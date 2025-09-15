How Tyranny Becomes Entrenched: 9/11 and the Police State’s Endless Power Grabs
John & Nisha Whitehead
“The greatest tyrannies are always perpetuated in the name of the noblest causes.”
Thomas Paine
They said it was for safety. They said it was for order. They said it was for the good of the nation.
They always say it’s for something good… until it isn’t.
Nearly a quarter-century after 9/11, we are still living with the consequences of fear-driven government power grabs. What began as “temporary” measures for our security have hardened into a permanent architecture of control.
The bipartisan police-state architecture that began with 9/11 has been passed from president to president and party to party, each recycling the same justifications—safety, security, patriotism—to expand its powers at the expense of the citizenry.
So they locked down the country “for our safety.”
They expanded surveillance “for our security.”
They rounded up anyone who challenged the narrative “for the common good.”
They erased names, ideas, and histories “to prevent offense.”
They forced schools to teach only what was politically correct “for the children.”
They censored speech “for our protection.”
They targeted dissenters “to preserve peace.”
They militarized the streets and called it “law and order.”
These very abuses—once denounced when carried out by the Left—are now cheered, defended, and excused when carried out by the Right.
People who once spoke passionately about truth, freedom, and faith have now fallen silent in the face of injustice, or worse, convinced themselves that nothing is wrong. The very voices that should be warning against tyranny are instead excusing it or looking away.
This is the danger of double standards in politics: every tyranny is rationalized in the moment by its chorus of defenders.
But history teaches that what goes around comes around. If you justify it now, you’ll have no defense when the tables turn.
And yet, time and again, the lies we tell ourselves make it possible. The cult of personality. The blind loyalty to party. The belief that “our side” can’t be the villain.
It never ceases to amaze how far people will go to excuse the actions of their favorite tyrant, even when those actions are the very things they once swore to oppose.
The pattern of justifying tyranny is as old as power itself. Every abuse comes wrapped in the same excuse: we had to do it.
After 9/11, Americans were told the Patriot Act and mass surveillance were “necessary to prevent terrorism.” The result was a sprawling security state that tracks every phone call, every online search, every purchase. The justification was security. The cost was freedom.
Under Obama, drone warfare and the prosecution of whistleblowers were defended as “keeping America safe.” The president even claimed the power to assassinate U.S. citizens abroad without trial. The result was an unaccountable government acting as judge, jury and executioner. The justification was safety. The cost was due process.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and mandates were imposed in the name of “public health,” laying the groundwork for a Nanny State empowered to micromanage every aspect of our lives—where we go, what we buy, who we see. The result was government claiming control over every aspect of daily life. The justification was saving lives. The cost was the right to govern our bodies.
Under Trump, the script is familiar.
National Guard deployments in American cities are justified as “restoring order.” Sweeping surveillance is framed as “protecting communities.” Crackdowns on dissent are defended as “stopping criminals.” Mental health round-ups of the homeless are justified as “helping the vulnerable.” Militarized patrols on city streets are justified as “cleaning up the streets.” Turning ICE into a roving army of lawless thugs is justified as “protecting citizenship.” Censorship and efforts to sanitize American history are now being lauded by the same voices that railed against “cancel culture.”
That same logic has taken a deadly turn abroad. At Trump’s direction, the U.S. carried out a series of preemptive military strikes this year—against Iran’s nuclear sites, against the Houthis in Yemen, and most recently against what the administration claimed was a drug-trafficking boat off the coast of Venezuela. The White House has justified these deadly attacks—carried out without congressional approval or constitutional authorization—as part of the president’s unilateral war-making authority.
This, too, is part of the bipartisan police-state architecture built after 9/11, when presidents claimed open-ended authority to wage preemptive war without meaningful congressional oversight.
What began with Afghanistan and Iraq has metastasized into a global battlefield where any president can launch attacks—on Iran, on Yemen, on Venezuela—without accountability.
As always, the justification is order, safety, and patriotism. The cost is truth, justice and freedom.
Every time Trump expands his powers, the chorus is the same: It wouldn’t be necessary if Democrats had done their job. If you don’t break the law, you have nothing to fear. If you’re not doing anything wrong, why worry?
These are the oldest excuses for tyranny—and they never change. Only the partisanship does.
What makes Trump and those who came before him especially dangerous is not merely their willingness to wield power but the eagerness of their enablers to excuse and defend it at every turn.
