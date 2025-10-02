Oct 2, 2025
4

PANEL: The IMA Discuss Free Speech

The latest IMA panel discusses the principle of “free speech” and what exceptions (if any) should be made, including the age-old “fire in a crowded theatre” argument and the supposed “hate speech” exemption. They also tackle growing threat to free speech from both sides of the aisle in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination and the right’s embracing of their own version of “cancel culture”.

Panel Members: Ryan Cristian, Derrick Broze, Jason Bermas, James Corbett, Kit Knightly, Hrvoje Moric, Carey Wedler, Charlie Robinson & Steve Poikonen.

You can read the Independent Media Alliance mission statement HERE and view past panels HERE.

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.

For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.

Categories: FP Top 3, free speech, latest, video
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Oct 2, 2025 11:25 PM

Can you imagine
The real six o’clock news,
Dunno what the fuck is happening,
Dunno where we are,
All of your space is water,
We are in prison,
You are god.

0
0
Reply
Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Oct 2, 2025 11:03 PM

30 sec definately a phycological trap

Cool summary of OffG

0
0
Reply
Hail
Hail
Oct 2, 2025 10:52 PM

The IMA Discuss Free Speech
Name one prominent person in on this panel??? just one, that says what we are saying, that Jesus towel hea dsqaure head is fake and dueish? Not one, they’re all CUFI Christians And all the “Based” Christians think they’re spiritual due fighting pagans online and satanic battle where there the good guys.

0
-1
Reply
Johnny
Johnny
Oct 2, 2025 11:04 PM
Reply to  Hail

The ‘prominent people’ have been bought and paid for, or haven’t you noticed?
Christians and their conniving counterparts got us into this UNHOLY mess. They created hell on Earth.

Watch your thoughts. Let them go.
And presto! You are free.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz