Who Would Jesus Bomb? The Gospel According to the Military-Industrial Complex
John & Nisha Whitehead
“Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God.”
Thomas Jefferson
For a man supposedly intent on winning a Nobel Peace Prize, Donald Trump spends an extraordinary amount of time waging war, threatening to wage war, and fantasizing about waging war.
Notwithstanding his dubious claims about having ended “seven un-endable wars,” Trump has continued to squander the American people’s resources and moral standing by feeding the military-industrial complex’s insatiable appetite for war—preemptively bombing nuclear facilities in Iran, blowing up fishing boats in the Caribbean, and flexing military muscle at every opportunity.
Even the Trump administration’s version of “peace through strength” is filtered through a prism of violence, intimidation and strongman tactics.
It is the gospel of power, not peace—a perversion of both Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount and the U.S. Constitution.
Thus we find ourselves at this peculiar crossroads: a president hailed by his followers as an “imperfect vessel” chosen by God to save the church and restore Christianity—while they turn a blind eye to his record of adultery, deceit, greed, cruelty, and an almost religious devotion to vengeance and violence.
If anything captures Trump’s worldview, it is the AI-generated video he shared on social media: a grotesque fantasy of himself wearing a golden crown, flying a military fighter jet, and bombing a crowd of protesters with brown liquid feces.
This is the man who claims to be “saving God”?
Dismissed by his devoted base as harmless humor—a cheeky response to the millions nationwide who took part in the “No Kings” protests on Oct. 18—Trump’s crude fantasy of assaulting critics with fecal bombs nevertheless begs the question: Who would Jesus bomb?
That question, of course, is meant less literally than morally.
To answer it, we must first understand who Jesus Christ was—the revered preacher, teacher, radical, prophet and son of God—born into a police state not unlike the growing menace of America’s own police state.
When he came of age, Jesus had powerful, profound things to say, about justice, power and how we are to relate to one another. “Blessed are the merciful,” “Blessed are the peacemakers,” “Love your enemies.”
A revolutionary in both spirit and action, Jesus not only died challenging the police state of his day—the Roman Empire—but left behind a blueprint for resisting tyranny that has guided countless reformers and freedom fighters ever since.
Far from the sanitized, domesticated figure presented in modern churches, Jesus was a radical nonconformist who challenged authority at every turn. He spoke truth to power, defied political and religious hierarchies, and exposed the hypocrisy of empire.
Jesus rejected politics as a means to salvation. For Him, faith was not about seizing power but serving others—helping the poor, showing mercy even to enemies, and embodying peace, not war. He did not seek political favor or influence; He actively undermined it.
That is not to say He was passive. Jesus knew righteous anger. He turned over the tables of the money changers in the Temple because they had turned faith into profit and worship into spectacle.
Yet even in anger, He refused to wield violence as a tool of redemption. When His own arrest approached, He rebuked His followers: “Put your sword in its place, for all who take the sword will perish by the sword.”
The Beatitudes summarize His message: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.” And when asked to name the greatest commandment, He answered simply: to love God with all one’s being and to love one’s neighbor as oneself.
In other words, we love God by loving our fellow human beings.
Jesus—the “Prince of Peace”—came not to destroy life but to restore it.
Which brings us to Donald Trump, the latest political “savior” anointed by Christian nationalists for whom the pursuit of a Christian theocracy now appears to outweigh allegiance to our constitutional democracy.
Seduced by political power to such an extent that the true message of Jesus has been taken hostage by partisan agendas, much of today’s evangelical movement has become indistinguishable from right-wing politics—defined by anti-immigrant and anti-homosexual rhetoric, material excess, sprawling megachurches, and a spirit of judgment rather than mercy.
Meanwhile, the wall of separation—between church and state, between moral authority and political coercion—is being torn down from both sides.
The result is a marriage of convenience that corrupts them both.
This is what happens when you wrap your faith in the national flag.
What is worse—far worse—than the Christian right selling its spiritual birthright for a political seat at Trump’s table is the blasphemy that has followed: the Gospel of Jesus replaced by the Gospel of the Military-Industrial Complex.
Within the White House, faith leaders gather to lay hands on Trump as he sits at the Resolute Desk, praising him for defending “religious freedom” for Christians—seemingly unconcerned that from that same desk he has signed death warrants for nearly every other freedom.
In the Pentagon, Trump’s Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, presides over prayer services where the name of Christ is invoked almost in the same breath as he boasts of preemptive strikes, righteous killings, and “peace through strength.”
Kristi Noem, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, prays in front of the cameras all the while boosting spending on military weapons for ICE by 700%, with significant purchases of chemical weapons and “guided missile warheads and explosive components.”
This is not Jesus’ Christianity—it is Christian nationalism: Christianity draped in the flag and wielding the weapons of war.
When leaders presume to act in God’s name, every drone strike becomes a crusade, every critic a heretic, every raid a holy war.
This is how war becomes a form of worship in the American empire.
What was once the Gospel of Peace has been replaced by a national creed that equates killing with courage, dominance with divine favor, and obedience with faith.
It is a blasphemous marriage of church and state—one that desecrates both Christ’s command to love one’s enemies and the Constitution’s mandate to keep religion free from the corruption of power.
Under Trump’s rule, this weaponized faith has found expression not only in rhetoric but in action.
It is there in the bombing of Venezuelan fishing boats—no declaration of war, no congressional authorization, no due process—men in small vessels labeled “enemy combatants” by fiat. It is there in the militarized ICE raids that tear families apart under cover of darkness. It is there in the persecution of journalists and dissidents accused of being anti-American. It is there in every detail of how, as one state senator warned, “the President is building an army to attack his own country.”
Each act is justified as righteous violence, sanctioned by a president who sees himself as both protector of the faithful and punisher of the wicked.
Yet beneath the veneer of divine mission lies the same old tyranny the Framers warned against: a ruler who mistakes executive power for divine right and turns the machinery of government into an instrument of holy war.
Both Jesus and the framers of the Constitution understood the same truth: faith and freedom cannot be imposed by force.
That is why the First Amendment forbids the government from establishing religion. The moment religion aligns itself with political power, it ceases to be faith and becomes ideology. The moment a president claims divine sanction for war, the republic ceases to be a democracy and becomes a theocracy of fear.
Driven by those concerns, the framers built a system designed to restrain ambition, limit vengeance, and guard against tyranny.
That constitutional system is being bulldozed before our eyes—just as surely as Trump is bulldozing his way through the White House, leaving wreckage in his wake.
And so we return to the question that started it all: Who would Jesus bomb?
The answer, of course, is no one.
Jesus would not rain destruction from the skies or bless the machinery of death. He would not mistake vengeance for virtue or domination for deliverance.
Jesus would heal the sick, welcome the stranger, and lift up the poor. He would drive the money changers from the temple, not sanctify the merchants of war.
Yet here we are.
Under Trump’s broadened definitions of “rebellion” and “domestic terrorism,” Jesus would be labeled a subversive, his name placed on a watchlist, his followers rounded up for “reeducation.” He preached compassion for enemies, defied authority, and stirred the crowds without a permit.
Were Jesus——a Palestinian refugee, a radical, and a revolutionary—to show his face in Trump’s American police state, he would fare no better than any of the undocumented immigrants being snatched up in the dead of night, stripped of any real due process, made to disappear into inhumane detention centers, and left to be tortured or die.
This is what happens when nations lose their moral compass: due process becomes a slogan, justice a privilege, and compassion a crime.
When even mercy is outlawed and truth branded subversion, the darkness is no longer metaphorical—it is moral.
It is midnight in America, a phrase evocative of Martin Luther King Jr.’s warning of a “midnight in the moral order.”
This is the time, King cautioned, when absolute standards pass away, replaced by a “dangerous ethical relativism.” Morality becomes a mere “Gallup poll of the majority opinion.” Right and wrong are reduced to the philosophy of “getting by,” and the highest law becomes the “eleventh commandment: thou shall not get caught.”
In this deep darkness, King said, there is a “knock of the world on the door of the church.”
That knock is a reminder, he warned, that the church “is not the master or the servant of the state, but rather the conscience of the state. It must be the guide and the critic of the state, and never its tool. If the church does not recapture its prophetic zeal, it will become an irrelevant social club without moral or spiritual authority.”
That knock still sounds today—steady, insistent, and largely unanswered.
