WATCH: The Only REAL Solution to Digital ID – #SolutionsWatch

Hakeem Anwar of AbovePhone.com returns to the de-program to discuss his latest report: “Life Under Digital ID: A Global Analysis with Solutions.” We talk about what digital ID is, the broader question of digital public infrastructure, the control grid vs. the surveillance grid, and the counter-economy that is the only solution to this impending threat to free humanity.

Hakeem and James were both panelists on the recent IMA panel discussing Digital ID. Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.

