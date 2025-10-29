Has wind power REALLY saved the UK £104 billion?
Kit Knightly
Have you heard that wind power has saved the people of Great Britain over one hundred billion pounds in the last decade?
That’s the contention of a new study, which has been eagerly picked up and run with by all and sundry across the media landscape this morning.
Is the claim true? We’ll get to that.
First, a little background.
The lead author of the paper is Colm James O’Shea. He’s a 55-year old hedge fund manager who returned to University in 2023 to get a Masters in Climate Change. Why? We don’t know.
The Guardian calls him a “former hedge fund manager”, but according to Companies House and his own LinkedIn profile he’s still the CIO of COPAC, the hedge fund he created in 2006.
The holdings of COPAC are not currently publicly listed (and their website is peculiarly blank), so I don’t know if the fund has any investments in Green Energy projects.
Prior to starting his own fund in 2006, O’Shea had worked for — among others — Soros Fund Management and Balyasny Europe Asset Management. His involvement with Balyasny extended past the end of his employment there, as they are listed as a LLP Designated Member of his COPAC fund from 2005-2009.
A cursory search doesn’t show Balyasny to have any green energy holdings either, but they have been buying up gas projects since 2023, including some in Denmark as recently as July…which is potentially interesting.
Does Balyasny benefit from news coverage potentially lowering the price of gas infrastructure? Or are their purchases intended to somehow sabotage the market and increase the price of gas?
Impossible to say at this point. There’s nothing concrete in any of this, but there are interesting questions to ask.
But back to the paper itself, and the key question: Has wind power REALLY saved the UK £104 billion?
According to the maths as published…yes. But those are some very, very selective maths.
Remember this is a pre-print modelling paper, and you should always be wary of modelling papers because they are entirely defined by the assumptions on which they are built.
This one is no exception.
Essentially, the model for this paper assumes that wind power costs nothing except the subsidies pumped into it. They made no effort to account for construction or maintenance costs, the costs of running back-ups when there’s no wind or the need to upgrade the grid or anything like that.
From the horse’s mouth [page 19, emphasis added]:
This paper focuses on quantifying the wholesale electricity market as a proxy for generationcosts. A common criticism of this approach is that in a similar way to the use of Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) (Lazard, 2025) it does not include all system costs (Moraski & Spokas, 2025). These include: Grid infrastructure costs as renewables are located further away from demand and intermittency costs including storage and peak load management (Dale et al., 2004).It is a very fair observation that this paper does not attempt a holistic system-wide evaluation of all associated costs of a type of generation
In short, they don’t know and they didn’t really try to find out. They harvested enough data to support the pre-approved conclusion, then published it.
All this is, is yet another example of “The Science”.
I’m sure it seems the height of egotism to quote myself perpetually, but I’m going to do it anyway:
“The Science” is a self-sustaining industry of academics who need jobs and owe favours.
An ongoing quid pro quo relationship between the researchers – who want honors and knighthoods and tenure and book deals and research grants and to be the popular talking head explaining complex ideas to the multitudes on television – and the corporations, governments and “charitable foundations” who have all of those things in their gift.
This system doesn’t produce research intended to be read, it creates headlines for celebrities to tweet, links for “journalists” to embed, sources for other researchers to cite.
An illusion of solid substantiation that comes apart the moment you actually read the words, examine the methodology or analyse the data.
Self-reporting surveys, manipulated data, “modelling studies” that spit-out pre-ordained results. Affiliated-authors paid by the state or corporate interests to provide “evidence” that supports highly profitable or politically convenient assumptions.
…Interlacing layers of nothing designed to create the impression of something.
This pro-mask “study” is why you should NEVER “Trust the Science”
So, is the claim true? It doesn’t matter. That is entirely beside the point. The paper has already done its job by generating headlines like this, or tweets like this:
Fab study, delivers truth to the lies of the right wing. Its fossil fuels driving bills up and green drives them down, you paying attention Tony, Nigel, Kemi…..? @InstituteGC @KemiBadenoch @Nigel_Farage https://t.co/KevktIYwoH pic.twitter.com/uUVXawVe2L
— Dale Vince (@DaleVince) October 28, 2025
This study is just a single tile in mosaic of bullshit. It helps create an image and sell a story.
In this case, the hope is that enough dodgy studies in conflict with observable reality will override people’s awareness that their energy bills are getting bigger and their bank balances smaller.
Good luck with that.
STARDUST TO BLOCK THE SUN (Joint US-Israeli Co)
“Stardust says they have created a powder that they promise “wouldn’t accumulate in humans or ecosystems, and can’t harm the ozone layer or create acid rain like the sulfur-rich particles from volcanoes. But it refuses to disclose what the particles are actually made of.” https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/israeli-us-geoengineering-company
Starting as early as April. Have you given informed consent to be sprayed?
Wind-power is great !
Jet fuel hoax | stolenhistory.net – Rediscovered History of the World
You can get “a Masters in Climate Change”? Can you get a masters in “Transgender Existentialism”? In “Covid Topography”? In “Taylor Swift Transcendentalism”?
I wanted an Hnd in Football Punditry, back in the 80’s,
They said that wasn’t a thing.
No problem!
The above irrelevant crap is nothing compared to
yesterday’s newspaper headlines which were more important about putting migrants in camps.