History shows that bullies and strongmen can only rise when mobs rally to their side. A tyrant’s greatest weapon is not his fist, but the crowd that cheers him on, intimidates his critics, and convinces itself that might makes right.
The machinery of authoritarianism always needs a chorus of defenders, and today that chorus is louder, more organized, and more dismissive of constitutional limits than ever before.
We have been building to this moment for a long time. Even so, why do people accept tyranny so easily?
First, the cult of personality. When people invest blind faith in a leader, they will excuse anything he does. If he says surveillance is necessary, they believe it. If he says dissenters are enemies, they cheer their punishment. It is the psychology of the mob, cloaked in the loyalty of the true believer.
Second, fear as a political weapon. Every despot knows that frightened people will tolerate almost anything. Fear of terrorism. Fear of crime. Fear of disease. Fear of immigrants. Fear of collapse. Fear makes people beg for the chains that bind them.
Third, the “our side” fallacy. People imagine tyranny is only tyranny when the other side does it. When their side does it, they call it leadership. They call it patriotism. They call it protection. But the abuse doesn’t change when the party label does. Wrong is wrong.
Every new regime that seizes power promises it will use extraordinary authority only for good. And every regime—without exception—uses it to entrench itself at the expense of liberty.
Every generation tells itself the same lies to excuse the same abuses.
Consider the whiplash of partisan double standards:
- Conservatives who blasted the Obama administration for NSA spying now cheer Trump’s Palantir partnership and AI-driven surveillance that tracks Americans’ digital footprints.
- Democrats who embraced Biden’s use of emergency orders to advance their agenda have been quick to denounce Trump for ruling by executive order.
- Those who bristled at COVID mandates under Democrats now applaud Trump’s use of government force to impose his own version of “public safety.”
- Both sides flip-flop on free speech. Conservatives denounced censorship on college campuses but defend banning “dangerous” books and surveilling dissidents, while liberals oppose Trump’s attempt to whitewash history yet defend platforms censoring speech they deem “harmful” or “hateful.”
The double standard is breathtaking.
Tyranny doesn’t change depending on who carries it out. Yet partisans convince themselves it does. They say: It’s different this time. It’s necessary. It’s for us.
In truth, the only difference is who holds the whip.
The Constitution was designed to restrain exactly this impulse. It does not say: “These rights apply only when the other party is in power.” It does not say: “The executive may rule by decree if he is popular.”
James Madison warned that “if men were angels, no government would be necessary.” But men are not angels. That is why the Constitution separates powers, guarantees due process, and protects speech and assembly—especially in times of crisis.
Every time one party tramples these limits, the other eventually inherits those same powers and uses them in turn. The Patriot Act, passed under Bush, was wielded aggressively under Obama, Trump, and Biden. The executive orders one president signs become the precedents for the next.
“What you excuse today,” history warns us, “will be used against you tomorrow.”
The descent into tyranny always begins with justifications.
The Roman Republic collapsed into empire because senators claimed Caesar needed extraordinary powers to restore order. The republic never recovered.
In 1930s Germany, emergency decrees were defended as temporary measures to stabilize society. They became the permanent architecture of dictatorship.
In post-9/11 America, warrantless surveillance and secret courts were sold as temporary protections. Nearly a quarter-century later, they remain fixtures of government power.
Tyranny is never announced as tyranny. It is always justified as safety, morality, and order. It is always explained away as temporary. And it is always defended by people who believe they are on the winning side.
And so here we are.
A president issues executive orders that erode the Bill of Rights. His supporters applaud. Another president expands surveillance or censorship. His supporters applaud.
Both sides denounce the abuses of their opponents yet sanction the same abuses when carried out by their own.
This is how liberty dies—not with a sudden coup, but with partisan politics valued more than principled freedom.
The police state thrives on this selective outrage. It does not matter which party is in power. The machinery of control grows. The Constitution withers. And the people are left squabbling over whose tyrant is better.
There is only one antidote: principle.
You cannot defend freedom by defending tyranny when your side is in power. You cannot preserve liberty by cheering for its destruction. You cannot expect constitutional limits to shield you tomorrow if you discard them today.
The warnings span centuries. The Founders foresaw the danger: James Madison cautioned against the “gradual and silent encroachments” of government. Thomas Jefferson warned that the natural tendency of power is to grow.