It reverberates through religious institutions that mistake nationalism for faith and pulpits that confuse politics with piety. It calls us to rediscover the moral courage that resists tyranny rather than blesses it—to be, once more, the conscience of the state before the darkness becomes complete.
Whether we heed that call will determine what kind of nation we remain.
The time for silence has passed; the hour demands conscience.
As I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, “we the people” must step up, speak up and speak out.
The tragedy of our age is not merely that presidents claim godlike power or that the citizenry themselves go along with it—it is that people of faith who should know better consent to it.
When Christians cheer the strongman who wraps himself in Scripture while shredding the Constitution—when they bow to the idol of safety, mistaking fear for faith—and when religious institutions fail to speak truth to power—we lose more than our freedoms.
We lose our moral and spiritual birthright.
Originally published via The Rutherford Institute
I firmly think we are all in the same boat, including people who shit on one another
So you took what I said: Dress in white and escape on a refugee boat to England.
“If you cant beat them, join them”.
“What was once the Gospel of Peace has been replaced by a national creed that equates killing with courage, dominance with divine favor, and obedience with faith.”
= Judaism, = the modern Christian.
Remember to read the New Testament.
Indeed. Especially Romans 11
Indeed, and have TRUMP in your mind as the bad bad guy while you read it! 😖 .
Therein lieth the rub
Jesus would bomb Israel.
In a sense He did with His 70AD prophecy
Why is the Bible the most read book of all time?
Why do Jesus penetrate and shine through everything globally still here 2000 years after, what no man have ever done before?
This answer is also stated in the Scriptures: “Because he was without sin“.
And the Pharisees teared their clothes apart and jumped around in the streets naked and whining and crying and howling.
John 18:36 (MCV) Yashua answered Pilate, My Kingdom is not of this world: if my Kingdom were of this world, THEN WOULD MY SERVANTS FIGHT, THAT I SHOULD NOT BE DELIVERED TO THE DEWS: but now is my Kingdom not from hence.
Evil men, at least they know they’re evil… whereas a good man will gladly burn the whole world down to do what he thinks is right.”
Only if that good man is European. There are still civilizations within humanity.
Tom Robbins — ‘If it is committed in the name of God or country, there is no crime so heinous that the public will not forgive it. ‘
The politicisation of ‘Jesus’ seeks gain of faction.
Allowing that bombs or tech-industrial warfare had no existence in his time – though war certainly did – the question -if anything merely states a contradiction in terms. “Who would Jesus kill?”
Or call to be killed?
Or to be sacrificed?
I’d say that we witnessed and exemplified a love that did not demand sacrifice – and as such undermined the systemic order of guilting sacrifice as the basis of the religious and social hierarchy.
I accept that he recognised that he would become a scapegoat-sacrifice to such a blind structure or world, in which he did not join or support by either giving or receiving guilt.
Give only love, for that is who you are.
For as we give, sets the measure of our receiving – not in the eyes of the world that would get rid of guilt to the Other, but in law, nature and function of Mind – from which a split mind dissociates as an out-picturing or projection of War on Self.
The tares not only grow among the wheat, they choke it and bring it to death. A belief or investment in separation from light is in the use of darkness to mask or hide. And the sense of separation from life can only be death. A world of death over-masks a true creation in which a Self-hate enacts over and again as if to get rid of a hate it assigns to the Other and attacks as its law, nature and vested identity.
Framing politics in ‘moral’ judgements’ (set by grievance) serves the basis for the systems-capture of humanity under a Financially incentivised and enforced ‘Military Industrial Complex’ – whose reach so far extends the bounds of any traditionally derived political power structure as to render it obsolete.
Look at Escape Key on substack if only to skim the revealing of a cage you have been trained and willing to NOT see by the management of perceptions of narrative-shaped responses.
But also know that such a world is set on lies – for WHO decides the policy that is set into standards and protocols by which to frame permission to transact or access goods and services?
War is a fundamental to the system of countermeasures that are raised upon it to ‘make a world’ in its own image. War generates debt as well as denials that run down the generations.
War as a mind-set is less able to see when we are operating from it.
Jesus offers renewal of a living communion rather than a boost or reset – but a mind predicated on conflict will only ‘see’ in terms of threat.
Jesus’ life and death were not only about unmasking scapegoating and violence (as thinkers such as René Girard might suggest),
but also about something deeper. It went beyond anthropology.
