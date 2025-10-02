PANEL: The IMA Discuss Free Speech
The latest IMA panel discusses the principle of “free speech” and what exceptions (if any) should be made, including the age-old “fire in a crowded theatre” argument and the supposed “hate speech” exemption. They also tackle growing threat to free speech from both sides of the aisle in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination and the right’s embracing of their own version of “cancel culture”.
Panel Members: Ryan Cristian, Derrick Broze, Jason Bermas, James Corbett, Kit Knightly, Hrvoje Moric, Carey Wedler, Charlie Robinson & Steve Poikonen.
You can read the Independent Media Alliance mission statement HERE and view past panels HERE.
30 sec definately a phycological trap
Cool summary of OffG
The IMA Discuss Free Speech
Name one prominent person in on this panel??? just one, that says what we are saying, that Jesus towel hea dsqaure head is fake and dueish? Not one, they’re all CUFI Christians And all the “Based” Christians think they’re spiritual due fighting pagans online and satanic battle where there the good guys.
The ‘prominent people’ have been bought and paid for, or haven’t you noticed?
Christians and their conniving counterparts got us into this UNHOLY mess. They created hell on Earth.
Watch your thoughts. Let them go.
And presto! You are free.