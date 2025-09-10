Qatar, 9/11 and the Increasingly Inevitable Israeli Heel Turn

Yesterday, Israel conducted strikes on the Qatari capital city of Doha, allegedly targeting (and supposedly killing) key members of the Hamas leadership.

An unprovoked attack in direct violation of another nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Textbook breaking of international law.

This is not unusual. Israel’s contempt for international law is nothing new and is far from under-reported.

The wrinkle is the response from world leaders, which has been somewhat chillier than you’d expect.

The attacks were roundly criticised by puppets the world over – Canada’s Mark Carney, Britain’s Keir Starmer, Australia’s Albanese, France’s Macron and more.

In her State of the Union address, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen warned the EU should “consider our bilateral support” for Israel.

Even Donald Trump’s White House distanced themselves from the plan, which is as close to a full repudiation as you’ll get from that quarter.

Earlier in the week, the Spanish government announced they were closing their airspace and naval ports to any planes or boats carrying weapons to Israel.

Expressing anti-Israel sentiment is becoming more and more common on a political stage where support for Palestine was once purely the domain of Cuba, Venezuela and other designated “enemies” of The West.

Israel is responding by doubling down, unleashing further strikes – this time on Yemen – earlier today.

In the meantime, in the world of media, Tucker Carlson went on Piers Morgan’s show to talk about Israel’s involvement in 9/11. Again, this isn’t anything new, choral recitations of “dancing Israelis” are very common at this time of year…but not on Piers Morgan, and not with so little pushback from the ham-faced buffoon.

Carlson apparently has a new documentary on 9/11 releasing this week.

All of this combines to make me think it won’t be long now before the Israel script fully flips and they become “the bad guy”.

Officially, I mean. I’m not saying they’re currently good guys, before you take to the comments to skewer me for it.

Will supporting Palestine to be the default position of most major media outlets relatively soon? Perhaps, with a few holdouts in the more conservative US publications.

Will Israel and 9/11 will be the threads they pull to unravel the US Empire? The coverage over the coming anniversary weekend will be a telling indicator.

“Revisiting” 9/11 and blaming it on Israel – and maybe even the admitting to some partial truth about CIA and Pentagon involvement – could then lead to talk of the dangers of nationalism and Imperialism and so on, and that we need “international cooperation” and “multi-polar thinking” to prevent the rise of new Empire and related atrocities in the future.

I could see it happening. Maybe soon.