It was God reconciling humanity to Himself – the perfect atonement for sin. There was a vertical dimension – God and humanity – not only the horizontal dimension of human-to-human relations.
Jesus fulfilled and perfected the sacrificial system, offering himself “once for all.”
As Hebrews 10:10 says: “We have been made holy through the sacrifice of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.”
Beautiful!
Florida man – arrested for the second time in a week, for feeding homeless folk, meanwhile a cut to food stamps is happening on the 1st of November – it will be a hungry thanksgiving for some, but hey – that golden ballroom will take their minds off their rumbling bellies.
Any updates? on the incoming shut downs.
Indeed.They all proved to be over-imaginative hype and excessive paranoia. It’s now safe to venture out of the cave
If you’re truly wondering about Jesus/ His judgements..Go to Chapters 23 &24 of the books of Matthew. Read especially 23:31- 24;34. Then, go read Flavius Josephus “Wars” especially Book 5 starting in Chapter 10 through Book 6. Not ONE stone left upon another…🤔. Nothing ‘fake” here…the Destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD is documented history written/acknowledged by various authors/beliefs…
Indeed. Josephus in his ‘Antiquities’ or ‘Wars’ had no reason to favour Christians. He documented what he saw
The Orange Utang, blackmailed as he is due to his best buddy Mossad pedovore Epstein’s kiddy porn clips, is caught in a “vice” of his own making. No doubt the aging “pussy grabber” is up to his neon thatch in nefarious deeds too many to mention and as such he is leading his bankrupt USSAN tax cattle ever deeper into the mire that the beast in occupied Palestine has created for him. Whether it is the ongoing dumpster fire in rump Ukraine or the USSAN paid for (on credit) genocide in Khazar occupied Palestine and the next war on Iran, Trump will be remembered as the demented clown (as in Batman) that finally led to the long overdue and much awaited collapse of the most evil state on the planet. Meanwhile the gender challenged mutants that Euro peons call their leaders, along with the Natostan hawks and Von der Lyin’s Pedovore Politburo in Brussels, are all begging to get whacked by Mother Russia’s “big, new, wonderful” hypersonic weapons. Either these treacherous fools will be incinerated by the Bear or chased down and butchered by pitch fork wielding paupers as the economy of the EUSSR putrifies and the infidel hordes of Merkill imported Mohammadan migrants run amok a la Coudenhove Kalergi, the old Rothschild NAZI “theorist” who came up with the ludicrous idea of a Urupp under the total control of the Germanic warmongers and their AngloZio Wall St. bankster cousins. Either way the future is bleak and nobody will control the fast approaching maelstrom despite what the neocohens and their “willing helpers” imagine in the depths of their psychopathy.
Onward to the co₤₤ap$€ of their worthless fiat filth as they try in vain to herd the restless sheeple into their digital gulag for total control in their dystopian future.
Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes, by Andrew M. Lobaczewski
https://www.sott.net/article/152452-Political-Ponerology-A-Science-of-Evil-Applied-for-Political-Purposes
You were looking good with that assessment until you mentioned the Bear incinerating the West. Vlad won’t be doing any incinerating unless he gets the green light from the same controllers who run the Western puppets. The back stage theatre puppeteers decide who, when and how they are incinerated, if at all.
Also linking Southfront to prove the Fond of Lying family has a dodgy past is hardly necessary. Southfront even has a game on its website called Smash the Nazis. Laughable for a so-called serious alt-media snooze outlet. Utter clowns.
With a world supposedly full of Nazis I have still yet to meet one…where are they hiding?
Yet, I have met many communists, all proudly out in the open. Yet, there is no game on SF called Smash the Bolsheviks.
Your post seems to allude to the idea that somehow NAZI$ are “kosher”…or what am I misconstruing? Southfront is as reliable a source of information as any on all of the debauched “West’s” serial bouts of global slaughter for the profit of the AngloZionaZi$. And what pray tell is the problem with “Smash the Nazis”, unless of course one is one of those antifa phucks?
Look in the Washing town sewer, it’s choc a bloc with geriatric naZi critters.
All wars are bankster wars.
AngloZionaZi bankster$, the most evil collection of filth ever to breed.
So you have seen nothing yet. Some of these guys here live close to where I live.
This photo is real and you can find thousands of them on the next.
