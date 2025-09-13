Game Over
Todd Hayen
Charlie Kirk’s death is a game-changer. It really shouldn’t be because people are dying every day due to the mindlessness of this game, but for whatever reason, being gunned down at a public rally like he was shifts perceptions and realities quite a bit.
When all this first happened, I saw that many online commentaries were refusing to call it an assassination, claiming that assassinations were reserved for political figures.
One source says:
The term ‘assassination’ specifically refers to the targeted killing of a prominent public figure for political, ideological, or symbolic reasons, often implying premeditation and motive tied to the victim’s influence or beliefs.”
Well, in my eyes, this was an assassination. But I suppose until we hear from the killer, we can’t be certain of the motivation. Duh. Why would anyone want to kill this guy unless it was politically motivated? Sure, it could only be in the mind of the “lone gunman” acting purely on his or her (or they, or zir, or xe) own volition. Could it be a conspiracy involving many individuals or groups with an ideological or political reason? Duh again. Of course, if that is the case, we will probably never hear about it.
That brings me to another popular view: That Mr. Kirk is not actually dead, and this was all part of the Deep State’s plan to cause a ruckus in the populace. More hate and division as a result, or, more likely, just more confusion as to what the hell the New World Order/Deep State/Luciferian conspirators are up to and what they are trying to put into play. Got me.
“Game Over” for me means all of this insanity we have been seeing for five years no longer has any sort of “game” quality to it. Actually, it never did, that’s for sure, but it still often carried a video game vibe to the political antics we were seeing day in and day out. Sure, if you stand back far enough and shield your vulnerable heart effectively, so that you can see all this with little emotion, it can still be a game.
After all, people die rather miserably in video games, why not in this game?
And in fact, as I said earlier, tons of people have died here. Millions by the Covid vaccine alone (if you believe in such things), hundreds of thousands dead in Ukraine and the Middle East—and the count is rising every day. Why hasn’t all this been a game-changer?
Well, if you really were immersed in the whole thing, you wouldn’t see Charlie Kirk’s death as anything more than just another casualty in the overall scheme of things. It was bound to happen, so it isn’t really a surprise. But it is different than all the other deaths I’ve just cited. It was a public assassination, in our own backyard, right in front of us—with the sole purpose of silencing a voice. Kirk was no killer; he did not head organizations or institutions whose sole purpose is to kill or maim other human beings. What he spoke of always had at its foundation the sanctity of life and the objective reality of science. Yeah, sure, he ruffled feathers. But all advocates of free speech do that. And that is what he was, first and foremost, an advocate of free speech. He believed in, and lived in, a country that supposedly honours free speech, and that got him killed.
I did not agree with every view Mr. Kirk offered in his public life, but I would die defending his right to say what he said.
Kirk’s murder—no, I’ll call it an assassination until proven otherwise—was a deliberate act to erase a voice that dared to challenge the script. He wasn’t out there wielding weapons or inciting mobs; he was wielding ideas, ones that made people uncomfortable because they cut through the fog of a secular, woke, culture. His death exposes the raw nerve of our times: speak too loudly, question too fiercely, and you might just get a bullet.
The wars abroad, the vaccine debates, the endless culture clashes—they’ve all been pieces on this chessboard, but Kirk’s killing was a checkmate move against the very idea of open discourse. We’re not playing a game anymore when a man’s life is snuffed out for his words. It’s a wake-up call, a grim reminder that the stakes are real, and the board is rigged. So, let’s stop pretending this is just another level to clear. The game’s over, folks, and the silence left behind isn’t victory for anyone—it’s a warning that our very humanity is at enormous risk.
Rest in peace, Charlie. And God bless your wife and children.
Individualised MK Ultra was bad enough (there’s currently a court case in Canada against McGill University which is putting Ewen Cameron’s activities together in a legal record) but that was the research; collective MK Ultra through the media and medical system was always the bigger story and the operationalised version of the research on individuals.
He might be Covidumb (or playing dumb) but he knows the political $y$tem:
This guy has it down pat:
Ex military, really?
Trained, ingrained, drained and rebrained.
Did you even listen to his message?
No. I could see this already from the 6 word headline. 6 words, d as 6, p as 6.
What gives?
His ‘superior’ qualifications made made me wary.
I’ll give him a hearing, but I get weary of braggarts.
Thanks for the link Veri Tas. Good one warning from a professional. Love you all.
If you saw this in a movie theatre you would ask for your money back.
“Barely 20 minutes after shots rang out in Orem, Utah – with Charlie Kirk’s fate still unconfirmed by any U.S. official – a remarkable message appeared on X (Twitter). Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted a polished eulogy for Kirk, praising him as “a lion-hearted friend of Israel” and vowing “I invited him to Israel…Sadly, that visit will not take place”indiatimes.com. The timing was bizarrely premature. No American news outlet or even former President Donald Trump had yet announced Kirk’s death when Netanyahu’s post went live.” Special Edition: Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, A Right-Wing Power Grab
I take it that you are not familiar with Yahoo’s prophesies.
“If the West does not wake up to the suicidal nature of militant Islam, militants linked to Iran may set off a nuclear bomb in the basement of NY WTC”. -Benjamin Netanyahu, book Fighting Terrorism, 1995
“Aftr PM Sharon led a provocative march to Temple Mount in 2000 that restarted suicide bombings, Sharon and Netanyahu opined that USA would only appreciate their plight when it “felt their pain,” such as through losing 4,500-5,000 people to terrorism”. -Jeff Gates, 2011
“It’s very good. Well, not very good, but it will generate immediate sympathy. It will strengthen the bond between our two peoples, because we’ve experienced terror over so many decades, but USA has now experienced a massive hemorrhaging of terror.” -Benjamin Netanyahu, comment in NYT on “9/11” attacks, 2001-09-11
Charlie was a crusader for Christ. His mission was more of a religious revival. And his mission had only begun. Dozens have vowed to pick up the baton and are saying that this murder has only awakened a sleeping giant. I believe that to be the case. It is just a matter of time before another (or others) rise to meet his challenge and follow in his path of righteousness.
Covid had dancing nurses.
Kirk now has this.
dude’s a dud; on so many levels: bad rapper; from Kanuckistan (me believes Vancouver, BC); white dude try’n to be black; fake opposition proffered to the young’ns whilst makin’ serious coin in the process; ‘fighting the borg’ lol whilst social engineering the masses (i.e.; tatts; piercings; braids; ghettoized bars w/ gentrified beats; etc.); repping the proles lol whilst raising the kakistocracy; etc.. That is all! RGB-Y5 out!!!
Not to disparage the deceased, but he was a believer in the “Seven Mountain Mandate,” which is lunacy.
And there you have it. The New American Taliban. That shit is unacceptable.
If anybody cares to understand we di not need food from government owned corporate supermarkets we have food for here at your finger tips I’m a forager so to speak I learnt how to get food because I was starved as a child long story but there’s food out there you don’t have to pay for.