It looks like the already purpose built COVID camps for UK ” refuseniks ” are now being used for the migrants’ hotel psyop.
When this becomes normalized and cheered on, your the next one up.
These are designed after the Abu Ghraib case. After the removing the asylum seekers will be interrogated by a new staff to see if there are any terrorists in between.
How was this look into the crystal ball, I mean, this study conducted? Via computer modelling? Like the study according to which millions were saved from an untimely death thanks to all those Covid injections? Instead of these injectables actually killing around 17 million and injuring millions more?
Who financed this study? Ah, yes – the UN and COMAC Capital. NOW I see.
Good ole computer modelling hey?
Garbage in = garbage out.
Shutting down all the Hedge funds would be a more efficient way to level the playing fields of unfettered greed.
“We never had This Problem when The Queen was Alive” … (anon) …
This type of accounting is entirely flexible, it can be used to explain and justify literally anything.
Wind power has its uses. Nothing else much to say about it.
When you are living off grid on a deserted island maybe.
Christopher Columbus discovered America by wind power. A wind mill on the deck of his ship secured free energy all over the place. He saved both Italy and England for millions of Italian Liras and British pounds.
This I fear is another false dichotomy issue. Windmills do produce electricity. This is an incontrovertible fact. How much construction maintenance and transmission costs is of course an issue with any kind of energy production. Coal and gas and oil and wood and water and nuclear all have construction maintenance and transmission costs, too.
And if a windmill blows up, it won’t irradiate you for all of eternity. Its operation doesn’t cause acid rain either.
Nota bene: I am not arguing with any of the premises of this article. I am only suggesting that perhaps it lacks a full, broad, comprehensive perspective.
Case in point: nobody ever, ever ever ever
talks about efficiency. Ever Ever Ever Ever.
Ever
Because that would bring in context and heaven forfend we bring in context.
Wind trade = financial speculation with as goal maximum personal profit.
A wind turbine is an uneconomic project and only sounds good on paper and far from home.
Warren Buffet says WindMills as large scale energy producer only became an issue due to Leftist Politicians romantic illusions on windmills, as there are NO economic benefit in them.
Wind energy is the most State substituted energy of them all! A true Commie idea like the Trabant car. .
A hedge fund grifter, O’Shea,
Staked his claim that the turbines would pay,
“Trust me guys, it’s a banker”,
No it ain’t, you’re a wanker,
Full of wind ’til your dying day.
He should jump off an iceberg with Al Bore…
Gates says the climate crisis has been hyped:
https://www.gatesnotes.com/home/home-page-topic/reader/three-tough-truths-about-climate
He thinks vaccines are far more important.
For his agenda, its true
If they kill enough of us with the jabs, they won’t really need to bother with the climate change narrative.
Its a tough choice: Windmills or GMO Vaxxines.
If wind power has cut £104bn in energy costs, why have energy prices increased so much?
The answer to the question is an obvious NO.
Its rubbish alright – Britain has one of the highest cost in the world for energy to the public – Scotland is swimming in energy sources oil, gas, wind and water technologies yet Scots pay through the nose for energy – English governments sold off the rights to foreign energy firms – who sell it back to Britain at a much higher cost – as for windfarms when the turbines are not turning the government pays them to keep them off – and it pays them when the turbines produce too much electricity as well – its all nonsense that windfarms have saved Brits a fortune – all that’s happened is energy firms have made a fortune at our expense.
In Scotland there’s an English produced list of figures – that show Scotland is in too much debt to be a viable nations again, the figures are called the GERS Figures – 25 of the 26 figures are guesstimates – but the foreign media reports them as real, and the damage is done in the minds of the electorate – the same thing applies with the windfarm nonsense as you now know.
Consecutive English governments closed all the coal mines in Britain – for clean energy – which in most part is burning wood chips – which isn’t clean or environmental, cutting down millions of trees that produce clean air and stop soil erosion isn’t clean or viable – but hey there’s money to be made from appearing to be Green – also in Scotland their was a huge coal powered electricity producing power station called Longannet – it had to pay £50 million quid to to get its electricity on the national grid, whereas English power stations paid much less to access the grid – needless to say it had to close due to cost – but the colonial admin in Edinburgh blamed its closure on environmental claims – its all about making money and getting bungs – and the whores in the media will gladly report their lies if it keeps the status quo intact.
Another billion + barrels of oil have been discovered in the North sea – and the foreign oil/gas firms will make a killing from it at our expense – on the West coast of Scotland there’s billions more barrels of oil, but it can’t be accessed because English nuclear subs use the channel to reach Faslane in Scotland.
Energy coats in Britain are a rip off.
They have found TOO much oil and gas. Its simply too cheap. Our society would go bankrupt if everybody got cheap energy.
Therefore they use windmill energy because it is extremely costly, and therefore it save billions.
Sorry guys but we cant all drive around in high octane black limousines, and fly 1’st class.
Yes, in this case the answer is the question
If you’ve got a commodity that everyone needs (i.e. you’ve got your customers by the balls and they’ve become accustomed to paying high prices for it) then if you find a cheaper source its just extra profit.
Utilities are de-factor monopolies and ought to be regulated as such. Instead we’re sold this canard of ‘choice’.
That sums the situation up perfectly Martin.
Socialise the losses.
Privatise the profits.
Capitalschism at work.