Justice Louis Brandeis later confirmed it from the vantage point of the modern state: “the greatest dangers to liberty lurk in insidious encroachments by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding.”
Those warnings went unheeded after 9/11, and we have been paying the price ever since. The bipartisan police-state architecture built in those years has only grown stronger, repurposed by each new administration.
Unless we find the courage to dismantle it, today’s justifications will become tomorrow’s permanent chains.
The lesson is clear: if you want liberty, you must defend it consistently—even when it restrains your own party, your own leader, your own side. Especially then.
What you excuse today will be used against you tomorrow.
As I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, it does not matter whether the abuse comes draped in red or blue. It does not matter whether it is cheered by the Right or justified by the Left.
Tyranny, once excused, becomes entrenched.
Originally published via The Rutherford Institute
No, Caitlin, it means
that’s when it’s most important to be intensely skeptical of everything your government (and the media) tells you.
And let’s face it: it means that’s when it’s most important to be intensely skeptical of everything Caitlin Johnstone tells you.
Since its start – in a constitutional coup – the U$ has been at war almost every year of its bloody existence, over 92% of its history. No idea how many of those years include multiple wars, but certainly since post-WW2 Pax/Pox Americana became globocop for globocap, you’re sure to find the defender of the free world delivering simultaneous death and destruction to diverse people across the planet in third world war.
War is the health of the state, as Randolph Bourne said with WW1, which covered for just war on the home front against seditious aliens and other UnAmericans, in other words working people who opposed the ‘rich man’s war’. Brutal repression of working class movements among Wobblies, anarchists, and socialists was complemented by expanded police state powers, as with what came to be the Federal Bureau of Intimidation. To recall Smedley Butler, war is a racket, and it’s a classic pattern of corporate capitalism to have its protection racket under rule of law grow more fascist with its jackbooted march of progress in organized crime against humanity.
In short, state-of-emergency state of siege in ‘our’ society has been a virtual constant of national insecurity. Not because of anything natural to the propaganda of Americanism (though D.H. Lawrence’s summation of its soul as hard, isolate, stoic and a killer seems all too apt). But because like any class-based society where the few rule the many, war is the master metaphor for keeping armies of slave labor fighting one another, here and ‘over there’, rather than turning on common ruling class enemies. Declare a war on anything – drugs, crime, immigrants, even a virus…and people appear bound to get up in arms over the official enemy, while the real enemy remains laughing all the way to the bank, getting away with mass murder.
Since the war on (of) terror replaced the old cold war, de facto permanent war has been made official. The Homeland looks like it’s here to stay, and with war of bioterror fascism has rejoined eugenics for final solutions to that oldest war, the class war “waged by the ruling group against its own subjects…to keep the very structure of society intact.” (Orwell) Ultimately, there’s no war but the class war to define our human dilemma of none being free except as equals. But as Jay Gould boasted he could hire one half of the working class to kill off the other half, left and right sides of political theater have hardened as controlled opposition into civil war psywar to keep us misdirected from both waging war on humanity to irrevocably reduce us to nothing more than mere resources of ruling powers, the perfect slave class. There is only one antidote: revolution.
“We as a nation must undergo a radical revolution of values. We must rapidly begin the shift from a ‘thing-oriented’ society to a ‘person-oriented’ society. When machines and computers, profit motives and property rights are considered more important than people, the giant triplets of racism, materialism, and militarism are incapable of being conquered.”
– Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., from Beyond Vietnam speech, Riverside Church, NYC, April 1967
[…]Many Western states have taken the way where they deny or reject their own roots, including their Christian roots which form the basis of Western civilization. In these countries, the moral basis and any traditional identity are being denied – national, religious, cultural and even gender identities are being denied or relativized.[…]
[…]Western elites have created a culture of “excessive, exaggerated political correctness” that is so destructive it will lead to the downfall of Western civilization if it is not arrested.
The excesses and exaggerations of political correctness in these countries indeed leads to serious consideration for the legitimization of parties that promote the propaganda of pedophilia.[…]
[…] There is no distinction as to sex and gender. This leads to moral confusion and a breakdown of society. It is damaging to the history of peoples and leads them astray.[…]
[…]The people in many European states are actually ashamed of their religious affiliations and are indeed frightened to speak about them. Christian holidays and celebrations are abolished or ‘neutrally’ renamed, as if one were ashamed of those Christian holidays. With this method, one hides away the deeper moral values of these celebrations. And these countries try to force this model onto other countries, globally.