During the covidiocy, those of us who refused that narrative and particularly the shots, were call granny killers, science deniers, murderers for not masking who should face starvation, causing the deaths of many due to our spreading of “misinformation,” idiots for not trusting the medical establishment, shills for anti-vaxxers, and pretty much uncontrolled disease vectors infecting everyone we came into contact with. From that rhetoric alone, many did indeed believe we should either be interned somewhere, or perhaps even just executed, certainly not allowed access to medical care if for some reason we needed it, regardless of whether our medical issue was “covid” or not. Any negative statements out of us, many were told, should be seen as damned near intent to murder due to our lies. There probably were many statements regarding how we should be simply shot for our heresy, certainly there were those who celebrated when one of us got “covid” and wished for our deaths from it. Many calling themselves “left” still seem to believe that. And here we are.
No, I’m not blaming the covidiots for this latest, but it seems part of a pattern, and IMHO it not only validates violence, but it skates a line of making violence “acceptable” for eliminating contrary opinions or beliefs. When one can be jailed for stating an opinion that hurts someone else’s feelings, it’s not all that far of a logical jump to think one should be killed for that. As we know, in the UK right now one CAN be jailed for hurting someone else’s feelings in a Twitter post. It hasn’t yet reached the point where execution is the remedy for that, but to me we’re edging into that territory. While we “argue” over this latest death, whether this guy was a killer and rightly executed for his speech or not, we refuse to see that a debate such as that leads to a very dark place. Am I being hyperbolic here? Perhaps. Time will tell I guess.
No, you are not being hyperbolic; I think you are right on. One thing that makes this a “game-changer” for me is that the hatred presented to Kirk after this incident (whether it be his fake death or his real death) indicates irrationality to a much greater degree than I realized. Even the extreme comments here on this article scare me. There seems to be no tolerance for differences, on either side, and if anyone chooses to celebrate the death of someone like Charlie Kirk, none of us who have contrary thoughts to anyone with access to a gun or other weapon are safe.
The truly sickening part is that we are being provoked into in essence a civil war over narratives that if not completely false, are specious at best. We have talked about mind control on this site, about the desire of our owners to chip us all so they can control our thoughts and thereby our actions. They don’t even need to do that. Once a narrative is set in place, people behave little better than the rats who are experimented on to attack each other. Of course, most of us saw through this long ago, or thought we did, but that doesn’t mean shit either. Our owners know good and well that if they keep the narratives going, keep the blatant contradictions and arguments over those narratives going, we will respond as they intend. We will kill each other off for them and we’ll by God celebrate when that perceived enemy is eliminated, thinking that makes us all safe. Until the next enemy is presented, and the cycle repeats.
This is true…but for some reason, I have yet to be drawn to hate over any of this. I don’t even hate people like Fauci, nor do I hate Kirk’s assassin (if there is one). This doesn’t make me special, or morally superior…in fact, it more than likely makes me cold and unfeeling. I am mad as hell at all of this, but I just can’t hate anyone. I am sure if some thug broke into my house, and god forbid hurt my family, I would hate them, or at least be angry enough to kill them (I hope so!)
But I am not going to be one of those rats and start hating all of these sick people. I don’t necessarily even want to help them; I just want to avoid them.
That is all we can do, keep ourselves from allowing the hate in. That doesn’t make us morally superior, but it doesn’t make us cold and heartless either, nor does it make us weak as many would prefer to believe. Not allowing ourselves to rise to the hate our owners want us to feel may be the only real form of true resistance that we have.
Indeed, hate is like an acid in one’s mind. Self destructive.
bullshit.
I’ve read this is true, but you can’t believe everything you read, eh?
We entered the edge of that territory when David Kelly was murdered for wrong speak about Iraq’s threat to us. I doubt that’s the first or only time. Jill Dando? Usually bankruptcy or some other shattering of life short of ending it seems to suffice in the UK?
America you are being attacked by your own government make no mistakes.im in the UK we are watched 24/ 7 this is a prison planet we should be living peacefully but our governments want war and anger and hatred this is why we are are ruled by the unseen princeapalitys satan is alive and active.
He didn’t deserve that. Alot of outspoken people are getting murdered just for talking we can go back to christ himself. That was not a random shooter he was a patsy.
I’d never even heard of “Charlie Kirk” before this. But evangelical religion is obviously a BIG thing in the US
I watched the CK video again and was wondering, “would I stay clinging to a microphone in my left hand while I’ve got blood gushing from my neck…?” Wouldn’t the instant reaction be to drop the mic?
It was a death grip.
WWI started because of assassination of arch-duke in Sarajevo.
Really???
Watch James Corbett’s documentary about WWI and then think again. Try to apply the knowledge of this history to current events (although this is hard because circumstances are so different atop of lack of necessary historical distance that helps to tame emotions).
They want you to think that terrible event of Charlie Kirk assassination is extraordinary event and nothing will be the same again. And unfortunately, they mostly succeeded.
You’ve probably seen some stupid and inappropriate reactions from leftards. Well, the other side is not much better.
To End Political Violence, The Marxist Framework That Legitimizes It Must Be Rooted Out
“The crisis we face is not about weapons. Iryna Zarutska’s …. Charlie Kirk’s….. Both [assassins] believed their violence was righteous.”
“That script is not picked up by accident. It is taught. It is reinforced every time a classroom divides the world into “oppressors” and “oppressed.” It is strengthened every time students are told that to silence or punish opponents is to do justice.
We will not end political violence until we root out the Marxist framework that legitimizes it. Education must once again teach virtue: to love truth, to hate injustice, and to direct courage against genuine threats to the common good.”
How painfully inconsistent. Silencing of Marxist (beware, emotional trigger!) framework talking about oppression is a good thing to do, silencing other things is not. Probably the author would be satisfied with banning the word oppression entirely.
If you haven’t seen Orwell (doublethink, thoughtcrime) in this blather already…. read and think again.
To continue with the phrase from above: “genuine threats to the common good”….common good….btw, I thought this is commie vocabulary and not of those who refrain from “collectivism”.
Genuine threats:
Men Of The West, We Are At War
“Ultimately it doesn’t really matter if Kirk was killed by a “lone nut” or an organized conspiracy, the end result is the same. The lefties are still applauding. They still want you dead. So, they still need to be dealt with.”
“People who hate the west and want to see the west harmed should be kicked out. NGOs and corporations that fund these activists need to be shut down and scattered to the winds, by force if necessary. People and groups that actively seek to cripple the west and exploit or kill western citizens need to be eliminated. This is not complicated.
Men of the west must stand and defend themselves. We must defend our principles, our ideals and our people. This means destroying all enemies, foreign and domestic. This means patriots going to war.”
If a call to War, threat to Peace, call for Orwell, isn’t a genuine threat to common good I don’t know what is.
