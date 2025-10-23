Quick Take: I Don’t Trust Mainstream Epstein Coverage

Everyone has been talking about Jeffrey Epstein for the last few days, and everyone is asking, “Why isn’t anyone talking about Epstein?”

Which doesn’t make any sense because, you know…everyone is talking about it.

This is not an uncommon situation, where a supposedly taboo subject is plastered across every front page and news channel to highlight its alleged absence from same, but it’s always worth pointing out when it happens.

The furore has kicked up due to the publication of Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl.

As with all taboo, establishment-destroying memoirs, it was published by one of the biggest publishing houses in the world and is currently number three on Amazon’s best seller list.

And, as with all taboo establishment-destroying memoirs, it’s all anyone in newspapers or on television can talk about.

CBS have published an excerpt. The Independent has a rundown of all the major secrets the powers that be don’t want you to know about, the Evening Standard has turned them into a handy numbered list.

Democracy Now is talking to the ghost writer (the existence of whom alone causes me to raise an eyebrow). CNN did the same but called her the “co-author”. BBC Newsnight and Channel 4 News interviewed her as well.

Piers Morgan, Victoria Derbyshire and Emily Maitlis — to name but a few — are all hosting long discussions about the failure of the press to cover these things.

Fresh allegations are made against Prince Andrew of hiring “internet trolls” to discredit the author (fresh evidence we need to control the internet to protect victims of sexual abuse, I suppose).

Nadia Whittome MP wants Andrew’s title stripped to show we “take allegations seriously” or something.The New York Times wants to know why it hasn’t been done already. The UK’s former chief prosecutor says there should have been a criminal investigation ten years ago.

Allegations of violent rape are made against a prominent Prime Minister. She doesn’t name any names in the book, but people know them and are sharing them widely (it’s Ehud Barak, apparently).

Another attack of a secret we all happen to know, the subject nobody will discuss, which you hear about everywhere.

As a result of this news coverage about the absence of news coverage, the Democrats are demanding Pam Bondi release the Epstein files in full.

…I have doubts.