I am deeply convinced that this is a t way to the degradation and primitivization of culture. ~ Vladimir Putin (Source) 2022.
How it becomes entrenched?
That’s obvious:
Fear, propaganda, materialism, distractions, cheap booze and drugs and incessant lies.
‘Before that time [2014-15], you could investigate developing events and
piece together a coherent story. Since 2015 this has become next to
impossible and Collum likened the changes to GPS constantly rerouting
your trajectory so you never arrive at your destination. It seems that the
“powers that be” came to the conclusion that they were losing the ability
to control public opinion by formulating an official narrative and censoring
alternative interpretations, so they apparently decided to poison the well
by flooding the information space with so much nonsense that hardly
anyone could arrive to a sensible conclusion about anything.’
https://trendcompass.substack.com/p/retaining-clarity-through-a-blizzard
…….
A fitting description of dis-information as a tactic – sow confusion, because,
a people who ‘dont know what to believe’ will not be able to decide what to do…
In the U.K now *Please note we cannot post bladed items*
a friend recently brought a silver handled fork (ornament) to be told…
That for it to be posted she needed to provided face ID and passport / driving licence upon postal delivery.
Since brexit you need to tell the nosy post office what is in the envelope or parcel.
“If you are not doing anything wrong why worry.”
It used not to be wrong to say what ever you believed about political matters. For subjects related to Israel that can now be a very big wrong. Charlie Kirk also said too much for someone.
It is not just oppression that is changing, it is also political freedom and law. The mythical paradise of USA is dying.
The only saving grace for American’s, is that they remain armed – no matter how many false flag events -set out and executed by the state via patsies, or the disgruntled or brainwashed or the weak minded – it hasn’t led to the disarming of ordinary American’s, ergo complete and utter control for the deep state isn’t totally in the bag yet in America.
Besides the above – the deep state circle of using terrorism etc, is an ever decreasing circle tightening around society – so what can the people do when faced with such strict laws, laws that can be twisted to send someone to prison via compliant judges or worse still see them killed by the security services or the “lone Gunman” narrative that’s often rolled out to fool the masses – I’m not an American, but for me change will only come via a full blown revolution the deep state controls far too much for a change to come in a political sense.
Anyone wishing to make real changes for the better, who even manage to amass the cash pot needed to run as POTUS – which in itself doesn’t guarantee a win – would need some media channels on their side as well, and if that person ever got through the vetting process, they would be killed before they could get close to running for POTUS.
What I’m saying is that the deep state has America wrapped up too tight to break its hold, for me, only a full blown revolution in the USA and for the right reasons – will significantly change anything, if the revolutionists actually win that is, and that’s where my first paragraph comes in.
Its not just the States that a full blown revolution is needed, the states however has a huge advantage over the other nations – that some of the people are already armed and experienced using weapons, this might seem like a wild crazy idea – and I understand that thinking we’ve been cowed into believing that violence is bad, and in most circumstances it is, but what other route can redress the balance in the USA, other than a full blown revolution to reset the democratic clock, which has all but stopped and not just in the USA.
The problem is, those with the most guns are typically on the conservative side, right wing, etc., who, largely, have proven beyond all doubt, as the Whiteheads outline above, that they are just as, if not more, totalitarian than the liberal woke left. They complained about the deep state under criminal Biden, then bought the liar Trump’s claims that he would confront the deep state, and now they’re supporting exactly what the deep state wants, totalitarianism and technocratic authoritarianism. Not only that, but the majority of cops are on the conservative side as well. So, whatever happens, they won’t be on the side of liberty and freedom and the only revolution they would join is one for a complete police state. I see one of their heroes, Jimmy “the Chameleon” Bowman, came out calling for a war OF terror against the left because their proselytizing fake God, Kirk, went and got himself kilt, and it was all the left’s fault. Ya, that’s the ticket. They won’t be satisfied until there is a military brigade in every neighborhood. Freedom and liberty are now foreign words to the Trump Totalitarians. And of course, with the left/liberal/democratic party patsies, fuhgeddaboudit. I guess the good part is, that leaves 100 million people who didn’t vote for either of the oligarchy’s political parties. So maybe there is hope. Maybe.
If private armaments help, why not allow more powerful ones such as machine guns, bazookas, grenade launchers, wheeled artillery in the garage?