Oddly, confusing spiritual depth with politics runs through many of the comments, which is exactly what the article is pointing out. Whatever one thinks of Christ, and whether or not one’s opinion is biased by unconsciously or consciously taking the corruption of the original message by a mass control orientated ‘church’ as true ‘Christianity’, the meaning and depth of the original message is quite simply of peace, leading to the benefit of all mankind. Having trained and studied both Zen / Ch’an Buddhism and Christian Mysticism through the contemplative path – when one reaches inward to the vast, all pervasive, alive, profound silence, there’s no possible way to confuse what one finds there with politics. One great American who stirred the religious pot with true understanding was Thomas Merton, and we know how his early end unfolded. So, regarding Christianity and all ‘religions’, we should surely not throw the preverbal baby out with the bathwater, least we lose our chance of true peace, humility and humanity.
Good post. Thomas Merton’s “Thoughts in Solitude” has a well-earned slot on my favorites shelf.
The ‘contemplative’ path in a sense being a denial of politics by default. Its exemplars being those who have ventured into an Egyptian or any other ‘desert’. .
Meanwhile, there are others who live perennially in cities, pursuing politics as their vocation. Gonacharov’s novel “Oblomov” to some extent explores the tension. As does his “The Same Old Story”. That of the contemplative life vs the active, political type.
Yet the writings of the extreme contemplatives in the Egyptian desert, most notably captured in the Philokalia, influenced Dostoevsky, someone to be later heavily integrated into society. And they also entered mainstream Russian Orthodoxy. Not to mention the streams of more-worldly disciples who’d ventured out to emulate the pioneers.
The true pioneer inevitably attracting followers, if they’ve pursued anything worthwhile, seems to be the rule
Ever since the creation of the fake story about Ye$hua /All$h or T$lm£d, there has NEVER been and will NEVER be peace.
That’s why they created fake stories to divide non-believers from believers.
You’ve all witnessed what they are willing to do in the name of their fake high chosen from the fake backstories.
There is only ONE Abrahamic Faith = those who put their Faith in The Father and The Son, Yashua Messiah.
The DUALITY YAHHEAD (Godhead) of YAH with YAH who became The Father and The Son = NOT A TRINITY, NOR A MONOGOD!:
Let US make man in OUR IMAGE and in OUR LIKENESS = THE ELOHIM = the plural of Eloah or Eloha.
There might be some ambiguity over the use of the plural. Some Hebrew plurals being more indicative of greatness (the same applying to Behemoths, and Leviathans, I believe). Much like the Royal ‘we’.
But otherwise sound
No, there is no ambiguity, just trinity agenda and monotheistic agenda at play = total nonsense.
Elohim is plural, Eloah or Eloha is singular, and Elohim is the word used in Genesis 1:1, not Eloah or Eloha.
This is still not quite clear for me what your explanation here are.
God is God, and the Holy Spirit is God’s Divine power, and Jesus Christ is is God’s favourite son like Lucifer once was one of God’s favourite brilliant Angels who failed and betrayed.
I am not into we should have all gramma, comma and points correctly, when we deal with things up there.
Its enough we do understand the substance in it, because there is plenty of other serious things to deal with down here.
It is blasphemous to call him “Defense Secretary” when God made him:
While I agree with much of this argument, I think there is one major point that must be cleared up once and for all. It is this —
“Which brings us to Donald Trump, the latest political “savior” anointed by Christian nationalists for whom the pursuit of a Christian theocracy now appears to outweigh allegiance to our constitutional democracy. . . .
“This is not Jesus’ Christianity—it is Christian nationalism: Christianity draped in the flag and wielding the weapons of war.”
This is not Christianity or even Christian Nationalism. It should properly be called Christian Zionism; that is, Christians who falsely believe that Israel and its Zionism are the roots and origins of Christianity. Charlie Kirk was someone who fell into this trap. They deploy Christianity as a method for endorsing the Zionist worship of the state.
Trump has been totally overcome by the Christian Zionists. “Making Israel Great Again” is his highest goal. His cabinet are all Israeli zealots, worst of all is Marco Rubio who was vetted by Larry Ellison and Netanyahu.
