen to Republican nominee Senator Dan Quayle, in response to Quayle’s comparison of his experience in Congress to that of John F. Kennedy,
Lloyd Bentsen’s response: “I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy.” Quayle’s miffed comeback — “That was really uncalled for, Senator” — had to wait until the laughter died down.
Rhetorical question #1: What is Donald Trump’s comeback after Ms. Latypova’s public excoriation and humiliation of Trump, namely, over his administration’s failure to arrest even one single COVID mRNA injection mass murder criminal, in the seven months since Trump returned to power/took the Oath of Office on January 25, 2025?
Rhetorical question #2: Will John F. Kennedy’s nephew – United States Department of Health and Human Services/HHS Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – rediscover the ethical backbone he apparently possessed and displayed in his speech to over a million German COVID lockdown protesters in Berlin on August 29, 2020 – five years ago?
See: https://onenessofhumanity.wordpress.com/2020/09/05/the-new-kennedy-berlin-speech-elites-dont-want-you-seeing/
See: https://onenessofhumanity.wordpress.com/2025/08/29/sasha-latypova-covid-crimes-are-still-being-covered-up-by-trump/
You’re forgetting one thing – human nature and preservation of the self – bills and mortgages and money come way before ethics or genocide or just about anything else, other than family.
We’ve been conditioned to put the needs of the self before the many. Any actions deemed unacceptable by the PTB could see the self fired from their job and unable to fulfill onligations
Very strange text formatting, I strained my eyes, will read some other time
I’ve never met a scientist, nor for that matter, have i ever met
an expert…
I recall that every year, when I worked at EDS and HP Enterprise Systems back in the period 2005-13, we had to read an sign, to indicate our understanding and compliance with the stated principles, an Ethics Booklet. And it was fine, except that, one presumed that the company’s CEO, who was found to have been engaged in romantic escapades with his PA on company expenses, also had understood and signed and compied with those stated principles. Sic transit gloria ethica.
Warrantless searches about to be lawA key plank of the police state being moved into place.
a bill that allows police to enter your home without a warrant on suspicion of stolen goods is at the 2nd reading stage in the house of lords.
https://thelightpaper.substack.com/p/warrantless-searches-about-to-be
Maybe we are out of synch with the source. If we had to kill a sheep, we might all be vegetarian. If we had to kill an unborn foetus ourselves, we would possibly all be anti-abortion. We are removed from the horrors we inflict on others because their ‘otherness’ separates them from our experience and their trauma is hidden from us. And when it isn’t, we have an off-switch to protect our sensibilities. We have perfected the cognitive dissonance this world demands of us because we have been made to feel it’s the only way to function. The problem is, this is cumulative. So many ‘celebrities’ and political figures have been shown to be abusers / predators / corrupt / not fit for any job, never mind exerting the power to influence that they have. But the more revelations of this kind that there are, the less impact they have. The whole concept of morality and ethics seems irrelevant when the news is filled with such exposures as ‘We’ll kill 50 of your people for every 1 of ours’ or discussions on whether this child who was abused was actually a ‘child-prostitute’ (what sophistry is required to make sense of that phrase?). Unfortunately, the worse things get, the more comforting it seems to simply bury your head in the sand.
So very very well put. Thank you…