Problem today is there is not enough belief in God.
No the problem is that the masses are divided – and that’s why we are weak.
Rise of the Planet of Apes [Apes Together Strong]
Good one. A clear evidence of Leftists coming from the Apes.
“Many socialists we strong in money, few socialists we weak in money”. 😅 .
Disagree. The problem is there is too much belief in fairy tales and using them to justify totalitarianism.
Perhaps there is more than one problem with us all… Division; superstition; belief in external authority and the lack of an inner right-wrong barometer – hence the need for external authority; lack of self-responsibility; lack of compassion, ….
spot on !
YAWN….!
Tyranny also becomes entrenched if the masses keep succumbing to the well-used tactics of the people in power e.g. Left-Right self-labelling!
Why the Right-Left labelling is so disastrous in this era.
Why should we not use the terms Left or Right at this current time? Well, labelling in general can of course be extremely useful if categorisation is needed for whatever reason, but there can be really important disadvantages too. If we label ourselves and others with any sort of term not only does it mean we are oversimplifying, reducing, limiting and boxing-in, it also means these labels/boxes are ripe for being used by others for manipulation. For instance, powerful people can use these boxes/labels to make their own definitions of them for nefarious reasons including herding populations (or sometimes even leave the terms purposely ambiguous for later control reasons).
With the labels Left and Right, the reality is that almost all people are a mixture of left and right in different ways (economically, socially and morally, etc. senses), but tptb know that a lot of people at times can be tribal and will sometimes overlook the simplification of labelling themselves and will just go along with them, but like I mentioned this makes people ripe for manipulation and in this era it is used for the tactic of divide-and-conquer, and what we are seeing now is almost culminating to the apex of what tptb want (if we are not careful and vigilant) – this Charlie Kirk ‘incident’ could lead us to the civil unrest/civil war that the global establishment have planned from the beginning (and the subsequent plans of forcing-through the digital gulag system).
As always, there are a couple of important exceptions (there’s that nuance thing again!) to this labelling rule, and these are especially important in times like these. One much more accurate and universal axis we should actually always be focusing on and that is the authoritarian-libertarian axis. TPTB are ALWAYS authoritarian (due to their lust for power and control) and the masses as a general whole are always libertarian (want to be free to live our lives unhindered with our families, friends and communities). History shows this axis extremely clearly when people are on the brink of or amidst tyranny – the recent ‘covid’ plandemic with its tyrannical lockdowns, restrictions, diktats and jabs is a very good example.
Another exception to the rule (again, important in tyrannical eras), the label TPTB/the global establishment (with its media mouthpiece) is another one. It is the amount of power this group have stolen and now wield currently that makes it important that we group and label them – they are uber-rich people with their hands on ALL the levers of power now, and they really are a truly GLOBAL establishment. It is this global establishment that has designed and manipulated everything so that we the masses are at each other’s throats everyday – they need us to fight each other so we are distracted from fighting them, the real culprits of the tyranny.
So, we must remember that we are more nuanced (politically/economically, socially and morally, etc) than the easily manipulated prescribed labels and boxes we are placed in – let’s not keep using these terms like Left and Right. Above all we must never forget that despite relatively few differences, we have SO MUCH more in common with each other than we think and we need to unify before it is too late.
While TPTB are always authoritarian, the masses as a whole are not libertarian and it was precisely the covid plandemic that showed this clearly.
The masses at heart are libertarian – the fog of ONE plandemic obscured people’s clarity (but the context is important – it happened in a time when we had before it nothing similar (a global tyrannical medical/lockdown psyop), and we had had relative freedom as a world and societies before it) – the key here is that this psyop cannot be repeated. Why? Because of the people’s innate libertarianism.
I said this on another article, and it applies here too:
Before and during covid, yes, people were very much asleep, but it was covid’s subsequent diktats, restrictions, and the minority’s resolute dissent that awakened many of the asleep public – when faced with tyrannical diktats, our natural libertarianism shows up! There is no way that most of the public will fall so hard for such psychological operations and false flags again. Also, before covid, when people — especially the British where we haven’t had any tyranny since WW2 in contrast to e.g. South American countries or the Greeks — were still naive about state tyranny, the many hypochondriacs (found in most countries’ populations) used the pandemic to vent their spleen. Well, even the hypochondriacs now know that jabs are not what they seem, etc.
It will be very, very difficult to pull-off theatrics and illusions now. “Once bitten, twice, shy” is an accurate saying in this instance, and time will show it to us, but importantly, as I said in my long comment: watch for the actors playing both (all) sides, literally!
Sorry, I do not believe it will be difficult at all for them to pull off more theatrics and illusions. Not as many people are truly ‘awake’ as you seem to think.
If you look at msm and controlled-op alternative media it may seem like there are many people believing the official mainstream narratives of many incidents, but if you look closer you will see the hand of bot-farms on social media and MSM comments platforms pretending to be ‘normal people commenters’, and if you look at psyops like the very recent one you will see crisis actors and scripts being used if you take the time to analyse them. Even photos of the number of people at a march can be doctored, as well as the use of AI in videos, and also the actors and agents used pretending, for instance, to be members of the general public, and even pretending to be victims or family of victims. The world really is a stage.
Talk to real people offline (and out of online mainstream comments sections and SM) and pick their brains – you will see that in reality most people have more nuanced opinions about things e.g. a large majority of people who attended last Saturday’s march said they believe in freedom, want to get rid of Starmer’s regime and all the tyranny imposed on us by increment, want normal amounts of immigration (not MASS leagl and illegal immigration) and did not trust Tommy Robinson in the slightest.
Also, too many people know the truth about the 5-G weapons system now so if tptb try to pull-off a plandemic with so-called Viral hemorrhagic fevers and try to label it a virus like Marburg or something, people will not believe the official mainstream narrative. Too many folk know about the similarities between these ‘hemorrhagic’ (& other symptoms) and EMF/RF radiation symptoms that come from the 5-G/WiGig/60GHz frequency range so will call it out if they try it on us.
My longer version of this 5-G comment is pending.
Also, too many people know the truth about the 5-G weapons system now so if tptb try to pull-off a plandemic with so-called Viral hemorrhagic fevers and try to label it a virus like Marburg or something, people will not believe the official mainstream narrative. Too many folk know about the similarities between these ‘hemorrhagic’ (& other symptoms) and EMF/RF radiation symptoms that come from the 5-G/WiGig/60GHz frequency range so will call it out if they try it on us.
Don’t forget that many people noticed during the plandemic lockdown that the 5-G roll-out still continued (actually the roll-out sped-up!) despite most people being forced to stay at home.
Many researchers and experts have expressed concern about this system, notable examples like Dr Barrie Trower and Dr Martin Pall (Professor Emeritus at Washington State University, who expressed significant concerns about the health risks of 5-G technology in a letter to The Guardian newspaper dated July 30, 2019). Also, quite a few countries including European countries and some states in the US have actually banned 5-G.
test
5ggee barrie-trower
Also, too many people know the truth about the 5ggee weapons system now so if tptb try to pull-off a plandemic with so-called Viral hemorrhagic fevers and try to label it a virus like Marburg or something, people will not believe the official mainstream narrative. Too many folk know about the similarities between these ‘hemorrhagic’ (& other symptoms) and EMF/RF radiation symptoms that come from the 5ggee/WiGig/60GHz frequency range so will call it out if they try it on us.
Don’t forget that many people noticed during the plandemic lockdown that the 5ggee roll-out still continued (actually the roll-out sped-up!) despite most people being forced to stay at home.
Many researchers and experts have expressed concern about this system, notable examples like Dr Barrie-Trower and Dr Martin Pall (Professor Emeritus at Washington State University, who expressed significant concerns about the health risks of 5ggee technology in a letter to The Guardian newspaper dated July 30, 2019). Also, quite a few countries including European countries and some states in the US have actually banned 5ggee.
That’s right. Given the chance THEY would join the TPTB.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and mandates were imposed in the name of “public health,” laying the groundwork for a Nanny State empowered to micromanage every aspect of our lives—where we go, what we buy, who we see.”
+++so are the Whiteheads claiming Covid was a LIHOP or a MIHOP? It is at least encouraging that they put public health in quotes
++++One day they may even arrive at the Internet of Bionano things and dual use telehealth inventions and David A Hughes and Omniwar and Kathryn Watt and Sasha Latypova, not to mention Armin Jabbi and the murdered Andreas Noack
+++I mean you might think that as US nationals the Whiteheads would investigate the fact that Covid was a US military psyop, but no.
Yes, but not everybody is on the take in Washington, just 90%.