Oscar Wilde:
“America is the only country that went from barbarism to decadence without civilization in between”
I think it’s safe to assume that authors of afore articles are fine with the orange one, like too many Americans. But I don’t know whether the phenomena of the orange one, a mobster, a person without real virtues and wisdom, can be deemed as decadence or barbarism….might be both.
CJ Hopkins was prophetic:
“Yes, the New Normal Right is salty! They are ready for action! The Rebellion is on! Unfortunately, they have no idea what it is that they are actually rebelling against. Intoxicated by a sense of impending victory over the “libtard commies” and their “woke mind virus,” they are playing right into GloboCap’s hands…”
“All we need now is an inciting incident, you know, like terrorists attacking the World Trade Center, Russia invading Ukraine,….”
“Something that will enable GlobCap (also known as “The New Normal Reich”) to declare another “global state of emergency,” resuspend constitutional rights, turn loose the goon squads and the New Normal Left again, and maybe even shut down the Internet to protect the public from malinformation, or extremism, or terrorism, or Hitler, or whatever!”
Jiang Xuegin:
“America doesn’t have a Civilization, it has a Game.”
Civilization #52: Empire of Democracy
How many people are still waiting to see incontrovertible proof the medical and/or law enforcement photographs taken of Donald Trump’s bullet-lacerated right ear after Trump was [allegedly] the victim of a (in contrast to Mr. Kirk) failed assassination attempt?
How many people are waiting to see incontrovertible proof which sufficiently responds to those holding the view that the Utah event was a hugely “successful” deception enabled by Hollywood special effects professionals?
Perhaps such interrogations can be better summarized in a more direct manner, by asking the following questions:
For anyone who has read my article and comprehended it. Please understand that the point of the article is not dependent on either of these statements:
Nor any of the infinite variations on these two extremes.
To write my article, it was not necessary for me to believe either of these statements or their variations. In fact, I wrote the article the day after the incident, and I wasn’t sure of anything at that time.
I do not believe EVERYTHING reported by the news is a lie. If anyone did, they could not function in the world. Certainly, most of this story, as the MSN reports it, is not definitively accurate, which I knew then and still do. However, whether it falls into one of those two extremes I just stated, I was not certain at the time. And I am continually open to new evidence as it appears.
Most people in the world believe in statement #1 above. My article focused on the response of the people who believe that Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking his truth. The article was not commenting on the validity of that truth, but only that he had a right to speak it.
I watched the CK video again and was wondering, “would I stay clinging to a microphone in my left hand while I’ve got blood gushing from my neck…?” Wouldn’t the instant reaction be to drop the mic?
Yes I think that would be a natural reaction to drop the mic, and cover your neck with both hands, which would be an instinctive gesture, so the possibility of it being a fake shooting is very plausible.
The shot went into his neck probably severing his spinal cord it’s called a death grip he probably died instantly
He got assinatated pure and simple do I believe a random person did it no I think he got murdered because he was not part of the agenda he tried to put decency into a failing world.
There’s me thinking you posted this on the wrong site. 🤔
As OFF G is alternative, how about doing an alt version rather than the Breitbart News Network, Rebel Media, Daily Mail MSM version of events.
Clearly the comment section did not see your version of events. (again)
I take it then that you and others like you are fine with people being assassinated or murdered for speaking out their opinions? And you are fine with people cheering on their deaths, claiming they are Nazis and fascists when they are not? You have no problem with a system that not only allows this but plans it, orchestrates it, and executes it, for whatever reason they feel benefits them? Hmmmm…that’s interesting.
What creepy statecraft film are we all trapped in? 48 hours later… really? Is anyone paying attention?
Mrs. Kirk: Our daughter ran into my arms, she said “where’s daddy?” I said, “Baby, Daddy loves you SO MUCH. Don’t you worry — he’s on a work trip with Jesus.”
i, too, viewed the 16-minute speech by Charlie’s wife, Krista {nee, frantzve lol Every. Single. Time}; and took note of 3 Freudian slips/absurdities {which, most plausibly, were intended; in an attempt to leave behind more ‘bread crumbs’ for the conspiratainment sphere of society (aka, alt news)}: (prefatory note to reader – paraphrasing here): 1. ‘when i got home last nite, Gigi, our daughter, ran into OUR arms .. my arms’; 2. ‘He loved the Chicago Cubs; and, my goodness, did he love the Oregon Ducks (a college football team); so, he would want me to say, ‘Go Ducks’; so i have to since they play on Saturday; so, ‘Go Ducks’; 3. ‘i don’t remember the last time i slept; i couldn’t sleep last nite.’ Simple question vis-a-vis these statements: would a woman, who had just learned of her husband’s murder less than 48 hours to said speech, enunciate such absurd thoughts such as these?!? I think we can all agree that this speech is as absurd as the psyop that elicited it; and, maybe, that’s the point of these micro-managed, magickal acts in the first place, i.e., create these absurd and surreal spectacles for the masses to imbibe; and, thereby, create/accentuate the diversion, dissociation and dis-ease that’s requisite for what’s to come next (i.e., Web 3.0; Internet of Nanobiothings; post-humanism). That is all! RGB-Y5 out!!
Have you ever heard / seen her speak before? If not, you don’t know what’s normal for her. I have not.
Have you ever had your husband or spouse or indeed, anyone you know, blown away? Perhaps in front of you and certainly on video? You don’t know how you would act. I don’t know how I would act.
Sure, maybe it’s all fake, and Kirk’s hanging out with Epstein, but people act in strange ways when grieving, especially after a horrific event. I’d say that’s the Occam’s razor approach to this at this point unless we get further information, which I am open to.
30-06 round into ballistics gel from 100yrds, it penetrated the gel 20″ or about 2.5 neck widths, also note the ballistic cavity.
The USA is a dying corpse, the sores come and go (like Kirk) and the body has spasms, or fits, but it is still dying and smells, the onlookers know to keep their distance.
Who cares what happens to these American citizens, they are a bastardised country in the first place, they don’t give a shit about killing others, they are almost all totally corrupt, it is like creating a country full of Starmer clones.
Really? Kirk talked hate speech all the time, telling us how it was okay for Israel to murder Palestinians, how the Palestinians (and UN) were lying about their people being deliberately starved by Israel.
So I guess you would defend Netanyahu’s right to tell his IDF to kill the Palestinians, that is just speech, he is not doing anything bad.
My opinion is that anyone who encourages the murder of others, in any way, including in speech, is a criminal, as they are encouraging others to break the law and to take innocent lives. It is a criminal offence to encourage others to break the law, even international law. Trump is a criminal for providing the weapons while knowing that Israel will use them for genocide.
Kirk is guilty, I regret that he did not face a jury, or face sentencing, but his death sentence is no worse than he was wishing on his enemies.
Good point.
Just rubbish. I don’t agree with the man but he expressed his opinions and you’d have him hanged for that. Get a grip for God’s sake.
You obviously don’t believe in free speech.
