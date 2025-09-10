Qatar, 9/11 and the Increasingly Inevitable Israeli Heel Turn
Kit Knightly
Yesterday, Israel conducted strikes on the Qatari capital city of Doha, allegedly targeting (and supposedly killing) key members of the Hamas leadership.
An unprovoked attack in direct violation of another nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Textbook breaking of international law.
This is not unusual. Israel’s contempt for international law is nothing new and is far from under-reported.
The wrinkle is the response from world leaders, which has been somewhat chillier than you’d expect.
The attacks were roundly criticised by puppets the world over – Canada’s Mark Carney, Britain’s Keir Starmer, Australia’s Albanese, France’s Macron and more.
In her State of the Union address, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen warned the EU should “consider our bilateral support” for Israel.
Even Donald Trump’s White House distanced themselves from the plan, which is as close to a full repudiation as you’ll get from that quarter.
Earlier in the week, the Spanish government announced they were closing their airspace and naval ports to any planes or boats carrying weapons to Israel.
Expressing anti-Israel sentiment is becoming more and more common on a political stage where support for Palestine was once purely the domain of Cuba, Venezuela and other designated “enemies” of The West.
Israel is responding by doubling down, unleashing further strikes – this time on Yemen – earlier today.
In the meantime, in the world of media, Tucker Carlson went on Piers Morgan’s show to talk about Israel’s involvement in 9/11. Again, this isn’t anything new, choral recitations of “dancing Israelis” are very common at this time of year…but not on Piers Morgan, and not with so little pushback from the ham-faced buffoon.
Carlson apparently has a new documentary on 9/11 releasing this week.
All of this combines to make me think it won’t be long now before the Israel script fully flips and they become “the bad guy”.
Officially, I mean. I’m not saying they’re currently good guys, before you take to the comments to skewer me for it.
Will supporting Palestine to be the default position of most major media outlets relatively soon? Perhaps, with a few holdouts in the more conservative US publications.
Will Israel and 9/11 will be the threads they pull to unravel the US Empire? The coverage over the coming anniversary weekend will be a telling indicator.
“Revisiting” 9/11 and blaming it on Israel – and maybe even the admitting to some partial truth about CIA and Pentagon involvement – could then lead to talk of the dangers of nationalism and Imperialism and so on, and that we need “international cooperation” and “multi-polar thinking” to prevent the rise of new Empire and related atrocities in the future.
I could see it happening. Maybe soon.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
O/T.
Make it so says Picard, but I doubt it will happen.
“The Metropolitan Police’s counter terrorism division has appointed a senior specialist prosecutor to “urgently” review an application for an arrest warrant against Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Middle East Eye can reveal.
MEE reported on Tuesday that Herzog, currently in London, is set to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Number 10 on Wednesday evening.
On Tuesday morning pro-Palestine campaign group Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) instructed a legal team to apply for an arrest warrant to be issued for Herzog on “charges of aiding, abetting or procuring direct and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian objects”.
The Met responded to FOA that afternoon in an email seen by MEE.
In the email, officers confirmed that “the Counter Terrorism Division received the papers relating to your request in respect of Mr Herzog.”
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/met-police-appoint-prosecutor-urgently-review-application-israeli-presidents-arrest
“This is not unusual. Israel’s contempt for international law is nothing new and is far from under-reported.”
And neither is the USA’s which killed Iranian General Solemani by illegally bombing him in a third party country, namely Iraq, and the USA via Trump – murdered several people (illegally again) in a boat off the coast of Venezuela a few days ago.
On the Hamas Big Wigs in Doha, apparently they left their phones on the table of the meeting room – to go out and pray, and the Israeli’s using their phone signals as a target thought they had killed them all, but they didn’t.
Only one nation can end Israel’s impunity on bombing other nations, and committing genocide in Palestine, and that’s Iran, and that war is coming between Iran, Israel and Israel’s backers mainly the USA.
Israel não peca por omisão não se exime de usar a autoridade que lhe foi concedida. Autoridade pra “punir ,mutilar ou destruir”, pessoas ou nações grandes ou pequenos, inocentes ou culpados.