The Zionist State of Israel is not by any means a religious state and it has none of the political and moral values outlined above. It is an apartheid and genocidal state which has always been at war against its neighbors. There’s a new book with the title “Rise and Kill First” which outlines the non-stop murders by the Israelis since they began moving to Palestine in the early 20th century. The title comes from a line in the Talmud, which in complete form says, “If a man threatens you, rise and kill him first.” That’s what Israel has always done and that what it really is. Jesus said to love your enemies. Zionism say to kill them all.
Zionism has hijacked a substantial part of Christianity in the US. And Trump has been hijacked. We should understand that Epstein’s work for Mossad was to recruit American billionaires to become Zionist loyalists. In 2007 Netanyahu circulated among his staff a list of about 30 American billionaires he could “absolutely depend on.” Most of the names we know quite well — Larry Ellison, the Adelsons, Murdoch, and more. Trump’s name was on the list.
Skip the highly edited new testament and head straight for the gnostic gospels where you’ll come to understand clearly who Jeshua really was, and how his yogic teachings were deliberately twisted by the social controllers who didn’t want people awakening to their birthright of Self Authorship and spiritual empowerment, from within.. They wanted to create a culture of bowing down to external authority.. We can see how these patterns have intensified into the system of today.. Time to bust the bubble and emancipate ourselves from mental slavery, as the great man, Robert Nesta Marley instructed.. God is pure love, and is to be found in the awakened heart beyond the binary constructs of the logical mind.. The Gospel of Mary Magdalene is particularly revealing.
I’ve read all of the Nag Hammadi texts. Nothing revealing in them at all
It is not Christian nationalism, it is Zionism.
On the hypocrisy scale of ten, the USian administration has always been a ninety nine.
The US is the BIGGEST arm merchant in the History of Nations and US Christian Nationalism has no problem with the Status Quo in denial of this Prophecy making no effort to make it so: And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plow shares, and their spears into pruning hooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
O house of Jacob, come ye, and let us walk in the light of the LORD. Isaiah 2
Trump this, Trump that … just like a lot of other presidents the Trump figure is just allowed to do what the powers that be think is best for the US.
Different plays, same shit – only now the empire is about to fall.
If everything where ok the US would have had a president like sweet talking Obama but these dire times calls for a vulgar nonsensical guy like Trump to take the focus away from all the problems.
Sweet talking but corrupt in Chicago… how do you think you get to office…
We know that you and Obama have many many many personal problems, but couldnt you just give us this little pause in between as we have now?
Luke…the TDS runs strong with this one…
What are you blathering about?
Trump isn’t “allowed to” anything. He’s been handed a script and he follows it. If he didn’t he’d be facing his own grassy knoll. And for real this time. No phony ear fountains.
He’s a stupid bully whose way suits the US and he’s allowed. Obomba on the other hand needed a script for everything.
There’s no difference except in terms of presentation. Somebody from upstairs shouts, “Liberal lefty type needed now!” and later, “MAGA military nut this time!”
Just like how in 2020 the script handed down was to abandon the old “Right” entrepreneurship waffle and substitute all that phony “Leftism”.
Trump succeeded things;
He had the courage to pick RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard, and fired the corrupted CDC, he tried/try to change Harvard/Yale to merit schools from minority schools, the Israeli military praised Trump for his efforts and buhed their own Chief for dragging out the war, he established a welfare fund to save the nation from bankruptcy, m.m. He actually do work.
What had you expected? Politicians off course do what their voters want yes?
40% of the US youth vote conservative because they are tired of their parents swinger clubs and their leftist father sissy jumping around with lipstick and skirts.
“The Original Sin was* Dis-Obedience” … (anon) …
… Eve was a Rebel (A refusenik, strong-headed, independent minded)
* Still is…
The original sin was miscegenation (race mixing) – period – full stop – end of!
THE DEWS ARE THE SERPENT SEED!!!
Did Eve Have Sex With The Devil or Did She Just Eat Some Fruit?:
I found this conclusion before I saw your writings, but thank for confirming my analyses were correct. I have not seen this question in writing elsewhere.
You know, its all right to know a man is right, but its also ok to see he is not completely alone about it.
That, right there, is why I’m not a follower. On the other hand, the Buddha, advised that we should all question everything, including his words of wisdom, and test all information against our own experience (or research) in life. Blind faith and obedience is what has gotten humankind into the messes we have always been and are in today.