No, I don’t believe in free speech, not in an ideal world or in the real world. There is, and should be, no such thing as free speech. We should all learn to take responsibility for what we say, paying the price for saying it is the natural order of the world. Relying on your government to defend anything you say under a “free speech” law is irresponsible and unethical.
If you as an adult say something that truely offends someone else and the offended decides to kill you in return (not an act I condone), then that is not free speech, that is speech with the responsibility of suffering the consequences.
All speech should be seen as having responsibility attached; there should be no “free” associated with speech.
If you insult Mohammad and a Moslem kills you for it, then you are paying the price that we all knew was possible before you insulted someone else’s god. Thinking Charlie Hebdo.
The problem with being a celebrity, a public speaker, is that they do not know who they are talking to, they are saying things that may be picked up by mentally deranged people and the response from that person may be extreme. That is the price of fame, the price for their ego being massaged.
On the internet the same becomes true, some deranged person may read this comment and decide to hunt me down and kill me. That is the risk I take putting comments on a website rather that talking face to face and using my judgement as to how far I can go before upsetting the other party; nothing is free.
Okay, for all you deep thinking conspiracy realists out there, ever stopped to think that the reveal video with the ring switch was itself a psyops, a plant. The killing motivates the conservatives, and the plant motivates and justifies the left side, as well as the conspiracy theorists, all at once. This way the end result is CHAOS, and isn’t that a familiar situation in our dystopian world
I had consdered the possibility that videos were intentionally being distributed in order for conspiracy theorists to call it out as a hoax.
However, since we know how many events have likely been hoaxes in the past and that the operating narratives usually contain an official one and an unofficial conspiracy orientated one but never one calling it a hoax, then it is unlikely. Think Plandemic as an obvious one.
It is very unlikely that the controllers would risk one hoax event like this, through them revealing it this time around to lead to a growing number of people no longer trusting narratives on past events and a domino effect collapsing a long list of prominent previous hoaxes including the mother of all of them, the Scamdemic.
Unless, they really are playing 5D chess and want to bring down the current system, every single aspect of it, by discrediting it entirely. A great reveal which would of course have to include the Scamdemic. The Scamdemic great reveal did once seem a possibility but since Plandemic 2.0 is bubbling along, increasingly looking like Bird Flu by the media coverage and high profile remarks, then it seems unlikely.
Israeli leader currently on an assassination spree denies an assassination.
Kirk has been replaced already by…. Ben Shapiro! It’s so blatant someone wants it noticed. Israel is being set up as the fall guy – but for what and when?
It’s so obvious someone wants it noticed, part 2:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c784end1wxvo
33 hours? And the alleged gunman’s called Tyler? What’ll the next one be called: Bob Square-and-Compasses?
Trump lackey had the new legislation ready for further restrictions on online speech ready to announce immediately. Do they imagine that if they do enough of these they can flip “the right” on gun control too? BTW there are signs these recent Epstein twists could be serious for Trump.
Meanwhile, in the UK “Christian nationalism”, a manifestly fake “movement” set up to discredit both, makes its UK debut:
https://news.sky.com/story/why-tommy-robinson-rally-was-different-to-any-other-13430517
Funny how everything happens in early September! It’s about as organic as their robot seals or lab-grown goop.
The Tommy Robinson psyop has been on a consistent trajectory for over a decade. It’s likely that the CK psyop is related, but it too has been running for around a decade.
You think Ben Shapiro is setting up Israel to be the fall guy? Really? Surely you cannot think that and be allowed to access the internet.
Israel’s biggest surviving shill is going to take over from Israel’s last biggest shill – who started to doubt that he had done the right thing taking Israeli money for his TPUSA organisation, so got hit – in order to keep the message that Israel is the good guy?
Leadership requires the leader to feel the vibe of his followers and tell them what they want to hear. Kirk was beginning to realise that he would become irrelevant if he did not follow the US youth that think Israel is evil. He tried to change his stance, initially by telling the youth how bad Israel was for interfereing in the USA, but Israel had funded this guy for years, so they were not going to allow this to happen otherwise all their paid shills would start doing the same.
You lie down with snakes, don’t be surprised if you get bit.
Media favourite Tommy raises flags.
Good actors raise consciousness.
Both acts are mutually exclusive.
As global consciousness soars, we win EVERY TIME
Game over. xxxxx
But all advocates of free speech do that. And that is what he was, first and foremost, an advocate of free speech. He believed in, and lived in, a country that supposedly honours free speech, and that got him killed.
I did not agree with every view Mr. Kirk offered in his public life, but I would die defending his right to say what he said.
The blog has digressed.
Todd, once again is shilling.
Who owns Charlie.
The Koch Brothers, via a series of conduits, also provide financing for the Heritage Foundation. The Heritage Foundation is a right wing think tank that tries to sway public policy, it is described as one of the most influential conservative research centres in the world. Rebecca Mercer has been on the board of trustees since 2014. At least 66 foundation employees and alumni got staffing positions in the 2016 Trump administration. The foundation also recommended cabinet members Scott Pruitt, Betsy DeVos, Mick Mulvaney, Rick Perry, and Jeff Sessions.
Candace Owens (despite claiming to be fiercely independent) and Charlie Kirk works for Turning Point USA a far right organization funded by the billionaire Betsy Devos and the Koch brothers. Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk has also appeared on Infowars and the Rubin Report. The Devos family over the years have financed the Republican Party to the tune of over £200 million. Betsy DeVos is the current Secretary of Education for the USA. Betsy Devos is part of a conservative think tank funded by the Koch brothers.
So, by remarkable coincidence the media outlets owned by Robert Mercer/ The Koch brothers (and those employed by said outlets) spread anger and discontent in a manner surprisingly similar to that of the company also financed by Robert Mercer which works for the British Government and Intelligence agencies when they wish to ensure their preferred outcomes in elections and induce behavioural change in populations.
Charlie was an outright Isntrealli agent and an enemy of the Nation pushing his Jud$£o-£hri$tian poison and radicalism into politics on our youth.
This is basic knowledge Dr, so when you proclaim Kirk is what ever, the incorruptible evidence points to operative working for the harm of other humans
Is encouraging Israel to genocide Palestinians free speech? Netanyahu is obviously also innocent as he has not personally killed anyone. Telling people to kill others is not acceptable freedom of speech, it is actually a crime in most countries.
Freedom of speech is a concept and it is either acceptable or it is not. To you, apparently, it is not. To others, it is a vital component of liberty and one of which surrender facilitates greater subjugation.
Koch brothers were earlier champions of “big money knows best” and “competition is for losers”, before Peter Thiel. Through USG and UN agencies, this economic imperialism poisons other countries. Earlier, Modi and gang faced off Indian farmers for over a year. Big Agro and WorldBank were demanding that he dismantle minimum farm prices and federal food stockpiles. Now that he looks foolish w.r.t. tariffs, he claims to be a champion of farmers.
Here is a few from Russia. The Russians still seem quite fatalistic in their world view and disrespect for their system.
