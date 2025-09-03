What we can learn from the “Russian GPS interference” story.
Kit Knightly
On Monday morning it was widely reported that a private jet ferrying Ursula Von Der Leyen to Plovdiv in Bulgaria was subject to “GPS interference”, and had to navigate using paper charts for the final part its journey.
This was quickly blamed on Russia, a supposed attempt to assassinate, or at least intimidate the EU chief, and the reactions kicked into high-gear almost instantly.
The Financial Times lead the pack, headlining [emphasis added]:
Ursula von der Leyen’s plane hit by suspected Russian GPS interference
ABC news went with [more emphasis added]:
EU head Ursula von der Leyen’s plane hit by suspected Russian GPS interference
The BBC mixed it up a little [even more emphasis added]:
EU chief von der Leyen’s plane hit by SUSPECTED Russian GPS jamming
Are you seeing a pattern?
Elsewhere, the AP claims to have got all the information you need, adding that it’s so completely definitely true that there isn’t even any point in investigating it:
Bulgaria will not investigate suspected Russian electronic interference with a top European official’s plane, officials said Monday — because this kind of GPS jamming is now so common.
Having established it definitely happened, Sky News turned to analysis:
Russia responds to GPS jamming accusations – but such instances are expected to escalate
Euro News is at full blown panic stations:
What can Europe do to better defend against GPS interference from Russia?
The good news is that NATO are going to save us, according to the Independent:
NATO says it is working to counter Russia’s GPS jamming after EU leader’s plane incident
The Conversation is asking the big question, hinting at the grander agenda behind the story:
Russia’s GPS interference: do I need to worry when flying?
Got that everyone? Flying is scary. Putin might kill you. Probably safer to just stay at home.
The counterpoint, appearing in comments sections all across social media, was that the alleged attack was likely a false flag, carried out by Ukraine or NATO.
However, somewhat lost in the tug-of-war assigning blame was this simple fact: There was no evidence any “GPS inteference” had ever happened.
The website FlightRadar24 monitors air traffic GPS and telemetry data for flights all over the world, and within a few minutes responded to this assertion with the following tweet:
According to their data, far from being an hour late (as some stories reported), the flight was delayed by only nine minutes, which is pretty standard in terms of air travel. And the data shows it maintained transponder signal throughout its journey.
In short, there’s nothing in the data to say the flight was anything but completely ordinary.
The media are clearly aware of this apparent contradiction, accounting for its “peculiarity” in their version of the narrative. In their follow up article, earlier today, the Financial Times notes:
unusually, the transponder onboard von der Leyen’s plane appears to have been able to establish the plane’s position and broadcast it throughout the incident.
The aircraft’s location was reported accurately and continuously on flight tracking websites because its so-called Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast (ADS-B) system appeared to be unaffected.
Which is essentially an admission that the data makes it appear the “GPS interference” never actually happened.
In fact, we have no confirmation anything happened at all. It’s just a story, and people on both sides ran with the underlying assumption before it was properly established.
What can we learn from this story? Always. Question. Everything.
An old lesson that always bears repeating.
Though I don’t know much about the workings of satellites, wouldn’t a plane’s electronics be searching for another satellite automatically, just like a phone searches for the nearest mobile phone tower?
And since the US is king in terms of number of satellites out there in NEO (that’s as far as we can go, btw) – The satellite gap is vast: the US has 4,883, Russia 256. How many does China have? ** – surely Russia couldn’t disable all of the Western satellites to ‘confuse’ the plane. And even if this were possible, wouldn’t the plane simply jump to the nearest satellite anyhow, Russian or otherwise. Unless satellites have a political opinion on things….
______
** Different figures here but the disparity is still there.
There’s only one country that specialises with ‘decapitation’ assassinations.
And you know who that is !!
It’s a cover-up ! The pilot was drunk is all !!
seems like maybe tit for tat in response to that story Moscow put out a few weeks ago regarding some threat to Putin’s helicopter
perhaps VDL felt snubbed b/c no one thought she was important enough to be similarly targeted
What an utter crock of shit.
I am still waiting for these so-called geopolitical enemies to whack each others Heads of State, Prime Ministers, Intelligence Agency head honchos, senior civil servants, judges, CEOs and anyone else of importance.
Strange that it never happens.
Vlad hasn’t been poisoned, Trump survived…ahem… an ‘assasination attempt’, Fond of Lying waltzed into Kiev along with Bono, Boris and Sean Penn during a ‘war’, no flak jacket required. Sean Penn even gave his Oscar to little penis piano playing Vlod. Come on, an Oscar?? Yes, because Oscars are given to best performance actors – they are telling us, it is hidden in plain sight.
If these clowns were really in a geopolitical struggle with one another, most would be dead by now. There would be hits, left, right and centre and no amount of security would prevent it. However, a bunch of Freemasonic Kabbalists who are LARPing are not going to harm each other.
Once again, it is more theatrics from the controllers and their minions, all playing their roles to deceive the audience…that being all of us useless eaters.
after the last few months have so irrefutably demonstrated the sheer irrelevance, from a geopolitical standpoint, of the Brussels crowd, why would anyone even want to bother with taking them out?
Most experts agree that they were once perts but can no longer be legitimately considered as such, therefore they currently pontificate as experts.
Perts have yet to comment on this extrapolation but further guidance for obfuscated clarity will be forthcoming in due course as time permits or without time permits.
perts only comment on ongoing trapolation, EXtrapolation they leave to the EXpertd
The fundamental problem is that ADS-B information is openly available to the public and that sites like FlightRadar, by aggregating this data, can come up with facts that are not controllable. Because of this we need to encrypt or otherwise prohibit the use of this information by the public. We can’t allow just anyone to contradict The Narrative, can we?
This hasn’t stopped the original report being picked up and repeated, augmented by various NATO officials and the like to add gravitas. This incident is actually really important for all of us because its rarely that this type of story is so easily contradicted by incontrovertible facts. Usually there’s some wiggle room to inject enough uncertainty to drown out anyone who dares to say “But…….”.
Normally in the absence of hard information we’d have to resort to indirect means to debunk this story. The first thing to note is that Bulgaria, although a Slavic nation that uses that funny writing Russians use, is actually nowhere near Russia. Although jamming GPS is quite easy, selectively doing this at a distance of maybe 1000Km without anyone else noticing would be a technical tour-de-force. The other thing is that GPS, while nice to have, isn’t essential. There’s lots of other ways for pilots to see where they are (not to mention Air Traffic Control tracking them) including, if all else fails, the old standby of “Looking out the window”.
Get ready to be in the frontline yet again Europeans as the unelected bureaucrats at the EU have decided to make war against Russia. The first casualty of war is the truth and it’s already dead and buried.