It’s not your decision to be a follower of Yashua Messiah, or to not be a follower of Yashua Messiah. If the Father calls you, that’s it, no arguments!
John 6:44 (MCV) NO MAN can come to me, except the Father which hath sent me draw or drag him: and I will raise him up at the last day.
“You did not choose Me, but I chose you. And I appointed you to go and bear fruit—fruit that will remain—so that whatever you ask the Father in My name, He will give you.”. (to the Epistles).
We pray to God through Christ because he gave his life for ours. Therefore man can only approach God through Christ’s name. In Christ’s name, Amen.
What Christ means by your described, is that we should be sincere worshippers of God by our hearts (sent/dragged/called), to be heard in a prayer.
Of course, those that profess to be “Christians” have pretty much always supported wars and the killing that comes with them. I remember coming across a book called “Preachers Present Arms- The Role of the American Churches and Clergy in World War I and II with Some Observations on the War in Vietnam”, by Ray Abrams (pub Sep 2009). Part of it went over how the clergy fell for WWI war hysteria and were instrumental in drumming up support with the public by spreading war lies, fear and propaganda, like Germans beheading babies and shit like that (remember Saddam Hussein and the baby incubators?). Same thing during WWII and the Vietnam war.
This cult thing with Trump is taking it all to another level, like with everything else, but the hypocrisy of the so called christians who support him (certainly not ALL those that call themselves Christians) and his Project 2025/technocratic/zionist imperialist war mongering billionaires is off the charts at this point. The funny thing, and it’s really funny, is how anyone could believe that Trump is a Christian in any way, shape or form. Then again, maybe he’s just following his followers.
The Whiteheads and with them too many Democrats and Liberals obsession with Trump, and how awful Trump is, because Trump is threatening their fat lazy arses, is so pathetic.
As always when this group can confront themselves nor their own affairs because these are build on fraud and hypocrisy, they go to Christ thinking that he help all hypocrites here on earth. “Christ loves me”.
Dead on Eric! I’m so sick of the Whiteheads demented blathering. The Marxist methodology is so obvious, yet OG and ,any of the usual suspects always take the bait. If and when they wake up one day to a red flag, I hope it’s everything they wished for…
I skipped the article completely when I saw my prime TDS authors names…comments are much better
I intend to compartimilize it to respond to their article (this time). I had a few ideas this morning, But after an outstanding day of quality work, I’m having a beer right now, so I’ll see. Keep u posted.
I’m not sure whether this is a conversation between two bots, two sock puppets or one bot and one sock puppet. The one thing I’m sure it isn’t is an organic conversation between two actual OffG readers. Congratulations, you’ve just about accomplished your obvious goal of enshitifying the OffG comments so thoroughly as to make them an unreadable steaming pile of excrement.
I believe it’s Mr. Asshat
And yet…here you are
You will need many beers if you plan on reading the bloviating shit bag these two losers call newsworthy…
Just a few paragraphs to be commented on, enphasize how it’s bullshit, or incomplete and quickly biassed… they have to answer for their lack of logic, lazyness and emotionnal rant… when I think of the way other writers here are slauthered… these two are the worst so at least put their noses in their feceas like bad puppies
Yup, fridge is full… I’ll invest a bit of time. I feel they have slightly improved
Please don’t leave us Scooby, we’ll miss your infantile infatuation with President Narcissis.
You can always give Off G the flick and refer back to your scrap books, posters, videos, and life sized models of President Narcissis.
I’m not going anywhere Johnny boy, old sock. I ‘m on a mission to help you find the true source of your obvious TDS. It runs deep Johnny old kid, but we will dig it out
I get emotionnal when you two patch things up 🥹
A mission hey?
Impossible.
President Narcissus is not just a pain in the arse.
He’s a pane of glass.
Anyone with a gram of common sense can see straight through him.
President Haemorrhoid? Now THAT’S got potential.
Sigh….oh Jonny, so many problems, so little medication
So basically, since you’re such an ardent defender of Trump against the dreaded “derangement syndrome”, you must also directly or indirectly support the corrupt oligarchy controlled republican party, the zionist billionaires behind him as well as his BFF Nutandyahoo, the technocratic billionaires behind him who want to control the fucking world, other right wing billionaires intent on establishing a completely servile population, and the Project 2025 assholes, all of whom dictate almost everything he does or says thru their complete control of his narcissistic ass. It’s kind of strange that you come to what is considered an “anti-establishment” hangout. Unless it’s just to troll, I don’t know. What about Trump is anti-establishment?