13/09 “On Friday evening, police in St. Petersburg detained nine people who were shooting from their windows.”
13/09 “Putin: Money is always and everywhere in short supply“.
05/07 “Medicine ceased to exist when the medical institute became an economic institute.”
The Strategy of Tension’ being applied in the US is working…
Social Wat to Civil war – one way to cull a lot of hoomins…
One poster calls CK a “sheepdog”. I thought that was apt !!
The quote “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross” is often attributed to Sinclair Lewis, but there is no direct evidence that he actually said or wrote it.
Regardless, that was what Kirk and his ilk were and are all about. There is no middle ground with them. I saw a quote from Nick Fuentes today, another young, right wing and very influential American Taliban, saying how the killing of Kirk shows how more than ever the country needs Christ. Fuck that and fuck them. That’s why the term “American Taliban”. Kirk, Fuentes and others are the next wave after Trump, another level. We’ve heard of the term “separation of church and state”. This is not new and it can’t be allowed.
Pardon the bold, I didn’t mean that.
It got my attention !!
It was like seeing the headlines in Washington Post. I were forced to read it.
All right so you are happy that Kirk of Taliban is dead, and that Jesus and his hangers was fed to the lions because they were fascists, because they said we should love each other.
Therefore they should both be fucked. All right, your opinion, no problem. Cheerios has the best nutrients .
I didn’t say I was happy Erik, although can’t say I’m sad either. I’m sad about the kids getting starved to death, blown to pieces, and shot in the head by the sadistic zionist led IDF in Gaza that Kirk fully supported. I’m not unhappy that there is one less dangerous proselytizer of religion out there trying to make money off gullible youth by spreading lies that “Jesus saves” and that the bible is the “word of God”. My opinion, not alone, and no, I don’t eat Cheerios.
It’s not exactly new, is it?
Allende, murdered for running a sovereign nation in ways that US fascists didn’t like. 1973.
Martin Luther King – bumped off for empowering blacks people in the USA, something anathema to white US racists in the late 1960s.
JFK – bumped off in 1963 for confronting organised killers in the CIA.
Plenty more examples out there.
There was zero new about this killing.
It was just something new to many followers of the dead man.
You missed the countless people who jumped off their balconys in Bahrain or any of those other Arab countries that harbour fugitives. People are being bumped off all the time, even billionaires, they just don’t make the news like a religious zealot; all that pre-planned “spontaneous” outpouring of grief over Saint Charlie, enough to make you respect how the MSM and alternative media really do have the pulse of the nation.
So many traits of the fake event. The whole scenario is a cheap movie script. Just the fact this incident is receiving the same sort of promotion as the virus is a sufficient tell in itself.
Do read what has been published under the Miles Mathis name. Same site also makes a great case that JFK wasn’t shot, either.
Butler wasn’t the first time spectacles have been put on to herd us, not the last.
life is not a game, unless games are your life.
Life is a ludo game. Some are lucky to win and get out of the game as King and get all the gold, and some are unlucky and get out as losers and get pennies.
But we had a party and a jolly good time together . We were happy while we did it. .
If your life is about money, you are a sad fuck.
Unfortunately, whether you like it or not, this reality functions with money (currency).
It shouldn’t rule one’s life but in order to survive, having some is better than not having any.
Given the choice in the misery stakes, it is better to be rich and miserable rather than poor and miserable.
Money is a false god and about to be destroyed.
The current debt based financial system likely to be collapse only to be replaced by another. Front runners CBDC and so-called decentralized currency (cryptos) to be means of exchange in the new system.
He lives in the Celestial Empire, which, as is known, has caught the high-speed train on its way to behavioral economy. He must be happy without money if he wants to be happy. (nothing personal, @aspnaz 🙄 )
Three hundred million plus guns, eighty million living in poverty, media glorified violence, media glorified avarice, religious zealotary _ _ _ it’s a wonder there’s not more of these events.
Americans love the sofa, they will fight you through the keyboard, but in real life, god, who’s got time for real life.
This is the kind of thing I meant in my previous comment. Real or theatre?
If theatre, for what purpose?
The purpose may be to get 2nd Amendment defenders to become open minded to altering or abolishing the 2nd Amendment so that a single bullet from a lone gunman no longer enforces the hecklers’ veto.
One does not install a Dictatorship to stave off a Revolution, one creates the Revolution to install the Dictatorship- George Orwell ( supposedly)
Maybe it will turn out to be a game changer in US. But experiencing the news about it abroad, was for my part just another day in the office.
Whattabout JFK, RFK, MLK inside US? Then we have Saddam hanged, Gaddafi sodomized, Allende, African Leaders during the Lock Down bs, 9/11, Soleimani, Nasrallah, Mai Lai, Abu Ghraib, Guantanamo, Gaza, bombing Iran then Qatar, daily threats of WWIII, Financial Armageddon, Israel’s daily bloodbath in full public, and suddenly some unknown Kirk get shot.
Excuse me but it cant get my pess to boil, or filled with Artificial Digital Empathy.
Got it…what makes it unique here, and different than all the other horrors of the world going on past and present, is that it was a true assassination of the public figure right under our noses, regardless how “famous” he was or wasn’t, and really for not much of a reason other than what he was saying a lot of people thought was unkind.
Now, lots of people here on OG are complaining that I’ve got it all wrong, that Kirk was in on his killing and that he isn’t actually dead…even if that is true, most people in the US don’t believe that, and would never believe that…therefore they are responding to it as if it is indeed an assassination…and some of those responses are not very nice.
I did catch that one of yours: It doesnt matter whether he was assassinated in real or not.
It was the psychological impression on us that free open speech as he practiced, was killed in front of our eyes. The fake or real is a Police job not ours.
This I agree with you is a game changer…..downwards. The last year Israel was going berserk also bombing and assassinating everybody all over the world who just pip about Gaza and/or something negative about doos.
This is a different mode of being for us who still hang on to sites like this one.
A John Lennon killing?
The smart money says he was killed by Mossad because he was starting to waver on his formerly rock-hard support of Baby-Killing-Land.
You got it Aloysius. Now watch the Netanyahoo/Trump government bring in tougher laws about ‘anti-semitic’ speech, guns, I.D.’s, etc. etc.
Its all part of their program.
Check what SottNet write about Putin (for many years). That he’s a messenger of light from the galactic federation, literally (I’m not kidding; they have some psychic who communicated with space lieutenants or majors or generals, and they told her).
(If true, under the right circumstances, he could strike Benjamin with a laser beam and resurrect Charlie, who to head the AI ministry, adding a new state health program for synthetic genetics and life extension.)
B-I-N-G-O.
When you start to waver and Israel says to you, “We’d like to donate a pile of money to your cause,” and you say, “No, thanks,” that’s when you’re in trouble.
Israel doesn’t want to donate to you because they are your buddy. They are demanding your sworn fealty.
