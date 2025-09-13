Charlie Kirk’s death is a game-changer. It really shouldn’t be because people are dying every day due to the mindlessness of this game, but for whatever reason, being gunned down at a public rally like he was shifts perceptions and realities quite a bit.

When all this first happened, I saw that many online commentaries were refusing to call it an assassination, claiming that assassinations were reserved for political figures.

One source says:

The term ‘assassination’ specifically refers to the targeted killing of a prominent public figure for political, ideological, or symbolic reasons, often implying premeditation and motive tied to the victim’s influence or beliefs.”

Well, in my eyes, this was an assassination. But I suppose until we hear from the killer, we can’t be certain of the motivation. Duh. Why would anyone want to kill this guy unless it was politically motivated? Sure, it could only be in the mind of the “lone gunman” acting purely on his or her (or they, or zir, or xe) own volition. Could it be a conspiracy involving many individuals or groups with an ideological or political reason? Duh again. Of course, if that is the case, we will probably never hear about it.

That brings me to another popular view: That Mr. Kirk is not actually dead, and this was all part of the Deep State’s plan to cause a ruckus in the populace. More hate and division as a result, or, more likely, just more confusion as to what the hell the New World Order/Deep State/Luciferian conspirators are up to and what they are trying to put into play. Got me.

“Game Over” for me means all of this insanity we have been seeing for five years no longer has any sort of “game” quality to it. Actually, it never did, that’s for sure, but it still often carried a video game vibe to the political antics we were seeing day in and day out. Sure, if you stand back far enough and shield your vulnerable heart effectively, so that you can see all this with little emotion, it can still be a game.

After all, people die rather miserably in video games, why not in this game?

And in fact, as I said earlier, tons of people have died here. Millions by the Covid vaccine alone (if you believe in such things), hundreds of thousands dead in Ukraine and the Middle East—and the count is rising every day. Why hasn’t all this been a game-changer?

Well, if you really were immersed in the whole thing, you wouldn’t see Charlie Kirk’s death as anything more than just another casualty in the overall scheme of things. It was bound to happen, so it isn’t really a surprise. But it is different than all the other deaths I’ve just cited. It was a public assassination, in our own backyard, right in front of us—with the sole purpose of silencing a voice. Kirk was no killer; he did not head organizations or institutions whose sole purpose is to kill or maim other human beings. What he spoke of always had at its foundation the sanctity of life and the objective reality of science. Yeah, sure, he ruffled feathers. But all advocates of free speech do that. And that is what he was, first and foremost, an advocate of free speech. He believed in, and lived in, a country that supposedly honours free speech, and that got him killed.

I did not agree with every view Mr. Kirk offered in his public life, but I would die defending his right to say what he said.

Kirk’s murder—no, I’ll call it an assassination until proven otherwise—was a deliberate act to erase a voice that dared to challenge the script. He wasn’t out there wielding weapons or inciting mobs; he was wielding ideas, ones that made people uncomfortable because they cut through the fog of a secular, woke, culture. His death exposes the raw nerve of our times: speak too loudly, question too fiercely, and you might just get a bullet.

The wars abroad, the vaccine debates, the endless culture clashes—they’ve all been pieces on this chessboard, but Kirk’s killing was a checkmate move against the very idea of open discourse. We’re not playing a game anymore when a man’s life is snuffed out for his words. It’s a wake-up call, a grim reminder that the stakes are real, and the board is rigged. So, let’s stop pretending this is just another level to clear. The game’s over, folks, and the silence left behind isn’t victory for anyone—it’s a warning that our very humanity is at enormous risk.

Rest in peace, Charlie. And God bless your wife and children.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here