PANEL: The IMA Discuss Free Speech

The latest IMA panel discusses the principle of “free speech” and what exceptions (if any) should be made, including the age-old “fire in a crowded theatre” argument and the supposed “hate speech” exemption. They also tackle growing threat to free speech from both sides of the aisle in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination and the right’s embracing of their own version of “cancel culture”.

Panel Members: Ryan Cristian, Derrick Broze, Jason Bermas, James Corbett, Kit Knightly, Hrvoje Moric, Carey Wedler, Charlie Robinson & Steve Poikonen.