When you turn them down, they don’t say, “Darn it,” and just go away.
No. The Israel theory was seeded to lure an extra cohort into buying the con, same as were most of the conflicting leads on the JFK incident. We need to focus on the evidence, rather than pick out the particular theory it pleases us to believe.
The fact the deep state staged another fake assassination is the one thing it doesn’t want us discussing.
Yup, the Israel story has been sowed as a misdirection. One to get the conspiracy theorists looking over there down a blind alley.
Always, one official narrative and one official conspiracy narrative as red meat to lure the amateur sleuths off the trail and divert attention from the hoax.
yep; and TLAV is one of the many alt news sites that has taken the bait – and run w/ it! RGB-Y5 out!!
I have long suspected TLAV is C.O. Gave up on him a long time ago.
He is also best buddies with Whitney Webb. She came out of nowhere in 2016, has made a lot of shekels, sells her books on Amazon and does the interview circuit with the top talking heads in the alt-media circuit and the cross site promotion merry-go-round. Other researchers shared their work with her which she then allegedly plagiarized as her own and never gave credit to them.
The name of her site being Unlimited Hangout with a strike through the name in the logo is hiding in plain sight mockery too.
I replied to you about what I think of him and best buddy W.W. Straight into pending 😅
Some claim that they themselves are first-class fishermen (including the little tern Whitnеy, Rolling Rock’s best buddy).
The Deep State is the employee of Israel. I think you are spreading misinformation.
I don’t wish to legitimise the “State of Israel”, but it at least functions like a western country. There is a deep state active there, too.
I am not going to bet upon the exact relationships amongst the Israeli deep state, the US deep state, the EU deep state, and the UK deep state. I would say that these relationships are so strong that they might as well be a single entity. Furthermore, I believe the deep state people serve their own interests, not the genuine interest of any state they infest.
You may be right suggesting the top tier has its base in “Israel”, but I do not see any real significance in that.
so not believing it makes us ANTI…?
Your using the same propaganda as the MSM during covid.
Oh please…make a better argument than that.
I dont know whether my dictionary is out-of-date, or up-to-date.
I was at a loss to understand why CK is labeled by so many
‘a conservative’. His many insults and offensive remarks
suggested they were wrong, but my dictionary gives “shit stirrer”
as a (modern ?) meaning of ‘conservative’ …
And your point is? That giving offense (to whom? you?? why?) is not conservative? (NB: the term shit-stirrer is an Australianism used to denigrate anyone who deviates from orthodoxy ie someone who rocks the boat…. Decades back it was used in Oz to smear bra-burners and tree huggers and Commos and (Vietnam) draft dodgers …..But as those people now exert cultural power via UN/WEF, the term is being used by Les Online to smear anyone who is not atheist and Woke, it seems. Kirk being a Christian, and so on.
What dictionary of yours?
How about Antifa…what are they, if not paid (for the day’s outing) shit stirrers?
Or so many other Marxist and leftist organisations funded by suspect sources which use rent-a-mob crowds with professionally printed placards. These are literally bussed in with a police escort and bussed out after a couple of hours to all types of protests, often as counter-protesters. Paid for a couple of hours ‘work’ perhaps £50 for the trip. Same faces (where they show them), same soundbite slogans, same placards, often wearing masks…coward surgical ones or balaclavas. This has been happening for months in the north of England where ordinary people protesting illegal migrants housed in hotels are met by the rent-a-mob paid leftists protected by the police.
These leftists would show up to the opening of an envelope for £50 and the free bus trip from half way across the country.
As far as I am concerned CK is controlled opposition..note ‘is’ and not ‘was’ though his current role is now over.
Anyway, in order to be fair why not call out the leftist agitators in the public eye too?
There are plenty to choose and have been given years of airtime and publicity having said things far worse than CK. But I guess that is not ‘hate’ when it comes from them. CK and his ilk have become more prominent in the last few years as a result of the left woke agendas of the past two to three decades.
You are picking sides and supporting or condemning mouthpieces allowed to stir the pot from both sides in a game that the controllers run, not you.
Does it matter? Everything is to be exploited, even death. Trump believes he has brought peace in so many wars that he is impatent for his “Nobel Prize”. He is still smarting over the one they gave Obama.
Like Todd, I do think that, whether this guy (whom nobody outside the US even knew existed) was really shot and killed or not, the event was highly symbolic and a warning. The visuals to me seemed to say: Don’t voice your opinions, especially those critical of The Narrative, or else this could happen to you.
Personally, I believe it to be very likely this was a staged event following various brief video analyses and comments on alt media platforms. For instance the bulge in his T-shirt that wasn’t muscle, etc. But who knows. THEY aren’t beyond killing their useful idiots to push a point, as we all know.
If Charlie Kirk really was shot to death, then I’m sorry. No-one deserves that.
EXACTLY. I too believe it was possibly a staged event, at least a planned one by more than a “lone gunman”…I think it is unlikely that Kirk was in on it and is still alive, but if evidence comes up to show that to be the truth, I am open to it.
The point of this article is to present what you say above…most of the people of the world believe he was gunned down because of the things he said.
I think he is dead and Mossad killed him because he was getting ready to turn on them.
YOU DO not, your article says
changed your tune once the comment section called bullshit on your lies article.
No one deserves that.. except the nobodies living under governments that stand up to the Rabid Empire.
Arguing about whether it was a staged event is simply nonsense. Who cares whether he died, the point is that the people in power want us to think he died, they want to cause chaose as the outcome, yet you are going to worry about whether it is real or fake? How much fucking spare time do you have? If the assassination of JFK Jr had been faked (say a standing actor was killed), would it make any difference to what happened next? No, it wouldn’t. Meaningless nonsense.
I disagree.
If it was fake, it can be exposed to have been fake. Doing that is one thing which really would wake a lot of people up to the real evil.
I’m sure many will have seen such a plot in movies. So, the unlike 9/11 deception, it wouldn’t be totally beyond their comprehension.
It’s been exposed and proven as fake.
There’s proof in the links. Thanks to those people who gave them.
In slow motion, the trick is revealed. And it is revealed by showing how Hollywood makes those things. Fake skin, fake blood, some devices and collaboration. It’s an act.
But the act itself is so ridiculous. How can anyone with a sane mind think it’s real?
The dummy in the coffin and the poor actor appealing to emotions – that’s exactly how the devil shows its lies. If people are stupid enough to believe a lie that is so obvious, the devil laughs.
Its laughter won’t last.
It stops when people figure it out.
Truth always beats lies.
Lies don’t have a chance when the truth is known.
Really.
May I suggest you read this.
Remember the primary way people used to sell things? Particularly the tinkers and snake-oil guys. They would try to trick you into believing what they were selling was something it wasn’t. “Buyer beware” was the motto (well, not their motto, but one nonetheless).
The idea was, if you could get away with it, so be it. Getting “swindled,” “hoodwinked,” “duped,” “conned,” “bamboozled,” “fleeced,” “scammed,” or best of all, “taken for a ride,” was the name of the game. And if the tinker got you, it was your fault. The buyer had to be careful. Not too many felt sorry for their naïveté.
Then Big Brother came along. Laws were passed “protecting” the consumer. Big daddy government came to the rescue to help the poor stupid buyer who didn’t know better. Thank God.
The most unbelievable not long ago was covid sold as a pandemic.
Now Todd your trying to tell us this stage fake on 911 is real when the evidence by the same MSM who you constantly ridicule as idiots is now real.
What else could it be? The agenda and the goons running it have to believe that the people of the world are not only useless eaters, but as about as sharp as a bag of marbles.
This is very sad, but there is no other explanation for it.
Remember when you were a young idiot, say around 17 or so (just assuming a few of you were like me at that age—for the most part, an adolescent, immature, idiot). And you might get involved in some cruel joke with a less fortunate fellow idiot in your class.
This is no joke; there are countless photographs to prove it. Smiles, laughs, and conversations like, “Did you really think these people would be this stupid?” Yes, they did, and damn it, they were right.
I swear it didn’t used to be like this. I don’t remember thinking everything I looked at wasn’t real, but instead some sort of grossly manufactured “perfection.”
That’s how it is now, the world we are allowed to see is largely fake, and as technology masters the art of deception, it will only get worse.
Of course, we can blame a lot of things for this, first on that list is AI. But now not just AI art, but AI video, AI news, AI novels, AI everything.
author about SHREWS becomes the SHREW
Why don’t you actually READ the article and see what I actually said in it? Your comment here has only convinced me that YOU are probably not real.
In the words of the great Yankees catcher, Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over til it’s over”. I don’t think it changes anything relative to the plight of the American people in general relative to rule by the rich and the primary things we should be fighting for, i.e., freedom and liberty. If anything, it just provides more support from the right wing sheeple for more police state and more totalitarianism, things Kirk firmly supported. Shit happens, people move on. And “free speech” died long ago, look around. I was thinking just yesterday about Crooks, the dude who supposedly shot Trump in his ear, and how so little is said of that today. Trump never brings him up, he sometimes uses the “being shot at” angle for Maga cult sympathy, but other than that it’s as under the rug as Squeaky Fromme. So whatever, dude was American Taliban and a danger to freedom and liberty, trying to push a fake religion and fake god as the way to live. There are those saying he was influencing America’s youth in a good way. Right, more fucking brainwashing from a cult leader wannabe using religion as flytrap, no different from Islamic fanatics making their wives wear full body covers and walk three steps behind while yelling “Death to Amerika”! I certainly didn’t want him “influencing” my kids and grandkids. Kirk was just another neocon asshole talking out of both sides of his mouth.
So an alternative media outlet is selling the MSM version of events.
No, my article has little to do with a “version of events”; it is about what this means to most people experiencing it—a silencing of speech in a violent way. Whether that is really what happened is beside the point. Most people follow the MSM version; the article comments on the response of most people.
Yeah, but, if it’s a con, you were helping to sell it.
Hardly.
This is a terrible thing that has happened…a beyond horrible thing…conspiracy or not…some of these comments show there are so so many people who can only see the dark. You are blinded by the dark. Yes, the dark is there but geez if that is all you can see then you are doomed. I strive to see the whole picture. Not because I am wiser than others but because I believe that is the only hope. This article was beautifully written and illustrated one aspect of the Truth.
Thank you…your comment is very well put…
Maybe it is best to look at this article as a metaphor…even if you don’t believe Kirk was killed, or that the way he was killed is not as the MSM says, or even that Kirk was a willing actor in this whole mess, was a liar, etc. Most people still believe he was murdered because he had a big mouth expressing his truth, and many people are celebrating his death.
Regardless of the details of Charlie Kirk and his “supposed murder,” what most people believe, and how most people are responding, is disgusting…and that is what the article is about. The previous game we were playing is over. The new game is different; it is a meaner and uglier game.
Do you know anyone who is celebrating, or did the Party tell you to believe people are celebrating?
Are you serious? I do know people within my personal circle who are pleased with what has happened. I agree, I would not trust all the hoopla being blasted out about this, but I do not think it is all fabricated.
And how do I know you are not the Party telling me I don’t know shit about what I am saying?
It was a question; I didn’t say that you didn’t know.
I’m sorry that you know people like those. Might they be agents? (And, again, that is just a question.)
I’m not in the circles you are, and do not imagine myself to be. So i would not gainsay your experience. All that has reached me is the media narrative, and I am, of course, sceptical of it.
Tragic, certainly, but a game changer? It looks like the usual pattern in the US of populist politician who threatened to break the mould cut down in his prime by professional killers, while the ‘forces of law and order’ tried to blame a lone wolf. Maybe that isn’t the case here – it is too early to say – but all the hallmarks seem to be there. Almost a century ago Huey Long was assassinated, possibly by his own bodyguards.
Well, I can’t guarantee it is a game changer, but it sure looks like it is…the agenda certainly intends it to be if the agenda orchestrated it (which I believe they did…but at this point in time I don’t think CK was aware and that he is still alive).
It could be a warning to all those who are considering opposing the Genocide.
Facts are sacred got lost on this one.
Yeah, and you know the facts? Sure must be nice.
Stopped reading at that point.
What a crock of… the closeup footage demonstraes that the setup was as fake as Ashli Babbitt’s “death”.
Why TF does anyone believe Epstein is no longer among us.
E N will be along soon to tell us that the innocent child slaughtering God is good and his wish for a white coat in order to leave the a-holes behind.
100% bizarre
100% un b lievable
Simulation doesn’t answer much but slightly more explanative than the current unreality.
So, if what you say is true, and 10% more people than before his death (or whatever you think it was) saw the truth, you would not consider that a game-changer?
You people who are at the bottom of the rabbit hole and believe the most unbelievable (I think you are a small percentage of the whole world) explanation of something like this, think that what you see as truth is “so obvious” that only an idiot would not see it. Give me a break.
Where are the 10% who saw his death.
The break you need is more than big.
I did not see, nor do I know anything about Charlie Kirk, but like all of what might be considered “false flags” or “psyops”, I do not blame people for questioning.
It’s tragic, yes, when a person has been actually killed. But who can blame any of us for wondering.
I do not think for one second that Donald Trump’s assassination attempt was real.
I do not think Epstein is dead. I certainly do not think for one moment he took his life.
I think some killings are faked. Some are not. It just adds to the constant confusion, fear, and circus atmosphere we live in.
It’s all reprehensible. All of it.
Please allow me to explain your ‘child slaughtering God‘.
When a man and woman agree to have intercourse and get a child, it is their will and responsibility yes. Our Justice system is full of laws saying it is so.
If this man and woman are satan worshippers, give God the f…finger, break all rules in the Commandments, bad mouth God’s Creation, this man and woman as adults must be responsible for their actions after our legal law complex yes?