I suppose I should just go away and leave you twats to your delusional echo chamber…but, alas, I just can’t do it
So you are just trolling Whatever floats your boat. But your support for those motherfuckers is telling. Talk about twats.
I’m do the same with these authors. It’s entertaining just to evaluate the green agree thumbs and the red disagree thumbs. The ant-Trump red group seems to be the same if anything, anything at all is written positive about Trump. They must have nightmares at night.
They are delusional fuckheads and I enjoy pointing it out…
It’s always the WORST people that are the most devout Christians.
All right, as a pragmatic high IQ atheist, I wanna say: where do you get the hysterical idea that it is ALWAYS Christians that are the worst people?
If you travel enough, you’ll find it
where do you get the hysterical idea that it is ALWAYS Christians that are the worst people?
You cant be that silly Theobalt (erik no2 / ed 1)?
How about all the wars they started, countries they invaded, and people they killed who did not convert?
The Middle East now is about what exactly ?
What about wanting an end time to justify the 2nd coming and the lengths that are willing to do to achieve this?
You religion folks turn a blind eye to your own sickness and enable this hell on earth you have tried to create for others who don’t believe what you believe.
Hmm, does this mean Mother Teresa who fed the homeless and looked after the poor on the streets of Calcutta aka Mumbai fitted your view !
Of course! Paul was a cold blooded murderer of Christians – an assassin, before he was called by Yashua Messiah on the road to Damascus.
However, what is your definition of a Christian?
That’s impossible for the “christians” they have to tell you about their imaginary friend.
And their “death cult” as “cHrIsTiAnIty”.
What happens when a society turns its face against God.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-01-18-parents-sound-alarm-children-being-indoctrinated-transgender-cults-universities.html
Well please follow your own advise, you narrow minded enforcer you
If you’re talking about the pro genocide pro war pro killing that is Christianity and towleds and sqaretops, that’s satanism.
Good question, but not an easy one to answer.
For the first 300 years or so after Christ, Christendom was the persecuted group. Yet it wielded no sword in response to its attackers.
The big change coming when the Roman State adopted Christianity as it its religion.under Constantine the Great. Which initially seems good. The State now as defender rather than as enemy. Constantine marching into battle to conquer under the Chi-Rho symbol.
Yet that also opened the doors to physical wars over minor differences of opinion over grey areas of theology. The legacy of which is wars with other lands today – even Christian lands..
I suppose it comes down to the role of the ‘State’ (from a theological perspective). Whether a State should wield a sword at all, or not. And/or whether a State is allowed to act in a way differently to a citizen of a nation.
Good bet. Would only add that the world is not just black and white, and further that life changes and moves every fokking day.
The persecution is still going on today in various forms. Here in Egypt:https://www.cbsnews.com/news/maspero-a-massacre-of-christians-in-egypt/ .
The real answer is nobody.
An answer is an answer. What is ‘my real answer is….’ supposed to mean?
Revelation 13 :11. And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth, and he had two horns like a lamb and he spoke as a dragon… A beast in prophecy is symbolic of a Nation. Beast out of the sea, the Vatican /Antichrist. Beast out of the earth U.S. / apostate protestantism, the false prophet…
The Roman – Catholics. Remember the Crusades?
This is what Islam has done for a long time. Ok they were desert warlords from 661.
That is what the atheist CCP did with it own private army, the PLA and its internal MMS. Egoistic warlords from 1921.
Imperialists, the lot of them.
What is worse—far worse—than the Christian right selling its spiritual birthright for a political seat at Trump’s table ?
Not good.
Same old, same old ‘enemy’ bashing.
What the Muslim and the CCP hierarchies do, or have done, is irrelevant to us Antonym, because we don’t live there.
Gotta clean up our own backyards first.
What, no Muslims or Chine$e in your Australian backyard?
The big seas between. Let us give them that.
Plenty, but all the mass shootings and the vast majority of violent acts here were carried out by white, testosterone and hate fuelled Aussies.
Well, finally admitting to Trump’s success. Its a first step Johnny.