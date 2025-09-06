UN/WEF/WHO: Innocent, Trump: Guilty

I think I have enough sense to know that Trump may not be the saviour many think he is. But I do have to admit that, for me, the jury is still out. It is easy to slip him into either role.

There seems to be much evidence that he is doing a lot of things (albeit in his crazy, whacky, “Trumpian way”) that fit the “shrew paradigm” of a better world—ending the mutilating of children, attempting to make peace in Europe and the Middle East, boosting economic growth through deregulation, strengthening border security, and promoting energy independence—and a few other “ho-hum” things (as his opponents would say).

And there is also much evidence that he is just another NWO puppet pushing the US into the clutches of the New World Armageddon with his militarization of the police in Washington, DC, and his SciFi 1984-esque masked ICE pulling people out of vehicles on the streets of our nation’s cities, dragging them off to alligator-infested prisons filled with caged humans awaiting deportation. Jeesh. What could be more obvious?

But I can’t help but look at the good things happening, then I am forced to look at the bad things, then back to the good things. ‘Round and round the mulberry bush, the monkey chased the weasel. I am just waiting for the pop.

What I am actually sure of is the scapegoat quality of the great yellow menace. I am reminded of an old Benny Hill gag where Benny secretly raises the skirt of a woman standing in line and then turns away as she turns to see the old man, not Benny, standing behind her. Assuming he is the one messing with her skirt, she slaps him. He wonders what the hell, and she turns back around, and Benny lifts her skirt again. Obviously, she turns and slaps the old guy, again and again. One of the oldest Vaudeville gags in the book. Trump is the old guy that gets slapped, Benny is the agenda, and the woman being offended represents the Trump-hating sheep.

If Trump is indeed a tool of the agenda and deep state, what I just described would be a very effective role for him to play. He has been hated by the left since day one, and if half of what he is accused of is true, there is good reason to hate him. Although I doubt if the percentage of true accusations is even a fraction of half, and the accusations that do prove to be accurate are largely made up of junk.

The sheep-folks are now on the same page as we are regarding fears that the world is going to crap, but for all of the wrong reasons. They, too, fear nuclear annihilation, the destruction of democracy, and the scrapping of the US Constitution.

They fear, as we do, the obliteration of our civil rights and the devastation of our comfortable lifestyle. But again, for all of the wrong reasons. They believe Trump alone is creating this hell on earth. Maybe, as I have said, he is a part of it—a soldier for the agenda. But if that is true, that’s not all. The buck does not stop with him. And sheeple will not believe that.

Once the sheeple have gotten rid of him with the help of the true agenda, then they will think they can rest and enjoy the new world they’ve created with all of the things they hold dear to their heart. Things like trans rights, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, unrestricted abortion access, universal healthcare, and expansive social welfare programs. They cherish the idea of a borderless society, where global citizenship trumps national sovereignty, and climate initiatives dictate economic policy.

They hold fast to the belief that systemic inequalities can be eradicated through centralized control and identity-based reparative measures, all while preserving their vision of a progressive utopia. They think without Trump they can have all of that, and more.

Some of these things would be nice, eh? Some of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals would be welcome, in fact, if you could wave a magic wand and have poverty, inequality, and pollution disappear, it would be great, wouldn’t it? But reality doesn’t work that way. What the anti-Trump folks want may be nice in a utopian idealism, it is not possible to achieve without some really difficult struggles, suffering, and sacrifices through its implementation.

But let’s say Trump is a very clear puppet of the agenda, which most of you out there believe he is. If he is indeed doing the agenda’s bidding with his crazy tariffs, his crazy militarization of law enforcement, and his crazy alliance with the Soviet Devil, Putin, etc., etc.

Then, as the world crumbles into chaos, the only one getting blamed for it by the liberals will be him. The true master minds will go unscathed. In fact, they will become the heroes who ultimately will wipe out the yellow scourge and bring the world back to order with the UN’s Agenda 2030, the WHO’s protection of the human race from fantasy microbes, and the WEF’s vision where you’ll own nothing, and they own everything, renting us what we need to stay happy.

What a world.

Trump will then be paid off handsomely, and in the public eye, he will hang himself from a flimsy air vent in his federal prison cell (hopefully in Alligator Alcatraz) or get offed by a mad assassin. In reality, he will be living in luxury on Epstein’s island in a brand-new government-built mansion—a replica of Mar-a-Lago. Meanwhile, the lefty liberal progressives will be celebrating their victory, bringing Kamala Harris, or a similar non-human, into power and following the agenda down the Yellow-Brick road to oblivion.

So, the grand circus plays on, with Trump as the garish ringmaster, drawing every eye while the real puppeteers skulk in the shadows. The sheep-folks, bless their earnest hearts, will cheer when the orange piñata finally bursts, spilling candy promises of equity and green-filled utopias.

They’ll dance to the tune of Agenda 2030, oblivious to the strings tying their dreams to a globalist loom. The UN, WEF, and WHO will emerge as benevolent wizards, waving their Sustainable Development wands, promising to banish poverty and pesky microbes.

But utopias come at a cost—freedom, sovereignty, and maybe a few irksome civil rights. The left’s cherished ideals, from borderless bliss to reparative justice, will glitter like fool’s gold, dazzling but hollow.

Meanwhile, Trump, whether pawn or provocateur, will exit stage right, perhaps to that Epstein Island penthouse, eating Big Macs and sucking down countless milkshakes while the world resets to a Brave New Normal. The irony?

The sheeple will think they’ve won, blind to the fact that the agenda’s script was written long before Trump’s comb-over hit the spotlight.

Pop goes the weasel.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here