You have as parents dismissed and rejected God in every way yes?
I cant see how you can get to this point where God should be responsible for your shitty outcome when God in a rare occasion make a sodom and gomorrah case to clean the earth a little for dirty shit and scums.
You have on top been warned already. When God go out and punish people it is stated in the Scriptures that generations will be punished.
Saying your son or daughter will not be able to carry your blasphemy on no matter how much you are whining.
For FS Erik, the Deity debate is a waste of time – it’s as likely that Osiris will judge you as YHWH but, based on the huge number of creator’s described from antiquity, nearly certainly neither.
Your (me me me) big mansion in the house is, nearly certainly, a pipe dream as is your white suit.
The love of humanity for the child killing YHWH is the real problem – it’s of the same type as PHD Tom telling us that “Charlie Kirk’s death is a game-changer“.
The innocent sucklings killed every day are without blemish – NO SIN.
The only death wage descibed by the megalomaniac creator is SIN.
YHWH, miraculously, preserved humanity from all natural death causing disaster prior the apple incident (and can intervene at will to send Manna from Heaven).
Based on the stated Biblical SIN deal it is is the absolute responsibility of the unholy a-hole to ensure that death never occurs to a human innocent (natural disaster or any disaster) prior to it causing a SIN offence. If Gabriel has never caused offence (to the megalomaniac), so far, based on your sacrosanct concept of free will, it must also be possible for a human to do that too – no SIN, NO DEATH.
Whatever deity doles out the punishment, I hope he really dishes out the doom for bad grammar.
“I hope he really dishes out the doom for bad grammar.”
A megalomaniac with really big balls, eh.
I have dropped in the river a letter in a bottle to qatar. (hardly going to be satisfactory (but that’s what it is) – after all, I’m no less of an asshole than lord Andrew and the rest, except for the fact that I don’t have any ukrainian flags on the roof of my shed).
Everything is not a hoax.
Or, I should say, Not everything is a hoax.
Aloysius Rumsfeld
You got a list?
CK was pro issnt real, a die hard make believe worshiper of sky gods with links to the Oligarchy with turning point. He did not challenge any thing.
Hard to believe a registered psychotherapist who cant differentiate a psyop from a psyop wanting the comment section to buy in to CK psyop.
What I had to say is true whether this was a psyop or not. It is hard for me to believe that anyone cannot see that.
Hey, had to say a bit more as I am rather touchy today…I appreciate passion in a debate, but your comment—riddled with typos and vague accusations—misses the mark. Calling Charlie Kirk a “worshiper of sky gods” linked to some “Oligarchy” via Turning Point, and dismissing my perspective as blind to an alleged psyop, doesn’t exactly show clarity or credibility.
I’m a registered psychotherapist, sure, but I’m also a person who continually questions narratives. That doesn’t mean I’ll buy into every theory thrown my way, especially when it’s delivered with insults implying I’m too dense to see the “obvious.”
Let’s say you’re right, and Kirk’s death was a staged psyop. I’m open to that possibility—plenty of strange things happen in this world. But that was not at all what my article was about…it was about silencing free speech, and even is Kirk was in on his “staged death” and is alive and well, most people out there are rejoicing that his voice was silenced. That is what my article is about.
You claim it’s obvious that Kirk’s “assassination” was a staged psy-op, yet most people don’t see it your way. If anyone’s got evidence—real, indisputable proof, not just cryptic rants about oligarchies—bring it forward. I’m all ears for a compelling case. What I’m not here for is condescending language that belittles instead of persuades. If you want to change minds, try writing something coherent and respectful next time.
The illiterate is wrong. It was not a psyop. It was a cautionary execution.
LOL
Yes, he’s a patsy. But he is also a firmly conservative boy from a firmly conservative family. Which kiboshes the chance of this being tinder for a war of extermination of liberals. At least for now.
“..he is also a firmly conservative boy…”
With a trangender partner.
Stop posting. Your Magic 8-Ball is broken.
Shouldn’t a murder in Utah involving a suspect arrested in Utah be a matter for Utah law enforcement to handle?
Help me out if I haven’t attended to every detail. But why did the FBI jump into the middle of this matter within 17 minutes of the murder and take control of this investigation and ship evidence out to FBI labs in Virginia for processing like they did when JFK was killed?
Will this public assassination of a notable gun-control opponent by a single bullet from a young, lone gunman wielding a bolt-action rifle resembling that of Lee Harvey Oswald bring about a change of heart among 2nd Amendment defenders?
It appears that 5+ years of social/cultural engineering has completely eradicated the ability for purported ‘truthers’ (aka, alternative media; skeptics; contrarians; rebels; oppressed; etc.) to discern fact from fiction; or, more plausibly, morphed said subgroup of society into the very thing that they were attempting to rebuff in the first place: mass man (aka, Nietzsche’s, ‘the last man’; Heidegger’s, ‘the one’; Kierkegaard’s, ‘the crowd’; etc.), viz. how can no one see how sus this entire event was from start to finish (post-finish)?!? i.e., TIMING {i.e., 9/10; subsequent to another fake event (purported murder of Ukrainian girl in Charlotte); etc.}; PLACE {i.e., Utah: a place w/ a strange history and religion (i.e., Mormonism (see founder’s history, for example); one of the epicenters for AI/big data/fintech; etc.)}; VIDEO {CGI much?!? lol;}; and SUBSEQUENT VIDEOS {involving witnesses, msm/alt media (i.e., in lockstep for the most part (i.e., Shapiro; AJ; Walsh; Owens; Boyce; BET; TLAV; – and, even, Fuentes: all spewing out the same narrative that was proffered to them by the msm media (i.e., more or less 6 media conglomerates: GE; TW; CBS; Disney; Viacom; News Corp; that are controlled by the kakistocracy lol); kinda like another couple of psyops that occurred not too long ago (i.e., putative failed assassination attempt on Trump; and Covid-19)}; and wife {i.e., Erika Kirk (nee Frantzvee lol); giving a 16-minute speech less than 48 hours after learning of her putative husband’s murder (gmafb); etc.}; CONNECTION TO OTHER AGENDAS OF THE DAY {i.e., long-running: COINTELPRO; OP Chaos; more recent ones: TGR; BBB; Internet of Things/Nanobiothings; civil war; left-right divide; etc.; etc.}. Suffice it to say, i’m not sure what’s most disappointing to me: the complete complete and total capitulation by everyone to msm narratives for this event; or the fact that i’ve never felt so alone in all my life. That is all! RGB-Y5 out!!
It never will, 19 of twenty people are gullible, guily, self-centred, stupid a-holes.
Give or take a few percentage points it’s a universal constant.
Being nearly alone is the greatest achievement one can aspire to in this sick, voken, world.
my article was intended for only the literate; so you’re excused. lol RGB-Y5 out!!
Have you ever sneezed while your mouth was full of Oreos?
You just did that with punctuation.